An Introduction to Verifiable Fairness: Privacy-preserving Computation of Fairness for ML Systems

Too Long; Didn't Read

This paper introduces Fairness as a Service (FaaS), a pioneering and model-agnostic protocol designed for privacy-preserving fairness evaluations in machine learning. FaaS leverages cryptograms and zero-knowledge proofs to ensure data privacy and verifiability. Unlike traditional approaches, FaaS does not require access to sensitive data or model information, making fairness calculations universally verifiable and transparent. The proof-of-concept implementation showcases the practical feasibility of FaaS using standard hardware, software, and datasets.