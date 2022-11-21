Search icon
    Variables in Java: What They Are and How They Are Used
    Variables in Java: What They Are and How They Are Used

    featured image - Variables in Java: What They Are and How They Are Used
    There are four different types of variables in Java based on where they are declared within a program. We will explain each of them with examples and their differences.

    1. Instance variables or instance fields: these are variables declared inside a class without a static keyword, but outside a method, constructor, or code block. They can be declared at any position inside a class. You can declare them with or without an access modifier like (public, private, protected, or default (no keyword)).


    public class MyClass {

  //instance field 1
  private String instanceField1;

  public MyClass(){} //Constructor

  //instance field 2
  public int anotherInstanceField2;

  public void setInstanceField(String parameterVariable) {...} //instance method

  //instance field 3
  boolean instanceField3;

  public static void main(String[] args) {
    System.out.println("field 1 value: " + instanceField1); // = null
    System.out.println("field 2 value: " + anotherInstanceField2); // = 0
    System.out.println("field 3 value: " + instanceField3); // = 0
  }
}


    If an instance field is not assigned a value during declaration, it is given a default value of zero if it's a primitive type like (int, boolean, long, float,..) or null if it's a non-primitive type like(String, Integer, AnyClass,..)


    They are called instance fields or variables because they belong to the instance of any object created from the class they are declared.


    public Main {

  public static void main(String[] args) {
    MyClass obj1 = new MyClass();
    MyClass obj2 = new MyClass();

    //Now we can access every 'public' field declared in the MyClass class
    // from the newly created object 'obj'

    obj1.anotherInstanceField2 = 11;
    obj2.anotherInstanceField2 = 33;

    System.out.println(obj1.anotherInstanceField2); // prints '11'
    System.out.println(obj2.anotherInstanceField2); // prints '33'
  }
}


    So every instance field is unique to its object as seen from the snippet above. obj1 and obj2 have unique values assigned to their respective instance fields.


    1. Class fields or static fields: they are fields declared with the static keyword. They are declared inside a class but outside a method, constructor, or code block. They can also be declared at any position inside a class with or without an access modifier like (public, private, protected, or default (no keyword)).


    public class MyClass {

  //static field
  public static String staticField;

  public MyClass(){} //Constructor

}

class Main {

  public static void main(String[] args) {

    MyClass obj = new MyClass();

    obj.staticField //will throw Not defined Error

    //Now we cannot access the static field declared in MyClass class from the
     // newly created object 'obj' because static fields are not attached to any
    // object. They belong solely to the class they are declared and can only be
    // accessed from their class.

    MyClass.staticField = "I am a static field";
    System.out.println(MyClass.staticField); // prints 'I am a static field'
  }
}


    Static fields can only be accessed through their classes and not from any object as can be seen in the above snippet.


    1. Parameters or argument variables: they are the variables declared inside a method construct, between the open '(' and close ')' braces of the method signature. They are used to pass values or objects to a method.


    public class MyClass {

  //instance field
  public String instanceField;

  public MyClass(){} //Constructor

  //instance method with a parameter variable
   public void setInstanceField(String parameterVariable) {
      instanceField = parameterVariable;
   }
}

class Main {

  public static void main(String[] args) {
    
    MyClass obj = new MyClass();

    obj.setInstanceField("From a paramater variable");

    System.out.println(obj.instanceField); // prints 'From a paramater variable'
  }
}


    1. The Local variables: they are variables declared inside a method or any code block like inside an if statement block, for loop, while loop, switch statement block, and so on.


    public Main {

  public static void main(String[] args) {
    MyClass obj1 = new MyClass(); // 'obj1' is local reference variable

    int id = 1; // 'name' is a local variable here.

    if (id > 1) {
        String tempName = "Austin"; // 'tempName' is a local reference variable
     }
  }
}


    You will notice the use of 'reference' with some variables while the 'id' local variable was not referred to as a reference variable.

    Any non-primitive variable is a reference variable.


    For example, obj1 is a variable of type 'MyClass', tempName is a variable of type 'String' and both types are non-primitive types while id is a variable of type 'int' which is a primitive data type hence, not a reference variable.


    Thank you for taking the time to go through this write-up. I hope you found something relatable. You can drop your comments, and reviews and I will definitely attend to them.


    Cheers…🥂✨

