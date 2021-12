Jordan Bowman, Product Designer and Co-Creator of [UX Tools, is nominated for the 2021 Noonies award. Bowman is a full-time product designer in a software company and runs a side project called UX Tools. Bowman: "I love what I do, it’s challenging and gratifying to see people use a product I helped design. I’m excited about all the tools popping up in the product design industry right now. I just wish that stuff was more open so people could make informed decisions that people use every day"