Using a Marketplace to Fight Covid19

The COVID-19 Global Hackathon is an opportunity for developers to build software solutions that drive social impact, with the aim of tackling some of the challenges related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

We’re encouraging YOU - innovators around the world - to #BuildforCOVID19 using technologies of your choice across a range of suggested themes and challenge areas - some of which have been sourced through health partners including the World Health Organization and scientists at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub.



The hackathon welcomes locally and globally focused solutions, and is open to all developers - with support from technology companies and platforms including AWS, Facebook, Giphy, Microsoft, Pinterest, Salesforce, Slack, TikTok, Twitter and WeChat, who will be sharing resources to support participants throughout the submission period.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Website link: whttps://covid-global-hackathon.devpost.com

