Struggling with Content Creation? I Built an AI Chatbot to Help You

What IS this Chatbot Anyway?

My AI chatbot: Top Content Bot, is a companion for anyone who is just getting started or wants to break into the world of content creation and influencing. This chatbot simplifies the process of developing social media strategies, content ideas, and tips to better capture one’s

desired niche and shorten the learning curve for new creators.

Wanna See A Quick Demo?

You can experience the Top Content Bot right here. It’s easy to use and a resounding success when I ran tests to see if the bot was versatile enough to give niche advice while also being able to gently start beginners off on their content creation journeys.





A video recording of the bot in use can be found here.

Behind the Scenes: The Top Content Bot

The creation of the bot was quite easy even though I don’t know how to code! Using Coze’s straightforward bot creation dashboard, I was able to create the Top Content Bot, integrating high-end APIs, workflows, and databases at the click of a button. There was also a YouTube





tutorial video on Coze’s channel that made the already seamless process even easier with detailed explanations about each option offered and its effects on the bot’s eventual outcome.





Initially, I used a prompt saying, “You are a content strategy and idea generation bot. Your job is to help me make great content by generating ideas for my videos, blogs, and any other shared media”. Thanks to the tutorial video, I used the “Optimize” option which helped me detail exactly what I wanted the bot to do with written code, templates, and formats.









From there, I added what databases my bot would draw knowledge from. I went with YouTube, Google Search, TikTok, and Chat GPT4. These databases are vast with the knowledge of user-influenced search engine prompts and video formats for the chatbot to draw inspiration from when serving users.





I also added a voice assistant to read out its questions or answers in order to accommodate users with visibility impairments.





Start To Finish

To begin, I went to the ‘+’ sign on the top left of the Coze homepage. I entered the name of my bot and a short description, and I was taken to this page which allowed me to type in and optimize my prompt for the creation of the bot.









I thought I was going to get confused for sure, but the Coze tutorial video was very helpful in clearing up any ambiguities. A Preview and debug section ensured that every step of the way, I could correct any discrepancies before publishing the AI agent.





I’m very proud of how efficient this bot is after only one iteration. The chat box is responsive both in English and French, so it is available to more users looking for a way to easily tap into their creativity. I hope that this chatbot makes at least one content creator’s work a bit easier to stay on top of.





In the future, I hope that this chat will be instrumental in developing content creators and helping them get into the game faster instead of wasting precious time doubting themselves or doing research and strategy that can be completed in minutes. I also hope future iterations of this bot will include storyboard generation and script writing optimization to enhance the quality of the content being created by target users.





Conclusively, this was the easiest foray into no-code tech I have experienced. It has inspired me to try my hands at even more AI bot creation in the future. I believe that as the barrier to non-code writers in the internet community continues to be lowered, the quality of tech solutions available will begin to rise.