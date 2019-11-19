Top Blockchain Development Companies Ranked

This article is the result of my comprehensive analysis to pinpoint Top Blockchain Development Companies in 2020. After working on multiple blockchain-related projects myself, I have decided to make this ranking to help other entrepreneurs choose the best blockchain company out there.

During my research, I analyzed top blockchain performers and their ability to deliver. I have reviewed their portfolio of blockchain projects, checked their online presence including profiles on social media, and reviewed top rating and analytical portals.

What to Look For When Choosing the Best Blockchain Developers

Before we dive in, here is a quick check-list of the things you should pay attention to when choosing the perfect blockchain expert for your project:

Number, quality and variety of blockchain projects . A good number of various quality blockchain case studies on the company's website is an indication the team can live up to its promise.

. A good number of various quality blockchain case studies on the company's website is an indication the team can live up to its promise. Team size . The larger the team, the more development power and flexibility there is. If the team size is too low, there is a higher risk your project may not be delivered on time.

. The larger the team, the more development power and flexibility there is. If the team size is too low, there is a higher risk your project may not be delivered on time. Years on the market . The longer the company has been around, the better. If a company has just been established, there is a much higher risk it can go bankrupt.

. The longer the company has been around, the better. If a company has just been established, there is a much higher risk it can go bankrupt. Online presence . Respected companies are usually active on social media and corporate blogs. Regular updates and a large loyal audience is a good sign.

. Respected companies are usually active on social media and corporate blogs. Regular updates and a large loyal audience is a good sign. Client testimonials. Positive reviews on trustworthy portals indicates that the company values its clients and delivers high-quality products.

I created a spreadsheet with the above criteria and came up with the following formula to rank the best blockchain development companies:

(2020-C)/2+E+G+J+K*2

Where:

C = Year Founded

= Year Founded E = LinkedIn Size Rank (7 points for 1000+, 6 points for 500+, 5 points for 200+, 4 points for 100+, 3 points for 50-99, 1 point for 20-49, -1 (negative one) point for 1-19.

= LinkedIn Size Rank (7 points for 1000+, 6 points for 500+, 5 points for 200+, 4 points for 100+, 3 points for 50-99, 1 point for 20-49, -1 (negative one) point for 1-19. G = LinkedIn Followers Rank (25 points for 30k+, 20 points for 20k+, 15 points for 5000+, 12 points for 2000+, 10 points for 1000+, 5 points for 500+, 2 points for 200+, 1 point for 100+, 0 (zero) points for 0-99

= LinkedIn Followers Rank (25 points for 30k+, 20 points for 20k+, 15 points for 5000+, 12 points for 2000+, 10 points for 1000+, 5 points for 500+, 2 points for 200+, 1 point for 100+, 0 (zero) points for 0-99 J = Clutch Reviews Rank (5 points for 10+, 4 points for 5-10, 3 points for 2-4, 1 point for 1, 0 points for no reviews)

= Clutch Reviews Rank (5 points for 10+, 4 points for 5-10, 3 points for 2-4, 1 point for 1, 0 points for no reviews) K = Number of blockchain case studies on company's website



Let’s now take a look at the Top Blockchain Development Companies worldwide. Hopefully, this list will help you find not just a blockchain developer, but a reliable long-term partner for your next blockchain project.

ConsenSys was formed in 2015 and has since become a globally trusted partner for Blockchain development services. ConsenSys is a venture production studio focused on building and scaling tools, disruptive startups, core integration components, B2C DApps and enterprise software products powered by decentralized technology, mostly focusing on Ethereum development. The blockchain company was founded by a Canadian entrepreneur Joseph Lubin , who is a co-founder of Ethereum.

Services provided: Blockchain Use Case & Technology Development, Custom Blockchain Development Services, Token Development, Venture Development.

Founded in: 2015

Offices: New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Raleigh, Boulder, Toronto, Waterloo, London, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and other locations.

Company Size: 250–999

Min. project size: $1,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150— $200 / hr

Major Clients: P&G, Microsoft, WWF, Unionbank

Developed Projects: DLT-based Wholesale Payments System, Hardware and Software for Secure Ethereum-enabled Gateway and IoT Project, Dynamic Legal Agreements Software, Community-owned Journalism Network.

PixelPlex combines their extensive business experience with top-notch technical expertise in applying blockchain solutions. The company focuses on crypto exchanges, mobile and web wallets, explorers, browser extensions and DApps, consensus design, virtual machines integration, asset tokenization, blockchain supply chains, and much more. The company has over 80 blockchain developers and delivered more than 50 blockchain projects.

PixelPlex uses institutional frameworks in providing enterprise companies with blockchain solutions in FinTech, supply chain, insurance, automotive and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, and other industries.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Solutions Development, Blockchain Consulting, Blockchain Ecosystems Development, Private & Public Blockchain and Exchange Development, Blockchain Platforms Development, DApps Development & Audit, DApp Platform Development, Cryptocurrency Wallets & ICO Development, Smart Contracts, Web Development, AR/VR/Mixed Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, IoT Applications, Game Development, Mobile App Development: Android, iOS, Cross-Platform.

Founded in: 2007

Offices: New York City, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Seoul, South Korea; Minsk, Belarus

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Intel, Oracle, Microsoft, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, QTUM

Developed Projects: Blockchain Platform and Cryptocurrency Development, Platform Development for Asset Tokenization Company, Web Development and Design for P2P Betting Platform, Blockchain Development for E-Sports Web Platform, Smart Contract Consultation & Dev for Crowdfunding Startup, Custom App & Web Dev for Media Content Studio, and others.

LimeChain specializes in blockchain consulting and development. They offer both private and public blockchain development, blockchain audit, smart contracts development. The blockchain development company claims to develop blockchain solutions instead of just delivering blockchain promises.

From technical development for Initial Coin Offerings to full-fledged DApps development, LimeChain stays at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. The team devotes themselves to delivering the same level of consistency, reliability, and transparency in the services and projects they deliver that is promised by blockchain itself.

Services provided: Public & Private Blockchain Development, Custom Blockchain Development, Decentralized Applications Consulting, Smart Contract Development, Smart Contract Audits & Consulting, ICO and Crowd Sale Services, ICO Consulting.

Founded in: 2017

Office: Sofia, Bulgaria

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: Undisclosed

Major Clients: ARXUM, Vaultitude

Developed Projects: Blockchain Development for Software Company, Custom Blockchain Development for Scientific Research Startup, Blockchain Development for Property Protection Company, and many other significant contributions to Blockchain technology.

Accubits is a blockchain technology company with additional focus on AI solutions based in Washington DC. The company’s expertise in blockchain technologies includes solutions such as smart business contracts, automated lottery systems, customer loyalty & rewards systems, and real estate contract management systems. The platforms Accubits works on are Bigchain DB, Corda, Ethereum, Hyperledger and Multichain.

Services provided: DApps and Smart Contracts Development, Custom Blockchain Development, Crypto Token and Exchange Development, Integrated Blockchain Services and ICO Platforms Development, Applications Development, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Solutions

Founded in: 2012

Offices: Vienna, VA, USA; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Kerala, India

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: < $25 / hr

Major Clients: Dubai Land Department, Smart Dubai, Dubai Police, Eduvalue, Etisalat, Landmark, APN health, Ausfinex, Monger

Developed Projects: Outsourced Blockchain Dev for IT Company, Land Registry on Blockchain, ICO platform, Dubai Based Crypto Asset Exchange Platform, Tech Infrastructure for Fintech Company, and some other projects.

SoluLab is a leading software development company specializing in enterprise blockchain platform and DApp development. Their expert services help both startups and enterprises turn raw ideas into state-of-the-art solutions.

Blockchain software built by SoluLab's team of experts allows businesses streamline their operations, creating a secure and transparent infrastructure. They use advanced technologies and proven methodologies to drive radical changes.

Services provided: Hyperledger Blockchain Development, Blockchain Smart Contracts Development, Cryptocurrency Wallet Development, ICO and Cryptocurrency Development, Cryptocurrency Exchange, STO Development, DApps Development, Cross-Platform Mobile App Development, Mobile Application Designing, Web Development, Web Design, Wearables App Development, Custom Software Development, SaaS Development & Maintenance.

Founded in: 2014

Offices: Los Angeles, USA, New York, USA, Gujarat, India, Ajman, UAE

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Mistress Inc., EntreBahn, Versafit, Clean Router, EduWorlds, MaccaStudios

Developed Projects: Blockchain Platform for Mortgage, Blockchain Platform for Entertainment & Media, Blockchain Platform for Clinical Trials Data, Blockchain-Powered Framework for EMR, Digital Platform for Cryptocurrency Crowdsale, Blockchain Platform for Drug Supply Chain, ICO and Crypto Native Wallet.

Codezeros is a blockchain development company from India. The industries they develop for include Finance, Healthcare, Politics and Supply Chain Management. Codezeros builds on Hyperledger frameworks: Fabric, Burrow, Iroha, Sawtooth, Indy.

Services provided: ICO, Custom Blockchain Development Services, Crypto Wallet & Cryptocurrency Development, Blockchain Consulting.

Founded in: 2015

Offices: Ahmedabad, India; Tallassee, AL; Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Dove, Cryptex, Rewatt, Authentic Heroes

Developed Projects: Visual Design for Blockchain Analytics Firm, Analytics Platform Built on Blockchain Technology, Asset-Based Token, Cryptocurrency Wallet Designed for Traders, Dapp Based on the Concept of Decentralized Internet for Everyone, Cryptocurrency Wallet Designed for Users to Buy/Sell/Trade Cryptocurrency and Even Use It to Pay Bills, and others.

ArcTouch is an award-winning San Francisco app design and development company. ArcTouch helps companies transform their business processes through blockchain decentralized apps and ledger technology. The company assists businesses in blockchain strategy, architecture, design, and developing working proof-of-concept decentralized applications for leading blockchain platforms including Ethereum, Stellar, and Hyperledger.

Services provided: Blockchain Development Services, DApps, Smart Contracts, Alexa Development, Bots, Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Cross-platform mobile development, Xamarin, IoT, AI, AR Development.

Founded in: 2008

Offices: San Francisco, New York, Brasil

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Walmart, Audi, 3M, Levi’s, CBS, Guess, Salesforce, EmployBridge, Hawaiian Airlines, HP

Developed Projects: App Design for Gold Supply Chain Company, Mobile App Dev for Supply Chain Industry Staffing Agency, iOS Mobile App Dev for Private Jet Service, UI Mobile App Design for Cyber Security Platform.

Unicsoft specializes in emerging technology. They deliver software products, powered by Blockchain and AI for enterprises and growing startups. The team values communication and personal approach to each of their clients. Their goal is to become your trusted partner and help businesses lead the world’s digital transformation.

Services provided: Pre-ICO & ICO Consulting, Blockchain Software Development: Supply Chain Management, Tokenization, Wallets, Smart Contracts, Cryptocurrency, Hyperledger, Parity, Solidity, MultiChain, Ethereum, Geth, R&D, Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Predictive Analytics, Web and Mobile Development.

Founded in: 2005

Offices: Kiev, Ukraine; Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom; Soquel, CA, USA

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Hoodifood, Executive Eye, Goforit, Security Dam, Intellica Group, Forte Web Properties, SOSsitter, SeniorDev, Kokoro, TestMax, Digbee, NDCRx

Developed Projects: Blockchain IoT Distributed Ledger, Utility for Cryptocurrency Project, iOS & Android App Dev for Network Security Company, B2C Portal for Software Development Firm, and others.

