Top Chat API & Messaging SDK Providers for iOS, Android & Web Apps

Call or Message? What will you prefer?

According to a report 7 out of 10 people prefer Messaging over calling. So this statement is a shout out for those who are sharp mindedly thinking about developing their own Messaging Applications or are thinking of using the above data to make money. Don’t believe us? Read further

"Communicate in your way, Set your own Messaging Application" has been a new age mantra for all the developed tools or platforms of communication.

1.6 billion active users of WhatsApp as in October 2019 give a concrete hint about the use and dependency of Messaging Applications. Not only WhatsApp but the league of Messaging Applications i.e. Top Chat Software providers have a long list that speaks about modern-day communication.

1. The dependency on communication applications is increasing rapidly.

2. Designers are developing Mobile Applications with a special focus on how to make the communication a key point or the Unique Selling Proposition of that chat application while considering the communication aspect both one-to-one & one-to-many are taken care of.

‘Real-time Messaging Application for Business is a Smart investment to make.’

3. RDMS – Relational Database Management System, SOL- Structured Query Language, API- Application Programming Interface are few core terms connected with designing of application.

Real-time chat API & SDK are core terminology involved in making a chat application. The frontend & backend both are vital to be taken care of while building an application. Creating an application by own and creating a glitch-free backend functionality is not an easy task, here’s a complete guide that shares APIs & SDKs that can let one create Messaging Application in friction of seconds.

On What Basis One Should Select the Best Chat API for Business?

Is it useful for my business? If this question has been knocked up then let's understand how one can select the best chat API for their own business. Certain below-laid criteria should be matched and that shall help one decide about the utility of instant messaging solutions for business.

Isn’t it crucial to check all these points before developing an In-app messaging solution for Enterprise Business? Once the chat solution is ready and these criteria are left unchecked wouldn’t it be a blind investment?

The funda of creating In-app messaging solution for Enterprise Business says,

‘A chat application for business should act as a company’s goodwill agent’

A Knowledge Reel About Real-time Chat API & SDK:

What are APIs & SDKs? This is the first question one needs to know about before thinking about creating its own Messaging Application, without APIs & SDKs it is impossible to structure a messaging application.

API is a set or group of programs that are used for creating an application, a lot of people confuse API with a database, but API isn’t a database instead it helps applications to communicate & deliver high-quality results in form of Application Programming Interface. In this digital era APIs are the big cards, it plays a vital role.

The most common APIs used by all of us are checking the weather updates, google it, or finding it via an application; the result of weather updates is displayed on the screen with the help of API.

SDK stands for Software Development Kit that comes in a downloadable package. It has an entire collection of software development tools. SDK has a set of instructions that help the developer to develop applications.

Windows 7 is an example of SDK that is being widely used; another example of SDK is MAC OS X.

How Chat APIs & SDKs Can Change your Experience of Using Application?

The need for APIs & SDKs has been accelerated in current times; the core reason behind its wide acceptance is the two crucial benefits of it. These benefits can help one experience a cost-effective & faster way of creating Best Chat Solutions.

Win-Win situation for both: It’s a complete situation for both the users & the developers as well. It’s developer-friendly and easily accessible. API & SDK can entirely change the application creation experience. Besides, it can serve with faster software delivery that makes the work of developers easy and glitches free. API & SDK as discussed above, both provide a set of programs that helps to create an application in comparatively lesser time and in an easy way. Budget-Friendly Option: A lot of resources like workforce or finance or time investment can be saved via APIs & SDKs, it helps in creating applications without involving too many lengthy tasks and simplifies the entire procedure of creating a chat application. As the functional framework of an application is designed with a predetermined API & SDK it assures guaranteed security as well.

These 6 Features Make Best Chat Solutions:

To make the experience of Chatting or Messaging better, the application is stuffed with features that make the layout & functioning of the app way better and worth using. In the situation of cut-throat competition, among many applications available it is crucial to shine out. The following features make an application Top Chat API & SDK Providers.

1.Group Call or Personal Call : both are one card; one can opt group call i.e. one to many conversations that involve more than one person in the loop. Or just a personal conversation between two people.

2. Multimedia Support : makes an application a complete bundle of a facility, Building Your Own Real-Time Communications has obviously more focus on how the channel of communication is developed, whether it supports only images or videos for portraying the words or its supports the both. It's worthy to opt for making a messaging app that supports multimedia, isn’t it? The screen sharing option is cherry on the cake. ‘Share the screen. Share the space’

3. A new age calling is way more than just a traditional call, Web Real-Time Communication Solution is incorporated with Video & Voice call, that makes it good to go with.

4. The ‘encryption’ word is creating a huge difference, whether it’s a simple chat or it is about sharing a file, the feature of encryption is preferred by all the users. It gives a secure feeling to users and they can gell up with an application in less time. Moreover, the encryption will ensure data safety that makes it reliable for all sorts of business.

