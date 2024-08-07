VIVA 1A

#750 COMPANY RANKING
VIVA 1A IPS is a Colombian healthcare company that offers a wide range of services including primary care, complementary care, imaging, and laboratory services. They focus on comprehensive healthcare solutions, with a strong emphasis on disease prevention and early detection programs. VIVA 1A also provides convenience through a user portal and virtual office for managing appointments and transactions, and is active in social responsibility initiatives.
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viva1a.com.co
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415-5000 emps
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Since 2020
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#cloud-computing#quantum-computing#software-development
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#750
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VIVA 1A

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EVERGREEN INDEX #750

Viva 1a's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Viva 1a's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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