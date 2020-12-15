Before you go, check out these stories!

Understanding Prototype Chain And Inheritance in JavaScript

December 15th 2020 480 reads
JavaScript is a bit confusing for developers experienced in class-based languages (like Java or C++), as it is dynamic and does not provide a class implementation per se (the 

class
keyword is introduced in ES2015, but is syntactical sugar, JavaScript remains prototype-based).

When it comes to inheritance, JavaScript only has one construct: objects. Each object has a private property which holds a link to another object called its prototype. That prototype object has a prototype of its own, and so on until an object is reached with 

null
as its prototype. By definition, 
null
has no prototype, and acts as the final link in this prototype chain.

Nearly all objects in JavaScript are instances of 

Object
which sits on the top of a prototype chain.

While this confusion is often considered to be one of JavaScript's weaknesses, the prototypal inheritance model itself is, in fact, more powerful than the classic model. It is, for example, fairly trivial to build a classic model on top of a prototypal model.

Inheritance with the prototype chain

Inheriting properties

JavaScript objects are dynamic "bags" of properties (referred to as own properties). JavaScript objects have a link to a prototype object. When trying to access a property of an object, the property will not only be sought on the object but on the prototype of the object, the prototype of the prototype, and so on until either a property with a matching name is
found or the end of the prototype chain is reached.

Following the ECMAScript standard, the notation 
someObject.[[Prototype]]
is used to designate the prototype of 
someObject
. Since ECMAScript 2015, the 
[[Prototype]]
is accessed using the accessors 
Object.getPrototypeOf()
 and 
Object.setPrototypeOf()
. This is equivalent to the JavaScript property 
__proto__
which is non-standard but de-facto implemented by many browsers.
It should not be confused with the 
func
.prototype
property of functions, which instead specifies the 
[[Prototype]]
to be assigned to all instances of objects created by the given function when used as a constructor. The 
Object.prototype
property represents the 
Object
 prototype object.

Here is what happens when trying to access a property:

// Let's create an object o from function f with its own properties a and b:
let f = function () {
   this.a = 1;
   this.b = 2;
}
let o = new f(); // {a: 1, b: 2}

// add properties in f function's prototype
f.prototype.b = 3;
f.prototype.c = 4;

// do not set the prototype f.prototype = {b:3,c:4}; this will break the prototype chain
// o.[[Prototype]] has properties b and c.
// o.[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]] is Object.prototype.
// Finally, o.[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]] is null.
// This is the end of the prototype chain, as null,
// by definition, has no [[Prototype]].
// Thus, the full prototype chain looks like:
// {a: 1, b: 2} ---> {b: 3, c: 4} ---> Object.prototype ---> null

console.log(o.a); // 1
// Is there an 'a' own property on o? Yes, and its value is 1.

console.log(o.b); // 2
// Is there a 'b' own property on o? Yes, and its value is 2.
// The prototype also has a 'b' property, but it's not visited. 
// This is called Property Shadowing

console.log(o.c); // 4
// Is there a 'c' own property on o? No, check its prototype.
// Is there a 'c' own property on o.[[Prototype]]? Yes, its value is 4.

console.log(o.d); // undefined
// Is there a 'd' own property on o? No, check its prototype.
// Is there a 'd' own property on o.[[Prototype]]? No, check its prototype.
// o.[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]] is Object.prototype and there is no 'd' property by default, check its prototype.
// o.[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]].[[Prototype]] is null, stop searching,
// no property found, return undefined.

Setting a property to an object creates an own property. The only exception to the getting and setting behavior rules is when there is an inherited property with a getter or a setter.

Inheriting "methods"

JavaScript does not have "methods" in the form that class-based languages define them. In JavaScript, any function can be added to an object in the form of a property. An inherited function acts just as any other property, including property shadowing as shown above (in this case, a form of method overriding).

When an inherited function is executed, the value of 

this
points to the inheriting object, not to the prototype object where the function is an own property.

var o = {
  a: 2,
  m: function() {
    return this.a + 1;
  }
};

console.log(o.m()); // 3
// When calling o.m in this case, 'this' refers to o

var p = Object.create(o);
// p is an object that inherits from o

p.a = 4; // creates a property 'a' on p
console.log(p.m()); // 5
// when p.m is called, 'this' refers to p.
// So when p inherits the function m of o, 
// 'this.a' means p.a, the property 'a' of p

Using prototypes in JavaScript

Let's look at what happens behind the scenes in a bit more detail.

In JavaScript, as mentioned above, functions are able to have properties. All functions have a special property named 

prototype
. Please note that the code below is free-standing (it is safe to assume there is no other JavaScript on the webpage other than the below code). For the best learning experience, it is highly recommended that you open a console, navigate to the "console" tab, copy-and-paste in the below JavaScript code, and run it by pressing the Enter/Return key. (The console is included in most web browser's Developer Tools. More information is available for Firefox Developer Tools, Chrome DevTools, and Edge DevTools.)

function doSomething(){}
console.log( doSomething.prototype );
//  It does not matter how you declare the function, a
//  function in JavaScript will always have a default
//  prototype property.
//  (Ps: There is one exception that arrow function doesn't have a default prototype property)
var doSomething = function(){}; 
console.log( doSomething.prototype );

As seen above, 

doSomething()
has a default 
prototype
property, as demonstrated by the console. After running this code, the console should have displayed an object that looks similar to this.

{
    constructor: ƒ doSomething(),
    __proto__: {
        constructor: ƒ Object(),
        hasOwnProperty: ƒ hasOwnProperty(),
        isPrototypeOf: ƒ isPrototypeOf(),
        propertyIsEnumerable: ƒ propertyIsEnumerable(),
        toLocaleString: ƒ toLocaleString(),
        toString: ƒ toString(),
        valueOf: ƒ valueOf()
    }
}

We can add properties to the prototype of 

doSomething()
, as shown below.

function doSomething(){}
doSomething.prototype.foo = "bar";
console.log( doSomething.prototype );

This results in:

{
    foo: "bar",
    constructor: ƒ doSomething(),
    __proto__: {
        constructor: ƒ Object(),
        hasOwnProperty: ƒ hasOwnProperty(),
        isPrototypeOf: ƒ isPrototypeOf(),
        propertyIsEnumerable: ƒ propertyIsEnumerable(),
        toLocaleString: ƒ toLocaleString(),
        toString: ƒ toString(),
        valueOf: ƒ valueOf()
    }
}

We can now use the 

new
operator to create an instance of 
doSomething()
based on this prototype. To use the new operator, simply call the function normally except prefix it with new. Calling a function with the 
new
operator returns an object that is an instance of the function. Properties can then be added onto this object.

Try the following code:

function doSomething(){}
doSomething.prototype.foo = "bar"; // add a property onto the prototype
var doSomeInstancing = new doSomething();
doSomeInstancing.prop = "some value"; // add a property onto the object
console.log( doSomeInstancing );

This results in an output similar to the following:

{
    prop: "some value",
    __proto__: {
        foo: "bar",
        constructor: ƒ doSomething(),
        __proto__: {
            constructor: ƒ Object(),
            hasOwnProperty: ƒ hasOwnProperty(),
            isPrototypeOf: ƒ isPrototypeOf(),
            propertyIsEnumerable: ƒ propertyIsEnumerable(),
            toLocaleString: ƒ toLocaleString(),
            toString: ƒ toString(),
            valueOf: ƒ valueOf()
        }
    }
}

As seen above, the 

__proto__
of 
doSomeInstancing
is 
doSomething.prototype
. But, what does this do? When you access a property of 
doSomeInstancing
, the browser first looks to see if 
doSomeInstancing
has that property.

If 

doSomeInstancing
does not have the property, then the browser looks for the property in the 
__proto__
of 
doSomeInstancing
(a.k.a. doSomething.prototype). If the 
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing has the property being looked for, then that property on the 
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing is used.

Otherwise, if the 

__proto__
of doSomeInstancing does not have the property, then the 
__proto__
of the __proto__ of doSomeInstancing is checked for the property. By default, the 
__proto__
of any function's prototype property is 
window.Object.prototype
. So, the 
__proto__
of the 
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing (a.k.a. the 
__proto__
of doSomething.prototype (a.k.a. 
Object.prototype
)) is then looked through for the property being searched for.

