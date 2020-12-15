Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
JavaScript is a bit confusing for developers experienced in class-based languages (like Java or C++), as it is dynamic and does not provide a class implementation per se (the
keyword is introduced in ES2015, but is syntactical sugar, JavaScript remains prototype-based).
class
When it comes to inheritance, JavaScript only has one construct: objects. Each object has a private property which holds a link to another object called its prototype. That prototype object has a prototype of its own, and so on until an object is reached with
as its prototype. By definition,
null
has no prototype, and acts as the final link in this prototype chain.
null
Nearly all objects in JavaScript are instances of
which sits on the top of a prototype chain.
Object
While this confusion is often considered to be one of JavaScript's weaknesses, the prototypal inheritance model itself is, in fact, more powerful than the classic model. It is, for example, fairly trivial to build a classic model on top of a prototypal model.
Inheriting properties
JavaScript objects are dynamic "bags" of properties (referred to as own properties). JavaScript objects have a link to a prototype object. When trying to access a property of an object, the property will not only be sought on the object but on the prototype of the object, the prototype of the prototype, and so on until either a property with a matching name is
found or the end of the prototype chain is reached.
Following the ECMAScript standard, the notationis used to designate the prototype of
someObject.[[Prototype]]. Since ECMAScript 2015, the
someObjectis accessed using the accessors
[[Prototype]]and
Object.getPrototypeOf(). This is equivalent to the JavaScript property
Object.setPrototypeOf()which is non-standard but de-facto implemented by many browsers.
__proto__
It should not be confused with the
funcproperty of functions, which instead specifies the
.prototypeto be assigned to all instances of objects created by the given function when used as a constructor. The
[[Prototype]]property represents the
Object.prototypeprototype object.
Object
Here is what happens when trying to access a property:
// Let's create an object o from function f with its own properties a and b:
let f = function () {
this.a = 1;
this.b = 2;
}
let o = new f(); // {a: 1, b: 2}
// add properties in f function's prototype
f.prototype.b = 3;
f.prototype.c = 4;
// do not set the prototype f.prototype = {b:3,c:4}; this will break the prototype chain
// o.[[Prototype]] has properties b and c.
// o.[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]] is Object.prototype.
// Finally, o.[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]] is null.
// This is the end of the prototype chain, as null,
// by definition, has no [[Prototype]].
// Thus, the full prototype chain looks like:
// {a: 1, b: 2} ---> {b: 3, c: 4} ---> Object.prototype ---> null
console.log(o.a); // 1
// Is there an 'a' own property on o? Yes, and its value is 1.
console.log(o.b); // 2
// Is there a 'b' own property on o? Yes, and its value is 2.
// The prototype also has a 'b' property, but it's not visited.
// This is called Property Shadowing
console.log(o.c); // 4
// Is there a 'c' own property on o? No, check its prototype.
// Is there a 'c' own property on o.[[Prototype]]? Yes, its value is 4.
console.log(o.d); // undefined
// Is there a 'd' own property on o? No, check its prototype.
// Is there a 'd' own property on o.[[Prototype]]? No, check its prototype.
// o.[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]] is Object.prototype and there is no 'd' property by default, check its prototype.
// o.[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]] is null, stop searching,
// no property found, return undefined.
Setting a property to an object creates an own property. The only exception to the getting and setting behavior rules is when there is an inherited property with a getter or a setter.
Inheriting "methods"
JavaScript does not have "methods" in the form that class-based languages define them. In JavaScript, any function can be added to an object in the form of a property. An inherited function acts just as any other property, including property shadowing as shown above (in this case, a form of method overriding).
When an inherited function is executed, the value of
points to the inheriting object, not to the prototype object where the function is an own property.
this
var o = {
a: 2,
m: function() {
return this.a + 1;
}
};
console.log(o.m()); // 3
// When calling o.m in this case, 'this' refers to o
var p = Object.create(o);
// p is an object that inherits from o
p.a = 4; // creates a property 'a' on p
console.log(p.m()); // 5
// when p.m is called, 'this' refers to p.
// So when p inherits the function m of o,
// 'this.a' means p.a, the property 'a' of p
Let's look at what happens behind the scenes in a bit more detail.
In JavaScript, as mentioned above, functions are able to have properties. All functions have a special property named
. Please note that the code below is free-standing (it is safe to assume there is no other JavaScript on the webpage other than the below code). For the best learning experience, it is highly recommended that you open a console, navigate to the "console" tab, copy-and-paste in the below JavaScript code, and run it by pressing the Enter/Return key. (The console is included in most web browser's Developer Tools. More information is available for Firefox Developer Tools, Chrome DevTools, and Edge DevTools.)
prototype
function doSomething(){}
console.log( doSomething.prototype );
// It does not matter how you declare the function, a
// function in JavaScript will always have a default
// prototype property.
// (Ps: There is one exception that arrow function doesn't have a default prototype property)
var doSomething = function(){};
console.log( doSomething.prototype );
As seen above,
has a default
doSomething()
property, as demonstrated by the console. After running this code, the console should have displayed an object that looks similar to this.
prototype
{
constructor: ƒ doSomething(),
__proto__: {
constructor: ƒ Object(),
hasOwnProperty: ƒ hasOwnProperty(),
isPrototypeOf: ƒ isPrototypeOf(),
propertyIsEnumerable: ƒ propertyIsEnumerable(),
toLocaleString: ƒ toLocaleString(),
toString: ƒ toString(),
valueOf: ƒ valueOf()
}
}
We can add properties to the prototype of
, as shown below.
doSomething()
function doSomething(){}
doSomething.prototype.foo = "bar";
console.log( doSomething.prototype );
This results in:
{
foo: "bar",
constructor: ƒ doSomething(),
__proto__: {
constructor: ƒ Object(),
hasOwnProperty: ƒ hasOwnProperty(),
isPrototypeOf: ƒ isPrototypeOf(),
propertyIsEnumerable: ƒ propertyIsEnumerable(),
toLocaleString: ƒ toLocaleString(),
toString: ƒ toString(),
valueOf: ƒ valueOf()
}
}
We can now use the
operator to create an instance of
new
based on this prototype. To use the new operator, simply call the function normally except prefix it with new. Calling a function with the
doSomething()
operator returns an object that is an instance of the function. Properties can then be added onto this object.
new
Try the following code:
function doSomething(){}
doSomething.prototype.foo = "bar"; // add a property onto the prototype
var doSomeInstancing = new doSomething();
doSomeInstancing.prop = "some value"; // add a property onto the object
console.log( doSomeInstancing );
This results in an output similar to the following:
{
prop: "some value",
__proto__: {
foo: "bar",
constructor: ƒ doSomething(),
__proto__: {
constructor: ƒ Object(),
hasOwnProperty: ƒ hasOwnProperty(),
isPrototypeOf: ƒ isPrototypeOf(),
propertyIsEnumerable: ƒ propertyIsEnumerable(),
toLocaleString: ƒ toLocaleString(),
toString: ƒ toString(),
valueOf: ƒ valueOf()
}
}
}
As seen above, the
of
__proto__
is
doSomeInstancing
. But, what does this do? When you access a property of
doSomething.prototype
, the browser first looks to see if
doSomeInstancing
has that property.
doSomeInstancing
If
does not have the property, then the browser looks for the property in the
doSomeInstancing
of
__proto__
(a.k.a. doSomething.prototype). If the
doSomeInstancing
of doSomeInstancing has the property being looked for, then that property on the
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing is used.
__proto__
Otherwise, if the
of doSomeInstancing does not have the property, then the
__proto__
of the __proto__ of doSomeInstancing is checked for the property. By default, the
__proto__
of any function's prototype property is
__proto__
. So, the
window.Object.prototype
of the
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing (a.k.a. the
__proto__
of doSomething.prototype (a.k.a.
__proto__
)) is then looked through for the property being searched for.
Object.prototype
If the property is not found in the
of the
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing, then the
__proto__
of the
__proto__
of the
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing is looked through. However, there is a problem: the
__proto__
of the
__proto__
of the
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing does not exist. Then, and only then, after the entire prototype chain of
__proto__
's is looked through, and there are no more
__proto__
s does the browser assert that the property does not exist and conclude that the value at the property is undefined.
__proto__
Let's try entering some more code into the console:
function doSomething(){}
doSomething.prototype.foo = "bar";
var doSomeInstancing = new doSomething();
doSomeInstancing.prop = "some value";
console.log("doSomeInstancing.prop: " + doSomeInstancing.prop);
console.log("doSomeInstancing.foo: " + doSomeInstancing.foo);
console.log("doSomething.prop: " + doSomething.prop);
console.log("doSomething.foo: " + doSomething.foo);
console.log("doSomething.prototype.prop: " + doSomething.prototype.prop);
console.log("doSomething.prototype.foo: " + doSomething.prototype.foo);
This results in the following:
doSomeInstancing.prop: some value
doSomeInstancing.foo: bar
doSomething.prop: undefined
doSomething.foo: undefined
doSomething.prototype.prop: undefined
doSomething.prototype.foo: bar
Objects created with syntax constructs
var o = {a: 1};
// The newly created object o has Object.prototype as its [[Prototype]]
// o has no own property named 'hasOwnProperty'
// hasOwnProperty is an own property of Object.prototype.
// So o inherits hasOwnProperty from Object.prototype
// Object.prototype has null as its prototype.
// o ---> Object.prototype ---> null
var b = ['yo', 'whadup', '?'];
// Arrays inherit from Array.prototype
// (which has methods indexOf, forEach, etc.)
// The prototype chain looks like:
// b ---> Array.prototype ---> Object.prototype ---> null
function f() {
return 2;
}
// Functions inherit from Function.prototype
// (which has methods call, bind, etc.)
// f ---> Function.prototype ---> Object.prototype ---> null
With a constructor
A "constructor" in JavaScript is "just" a function that happens to be called with the new operator.
function Graph() {
this.vertices = [];
this.edges = [];
}
Graph.prototype = {
addVertex: function(v) {
this.vertices.push(v);
}
};
var g = new Graph();
// g is an object with own properties 'vertices' and 'edges'.
// g.[[Prototype]] is the value of Graph.prototype when new Graph() is executed.
With
Object.create
. Calling this method creates a new object. The prototype of this object is the first argument of the function:
Object.create()
var a = {a: 1};
// a ---> Object.prototype ---> null
var b = Object.create(a);
// b ---> a ---> Object.prototype ---> null
console.log(b.a); // 1 (inherited)
var c = Object.create(b);
// c ---> b ---> a ---> Object.prototype ---> null
var d = Object.create(null);
// d ---> null
console.log(d.hasOwnProperty);
// undefined, because d doesn't inherit from Object.prototype
Operator with
delete
and
Object.create
operator
new
of another object demonstrates prototypical inheritance with the
Object.create
operation:
delete
var a = {a: 1};
var b = Object.create(a);
console.log(a.a); // print 1
console.log(b.a); // print 1
b.a=5;
console.log(a.a); // print 1
console.log(b.a); // print 5
delete b.a;
console.log(a.a); // print 1
console.log(b.a); // print 1(b.a value 5 is deleted but it showing value from its prototype chain)
delete a.a;
console.log(a.a); // print undefined
console.log(b.a); // print undefined
The
operator has a shorter chain in this example:
new
function Graph() {
this.vertices = [4,4];
}
var g = new Graph();
console.log(g.vertices); // print [4,4]
g.vertices = 25;
console.log(g.vertices); // print 25
delete g.vertices;
console.log(g.vertices); // print undefined
With the
keyword
class
,
class
,
constructor
,
static
, and
extends
.
super
'use strict';
class Polygon {
constructor(height, width) {
this.height = height;
this.width = width;
}
}
class Square extends Polygon {
constructor(sideLength) {
super(sideLength, sideLength);
}
get area() {
return this.height * this.width;
}
set sideLength(newLength) {
this.height = newLength;
this.width = newLength;
}
}
var square = new Square(2);
Performance
The lookup time for properties that are high up on the prototype chain can have a negative impact on the performance, and this may be significant in the code where performance is critical. Additionally, trying to access nonexistent properties will always traverse the full prototype chain.
