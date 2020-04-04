Learn and use IndexedDB with idb, a 1kb package that makes it easy

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
demo1
import { openDB } from 'idb';
// demo1: Getting started
export function demo1() {
openDB('db1', 1, {
upgrade(db) {
db.createObjectStore('store1');
db.createObjectStore('store2');
},
});
openDB('db2', 1, {
upgrade(db) {
db.createObjectStore('store3', { keyPath: 'id' });
db.createObjectStore('store4', { autoIncrement: true });
},
});
}
Each store is like a localStorage on steroid, where you store key-value pairs. If you only need 1 localStorage on steroid inside 1 db, check out the package
idb-keyval
by the same creator of idb. You may not need to continue reading.
on my CodeSandbox, or copy the code below and run locally):
demo2
import { openDB } from 'idb';
// demo2: add some data into db1/store1/
export async function demo2() {
const db1 = await openDB('db1', 1);
db1.add('store1', 'hello world', 'message');
db1.add('store1', true, 'delivered');
db1.close();
}
appears before
delivered: true
, that's because the store is always auto sorted by key, no matter what order you insert them in)
message: 'hello world'
, which returns the db object, so you can call its methods. In VSCode, the intellisense will help you with the methods: after you type
openDB()
, "add" will pop up; after you type
db1.
, the parameters will pop up.
db1.add(
// demo3: error handling
export async function demo3() {
const db1 = await openDB('db1', 1);
db1
.add('store1', 'hello again!!', 'new message')
.then(result => {
console.log('success!', result);
})
.catch(err => {
console.error('error: ', err);
});
db1.close();
}
returns a promise, so you can implement your own error handling. When you run demo3, you'll see "success!" in the console, but if you run it one more time, you should see the error, because keys must be unique in a store.
db1.add()
and
db.clear(storeName)
. Again, intellisense will help you.
db.delete(storeName, keyName)
import { openDB } from "idb";
export const idb = {
db1: openDB("db1", 1),
db2: openDB("db2", 1)
};
import { idb } from "../idb";
export async function addToStore1(key, value) {
(await idb.db1).add("store1", value, key);
}
to store3, and
{ keyPath: 'id' }
to store4. Now let's try adding some cats into store3 and store4:
{ autoIncrement: true }
// demo4: auto generate keys:
export async function demo4() {
const db2 = await openDB('db2', 1);
db2.add('store3', { id: 'cat001', strength: 10, speed: 10 });
db2.add('store3', { id: 'cat002', strength: 11, speed: 9 });
db2.add('store4', { id: 'cat003', strength: 8, speed: 12 });
db2.add('store4', { id: 'cat004', strength: 12, speed: 13 });
db2.close();
}
As you just found, numbers can be key. Actually in IndexedDB, dates, binaries, and arrays can also be key.
// demo5: retrieve values:
export async function demo5() {
const db2 = await openDB('db2', 1);
// retrieve by key:
db2.get('store3', 'cat001').then(console.log);
// retrieve all:
db2.getAll('store3').then(console.log);
// count the total number of items in a store:
db2.count('store3').then(console.log);
// get all keys:
db2.getAllKeys('store3').then(console.log);
db2.close();
}
// demo6: overwrite values with the same key
export async function demo6() {
// set db1/store1/delivered to be false:
const db1 = await openDB('db1', 1);
db1.put('store1', false, 'delivered');
db1.close();
// replace cat001 with a supercat:
const db2 = await openDB('db2', 1);
db2.put('store3', { id: 'cat001', strength: 99, speed: 99 });
db2.close();
}
In RESTful APIs, PUT is "idempotent" (POST is not), meaning you can PUT something multiple times, and it'll always replace itself, whereas POST will create a new item every time.
Every operation in IndexedDB must belong to a transaction.
// demo7: move supercat: 2 operations in 1 transaction:
export async function demo7() {
const db2 = await openDB('db2', 1);
// open a new transaction, declare which stores are involved:
let transaction = db2.transaction(['store3', 'store4'], 'readwrite');
// do multiple things inside the transaction, if one fails all fail:
let superCat = await transaction.objectStore('store3').get('cat001');
transaction.objectStore('store3').delete('cat001');
transaction.objectStore('store4').add(superCat);
db2.close();
}
, and declare which stores are involved in this transaction. Notice the second argument
db.transaction()
, which means this transaction has permission to both read and write. If all you need is read, use
'readwrite'
instead (it's also the default).
'readonly'
. Arguments are the same, except the first argument (the storeName) is moved forward to
transaction.objectStore(storeName).methodName(..)
