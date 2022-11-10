Search icon
    Understanding Rollups And Their Importance As An Optimal Layer 2 Scaling Solutionby@davidsm
    3,943 reads

    Understanding Rollups And Their Importance As An Optimal Layer 2 Scaling Solution

    Layer 2 scaling solutions like rollups have emerged as a critical tool to improve the speed and efficiency of an underline blockchain. Rollups carry out transaction processing off-chain after bundling (rolling up) data and then feed information to the blockchain. The idea is to reduce transaction costs by splitting them across many users. The first variety is known as an ‘Optimistic rollup’ This solution assumes transactions within the rollup are valid. ZK-Rollups rely on zero-knowledge proofs to determine transaction validity with only minimal information.

    featured image - Understanding Rollups And Their Importance As An Optimal Layer 2 Scaling Solution
    web3#zksnarks#ethereum#l2-scaling#defi