If the property is not found in the 

__proto__
of the 
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing, then the 
__proto__
of the 
__proto__
of the 
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing is looked through. However, there is a problem: the 
__proto__
of the 
__proto__
of the 
__proto__
of doSomeInstancing does not exist. Then, and only then, after the entire prototype chain of 
__proto__
's is looked through, and there are no more 
__proto__
s does the browser assert that the property does not exist and conclude that the value at the property is undefined.

Let's try entering some more code into the console:

function doSomething(){}
doSomething.prototype.foo = "bar";
var doSomeInstancing = new doSomething();
doSomeInstancing.prop = "some value";
console.log("doSomeInstancing.prop:      " + doSomeInstancing.prop);
console.log("doSomeInstancing.foo:       " + doSomeInstancing.foo);
console.log("doSomething.prop:           " + doSomething.prop);
console.log("doSomething.foo:            " + doSomething.foo);
console.log("doSomething.prototype.prop: " + doSomething.prototype.prop);
console.log("doSomething.prototype.foo:  " + doSomething.prototype.foo);

This results in the following:

doSomeInstancing.prop:      some value
doSomeInstancing.foo:       bar
doSomething.prop:           undefined
doSomething.foo:            undefined
doSomething.prototype.prop: undefined
doSomething.prototype.foo:  bar

Different ways to create objects and the resulting prototype chain

Objects created with syntax constructs

var o = {a: 1};

// The newly created object o has Object.prototype as its [[Prototype]]
// o has no own property named 'hasOwnProperty'
// hasOwnProperty is an own property of Object.prototype. 
// So o inherits hasOwnProperty from Object.prototype
// Object.prototype has null as its prototype.
// o ---> Object.prototype ---> null

var b = ['yo', 'whadup', '?'];

// Arrays inherit from Array.prototype 
// (which has methods indexOf, forEach, etc.)
// The prototype chain looks like:
// b ---> Array.prototype ---> Object.prototype ---> null

function f() {
  return 2;
}

// Functions inherit from Function.prototype 
// (which has methods call, bind, etc.)
// f ---> Function.prototype ---> Object.prototype ---> null

With a constructor

A "constructor" in JavaScript is "just" a function that happens to be called with the new operator.

function Graph() {
  this.vertices = [];
  this.edges = [];
}

Graph.prototype = {
  addVertex: function(v) {
    this.vertices.push(v);
  }
};

var g = new Graph();
// g is an object with own properties 'vertices' and 'edges'.
// g.[[Prototype]] is the value of Graph.prototype when new Graph() is executed.

With 

Object.create


ECMAScript 5 introduced a new method: 
Object.create()
. Calling this method creates a new object. The prototype of this object is the first argument of the function:

var a = {a: 1}; 
// a ---> Object.prototype ---> null

var b = Object.create(a);
// b ---> a ---> Object.prototype ---> null
console.log(b.a); // 1 (inherited)

var c = Object.create(b);
// c ---> b ---> a ---> Object.prototype ---> null

var d = Object.create(null);
// d ---> null
console.log(d.hasOwnProperty); 
// undefined, because d doesn't inherit from Object.prototype

delete
Operator with 
Object.create
and 
new
operator

Using 
Object.create
of another object demonstrates prototypical inheritance with the 
delete
operation:

var a = {a: 1};

var b = Object.create(a); 

console.log(a.a); // print 1 
console.log(b.a); // print 1
b.a=5;
console.log(a.a); // print 1
console.log(b.a); // print 5
delete b.a;
console.log(a.a); // print 1
console.log(b.a); // print 1(b.a value 5 is deleted but it showing value from its prototype chain)
delete a.a;
console.log(a.a); // print undefined
console.log(b.a); // print undefined

The 

new
operator has a shorter chain in this example:

function Graph() {
  this.vertices = [4,4];
}

var g = new Graph();
console.log(g.vertices); // print [4,4]
g.vertices = 25;
console.log(g.vertices); // print 25
delete g.vertices;
console.log(g.vertices); // print undefined

With the 

class
keyword

ECMAScript 2015 introduced a new set of keywords implementing classes. The new keywords include 
class
, 
constructor
, 
static
, 
extends
, and 
super
.