. ("objectStore" is the official term for a "store")
.objectStore(storeName)
// demo8: transaction on a single store, and error handling:
export async function demo8() {
// we'll only operate on one store this time:
const db1 = await openDB('db1', 1);
// ↓ this is equal to db1.transaction(['store2'], 'readwrite'):
let transaction = db1.transaction('store2', 'readwrite');
// ↓ this is equal to transaction.objectStore('store2').add(..)
transaction.store.add('foo', 'foo');
transaction.store.add('bar', 'bar');
// monitor if the transaction was successful:
transaction.done
.then(() => {
console.log('All steps succeeded, changes committed!');
})
.catch(() => {
console.error('Something went wrong, transaction aborted');
});
db1.close();
}
, which tells us whether the transaction succeeded or failed. Demo8 adds some data into store2, and you can run it twice to see one success and one fail in console log (fail because keys need to be unique).
transaction.done
A transaction will auto commit itself when it runs out of things to do, `transaction.done` is a nice thing to monitor, but not required.
// demo9: very explicitly create a new db and new store
export async function demo9() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 1, {
upgrade: (db, oldVersion, newVersion, transaction) => {
if (oldVersion === 0) upgradeDB3fromV0toV1();
function upgradeDB3fromV0toV1() {
db.createObjectStore('moreCats', { keyPath: 'id' });
generate100cats().forEach(cat => {
transaction.objectStore('moreCats').add(cat);
});
}
},
});
db3.close();
}
function generate100cats() {
return new Array(100).fill().map((item, index) => {
let id = 'cat' + index.toString().padStart(3, '0');
let strength = Math.round(Math.random() * 100);
let speed = Math.round(Math.random() * 100);
return { id, strength, speed };
});
}
The upgrade callback is the only place where you can create and delete stores.
// demo10: handle both upgrade: 0->2 and 1->2
export async function demo10() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 2, {
upgrade: (db, oldVersion, newVersion, transaction) => {
switch (oldVersion) {
case 0:
upgradeDB3fromV0toV1();
// falls through
case 1:
upgradeDB3fromV1toV2();
break;
default:
console.error('unknown db version');
}
function upgradeDB3fromV0toV1() {
db.createObjectStore('moreCats', { keyPath: 'id' });
generate100cats().forEach(cat => {
transaction.objectStore('moreCats').add(cat);
});
}
function upgradeDB3fromV1toV2() {
db.createObjectStore('userPreference');
transaction.objectStore('userPreference').add(false, 'useDarkMode');
transaction.objectStore('userPreference').add(25, 'resultsPerPage');
}
},
});
db3.close();
}
function generate100cats() {
return new Array(100).fill().map((item, index) => {
let id = 'cat' + index.toString().padStart(3, '0');
let strength = Math.round(Math.random() * 100);
let speed = Math.round(Math.random() * 100);
return { id, strength, speed };
});
}
. However, if a brand new user (with
db3 version 1
) runs demo10, both moreCats and userPreference will be added for him.
db3 version 0
`// falls through` means "don't break". Adding this line of comment will prevent eslint from nagging you to add a break.
, which simulates some settings that the user can change. Now let's imagine you launched a new version, where you added a new preference called
'useDarkMode': false, 'resultsPerPage': 25
that defaults to 'English'; you also implemented infinite scroll, so 'resultsPerPage' is no longer needed; finally you changed 'useDarkMode` from a boolean to a string, which could be 'light' | 'dark' | 'automatic'. How do you change the initial settings for new users, while preserving the saved preferences of old users?
language
// demo11: upgrade db version even when no schema change is needed:
export async function demo11() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 3, {
upgrade: async (db, oldVersion, newVersion, transaction) => {
switch (oldVersion) {
case 0:
upgradeDB3fromV0toV1();
// falls through
case 1:
upgradeDB3fromV1toV2();
// falls through
case 2:
await upgradeDB3fromV2toV3();
break;
default:
console.error('unknown db version');
}
function upgradeDB3fromV0toV1() {
db.createObjectStore('moreCats', { keyPath: 'id' });
generate100cats().forEach(cat => {
transaction.objectStore('moreCats').add(cat);
});
}
function upgradeDB3fromV1toV2() {
db.createObjectStore('userPreference');
transaction.objectStore('userPreference').add(false, 'useDarkMode');
transaction.objectStore('userPreference').add(25, 'resultsPerPage');
}
async function upgradeDB3fromV2toV3() {
const store = transaction.objectStore('userPreference');
store.put('English', 'language');
store.delete('resultsPerPage');
let colorTheme = 'automatic';
let useDarkMode = await store.get('useDarkMode');
if (oldVersion === 2 && useDarkMode === false) colorTheme = 'light';
if (oldVersion === 2 && useDarkMode === true) colorTheme = 'dark';
store.put(colorTheme, 'colorTheme');
store.delete('useDarkMode');
}
},
});
db3.close();
}
function generate100cats() {
return new Array(100).fill().map((item, index) => {
let id = 'cat' + index.toString().padStart(3, '0');
let strength = Math.round(Math.random() * 10);
let speed = Math.round(Math.random() * 10);
return { id, strength, speed };
});
}
9
10
, or
11
9
, or
11
10
, or just
11
.
