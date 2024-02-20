Top Web3 Companies To Follow in 2024





Anyone who watches the market will know that web3 has been on the rise for years. From IMB to Apple, some of the world’s biggest firms have dived head-first into the space, ushering in renewed public interest along with this financial support.





2024 is on track to be a pivotal year for the space as it could act as a bridge towards future growth. Grand View Research predicts that web3 will see a compound annual growth rate of 49.3% from 2024 to 2030. Needless to say, anyone invested in web3 will want to pay close attention to the companies that operate within it in 2024.





But what companies are poised to come out on top? After all, the web3 space is as big as it is innovative and between the cryptos and the DAOs and the NFTs, the market is brimming with possibilities.





Even among these, the following companies have stood out as the ones to watch:





Yard[hub]

YARD Hub is a web3 venture studio dedicated to turning ideas into ventures employing a hands-on, iterative methodology. This studio not only provides financial backing but also imparts expert guidance to its portfolio startups, aiding them in evolving into robust web3 enterprises. YARD Hub believes that startups flourish under the tutelage of its seasoned in-house teams, enhancing their chances of achieving the right product/market fit.





As explained by YARD Hub co-founder Sergei Lagutenko, the studio covers a broad spectrum of expertise, from business analytics and product management to marketing and business development, steering startups clear of common pitfalls that lead to failure.





Additionally, YARD Hub has introduced the Growth Camp, a web3 accelerator program, now inviting applications for its second cohort slated for Q2 2024. This program offers startups access to elite mentors, partner benefits, and six comprehensive learning tracks.





YARD Hub's portfolio presents an intriguing opportunity for those keen on tracking the emergence of top-tier web3 companies.





U2U Network

U2U Network stands at the forefront of the Web3 revolution as a pioneer in modular blockchain and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). Leveraging advanced Subnet technology, the U2U Network introduces a modular approach to blockchain, enhancing scalability and flexibility. This innovative framework allows for the creation of specialized Subnets, tailored to specific applications or industries, thereby solving traditional blockchain limitations, reaching up to 500,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS) with under 650 ms finality time.









In the realm of DePIN, U2U Network excels by offering a suite of decentralized services, including Decentralized Private Network (DPN), Decentralized Identity (DID), Decentralized Storage, etc. These services embody the essence of DePIN, providing on-demand, decentralized solutions that empower users and foster a more secure, efficient, community-owned digital ecosystem. U2U Network's commitment to modular blockchain technology and DePIN positions it as a key player in shaping the future of decentralized digital infrastructure. As we move into 2024, U2U Network is a top Web3 company to keep a close eye on.





Chainalysis

Chainalysis stands out as a significant player in the web3 landscape this year, operating as a blockchain analysis firm. Over the years, Chainalysis has been putting out some of the most insightful and groundbreaking blockchain-related research you’ll find anywhere. For example, Chainalysis has been at the forefront of investigating the activities in the Silk Road marketplace, even helping authorities recover over a billion dollars from it. The company also blew the whistle on the activities of the North Korean hacking collective, the Lazarus Group.





2024 is gearing up to be a year of growth for both the blockchain and web3 space and we can trust Chainalysis to be at the forefront of researching it. The company started off the year on a high note covering the activities of the spot Bitcoin ETFs and as the halving and other activities unfold in the space, the industry will turn to Chainalysis for its track record of efficient research.





File Coin

File Coin , a notable web3 project to keep an eye on this year, has been a prominent figure in the field for several years now. It functions as a blockchain-based cooperative for digital storage and data retrieval, offering users the ability to store and access their data independently of centralized entities. This capability grants users crucial privacy and control over their information, which aligns with the ethos of the web3 environment. In the first weeks of 2024, File Coin released Glif, a liquid leasing protocol, which raised $4.5 million in a seed funding round, amidst plans to launch a rewards program for users.





All this excitement has had a positive impact on FIL, the native token of the ecosystem, with some predicting its value to hit $50 per unit by the end of the year. As web3 comes to the forefront, more users will want to take control of their data and privacy and File Coin seems more than equipped to meet this need.



