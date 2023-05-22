Ultra-Luxury Brands Through the Prism of Gal Yosef’s Cartoon Aesthetics

Art by Gal Yosef There is a saying: ”Money rules the world.” I believe it’s not the money itself but the decision-makers possessing it. Money has always been associated with accessible to a narrow swath of society. Power, Influence, Creative Self-Expression, and Unique Opportunities From the psychological perspective, it’s all about the feeling of , which roots in the natural human desire to be Unique and to be an Individual. To live life in your own way. To build the world that you choose. Exclusivity Why do we appreciate exclusivity? Ownership of items from luxury brands and unique art pieces supercharges our feeling of and . exclusivity individuality It inspires us to be creators ourselves - and there is nothing wrong with this desire. It’s a natural call for evolution and personal growth. In fact, there are a few people who are ready to take the responsibility of being creators and driving change in this world. Beginning from childhood, we wanted to be particular, to get recognition for our talents, and to be praised by adults. These instincts stay with us in adulthood, acquiring slightly different forms yet retaining the same meaning. There is nothing wrong with accepting yourself as a kid that wants to be creative and express himself via playing the game. We have never seen luxury brands in this way There are things you can’t buy, including a unique vision of the world and the ability to express it creatively. I had a chance to get acquainted with the self-taught prodigy who is becoming one the most influential digital artists of our time - Gal Yosef. His of luxury brands through vintage cartoon aesthetics has already attracted collaborations with celebrities like , , and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. extraordinary artistic vision Justin Bieber Steve Aoki His art implies the , as well as the adult’s desire for ownership of luxurious items. Gal Yosef gives a second life to our favorite cartoon characters. In his art, they acquire the freedom of self-expression through wearing luxury clothing and accessories that fit their temper. honest acceptance of the kid in each adult World leaders in luxury fashion, sportswear, and sports cars, such as Dior, Nike, and Porsche have already partnered with Gal to develop a new look for their visual marketing. "Goofy" by Gal Yosef What if Disney characters were living an ultra-luxury life? What would vintage cartoon characters look like living a modern life? What if it was a wealthy life? Donald Duck, Goofy, Pink Panther, Snoopy, and others appear to us in dramatic lighting, wearing world-class brands like Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Hermes, and Dior. Each detail of their images speaks about class, exclusivity, and power. They are extravagant, brave, and free to live their life in a new way. Their lifestyle is no longer limited by Disney’s or Pixar’s storyline. Will probably Mickey Mouse want to drive Aston Martin? Or will Popeye the Sailor Man be once seen at a superyacht near the coast of Italy? Bugs Bunny is no longer fun and lovely. He is a powerful King of Carrots, surrounded by luxury. "King of Carrots. Gold Edition" by Gal Yosef via Instagram What if Hello Kitty was always dreaming about purchasing a luxury bag from Dior? "Hello Kitty" by Gal Yosef via Instagram What are Tweety’s plans for Friday’s luxury shopping? Will it be Birkin, Rolex or Audemars Piguet? "These days’ Tweety" by Gal Yosef Luxury brands can find a fresh marketing perspective in awakening the memories of customers’ childhood and nostalgia for the old good times. The aesthetics of vintage cartoons combined with the own incredible style of these can become an explosive mix. brands marketing It’s not the money that is responsible for your happiness, but you as a personality. However, seeing our then-time heroes enjoying their new luxurious life gives some sense of happiness, aesthetic satisfaction, sweet nostalgia, and definitely inspires us to take a fresh look at our own life. I appreciate the opportunity to hear the vision of Gal Yosef who is currently exhibiting his artworks at Eden Gallery - an international high-end art gallery with locations in New York, London, Miami, Mykonos, and Dubai. Disclaimer: All views in this article are my own and don’t imply sponsored endorsement. The use of all images is approved by the creator.