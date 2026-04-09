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Turn Any Photo Into a Glasses Try-On Experience (No Frameworks Needed)

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byJoe bou khalil @Joeboukhalil

I'm an independent creator passionate about building useful tools, simulations, and theories that make complex ideas more accessible. I explore the intersection of technology, education, and human experience—often with the help of AI like ChatGPT.

April 9th, 2026
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Joe bou khalil
    byJoe bou khalil @Joeboukhalil

    I'm an independent creator passionate about building useful tools, simulations, and theories that make complex ideas more accessible. I explore the intersection of technology, education, and human experience—often with the help of AI like ChatGPT.

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Joe bou khalil @Joeboukhalil

I'm an independent creator passionate about building useful tools, simulations, and theories that make complex ideas more accessible. I explore the intersection of technology, education, and human experience—often with the help of AI like ChatGPT.

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programming#javascript#technology-explainations#javascript-image#browser-based-try-on-glasses#frontend-image-manipulation#virtual-glasses#image-overlay-tool#html2canvas-image

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