Build your Dataset from COCO with the Universal Data Tool

If you haven’t heard of the Universal Data Tool yet, it’s an open-source web or desktop program to collaborate, build and edit text, image, video, and audio datasets with labels and annotations.

This is our seventh community update! By releasing these videos, we hope to engage the community and encourage new contributors.

New Feature: Import dataset from COCO(Common Objects in Context)

This new feature allows you to import and build your datasets using the “import from COCO” option. You just need to add the keywords of the object you want to import e.g., cats or dogs, then click “Add Samples.”

New Feature: Remove Invalid Image Samples

This feature allows you to automatically remove invalid image URLs that are not showing any images. Just go to transform data and click on “Remove Invalid Samples,” It will do the work.

New Feature: Universal Data Tool has a new URL

Sometimes it’s a bit annoying to type the long URL names in the web browsers, and with this new update, we have a new short URL for our tool, and that is udt.dev. The good news is that the old URL works fine too!

Other updates:

More documents are on docs.universaldatatool.com: As promised, a vast quantity of documentation is available on using Universal Data Tool for your projects.

Fixed Hotkeys: Clearing hotkeys now works (thanks @congdv!)

