Using Smart Home Analytics to Improve Living Experiences and Sustainability

The PropTech sector has witnessed exponential growth, blending real estate with advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and data analytics. This merger is not just about smart devices or energy dashboards but for a systemic change in building management, building experience, and maintaining a building. At the heart of this transformation lies a growing emphasis on data-centric decision-making oriented toward sustainability, operational efficiency, and occupant satisfaction. As buildings make a transition away from static assets and toward dynamic, responsive environments, professionals in this space now redefine what contemporary infrastructure is capable of delivering. Simran Sethi has been contributing significantly to high-impact projects across consulting and platform development. Collaboration with Kepler Consulting centered on sustainability integration brought together AI-driven insights and legacy infrastructure challenges. "Our goal wasn't just to digitize," she explains, "but to fundamentally modernize how buildings think and respond." The engagement involved designing KPI frameworks that exposed performance gaps and guided clients in implementing strategies that improved both operational costs and ecological footprints. Her leadership in the development of a Smart Home Energy Monitoring Platform resulted in the creation of an end-to-end data infrastructure capable of interpreting IoT sensor readings alongside occupant feedback. Real-time insights into energy consumption patterns influenced multiple departments, enabling the co-creation of user-centric solutions. This resulted in an enhanced comfort, lowered utility costs, and a scalable model suitable for wider residential application. "By combining analytics with empathy," she notes, "we created interfaces that weren't just smart, but human-centered." Operational cost was reduced, between 5–10%, and a 10–15% rise in lease renewals underscore the financial impact of data-enabled sustainability initiatives. Automated anomaly detection for HVAC and lighting systems enabled proactive interventions, contributing to double-digit percentage savings on monthly energy bills. Comfort scores improved after the introduction of user-friendly interfaces for lighting and climate control, boosting resident satisfaction and engagement. The sustainability analysis conducted for Kepler Consulting led to the development of a comprehensive roadmap. She emphasized KPI governance, digital integration in procurement and operations, and targeted staff training. The result was a robust framework that balanced business objectives with ecological responsibility. Similarly, her efforts in smart home analytics produced a replicable retrofit model, thus extending the benefits of new technology to older building stock. She unified the Fragmented data across legacy systems through modular integration strategies and consistent KPI architecture, enabling cross-departmental analytics. Rapid technology changes were met with agile project cycles and frequent reviews, ensuring swift adoption without sacrificing platform stability. On the privacy front, opt-in data policies and role-specific dashboards were introduced to maintain compliance while still delivering tailored insights to stakeholders. These practical innovations are complemented by her published works. "Data Governance in Smart Home Systems: The S.H.I.E.L.D. Framework" (IJFMR, 2023) introduces protocols for responsible data handling in connected environments. Another key paper, "Predictive Maintenance in IoT Environments Using Machine Learning" (IJIRMPS, 2023), explores the intersection of analytics and equipment reliability in real estate settings. Several emerging trends have been identified based on hands-on experience in the field. AI-infused predictive maintenance is expected to play a larger role in detecting and preventing mechanical and HVAC failures. Sustainability, once a secondary consideration, now serves as a major differentiator, especially for properties that showcase real-time consumption dashboards and reduced carbon footprints. A growing emphasis on occupant co-creation suggests that future smart home platforms will enable residents to contribute feedback, share energy, and collaborate in shaping their environments. Sethi's work in PropTech analytics exemplifies the shift toward intelligent, adaptive infrastructure. By blending technical precision with user awareness, it becomes possible to deliver solutions that are efficient, sustainable, and deeply responsive to human needs. This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program.