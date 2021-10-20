How to Use Gitlab CI/CD to Build, Test and Deploy a Spring Boot Web App

In this article, we're going to be looking at how to use Gitlab CI/CD to build, test and deploy a Spring Boot web application to a server instance. We will be using Gitlab as our cloud Git repository in this article and we encourage you to [create an account] if you don't already have one. The application will create a simple Spring Boot application using [Spring Initializr] and then deploy it to the server. The endpoint will simply return a hello world string concatenated with the current timestamp: hello world.