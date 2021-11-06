Search icon
Trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for 2022 & Beyond by@emily-daniel

Trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for 2022 & Beyond

There once was — and still is — a clear misconception among the masses that Artificial Intelligence will take over the human civilization and robots will become our overlords. Now, tech leaders are expecting a new age in AI that will be way more impactful to our lives than many of the other scientific wonders of the last century. The development of GPT-3 was arguably a small step for AI, but it was a giant leap for language modelling. The pace of development in AI is unprecedented and it will continue in the coming years.
Emily Daniel Hacker Noon profile picture

@emily-daniel
Emily Daniel

Emily is a tech writer, with expertise in entrepreneurship, & innovative technology algorithms.

by Emily Daniel @emily-daniel.Emily is a tech writer, with expertise in entrepreneurship, & innovative technology algorithms.
#artificial-intelligence #kyc-compliance #cybersecurity #automation #ai #language-modelling #metaverse #autonomous
