Top Web3 Job Boards (2023)

Background The landscape of computing and interconnectivity has proven that Web 3.0 is the present and future of the World Wide Web—the present because it is already active and the future because it is still evolving. The blockchain market . So, it is no no-brainer why more than 8.5k people search for top Web 3 job boards in a month to get a befitting job. Web 3.0 is estimated to continue its growth at about 41.6% What Exactly is a Job Board? A job board is an online platform or website that connects employers with job seekers. It serves as a virtual bulletin board where employers can post job openings, and job seekers can search for and apply for their preferred opportunities. Job boards are a common and effective tool in the recruitment process, providing a centralized location for employers to advertise job opportunities and for job seekers to find relevant positions. A Quick Summary of Web3 Web 3.0 has a vision of having a decentralized and user-centric version of the World Wide Web. Web3’s concepts include blockchain technology, smart contracts, interoperability, decentralization, semantic web, and personalization. So, in this article, we will cover the top web3 board jobs and identify prominent positions to discover on the job boards. Different Web3 organizations are hiring people across various industries to serve them. So, an intensive knowledge of something particular about Web3 is not compulsory but is always a plus to get you into the industry. You just have to know enough about your field and how it finds applications to Web3 to get a chance to have a relevant job in the Web3 industry. However, this article focuses on prominent Web 3.0 jobs and the boards where interested persons can find them. You can read more about Web3 here. So, hop on the ride and buckle up. Top Web3.0 Job Boards 1. Web3 Career On top of the list is Web3 Career, with about 27k monthly visits. This job board actively has over 30K blockchain jobs in Web 3 for professionals, including AI technicians, backends, artists, designers, developer relations, project managers, machine learning, and even interning opportunities. Web3 Career features job postings by brands including Stripe, Polygon, Techstars, Redbull, Status, Ripple, and lots more. What makes it a great platform is the opportunity to see and compare salaries for different jobs and opportunities to learn Web3 through articles, books, available bootcamp courses, whitepapers, and tutorials. Ultimately, senior developers can look for the best options by using the “Top Web3 Jobs” tab to look for featured, high-paying opportunities. You must create a profile with them to be part of this board. Also, you can subscribe to their newsletter. Highlights Cool, dark-themed user interface. Detailed job descriptions with information about the company Relevant job tags are attached to each posting. Search bar to find preferred jobs. Time of job posting that allows you to know if you have a higher chance of recruitment. Some job postings come with a salary expectation range. 2. Cryptocurrency Jobs Although the name is crypto-related, this Web 3.0 job board offers more than just crypto jobs. It allows hiring teams and job seekers to post or find a job. It has a talent collective platform to help talents find a job. The board publishes posts from startups that use blockchain technology. The Web3 job board collection has jobs including blockchain, bitcoin, cosmos, Ethereum, Solana, DAO, DeFi, Layer 2, NFT, remote/pays/and streams in crypto. The jobs here are not only Web3 jobs but jobs of other professions that can cut across different niches and serve blockchain technology. For instance, there are jobs for brand managers, digital brand designers, marketing officers, growth marketers, etc. This is a good place for anyone whose skill is not necessarily in Web3 but who would like to work with a Web3 startup. Highlights The job board offers resources such as blogs, subscriptions to alerts, salaries, and talent collectives. Days posted are featured. Job tags are available. Users can search for job preferences. By subscribing to their newsletter, you can have crypto jobs or other forms delivered to your inbox. Has both remote and localized job postings. There are only filters to search for companies, roles, and locations. 3. Remote3 “Let’s find a remote web3 job for you”, the banner on top of the site reads. The platform offers fully remote jobs. Remote3 has many positions with the “worldwide tag,” meaning residents anywhere in the world can get the right jobs. So, it is a good place for people not based in the US or Europe to get the right job since most remote hiring companies ask for people in those regions. \\There are about 5000 people constantly hooked on Remote3’s newsletter to jump on available job opportunities. Developer jobs, Rust, Defi, Solidity, Smart Contract, NFT, InfoSec, Crypto Solana, No-code, customer support, and writing are this platform's most common job categories. There are job postings from popular partners such as Coinbase, Binance, Supra Oracles, etc. What makes this board interesting is that, alongside jobs, it offers hackathon competitive opportunities where people can win pool prizes across different Web-based industries. There are approximately 2.5k remote jobs on this site each month. With an average of 20,000 monthly visitors and partners like Stargate, Status, Donut, Protocol, Maple, and Swapbox, you can trust the platform considerably. Highlights Job posts are ‘live forever,’ so you may not know if a position is filled, except if the poster pulls it down or marks it as “closed.” There are competition opportunities to win prizes. It offers resources to learn Web3 via blog articles. They offer resources, including crypto courses, guides, hiring trends, Telegram job bots, and crypto events. 4. Web 3 Job Board CryptoJobsList his is another top board to get your Web3 job. Although there are about 11.5k job postings on this platform, 400 Web 3 jobs were active when this article was written. It does not hurt to rank them in this article, seeing they have one of the most incredible traffic. Trusted by Stakefish, Chainlink, OKK, F2Pool, and Zerion, this is worth checking out. The board’s postings are usually remote, with popular ones cutting across Web3, NFT, C++, Ethereum offers, DeFi, marketing, and internship opportunities for persons with zero knowledge. Another good thing about the platform is that you can see the number of applications for a job. You can apply if you think you still have a chance to compete with earlier applicants or if you want to try fresh job postings. Highlights It offers analytics on salary expectations by job category and location. Offers resources on career guides and cover letter dos and don’ts. You can also review the salaries of job postings in the industries along with the 2050 companies that currently use the board. 5. Remote OK Remote OK boasts of jobs across Web3 blockchain technology while accommodating other necessary jobs. Users can set a filter for Web3 jobs. Available opportunities include, but are not limited to, Angular developers, Ads, SQL, product designing, customer support, analysis, content writing, accounting and legal, SaaS, InfoSec, finance, and more. The design is simple and straightforward. You have a list of inexhaustible jobs, with an infinite scroll that keeps taking you down to more jobs on the page, albeit from the most recent to the oldest. Each job posting on this website has a salary range; it is not something that every other job board consistently has. Easily, users can see remote jobs that require you to be in a location. All jobs here are remote, though. There’s an ongoing partnership between Remote OK and Nomad Health Insurance. So, those interested can sign up for a monthly subscription fee to the service. Highlights The website is straightforward and easy to navigate. There are no resources to guide you on your journey, just a matter-of-factly appearance. It allows job hunters to hunt for specific locations and salaries with their filter options. Job seekers can also seek jobs with special benefits such as pay in crypto, a mental wellness budget, equity compensation, employing elderly people, and no whiteboard interview. Closing Thoughts About the Top Web3.0 Job Boards The flexibility of setting your conditions, such as salary range and means of payment, is a real deal that comes with boards like Remote OK and Cryptocurrency Jobs. That’s a pro. Web3.0 is not going to go down anytime soon, as people speculate. It is booming and evolving, so there is no better time to join the train than now. While we have considered Web3 Career, Cryptocurrency Jobs, Remote3, CryptoJobList, and Remote OK, the list of places where you can get Web3 jobs goes beyond those. You can try LinkedIn, AngelList Talent (now known as Wellfound), My Web3 Jobs, and others. LinkedIn and Wellfound are not solely focused on Web3, but you can still search for Web3 and get really good opportunities. Now, go spin your web and catch some Web3 jobs!