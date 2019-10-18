Top Five Benefits of Using Machine Learning For Demand Forecasting

Machine learning has become a vital component to get solutions in everyday life. It is adding intelligence in every product we are using today. Marketing software and demand forecasting are using ML to a great extent.

In the latest generation, the data is available in bulk, but we need more tools to handle this data. Machine learning is the only solution to so this task as it allows the computer to learn from data for improved analysis. When we talk about demand forecasting, then machine learning can be beneficial for complex scenarios.

So with the help of ML, the planners can analyze and do a better job in forecasting difficult situations. It works for planners by utilizing their knowledge, skills, and experience efficiently. Well, there are many benefits of using machine learning for demand forecasting.

In this article, I will share my thoughts on ML for demand forecasting benefits. So let’s start and explore the advantages.

Accuracy and Transparency

Accuracy is the main requirement in every section of demand forecasting. Stakeholders look for the solutions which provide accurate results to them. The stakeholders do not use the new forecasting method unless it validates the forecasting benchmarks with accuracy.

However, the accuracy at the second decimal level is not critical, but certainty is an objective measure which demands the planning executives to know about the economic impact of inaccuracy. Machine learning Forecasting is the most accurate solution you will ever find.

The data scientists have found the ML forecasting having stable accuracy. But bias trade-offs or accuracy can be adjusted on an efficient workflow. In this way, you can implement the ML forecasting solution quickly and improve the forecast.

The influence of model inputs can be studied and understood, so the ML solutions are transparent too. Hence, we can say that the ML demand forecasting solutions have three main characteristics, such as accuracy, speed, and rigor.

Analytical Processing Speed

The advantage is the data processing speed. Most of the data scientists said that the processing speed plays a vital role in getting the results quickly and analyzing data. So modern machine learning solutions are designed with the latest technology and contain chips to provide more calculations per second.

Also, it is famous for utilizing in-memory space and provides light-speed results. The companies have tested the ML for demand forecasting and get the best results from it.

Machine learning can join the additional predictors and deep learning which will give you analytical results showing the accuracy trade-off as a frontier. In this way, the decision-makers can take an important step and know where to invest in making necessary trade-offs.

Rapid Adaptation to change and supply chain disruption

The best quality of the ML forecasting is that it always remains turned on. It means the forecast can be programmed to update automatically on the recent data. In a nutshell, the user will be able to update estimate automatically on aggregate data on a weekly or daily basis, refresh the data warehouse with each forecast update and to regenerate running forecast.

The accuracy and bias metrics can be calculated, caparison of base and running outlook is possible, and review of the updated results will be presented in front of the user.

Forecast accuracy trends are pushed forward to adjust demand planning. It is beneficial for generating an online recommender system. Automatic online monitoring, when combined with customer-level pricing, used to identify price sensitivity among customers. It can turn the products to form market baskets.

This method is possible only with AI involvement. The big online markets are using this system to build the best online recommender for their users.

Analyze More and More Data

The ML can analyze an even smaller portion of data and can use that information at a granular level to improve forecasting. IF data can be matched at a low level, then it will surely provide accurate results to the users. Ml can perform this task for you and match SKU at point of sale or point of distribution.

In this way, you can utilize data with machine learning Forecasting.

Forecasting data consist of four data columns- Case ID, Date of transaction, transaction amount, and time series member. The forecasting solution will help you in creating highly accurate and granular forecasting. Also, all other data correlated with the available data at a location can blend into a modeling database.

The extra predictors will be very helpful in getting the results with accuracy. Machine learning will let the data scientists attain optimal local solution and get an accurate result at a global level.

Business Impact

Machine learning Forecasting will have a significant impact on the business. It leads to the superior forecast accuracy based on higher volume and variety of data the company is getting with higher velocity.

It creates a foundation for the business and marketers to know how data can be used to improve business performance. Also, it will develop proprietary insights into how to use data for increasing profit.

Last words

Machine learning is becoming a popular choice for business. Also, you can use it in multiple ways to improve the profit and analyze the behavior of customers. Hence, it is helping the strategy makers to plan in the right manner. The benefits mentioned above of machine learning for demand forecasting are best in all.