IBM ranks among the world’s largest information technology companies, providing a wide spectrum of hardware, software and services. IBM iX is an IBM division and a technologic company bringing innovative and progressive ideas through the use of IBM Design Thinking.

IBM iX runs a blockchain development center and has a wide partner network of peers and vendors. IBM focuses on blockchain solutions in food supply, FinTech, supply chain, governance and other industries. The company has created hundreds of PoCs, yet it mainly uses Hyperledger.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Development, Cloud Consulting & SI, Cybersecurity, IT Strategy Consulting, Design, Experience, Strategy, Digital Transformation, Consulting, Digital Reinvention, Customer Experience, Design Thinking, Experience Design

Founded in: 2009

Offices: Montreal, Toronto, Atlanta, Cambridge, Chicago, Columbus, New York, San Francisco, Washington, DC

Company Size: 1,000–9,999

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $300 — $350 / hr

Major Clients: KLM, Toronto Raptors, Wimbledon, Turkcell, Mercedes-Benz, Follett, Knorr, FOX Sports, Dubai Health Authority.

Developed Projects: IBM Blockchain Platform, Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Project, Media Transaction Tracker Powered by Blockchain, Blockchain Solution for Global Logistics, Blockchain Development Project for Tracking and Tracing Cargo Supply Chain, Hyperledger Jewelry Supply Chain Project, Insured Cryptocurrency Development, Application for Processing Insurance Claims, and many other projects.

Bitfury is the leading full-service blockchain development company and one of the largest private infrastructure providers in the Blockchain ecosystem. Bitfury develops and delivers both the software and the hardware solutions necessary for businesses, governments, organizations and individuals to securely move assets across the Blockchain. The expertise of Bitfury ensures successful, easy, fast, secure and cost-effective connectivity to the Blockchain. They employ a global team of blockchain developers in technology, business, communications, security and civil society. The blockchain technology company’s mission is to create and advance Blockchain applications that will further promote innovation and the advancement of the peer-to peer economy and the Economy of Things.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Software Development, Blockchain Hardware Development.

Founded in: 2012

Offices: North-Holland, Amsterdam; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Washington, DC; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Hong Kong, China; Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, Korea; Moscow, Russia; London, United Kingdom

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $1,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99/hr

Major Clients: Undisclosed

Developed Projects: Extensible Framework for Blockchain Projects, Web-Based Software for Financial Institutions and Law Enforcement to Manage Blockchain Investigations, Second-Layer Protocol Built on Top of the Bitcoin Blockchain.

LeewayHertz is a custom software and blockchain development company for startups and enterprises. They have great experience in developing, deploying and maintaining blockchain technology projects. LeewayHertz portfolio spans Supply Chain, Identity, Utility Bill Generation, and many other Blockchain-based projects. The blockchain technology company has experience working with various distributed ledger technologies, including Hyperledger, Ethereum, R3Corda, and Hashgraph.

Services provided: Product & Enterprise Software Development, Custom Blockchain Development Services, Innovation Through Technology, ICO Services, Blockchain Development, Hedera Hashgraph Development, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things, Voice Technologies, Alexa Skill Kit, Virtual Reality, Cloud.

Founded in: 2007

Offices: San Francisco, Irvine, Lake Forest, Syosset, Toronto, Gurgaon, India, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: U.S. Army, P&G, Pearson, Siemens, Hershey’s, Budweiser, Nascar, ESPN.

Developed Projects: Blockchain-Based Pharma Supply Chain Solution, App Development for Video Technology Firm, iPad app Development for Automotive Insurance Company, Mobile App Development for Referral Marketing Company, iPad App Development for Electronic Manufacturer, Mobile Development for Audio Company, Mobile Application Development for Blockchain Development Company, Application Development for Bimba Manufacturing Enterprise, Travel Agency Mobile Development.

4IRE Labs’ main focus is on FinTech. They have created an array of branded white-label products serving the crowdfunding, private blockchains and other applications. From smart contracts to entire ICO infrastructure and investor cabinet, 4IRE Labs are the Blockchain development firm for hire. The Blockchain platforms they have experience with include: Ethereum, Quorum, Solidity, Hyperledger Fabric, Multichain, NEO, R3, Exonum, Monax.

Services provided: Blockchain Development Services, Smart Contracts, DApps Development & Audit, Web & Mobile App Development, Consulting.

Founded in: 2010

Offices: Stockholm, Sweden; Toronto, Canada; Hong Kong, China; Kyiv, Ukraine

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Hiveonline, Winstars, BITRENT, RecycleChain, Crypto Improvement Fund, SocialMedia. Market, Kepler Collective

Developed Projects: App Dev for Construction Contract Management Platform, Development Support for Blockchain Development Company, Android Version Build for Smart Apparel iOS App, Mobile App Development for On-Demand Masseuse Service, iOS App Development for Booking Platform, Native App Development for Document Management System, and many others.

Synsoft Global is a blockchain software development company based in central India. Synsoft leverages such technologies as Ethereum Smart Contracts, ERC20 Tokens, Stellar Blockchain, Hyperledger Fabric and also focusses on crypto wallets and ICO development.

Services provided: Blockchain Consulting, Blockchain Software Development, Crypto Wallets Development, Bitcoin Mining, ICO and Token Development, DApps, Smart Cоntract & Private Blockchain Development, Cryptocurrency, Coins and Exchanges.

Founded in: 2009

Office: Indore, India

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Shell, Neo Mobile, XTV, QStamp, Windpower India

Developed Projects: Voting DApp On the Ethereum Blockchain, Stellar ICO and Token Creation, ICO, ERC20 Token & Bitcoin and Ethereum Wallets, and others.

10Clouds is a team of 100+ app and blockchain developers & designers. Since 2009, the software and blockchain development company has delivered a variety of projects for companies from one-person startups to enterprises. The team at 10Clouds has immense expertise in blockchain technologies and has worked on numerous projects involving Ethereum, smart contracts development and crowdsale.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Development Services, ICO Development and Launch, DApp, Smart Contract & Private Blockchain Development, Web & Mobile Development: iOS / Android, React Native Development Product Design, Web & Mobile UI/UX Design, Google Design Sprint.

Founded in: 2009

Offices: Warsaw, Poznan, Wroclaw; Atlanta, GA

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Pinterest, Asmodee

Developed Projects: Platform for Publishers and Advertisers to Make Direct Deals Using Cryptocurrency, Framework For Existing Businesses to Integrate Blockchain Technology, Decentralized Lottery Based on Blockchain and Managed by an Ethereum Smart Contract, Web Development for Job Board Company, Research & Development for a Health & Fitness App, Mobile App Dev for Talent Marketplace, Software Development for Scientific Consultancy, App Dev & UX for Mobile Investment Platform, Mobile App Dev For Gaming Tournament Platform, Web App Dev For Major Tax Consulting Company, Web & Mobile App Dev For Blockchain Company, And Much More.

Inn4Science provides development process transparency and predictability by using Agile methodologies for target-setting and business analysis. The blockchain development company creates products based on Ethereum, Bitcoin, and deals with advanced development technologies such as Exonum, Node.js, ReactJS, Angular, GoLang, Rust.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Development Services, Cryptocurrency Wallets, DApp, Private & Public Blockchain and Exchange Development, Blockchain Business Analysis, Proof of Concept Development, ICO Development and Audit, Web & SaaS Development, High Load Systems Development.

Founded in: 2016

Offices: Kharkiv, Ukraine; Las Vegas, NV

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Undisclosed

Developed Projects: Digital Currency Exchange, Global Cryptocurrency Administered From The United Arab Emirates, Integrated Wallet Software That Automatically Manages All Cryptocurrency Funds Transactions, Mining Software, and others.

OpenLedger is a team of seasoned blockchain developers with vast experience. They work on custom projects for such industries as FinTech, entertainment, insurance, and many more. The list of blockchains for business they work with mostly includes BitShares and EOS. OpenLedger has successfully led over 10 ICOs, raising over $90m in capital through token sales and helping startups launch their business.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Development, DApps Development, Decentralized Trading Platforms, Smart Contracts, Crypto Gateways, Digital Wallets, Marketing PR, Technical Support, ICO Advisory, Escrow Services.

Founded in: 2014

Offices: Copenhagen, Denmark; Minsk, Belarus

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Crypviser, Karma, Sola, Monetha, Scorum, OPUS

Developed Projects: Blockchain Development for Cryptographic Communications App Company, Demand-Side Platform for Digital Advertising in the Cryptocurrency Industry, Flexible Decentralized Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, High-Octane Decentralized Platform for Blockchain Applications, a Secure App for Openledger Accounts, and other blockchain-related projects.

S-PRO offers custom cross-platform Web & Mobile App Development services, and also specializes in Blockchain implementation. They provide full cycle development solutions for enterprises and startups. The team at S-PRO create a unique flow to turn your idea into a valuable product. They’re also great in communication, so you can always keep track of your project’s development process no matter what time zone you are in — from New York to Tokyo the team at S-PRO is always ready to jump on a call with you via Skype, Email, Slack, Telegram, or phone to discuss the matter at hand.

Services provided: Blockchain Software Development, Blockchain Implementation, Artificial Intelligence, Cross-Platform Mobile Development, UI/UX Design and Branding, Business Solutions and Company Automatization, Technical Support.

Founded in: 2014

Offices: Zaporizhia, Ukraine; Kyiv, Ukraine

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: MeterQubes, Hubspring, TSO Chinese Delivery, Climate Drops, PolarPro.

Developed Projects: Wallet application for Ethereum and ERC-20 transactions, Technical Partnership & Crypto-Exchange Development, Web & Mobile App Dev for Healthcare Company, Mobile App for Retail Brands, iOS TV & Live Broadcast App, Python Web App for StartUp, App for Manufacturing Company, Mobile App for Hockey League

Titanium Blockchain is a pioneering Blockchain company that offers full-scale services in Blockchain development for a range of key industries. Their team has fostered a deep understanding of this game-changing technology through hard work in the field and their team’s early exposure to this innovative approach.

Services provided: Blockchain Custom Software Development, Blockchain Startups Development & Consulting, IoT Development.

Founded in: 2015

Office: Tel Aviv, Israel

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: BidiPass, Gaby, PWC, Verv, Millentrix, The ICO Platform

Developed Projects: Secure ID verification solution, Cross-platform Community Management Tool for Crypto-concurrency and Blockchain Communities, Global User-Driven Health Data Marketplace Powered by Blockchain, Money Transfer Platform, Cryptocurrency Management Service, ICO Platform, Digital Coin Management Platform, Tokenized Platform in the Private Secondary Market, and others.

Look4App is a Polish software and blockchain development company that delivers cutting-edge blockchain and web development projects. With a strong FinTech background and eye for exceptional design, they deliver complex solutions on time and always strive for the best quality. They have all the qualities to become a genuine, trustworthy blockchain development partner.

Services provided: Blockchain Development, Web Development, Custom Software Development.

Founded in: 2013

Office: Wrocław, Poland

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Travelplanet.pl, ivyKoin, ZonGuru, BCT.IO, Hays Poland sp. z o.o., Emerald Air

Developed Projects: Intertwined Double Blockchain Platform, Cryptocurrency Development and ICO Launch, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, Blockchain Support for Independent Consultant, IoT Development for Life Science Firm and others.

Adoriasoft is a custom software development company that delivers stellar results. Having deep knowledge and experience in information security and cryptography, Adoriasoft main focus is distributed applications, blockchain and smart contracts projects. They create Web and Mobile App user experiences that both clients and their customers love.

