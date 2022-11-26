Twitter's final ask to Delaware Court was simple: Musk was at fault; he now had to buy Twitter

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 31 of 31: PRAYER FOR RELIEF.

Spoiler Alert, Musk did lose the lawsuit and had to buy Twitter on Oct 26, 2022.



PRAYER FOR RELIEF





WHEREFORE, Twitter respectfully requests that the Court enter judgment and relief against defendants, as follows:





A. Granting all relief requested in this complaint to the extent permitted under the merger agreement;





B. Ordering defendants to specifically perform their obligations under the merger agreement and consummate the closing in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement; and





C. Granting such injunctive relief as is necessary to enforce the decree of specific performance.









