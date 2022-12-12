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Treat Your Cybersecurity Drills Like Fire Drills

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byZac Amos@zacamos

Zac is the Features Editor at ReHack, where he covers cybersecurity, AI and more.

December 12th, 2022
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Zac Amos
    byZac Amos@zacamos

    Zac is the Features Editor at ReHack, where he covers cybersecurity, AI and more.

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Zac Amos@zacamos

Zac is the Features Editor at ReHack, where he covers cybersecurity, AI and more.

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#cybersecurity-drill#distributed-denial-of-service#phishing#prevent-phishing#spear-phishing#phishing-drill#hackernoon-top-story

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