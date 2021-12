When designers do research, we're looking for one main thing: insights. Insights are valuable nuggets, lessons learned, epiphanies that help us discover new ideas. The better that ratio is, the more efficient the method is. Each method is tied to a specific type of design challenge or goal and each one is linked to a goal. The best way to get to the answers is to find the most insights per time and money spent. There isn't *one* blanket research method that works for every situation.