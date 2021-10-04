Twitter Stock Curiously Tanked as People Flock to the App while #InstagramFacebookDown

428 reads This Slogging thread occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. Facebook and Instagram are down today, but Facebook's PR firm says this is unrelated to the global outage experienced on 4 October 2021. The pod is titled "HackerNoon shuts down Zucc empire with one article" and "If anything zuck sues us see you in court :savage-joy: I’d say we’ve made it as a pod if we get even close to FB legals was coming here to post something along those lines.

@ David David Smooke Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado. NEW ABOUT PAGE

This Slogging thread by beni mahat, Linh, Ellen, Hang, Katarina, Richard, and David occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

Katarina

:savage-joy:

Down in Colorado

Google reports FB is down 5.56% so far today

Twitter is trolling

And somehow it's stock is down more than Facebooks...

Maybe large outages just create a lack of faith in all tech companies? like whatever the opposite of a rising tide lifts all boats is...

beni mahat

lol Facebook and Instagram down today! 😲

👍 1

Katarina

Naturally most people flock to Twitter when this happens haha

🐤 2

anyways, how does Zuck feel about going down? lets check the screenplay https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_social_network/quotes?

:savage-smiling-with-tear: 1

Katarina

Rakuten is up tho (Viber is Rakuten's brand). Saw someone on Twitter mentioning they're already seeing their contacts massively signing up today

Lol

😄 1 :savage-joy: 1

hmmm what headlines surround "tech stocks" today? https://www.google.com/search?q=tech+stocks&newwindow=1&sxsrf=AOaemvJeoickwZTfHcim4RquDDsRlWs1Lw:1633376261281&source=lnms&tbm=nws&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwixzNnewLHzAhVSqJ4KHd_VC5YQ_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1297&bih=710&dpr=2

Katarina

Slightly different, but overall downward trend

Katarina

Curiouser and curiouser: https://www.privacyaffairs.com/facebook-data-sold-on-hacker-forum/

Katarina

Hmm though they claim it's unrelated 🤔 "Clarification: This is completely unrelated to the global Facebook outage experienced on 4 October 2021."

Statement from Facebook's PR firm:



Correlation is not Causation! http://tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations

:savage-joy: 1

Ellen

Had to call my service provider today, they legit have it programmed into their phone msgs and online chat, that it's not them, it's the companies.

:rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 1

Katarina

Oh but this 😂

😂 1

https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/26uog6/what_is_the_origin_of_the_saying_you_dont_have_to/

Ellen

Wait, hold on, so what exactly is happening here? I is Fb under attack?

Ellen

They're going to think we did it...

😂 1

Ellen If you are looking for a serious answer, facebook, ig, messager, whatsapp (basically the whole mark zucc empire) is under a “global outage” right after the accusation of “constantly prioritizing profits”. it happens once in a while. i guess some dev just tryna introduce new code and the code has bugs :savage-joy:



But on the less serious note, yes, we did that. or twitter did that so people come to use them more

💯 1

Ellen

Well, I'm starting to realize what the topic of the pod will be. "HackerNoon shuts down Zucc empire with one article"

Ellen ok and if anything zuck sues us see you in court :savage-joy:

I’d say we’ve made it as a pod if we get even close to FB legals

😁 2 🤘 3

Ellen

^ was coming here to post something along those lines lmao

Katarina

Now it all makes sense. Kanye is behind all of this, just to ride the viral wave 😂

😂 1

😂 1

