Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Twitter Stock Curiously Tanked as People Flock to the App while #InstagramFacebookDown by@David

Twitter Stock Curiously Tanked as People Flock to the App while #InstagramFacebookDown

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
This Slogging thread occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. Facebook and Instagram are down today, but Facebook's PR firm says this is unrelated to the global outage experienced on 4 October 2021. The pod is titled "HackerNoon shuts down Zucc empire with one article" and "If anything zuck sues us see you in court :savage-joy:  I’d say we’ve made it as a pod if we get even close to FB legals was coming here to post something along those lines.
image
David Smooke Hacker Noon profile picture

@David
David Smooke

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

This Slogging thread by beni mahat, Linh, Ellen, Hang, Katarina, Richard, and David occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

KatarinaOct 4, 2021, 7:14 PM

:savage-joy:

DavidOct 4, 2021, 7:18 PM

Down in Colorado

image
DavidOct 4, 2021, 7:20 PM

Google reports FB is down 5.56% so far today

image
DavidOct 4, 2021, 7:20 PM

Twitter is trolling

DavidOct 4, 2021, 7:21 PM

And somehow it's stock is down more than Facebooks...

image
DavidOct 4, 2021, 7:23 PM

Maybe large outages just create a lack of faith in all tech companies? like whatever the opposite of a rising tide lifts all boats is...

image
image
image
image
beni mahatOct 4, 2021, 7:25 PM

lol Facebook and Instagram down today! 😲

👍 1
image
KatarinaOct 4, 2021, 7:28 PM
image
LinhOct 4, 2021, 7:29 PM

Naturally most people flock to Twitter when this happens haha

🐤 2
DavidOct 4, 2021, 7:31 PM

anyways, how does Zuck feel about going down? lets check the screenplay https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_social_network/quotes?

:savage-smiling-with-tear: 1
image
KatarinaOct 4, 2021, 7:32 PM

Rakuten is up tho (Viber is Rakuten's brand). Saw someone on Twitter mentioning they're already seeing their contacts massively signing up today

image
LinhOct 4, 2021, 7:37 PM

Lol

😄 1
:savage-joy: 1
image
DavidOct 4, 2021, 7:39 PM

hmmm what headlines surround "tech stocks" today? https://www.google.com/search?q=tech+stocks&newwindow=1&sxsrf=AOaemvJeoickwZTfHcim4RquDDsRlWs1Lw:1633376261281&source=lnms&tbm=nws&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwixzNnewLHzAhVSqJ4KHd_VC5YQ_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1297&bih=710&dpr=2

image
KatarinaOct 4, 2021, 8:28 PM

Slightly different, but overall downward trend

image
KatarinaOct 4, 2021, 8:29 PM

Curiouser and curiouser: https://www.privacyaffairs.com/facebook-data-sold-on-hacker-forum/

KatarinaOct 4, 2021, 8:30 PM

Hmm though they claim it's unrelated 🤔 "Clarification: This is completely unrelated to the global Facebook outage experienced on 4 October 2021."

DavidOct 4, 2021, 8:43 PM

Statement from Facebook's PR firm:

Correlation is not Causation! http://tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations

:savage-joy: 1
image
EllenOct 4, 2021, 8:46 PM

Had to call my service provider today, they legit have it programmed into their phone msgs and online chat, that it's not them, it's the companies.

:rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 1
KatarinaOct 4, 2021, 8:50 PM

Oh but this 😂

HangOct 4, 2021, 8:58 PM
😂 1
image
DavidOct 4, 2021, 9:02 PM

https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/26uog6/what_is_the_origin_of_the_saying_you_dont_have_to/

EllenOct 4, 2021, 9:06 PM

Wait, hold on, so what exactly is happening here? I is Fb under attack?

EllenOct 4, 2021, 9:08 PM

They're going to think we did it...

😂 1
image
HangOct 4, 2021, 9:11 PM

Ellen If you are looking for a serious answer, facebook, ig, messager, whatsapp (basically the whole mark zucc empire) is under a “global outage” right after the accusation of “constantly prioritizing profits”. it happens once in a while. i guess some dev just tryna introduce new code and the code has bugs :savage-joy:

But on the less serious note, yes, we did that. or twitter did that so people come to use them more

💯 1
EllenOct 4, 2021, 9:15 PM

Well, I'm starting to realize what the topic of the pod will be. "HackerNoon shuts down Zucc empire with one article"

DavidOct 4, 2021, 9:16 PM
HangOct 4, 2021, 9:16 PM

Ellen ok and if anything zuck sues us see you in court :savage-joy:

LinhOct 4, 2021, 9:17 PM

I’d say we’ve made it as a pod if we get even close to FB legals

😁 2
🤘 3
EllenOct 4, 2021, 9:18 PM

^ was coming here to post something along those lines lmao

KatarinaOct 4, 2021, 9:21 PM

Now it all makes sense. Kanye is behind all of this, just to ride the viral wave 😂

😂 1

😂 1

David Smooke Hacker Noon profile picture
by David Smooke @David.Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
Videos on the Internet

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Get the Latest Tech stories via Hacker Noon RSS by @David
#latest-tech-stories
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai

Tags

#slogging#facebook-down#facebook#twitter#instagram#social-media#hackernoon-top-story#breaking-news#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading