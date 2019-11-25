Understanding Pseudo-Class Selectors

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
) placed just after a CSS selector.
:
selector:pseudo-class {
property:value;
}
index.html
<div class="container">
<h1>Top 5 Languages </h1>
<p>In the last year, developers collaborated in more than 370 primary languages on GitHub. The following are the the top five languages with more contributions on GitHub</p>
<div class="list">
<ul>
<li class="list-item"> <a href="#"> Javascript </a> </li>
<li class="list-item"> <a href="#"> Python </a> </li>
<li class="list-item"> <a href="#"> Java </a> </li>
<li class="list-item"> <a href="#"> PHP </a> </li>
<li class="list-item"> <a href="#"> C# </a> </li>
</ul>
</div
</div>
. They include;
<a>
- This only selects
:link
tags with
<a>
attributes. It will not work if it is missing.
href
- Selects the link while it is being activated (being clicked on or otherwise activated). For example, for the “pressed” state of a button-style link.
:active
- Selects links that have already been visited by the current browser.
:visited
- This is the most commonly used state. When the mouse cursor rolls over a link, that link is in its hover state and this will select it.
:hover
, we would like to change the background of
index.html
when hovered, give specific colors to all links, active and visited links.
<li>
style.css
.list-item:hover {
background-color: aliceblue;
}
.list a:link{
color: black;
}
.list a:active{
color: green;
}
.list a:visited{
color: red;
}
- This selects the element that is at the root of the document specifically the
:root
element unless you are specifically working in some other environment that somehow also allows CSS.
<html>
- Selects the first element within a parent.
:first-child
- Selects the last element within a parent.
:last-child
- Selects elements based on a provided algebraic expression (e.g. “2n” or “4n-1”). For example, you could use ‘2n’ for selecting even positions and ‘2n-1’ for odd positions. Has the ability to do other things like select “every fourth element”, “the first six elements”, and things like that. Covered in more detail here.
:nth-child()
- Selects the first element of this type within any parent. If for example, you have two
:first-of-type
s, each with a paragraph, link, paragraph, link. Then div a:first-of-type would select the first link inside the first div and the first link inside the second div.
div
- This works the same as above but it then selects the last element instead of the first element.
:last-of-type
- Works like
:nth-of-type()
, but it is used in places where the elements at the same level are of different types. For example, if inside a
:nth-child
you had a number of paragraphs and links. You wanted to select all the odd paragraphs.
div
wouldn’t work in this scenario, therefore, you use
:nth-child
.
div p:nth-of-type(odd)
- Selects the element if and only if it is one of its kind within the current parent.
:only-of-type
- This works like
:nth-last-of-type()
, but it counts up from the bottom instead of the top.
:nth-of-type
- This works like :nth-child, but it counts up from the bottom instead of the top.
:nth-last-child()
that we created earlier. We are going to give a background of
style.css
to every odd
slategrey
element. We shall demonstrate it in two ways giving the same output.
<li>
:nth-child()
.list-item:nth-child(2n-1){
background-color: slategrey;
}
:nth-of-type()
.list-item:nth-of-type(odd){
background-color: slategrey;
}
:enabled
:disabled
:checked
:target
:focus
:required
:optional
:not()
:empty
A pseudo-element, however, allows us to create items that do not normally exist in the document tree, for example
:hover.
. So you could simply identify a pseudo-class by a single colon (
::after
) and a pseudo-element by two colons (
:
).
::
- This enables us to add content before a certain element. For example, adding an opening quote before a blockquote.
::before
- This enables us to add content after a certain element. For example, a closing quote to a blockquote. Also used commonly for the clearfix, where an empty space is added after the element which clears the float without any need for extra HTML markup.
::after
- This is used to add a style to the first letter of the specified selector. For example, to create a drop cap.
::first-letter
selector to create a caret in front of every link in the list from our
::after
. We shall add a code snippet to our
index.html
file.
style.css
.list-item::after {
background-image: url('data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 16 16"><path fill="none" stroke="black" stroke-width="4" stroke-miterlimit="10" d="M4.75 1.5l6.5 6.5-6.5 6.5"/></svg>');
background-size: 8px 8px;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
content: '';
display: inline-block;
height: 8px;
margin-left: 4px;
width: 16px;
}