5. Chat History is one such feature that has a lot of significance in making an application shine as Best Chat Solutions, because if communication is already established between client and company then a lot of time chat history is considered for referring the complaints or points of clients or to recall the entire talk between client and company.

6. Push Notification is a wonderful feature as it allows the company to send a that pops up on a mobile device. App publishers can send them at any time; users don't have to be in the app or using their devices to receive them.

Bunch of these mentioned features is all one needs to define the ‘Perfect Chat API for android & ios or Chat API for website’ that shall successfully mark its name among Top Chat API & SDK Providers.

Sector May be any, Benefits are Many’ Real-Time Chat API & SDK are Multi-industry based:

It would reduce its significance if it was useful for some industries only, but a multi-industry support makes it an omnipresent. Real-Time Chat API & SDK has been used widely in several industries.

Online Education; The industry that is currently on high stakes as it has managed to successfully function during the COVID-19 pandemic, Real-Time Chat application has been a supportive reason behind its functioning because this feature made it easy for teachers and students to communicate with each other in person. Digital HealthCare: A lot of people are being treated via Digital HealthCare, in current times layman is living under a constant threat and a lot of counseling has been done online via it. Moreover, some general prescriptions are made online by a doctor due to a live talking feature of Digital Healthcare. Traveling is not preferred right now, so experts' opinion for patients from doctors in other cities or states or countries is also being taken by this feature only. Live Streaming: Passionate Performers are making money and fame via live interactions and performance. Live Streaming is just making the distance communication seem easy and real. On-Demand Services: This is another sector that can sparkle with help of Real-Time Chat API & SDK, as the On-Demand Service Industry is next to be on a boom, it includes food or grocery shopping on demand, food delivery. Can you imagine it without a real-time communication solution.

As real-time communication solutions are needed for an hour, we are in such a state wherein things are running faster with each passing day, to cope up with that setting a communication base that works on real-time funda is mandatory.

A Guide About Choosing the Real-Time Chat API & SDK as the Tool is a Beneficial Trait:

‘Set real communication goals with real-time messaging applications’

What can be of more help than using Real-Time Messaging Applications for setting an entire channel of communication of a company?

The terms ‘Chat API for android & ios’ are underrated because some people are not aware as to how one can use them effectively, or how it can create beneficial traits for the company?

Here’s a guide as to how selecting Real-Time Chat API & SDK for the tool can serve with perks:

1. 360-degree functionality: Now the scope of functionality depends and defers from company to company. Selecting an appropriate Real-Time Chat API & SDK as the tool involves checking whether the application so developed ensures the features needed by the company, does it have all the features mentioned on checklist or majority of it? If so, then it will be easy for the company to start interacting!

Pro Tip: If free trials are available, always go for it first.

2. Money matters: Pricing is another core thing that one should look at, pricing should not overshadow the benefits of the tool. Pricing should be by the benefits it is providing, thus it can be considered as an investment.

3. Tech Support: One likes to invest in technology, not for bugs. If the app provider has not fixed the bugs before fixing the price of API & SDK, well it’s a major disappointment.

World’s Leading Chat API & SDK Providers In the Market for Your In-app Messaging

We have created a synopsis of top 10 platforms that are being coined as top 10 platforms for providing Chat API & Messaging SDK solutions.

1. MirrorFly - An Enterprise Chat APIs & SDKs Provider

MirrorFly is a leading chat api and messaging sdk solution provider for businesses to build a real-time communication platform equipped with multiple interaction mediums. The messaging solution provides customizable APIs to integrate multiple communication channels like video, voice, conferencing and text on web and mobile applications. The entire chat application can be customized irrespective of features, design, theme, and many more. Their chat api source code has versatile use cases ranging from healthcare, eLearning, Consultation apps, In-game chat, Remote collaboration tools and more.

Features of MirrorFly Chat Solution

One-to-one & Group chat Unlimited chat rooms Private video calling Group video call Video conferencing Real-time Notification

2. Apphitect - A Leading Instant Messaging Platform

Apphitect is one of the leading chat api providers in the market with features like personal-chats, social interactions, push notifications and more. With customizable chat api, Apphitect provides zero downtime possibility for integration of communication mediums on Android, iOS & web applications. The Apphitect platform also comes with virtual communication mediums like video conferencing, video calling, screen sharing and more.

Features of Apphitect Messaging Solution

Push notifications & Offline messages Presence Indicator & social integrations Geolocation tracking Video Calling Voice Calling Multimedia sharing

3. Talkjs - Full-featured Chat API for Website & Mobile Apps

Talkjs provides chat api and sdk that allows developers to easily integrate chat on android, iOS & web applications to chat between users. Their chat apis offer fully featured, reliable, scalable and cross-platform messaging platforms. The apis works seamlessly with any language and frameworks like React, jQuery, Angular, Laravel, Ruby on Rails and many more.

