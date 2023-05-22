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Ultra-Luxury Brands Through the Prism of Gal Yosef’s Cartoon Aesthetics

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byDana Kachan@danakachan

CEO & Founder of The Opinion, startup advisor

May 22nd, 2023
featured image - Ultra-Luxury Brands Through the Prism of Gal Yosef’s Cartoon Aesthetics
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Dana Kachan@danakachan

CEO & Founder of The Opinion, startup advisor

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life-hacking#art#marketing#3d#digital-marketing#advertising#luxury#brand-marketing#hackernoon-top-story

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