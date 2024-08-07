VIVA 1A
#750 COMPANY RANKING
VIVA 1A IPS is a Colombian healthcare company that offers a wide range of services including primary care, complementary care, imaging, and laboratory services. They focus on comprehensive healthcare solutions, with a strong emphasis on disease prevention and early detection programs. VIVA 1A also provides convenience through a user portal and virtual office for managing appointments and transactions, and is active in social responsibility initiatives.
415-5000 emps
Since 2020
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#750Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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VIVA 1A
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #750
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