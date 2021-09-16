Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

"Unless you’ve been developing software in a cave" by@MichaelB

"Unless you’ve been developing software in a cave"

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Microservices are an improved software architecture that allows you to deploy and scale faster. Smaller application domain responsibility allows for automation, leading to faster deployments and faster scaling. With these benefits, we have a new set of challenges, including inter-service communication, [security], and scalability. These best practices will help you create a robust, easy-to-manage, scalable, and secure system of intercommunicating microservices.
image
Michael Hacker Noon profile picture

@MichaelB
Michael

I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies. Email at [email protected]

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Database Connection Pooling With pgbouncer by @MichaelB
#database
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai

Tags

#microservices#microservice-architecture#software-architecture#software-development#development#software#coding#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading