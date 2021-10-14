Variational Autoencoders (VAE): How AI Learns Whether Your Eyes Are Open Or Closed
Given a dataset of images of human eyes and no annotation, we can train a model that can classify images with as high accuracy as possible. If only we could annotate just a handful of samples and apply some techniques of semi-supervised learning to get high accuracy. This task is performed using Variational Autoencoders (VAE).
