Understanding Artificial Intelligence's Impact on The World and Your eCommerce Business

Understanding Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on The World and Your eCommerce Business

The use of AI has been around for decades, but we continue to see new trends growing in industries like healthcare, cybersecurity, and more recently, eCommerce. AI can use powerful algorithms to predict not only when a cyberattack could happen, but even come up with solutions. Global eCommerce sales are expected to reach almost CHF [30 trillion] by 2023. The key is to keep your customers happy and keep your most loyal customers while creating new competition even though the competition is fierce.
image