Features of Talkjs Real Time Chat API & SDK

Full conversation history Chat Pop-up Responsive Cross-browser UX Multi-language support Channels, Groups

4. Messagebird - Programmable Single API

Messagebird provides Omni-channel communication possibilities with a single API. Their API offers multiple channels to communicate with one seamless thread to deliver personalized messaging experience. They also offer directory integration on third-party applications like WhatsApp, WeChat, Messenger, SMS, Telegram and more. Messagebird API has the ability to integrate with WhatsApp for business purposes with the help of business API, to streamline & simplify customer support interactions and outbound sales.

Features of Messagebird Programmable API

Unified conversation threads Channel fallbacks Automated follow-ups Voice Call support

5. Kloudless - One Chat API for Any Team Chat App

Kloudless provides a unified chat API with a set of endpoints data model to integrate your apps with Slack, Facebook workplace and Microsoft Teams. To make the APIs integration much faster, it comes with one data model to ensure the request and response data are identical for integrating. Kloudless also offers one authentication flow to authenticate with password and single token access with different authentication mechanisms.

Features of Kloudless Chat API & SDK

Real-time notifications Webhooks & event bus messages Tracking of Org-wide activities Unified data models Team API

6. CONTUS Fly - A Unified Communication Solution

CONTUS Fly provides real-time interactive chat API to build a customizable chat application with multiple communication mediums like voice, video and text messaging. Their Chat APIs are completely packed with interactive features such as live broadcasting, screen sharing, file sharing & more. CONTUS Fly also provides whitelabel apis to build chat applications on your own brand name. Their peer-to-peer communication channels are equipped with highly scalable infrastructure to withstand millions of concurrent user base at same time.

Features of CONTUS Messaging Platform

End-to-end encryption Real-time Whiteboard API Live Broadcasting & Streaming APIs File Transfer Screen Sharing Video Conferencing

7. Enablex - Multiple Communication APIs Provider

Enablex is one of the prime providers of communication apis like Video API, Voice API, Chat API and many more. Their messaging SDKs and Chat APIs are equipped with features to drive meaningful conversation across devices and platforms (Android, iOS). Enablex’s Chat API is built to integrate on-the-go with customizations like functionalities, UI/UX, device compatibility and more. Their platform is built from ground equipped with AES-based encryption, security standards and end-to-end encryption to protect each conversation access device.

Features of Enablex Communication APIs

Mass Notification Media Sharing Chat Status Multi-party Chat Chat Analysis Threaded conversation Chat Archiving

8. Vonage - Communication APIs & Messaging APIs

Vonage makes messaging easier with chat APIs. The Vonage messaging API was formerly called Nexmo comes with chat features and APIs to integrate with MMS, SMS and social chat apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, etc. Their messaging channels are available across platforms like Facbeook Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS. With multimedia messaging like video, audio and geo-location, helps to elevate communication experience and engage users instantly. In order to protect sensitive information, Vonage comes with JWT authentications.

Features of Vonage Communication API

Single Event Callbacks Adaptive Routing Real-time timely alerts to customers Media sharing Two factor authentications

9. Sendbird - In-app Chat Experience with Chat APIs & SDKs

Sendbird is one of the world’s leading easy-to-use chat API and native Chat SDKs provider in the market for businesses ranging from enterprise to SMEs. Their chat APIs help to integrate chat within any existing application irrespective of industries. Sendbird' chat api helps to build a modern chat and messaging experience with in-app chat integration. Sendbird provides a complete UI kit with in-built UI components, themes to customize the user experience of the chat application.

Features of Sendbird In App Messaging

Voice and Video APIs In-app support for On-demand, Marketplace Online & Offline Messaging Typing Indicators Auto-thumbnail Generator Moderation Tools Auto translation



10. Pubnub - Feature-rich Chat API for Better Engagement

Pubnub is one of the popular chat api providers that helps to build in-app messaging experience on everything where you want to interact with customers and users instantly. Pubnup’s chat api are extensively built for in-app chat integration to boost user retention and engagement with utmost messaging experience every user can experience. Their chat api comes with advanced moderation tools to preserve the integrity of the community with filters and tools. Pubnub is equipped with private, group and channel chat to reach information instantly to specific and vast audience bases.

Features of Pubnub Chat API & SDK

Private chat Multi-party group chat IoT device chat Real-time notifications Ready-made UI components Community chat streams

Conclusion

Which software is appropriate for you? It completely depends on the needs and preferences of a company. Above listed are the top 10 In app chat api providers, surfing their services will be fit for every company. In the current situation, it is essential to stand out from others with some unique features. Be the first among your field to enhance your business speed with Real-time messaging applications for business.