Also, when iterating over the properties of an object, every enumerable property that is on the prototype chain will be enumerated. To check whether an object has a property defined on itself and not somewhere on its prototype chain, it is necessary to use the
method which all objects inherit from
hasOwnProperty
. To give you a concrete example, let's take the above graph example code to illustrate it:
Object.prototype
console.log(g.hasOwnProperty('vertices'));
// true
console.log(g.hasOwnProperty('nope'));
// false
console.log(g.hasOwnProperty('addVertex'));
// false
console.log(g.__proto__.hasOwnProperty('addVertex'));
// true
is the only thing in JavaScript which deals with properties and does not traverse the prototype chain.
hasOwnProperty
Note: It is not enough to check whether a property is
. The property might very well exist, but its value just happens to be set to
undefined
.
undefined
Bad practice: Extension of native prototypes
One misfeature that is often used is to extend
or one of the other built-in prototypes.
Object.prototype
This technique is called monkey patching and breaks encapsulation. While used by popular frameworks such as Prototype.js, there is still no good reason for cluttering built-in types with additional non-standard functionality.
The only good reason for extending a built-in prototype is to backport the features of newer JavaScript engines, like
.
Array.forEach
Summary of methods for extending the prototype chain
Here are all 4 ways and their pros/cons. All of the examples listed below create exactly the same resulting
object (thus logging the same results to the console), except in different ways for the purpose of illustration.
inst
and
prototype
Object.getPrototypeOf
JavaScript is a bit confusing for developers coming from Java or C++, as it's all dynamic, all runtime, and it has no classes at all. It's all just instances (objects). Even the "classes" we simulate are just a function object.
You probably already noticed that our
has a special property called prototype. This special property works with the JavaScript
function A
operator. The reference to the prototype object is copied to the internal
new
property of the new instance. For example, when you do
[[Prototype]]
, JavaScript (after creating the object in memory and before running function
var a1 = new A()
with
A()
defined to it) sets
this
a1.
. When you then access properties of the instance, JavaScript first checks whether they exist on that object directly, and if not, it looks in
[[Prototype]] = A.prototype
. This means that all the stuff you define in
[[Prototype]]
is effectively shared by all instances, and you can even later change parts of
prototype
and have the changes appear in all existing instances, if you wanted to.
prototype
If, in the example above, you do
then
var a1 = new A(); var a2 = new A();
would actually refer to
a1.doSomething
,
Object.getPrototypeOf(a1).doSomething
which is the same as the
you defined, i.e.
A.prototype.doSomething
.
Object.getPrototypeOf(a1).doSomething == Object.getPrototypeOf(a2).doSomething == A.prototype.doSomething
In short,
is for types, while
prototype
is the same for instances.
Object.getPrototypeOf()
is looked at recursively, i.e.
[[Prototype]]
,
a1.doSomething
,
Object.getPrototypeOf(a1).doSomething
etc., until it's found or
Object.getPrototypeOf(Object.getPrototypeOf(a1)).doSomething
returns null.
Object.getPrototypeOf
So, when you call
var o = new Foo();
JavaScript actually just does
var o = new Object();
o.[[Prototype]] = Foo.prototype;
Foo.call(o);
(or something like that) and when you later do
o.someProp;
it checks whether
has a property
o
. If not, it checks
someProp
, and if that doesn't exist it checks
Object.getPrototypeOf(o).someProp
, and so on.
Object.getPrototypeOf(Object.getPrototypeOf(o)).someProp
It is essential to understand the prototypal inheritance model before writing complex code that makes use of it. Also, be aware of the length of the prototype chains in your code and break them up if necessary to avoid possible performance problems. Further, the native prototypes should never be extended unless it is for the sake of compatibility with newer JavaScript features.
