    Twitter's final ask to Delaware Court was simple: Musk was at fault; he now had to buy Twitterby@legalpdf
    1,187 reads

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 31 of 31: PRAYER FOR RELIEF.

    featured image - Twitter's final ask to Delaware Court was simple: Musk was at fault; he now had to buy Twitter
    #elon-musk#twitter#delaware
    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 31 of 31.


    Feature Image: Spoiler Alert, Musk did lose the lawsuit and had to buy Twitter on Oct 26, 2022. He tweeted “Let that sink in” as he entered the HQ carrying a sink.


    PRAYER FOR RELIEF


    WHEREFORE, Twitter respectfully requests that the Court enter judgment and relief against defendants, as follows:


    A. Granting all relief requested in this complaint to the extent permitted under the merger agreement;


    B. Ordering defendants to specifically perform their obligations under the merger agreement and consummate the closing in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement; and


    C. Granting such injunctive relief as is necessary to enforce the decree of specific performance.



    Can’t get enough? Continue to read Exhitbit H & Exhibit J here (it’s juicy!)


    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
