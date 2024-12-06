Use These Components to Create a Modern UI Using Vue3

Modern user interfaces demand high interactivity and usability. This article explores how to create a powerful, adaptive multi-select component using the Vue 3 Composition API. The ChipsMultiSelect component combines the features of a dropdown list, visual selection in the form of "chips," and built-in filtering functionality.
Real-time Filtering: The component integrates a dropdown list, a set of chips, and an input field for filtering.
Dynamic Resizing: When there are too many chips, they wrap to a new row, adjusting the height of the input field accordingly.
Styling the input field to display chips while ensuring proper caret positioning after the chips was a significant challenge. Additionally, the input field needs to shift dynamically to align with the last row of chips when they span multiple lines.
Using editable divs (contenteditable=true) instead of traditional input fields simplifies styling and implementation. This approach resolves positioning and styling issues efficiently.
Key Techniques:
Encapsulates ChipsList, dropdown list, and filtering functionality.
ChipsItem:
<script setup>
import Icon from '@/ui-library-b2b/icons/B2BBaseIcon.vue'
const props = defineProps({
item: {
type: Object,
},
bindName: {
type: String,
default: 'name',
},
})
const emit = defineEmits(['delete'])
function deleteItem() {
emit('delete', props.item)
}
</script>
<template>
<div class="selected-item">
{{ item[bindName] }}
<div class="selected-item__close" @click.stop="deleteItem()">
<Icon icon="Close" />
</div>
</div>
</template>
<style scoped lang="scss">
.selected-item {
display: flex;
gap: 4px;
align-items: center;
color: var(--text-colors);
font-weight: 300;
font-style: normal;
line-height: 20px;
white-space: nowrap;
font-size: 14px;
letter-spacing: 0.005em;
text-align: left;
flex-direction: row;
padding: 4px 6px 4px 8px;
background: rgba(16, 24, 40, 0.1);
border-radius: 2px;
&__close {
color: black;
cursor: pointer;
}
}
</style>
ChipsList:
<script setup>
import { ref } from 'vue'
import SelectedItem from '@/ui-library-b2b/search/ChipsItem.vue'
const props = defineProps({
bindName: {
type: String,
default: 'name',
},
inn: {
type: Boolean,
default: false,
},
})
const emit = defineEmits(['on-keyup', 'blur'])
const chips = defineModel()
const multiselectRef = ref(null)
function deleteItem(item) {
chips.value = chips.value.filter((el) => el !== item)
}
function onKeyUp(e) {
emit('on-keyup', multiselectRef.value.textContent)
if (e.key === 'Enter') {
multiselectRef.value.textContent = ''
}
}
function onBlur() {
emit('blur', multiselectRef.value.textContent)
multiselectRef.value.textContent = ''
}
function handleInput() {
const maxLength = 12
if (props.inn) {
if (multiselectRef.value.textContent.length > maxLength) {
multiselectRef.value.textContent = multiselectRef.value.textContent.slice(0, maxLength)
}
multiselectRef.value.textContent = multiselectRef.value.textContent.replace(/\D/g, '')
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div class="chips">
<div v-for="(item, index) in chips" :key="index">
<SelectedItem :item="item" :bind-name @delete="deleteItem" />
</div>
<div
ref="multiselectRef"
contenteditable="true"
spellcheck="false"
class="custom-div"
@keydown.enter.prevent=""
@keyup="onKeyUp"
@blur="onBlur"
@input="handleInput"
/>
</div>
</template>
<style lang='scss' scoped>
.chips {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
flex-wrap: wrap;
gap: 3px;
margin-top: 4px;
width: 100%;
}
.custom-div {
flex-grow: 1;
white-space: nowrap;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
overflow: hidden;
}
.custom-div:focus {
outline: none;
}
</style>
Main component (ChipsMultiSelect)
<script setup lang="ts">
// import
import { ref } from 'vue'
import Chips from '@/ui-library-b2b/search/ChipsList.vue'
import Icon from '@/ui-library-b2b/icons/B2BBaseIcon.vue'
// props
const props = defineProps({
caption: {
type: String,
default: 'Список холдингов',
},
placeholder: {
type: String,
default: '',
},
})
// const
const searchText = defineModel()
const chips = ref([])
const title = ref('My title')
const titleElement = ref(null)
// methods
function validate(event: Event) {
event.preventDefault()
// (event.target as HTMLInputElement).blur()
chips.value.push(titleElement.value.innerText.trim())
titleElement.value.innerText = ''
}
function keyUp() {
searchText.value = titleElement.value.innerText
console.log(titleElement.value.innerText)
}
defineExpose({ titleElement })
</script>
<template>
<div class="multi-search">
<div class="multi-search__input">
<Icon class="multi-search__icon-search" icon="Search" />
<Chips v-model="chips" style="padding-left: 40px;" />
<div
ref="titleElement" contenteditable="true" spellcheck="false" :placeholder="chips.length > 0 ? '' : placeholder" @keyup="keyUp"
@keydown.enter="validate"
/>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<style scoped lang="scss">
.multi-search{
[contenteditable=true]:empty:before{
content: attr(placeholder);
padding-top: 3px;
pointer-events: none;
display: block;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 20px;
letter-spacing: 0.005em;
color: rgba(16, 24, 40, 0.5);
}
div[contenteditable=true] {
padding: 5px;
width: 100%;
outline:none;
}
position: relative;
&__icon-search{
position: fixed;
margin: 5px 10px;
width: 24px;
height: 24px;
}
&__input{
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
flex-wrap: nowrap;
width: 800px;
height: 36px;
box-sizing: border-box;
border: 1px solid rgba(16, 24, 40, 0.1);
box-shadow: inset 0px 1px 0px rgba(16, 24, 40, 0.05), inset 0px 2px 0px rgba(16, 24, 40, 0.05);
border-radius: 4px;
}
.btn {
width: 16px;
height: 16px;
position: absolute;
top: 8px;
bottom: 10px;
right: 10px;
display: none;
border: 0;
padding-top: 0 -5px;
border-radius: 50%;
background-color: #fff;
transition: background 200ms;
outline: none;
&:hover {
width: 16px;
height: 16px;
display: block;
background: url("../../assets/img/navigation/close.svg") no-repeat;
}
}
input:valid ~ div {
display: block;
}
.ok {
background: url("../../assets/img/navigation/ok.svg") no-repeat;
}
.err {
background: url("../../assets/img/navigation/close_gray.svg") no-repeat;
}
}
</style>
This article demonstrates how to create an interactive UI component that:
ChipsMultiSelect showcases the power of Vue 3 in building interactive UI components. Its flexibility and robust functionality make it a valuable tool for web developers, seamlessly integrating into projects to enhance user experience.
Source Code: https://github.com/lyashov/ChipsMultiSelect.git