11
const db = await openDB(dbName, version, {
blocked: () => {
// seems an older version of this app is running in another tab
console.log(`Please close this app opened in other browser tabs.`);
},
upgrade: (db, oldVersion, newVersion, transaction) => {
// …
},
blocking: () => {
// seems the user just opened this app again in a new tab
// which happens to have gotten a version change
console.log(`App is outdated, please close this tab`);
}
});
// demo12: create an index on the 100 cats' strength:
export async function demo12() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 4, {
upgrade: (db, oldVersion, newVersion, transaction) => {
// upgrade to v4 in a less careful manner:
const store = transaction.objectStore('moreCats');
store.createIndex('strengthIndex', 'strength');
},
});
db3.close();
}
Adding an index is like creating the same store with a different 'keyPath'. Just like how the main store is constantly sorted by the main key, the index store is auto sorted by its own key.
// demo13: get values from index by key
export async function demo13() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 4);
const transaction = db3.transaction('moreCats');
const strengthIndex = transaction.store.index('strengthIndex');
// get all entries where the key is 10:
let strongestCats = await strengthIndex.getAll(10);
console.log('strongest cats: ', strongestCats);
// get the first entry where the key is 10:
let oneStrongCat = await strengthIndex.get(10);
console.log('a strong cat: ', oneStrongCat);
db3.close();
}
will only get the first match. To get all matches, we use
.get()
.
.getAll()
and
db.getFromIndex()
, again, intellisense will help you.
db.getAllFromIndex()
// demo14: get values from index by key using shortcuts:
export async function demo14() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 4);
// do similar things as demo13, but use single-action transaction shortcuts:
let weakestCats = await db3.getAllFromIndex('moreCats', 'strengthIndex', 0);
console.log('weakest cats: ', weakestCats);
let oneWeakCat = await db3.getFromIndex('moreCats', 'strengthIndex', 0);
console.log('a weak cat: ', oneWeakCat);
db3.close();
}
, but give a range in place of keys.
getAll()
:
IDBKeyRange
// demo15: find items matching a condition by using range
export async function demo15() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 4);
// create some ranges. note that IDBKeyRange is a native browser API,
// it's not imported from idb, just use it:
const strongRange = IDBKeyRange.lowerBound(8);
const midRange = IDBKeyRange.bound(3, 7);
const weakRange = IDBKeyRange.upperBound(2);
let [strongCats, ordinaryCats, weakCats] = [
await db3.getAllFromIndex('moreCats', 'strengthIndex', strongRange),
await db3.getAllFromIndex('moreCats', 'strengthIndex', midRange),
await db3.getAllFromIndex('moreCats', 'strengthIndex', weakRange),
];
console.log('strong cats (strength >= 8): ', strongCats);
console.log('ordinary cats (strength from 3 to 7): ', ordinaryCats);
console.log('weak cats (strength <=2): ', weakCats);
db3.close();
}
Whenever you call .get() or .getAll() with idb, you can always substitute the key with a range, whether that's a primary key or index key.
For all the ways to create different ranges, check MDN.
IDBKeyRange.bound('cat042', 'cat077').
// demo16: loop over the store with a cursor
export async function demo16() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 4);
// open a 'readonly' transaction:
let store = db3.transaction('moreCats').store;
// create a cursor, inspect where it's pointing at:
let cursor = await store.openCursor();
console.log('cursor.key: ', cursor.key);
console.log('cursor.value: ', cursor.value);
// move to next position:
cursor = await cursor.continue();
// inspect the new position:
console.log('cursor.key: ', cursor.key);
console.log('cursor.value: ', cursor.value);
// keep moving until the end of the store
// look for cats with strength and speed both greater than 8
while (true) {
const { strength, speed } = cursor.value;
if (strength >= 8 && speed >= 8) {
console.log('found a good cat! ', cursor.value);
}
cursor = await cursor.continue();
if (!cursor) break;
}
db3.close();
}
, and read data from
.continue()
and
cursor.key
.
cursor.value
// demo17: use cursor on a range and/or on an index
export async function demo17() {
const db3 = await openDB('db3', 4);
let store = db3.transaction('moreCats').store;
// create a cursor on a very small range:
const range = IDBKeyRange.bound('cat042', 'cat045');
let cursor1 = await store.openCursor(range);
// loop over the range:
while (true) {
console.log('cursor1.key: ', cursor1.key);
cursor1 = await cursor1.continue();
if (!cursor1) break;
}
console.log('------------');
// create a cursor on an index:
let index = db3.transaction('moreCats').store.index('strengthIndex');
let cursor2 = await index.openCursor();
// cursor.key will be the key of the index:
console.log('cursor2.key:', cursor2.key);
// the primary key will be located in cursor.primaryKey:
console.log('cursor2.primaryKey:', cursor2.primaryKey);
// it's the first item in the index, so it's a cat with strength 0
console.log('cursor2.value:', cursor2.value);
db3.close();
}
becomes the index key, and the primary key can be found in
cursor.key
.
cursor.primaryKey
into your serviceWorker this way.
idb