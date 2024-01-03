Verifiable Fairness: Privacy-preserving Computation of Fairness for ML Systems: Conclusion

Too Long; Didn't Read

Fairness as a Service (FaaS) revolutionizes algorithmic fairness audits by preserving privacy without accessing original datasets or model specifics. This paper presents FaaS as a trustworthy framework employing encrypted cryptograms and Zero Knowledge Proofs. Security guarantees, a proof-of-concept implementation, and performance experiments showcase FaaS as a promising avenue for calculating and verifying fairness in AI algorithms, addressing challenges in privacy, trust, and performance.