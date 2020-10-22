Universal Data Tool Update: On-Premise Data Labeling

If you haven’t heard of the Universal Data Tool yet, it’s an open-source web or desktop program to collaborate, build and edit text, image, video, and audio datasets with labels and annotations.
This is our eighth community update! By releasing these videos, we hope to engage the community and encourage new contributors.
Full Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBWOaw0jMmM
Join us for a Hacktoberfest Hackathon
We are super excited to announce our 8-hour Hacktoberfest Hackathon on October 29th. You can get all the information as well as register at this link
https://organize.mlh.io/participants/events/5164-universal-data-tool-livestream-mini-hackathon
New Feature: Asynchronous Datasets Loading
You can now add millions of samples in a single dataset when using an external server.
Easier On-Premise Usage
The Universal Data Tool along with a collaboration server can now be run as a single docker container. See the on-premise documentation for more details.
You can provide different options to the docker container to control various aspects of the Universal Data Tool. You'll know if a configuration value is used because it will appear in the starting logs as shown below. This allows you to configure things like S3 integrations without needing any user input.
Other Updates
That's it for our eighth community update
