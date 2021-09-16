"Unless you’ve been developing software in a cave"
Microservices are an improved software architecture that allows you to deploy and scale faster. Smaller application domain responsibility allows for automation, leading to faster deployments and faster scaling. With these benefits, we have a new set of challenges, including inter-service communication, [security], and scalability. These best practices will help you create a robust, easy-to-manage, scalable, and secure system of intercommunicating microservices.