'use strict';

class Polygon {
  constructor(height, width) {
    this.height = height;
    this.width = width;
  }
}

class Square extends Polygon {
  constructor(sideLength) {
    super(sideLength, sideLength);
  }
  get area() {
    return this.height * this.width;
  }
  set sideLength(newLength) {
    this.height = newLength;
    this.width = newLength;
  }
}

var square = new Square(2);

Performance

The lookup time for properties that are high up on the prototype chain can have a negative impact on the performance, and this may be significant in the code where performance is critical. Additionally, trying to access nonexistent properties will always traverse the full prototype chain.

Also, when iterating over the properties of an object, every enumerable property that is on the prototype chain will be enumerated. To check whether an object has a property defined on itself and not somewhere on its prototype chain, it is necessary to use the 

hasOwnProperty
method which all objects inherit from 
Object.prototype
. To give you a concrete example, let's take the above graph example code to illustrate it:

console.log(g.hasOwnProperty('vertices'));
// true

console.log(g.hasOwnProperty('nope'));
// false

console.log(g.hasOwnProperty('addVertex'));
// false

console.log(g.__proto__.hasOwnProperty('addVertex'));
// true

hasOwnProperty
 is the only thing in JavaScript which deals with properties and does not traverse the prototype chain.

Note: It is not enough to check whether a property is 

undefined
. The property might very well exist, but its value just happens to be set to 
undefined
.

Bad practice: Extension of native prototypes

One misfeature that is often used is to extend 

Object.prototype
or one of the other built-in prototypes.

This technique is called monkey patching and breaks encapsulation. While used by popular frameworks such as Prototype.js, there is still no good reason for cluttering built-in types with additional non-standard functionality.

The only good reason for extending a built-in prototype is to backport the features of newer JavaScript engines, like 

Array.forEach
.

Summary of methods for extending the prototype chain

Here are all 4 ways and their pros/cons. All of the examples listed below create exactly the same resulting 

inst
object (thus logging the same results to the console), except in different ways for the purpose of illustration.

prototype
and 
Object.getPrototypeOf

JavaScript is a bit confusing for developers coming from Java or C++, as it's all dynamic, all runtime, and it has no classes at all. It's all just instances (objects). Even the "classes" we simulate are just a function object.

You probably already noticed that our 

function A
has a special property called prototype. This special property works with the JavaScript 
new
operator. The reference to the prototype object is copied to the internal 
[[Prototype]]
property of the new instance. For example, when you do 
var a1 = new A()
, JavaScript (after creating the object in memory and before running function 
A()
with 
this
defined to it) sets 
a1.

[[Prototype]] = A.prototype
. When you then access properties of the instance, JavaScript first checks whether they exist on that object directly, and if not, it looks in 
[[Prototype]]
. This means that all the stuff you define in 
prototype
is effectively shared by all instances, and you can even later change parts of 
prototype
and have the changes appear in all existing instances, if you wanted to.

If, in the example above, you do 

var a1 = new A(); var a2 = new A();
then 
a1.doSomething
would actually refer to 
Object.getPrototypeOf(a1).doSomething
,

which is the same as the 

A.prototype.doSomething
you defined, i.e. 
Object.getPrototypeOf(a1).doSomething == Object.getPrototypeOf(a2).doSomething == A.prototype.doSomething
.

In short, 

prototype
is for types, while 
Object.getPrototypeOf()
is the same for instances.

[[Prototype]]
is looked at recursively, i.e. 
a1.doSomething
, 
Object.getPrototypeOf(a1).doSomething
, 
Object.getPrototypeOf(Object.getPrototypeOf(a1)).doSomething
etc., until it's found or 
Object.getPrototypeOf
returns null.

So, when you call

var o = new Foo();

JavaScript actually just does

var o = new Object();
o.[[Prototype]] = Foo.prototype;
Foo.call(o);

(or something like that) and when you later do

o.someProp;

it checks whether 

o
has a property 
someProp
. If not, it checks 
Object.getPrototypeOf(o).someProp
, and if that doesn't exist it checks 
Object.getPrototypeOf(Object.getPrototypeOf(o)).someProp
, and so on.

In conclusion

It is essential to understand the prototypal inheritance model before writing complex code that makes use of it. Also, be aware of the length of the prototype chains in your code and break them up if necessary to avoid possible performance problems. Further, the native prototypes should never be extended unless it is for the sake of compatibility with newer JavaScript features.

