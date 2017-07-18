Unit testing Node.js with Tape

Site Color
I feel there is a tendency to forget that we, or somebody else, will have to maintain our code weeks, months or even years after its creation. Sooner or later some problems or new features appear that will make you have to adapt you codebase long after you forget all the details of what it does.
Testing is like leaving a live documentation of what your code is expected to do
I will be focusing on unit tests in particular but just to give you an ideia:
So according to the image let us say you have implemented all those three types of tests, you have 10 tests 1 should be end to end, 2 would be integration and the remaining 7 would be unit tests.
You don’t have to faithfully follow this metric is just a good to have guideline.
You can have an extensive read about testing in general in article by Martin Fowler.
Its important to test your project code for reasons like:
There are some arguable cons like:
Some of the terms that you usually see associated with tests are:
You can have a more extensive explanation with examples here.
For the example I will be using a lightweight library with modules to extend it for unit tests called tape but you have alternatives like jest, jasmine and mocha.
Ideally if you should try using a TDD (Test driven development) or similar approach where you start by creating the test and only after you create your code. When this is not possible and the methods you are testing are already implemented make sure that you change your method so that you see your test fail. If the test never fails then you are testing nothing.
Let us assume we want to create an utility file named string that will have a method for lowercase and another for concatenate. We create our files
In out test file we create our first test with two assertions, one to check if everything ran “ok” and the other call the lowercase function and compare the result with the expected hardcoded value
const test = require('tape')
const stringUtils = require('./strings.js')
test('lowercase should make everything in the original string lower case', function (t) {
const result = stringUtils.lowercase('Testing lowerCase')
const expected = 'testing lowercase'
t.ok(result)
t.deepEqual(result, expected)
t.end()
});
This is the point were we run our test and we see that it fails miserably since lowercase is defined nowhere so we go to our string.js and make it return a function with the method lowercase
function lowercase(value) {
return value.toLowerCase()
}
module.exports = {
lowercase,
}
And if we run our test again it should show a success! Hurray! A first test passing!
Now we think “what if I send a number to that method?”, well in that case we create another test to test that out and implement accordingly to our expected behaviour, in this case I want an error to be thrown when an invalid type is sent to our method
The test
test('if we send a number it should throw an error from lowercase method', function(t) {
const result = stringUtils.lowercase.bind(null, 1)
t.throws(result)
t.end()
})
The changed function after we see the test fail
function lowercase(value) {
try {
return value.toLowerCase()
} catch(e) {
throw e
}
}
A good thing to also do it’s change a random part of your code being tested so that you can make sure your tests are actually being useful. In this scenario you could change the
throw for a
return for example.
Note that the tests in tape must have either
t.plan([assertionsNumber])or
t.end()else the tests will hang.
For our method concatenate we want to test if it concatenates and, when you send an object we want it to be concatenated as {} and not as [object Object]. You can try it yourself or just see a possible solution just below
The test
test('concatenate should return the two strings concatenated', function (t) {
const result = stringUtils.concatenate('test', 'concat')
const expected = 'test concat'
t.deepEqual(result, expected)
t.end()
})
test('concatenate should consider {} as a string', function (t) {
const result = stringUtils.concatenate('test', {})
const expected = 'test {}'
t.deepEqual(result, expected)
t.end()
});
The function
function concatenate(start, end) {
start = typeof start === 'string'
? start
: JSON.stringify(start)
end = typeof end === 'string'
? end
: JSON.stringify(end)
return `${start} ${end}`
}
With the exports now with the new method
module.exports = {
lowercase,
concatenate
}
This are “trivial” tests made for simplicity and you should add as many as you feel necessary for each method, “the more the merrier” as long as they are useful (meaning that they are testing something core to the method and not just there to “have more assertions”.
As the application grows we can add multiple test files and we could run them by using the following
tape ./utils/*.test.js
Demo of this example here
For existing projects you can start by adding tests for new features and for older features refactor the code while adding tests as you go, eventually you will have to propagated to most of your codebase if not all.
And remember to always see the test fail
There are tools like istanbul to check how much of your code is being tested, I don’t like to focus on that metric to much since it can get you to chance your code not because you need to but just because you want to have 100% coverage, you want to develop new features that are tested without having to spend much time adapting the code just to get 100%.
It’s better to have 10% of your code tested than to have nothing nonetheless if you want to impose a minimum coverage I would say that 70% is a good place to start.