Services provided: Blockchain Software Development, Business Automation Software; System Utilities (MacOS, Windows, iOS, Android); Information Security, Cryptography, Steganography; Client-Server Applications; Wireless 3G/4G, Bluetooth, WiFi Applications; VoIP, Voice Codecs, Data Signal Processing; Complex Web Applications and Portals (ASP.NET, PHP, REST Web Services, Javascript Rich Clients)

Founded in: 2010

Offices: Las Vegas, NV; Kharkiv, Ukraine

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Acrowire, Holotech Studios SRL, Infoworxx GmbH, EWERK GmbH, IDF connect, DCI, WebMinds

Developed Projects: Distributed Application for the Gold Mining Operation Management, Ethereum Smart-Contracts, ICO and Smart Contract Development, Webcam App Development for AR Startup, Ongoing Development for PC Software Company, and others

Espeo is a software house focusing on product development, design and testing. For the past 10 years, the software and blockchain development company has been successfully crafting market-leading web & mobile products and blockchain solutions. The company works with Ethereum platform, Truffle and Open Zeppelin frameworks using JavaScript and Solidity programming languages.

Services provided: Blockchain Development, Smart Contract Development, Auditing, MVP Development, Prototyping, Web & Mobile App Development, Product Design, Web and Mobile App Testing.

Founded in: 2008

Offices: Poznan, Poland; Helsinki, Finland; San Francisco, CA; United Arab Emirates, Dubai; Zug, Switzerland

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — 99 / hr

Major Clients: Soma, Giftcoin, CloseCross, MeBeGood, the Polish Police, University of Jyvaskyla, Eximap.

Developed Projects: Decentralized Derivatives Platform, iOS, Android, & Web App Support for Publishing Company, Web-Based Management System Dev for Electrical Manufacturer, Software Development for Pedagogical Solutions Company, iOS & Android App Dev for File Sharing Software Company, Design & Dev for Civic Engagement App, NodeJS Dev for Sustainability Solutions Company, and others.

Chop Dawg’s software and blockchain development company created over 250 digital products from its inception — from mobile & web apps to Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence technologies for startups, Fortune 500s, growing businesses, & non-profits internationally. They are not just your typical blockchain company but rather your technical partner that guides clients towards the best technology match possible for their project.

Services provided: Blockchain, ICO & Cryptocurrency Programming, Artificial Intelligence & Chatbot App Development, Augmented & Virtual Reality App Development, Product Strategy, Web & Mobile Development, Custom Blockchain Software Development, User Interface Design, Prototyping & Demonstrating, Security, Encryption, & Compliances, App Analytics Integration & Marketing.

Founded in: 2009

Offices: Philadelphia, PA; Smyrna, GA; Boston, MA; Seattle, WA

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Urvo, Hilton, Six Flags, Wawa, Siemens, Jurvo, Sprouts, Phindre, Zenvst, Find a Gig, Rhodes 101, Workshop It, SpotScore, PawPass, Light Bulb Finder, SmashBrackets, Guest-Rm, Treasurebee, Commment, Plot, Dissolve, Greenskeeper, Citizen’s Cafe, Waypoint, Hire.Bid

Developed Projects: Prototype for Decentralized Sports Fan App Startup, Mobile App Prototype Dev for Medical Training Tech Startup, iOS Mobile App Dev for Cuddling App, Chatbot App Dev for Legal Tech Startup, Mobile App MVP for Real Estate Tech Company, App & Web Dev for Niche Sports Company, Web & Mobile App Devs for Cryptocurrency Company, App Development for Home Remodeling Firm, Mobile App Dev for Cryptocurrency Services Startup, and many others.

Block360 offers development and consultancy services focusing on blockchain technology and smart contracts. The blockchain company provides infrastructure for Crypto and Machine Economy. Block360 works on blockchains such as Ethereum, Quorum, Bitcoin and Dash, and provides smart contract audits and DApp development services.

Services provided: Blockchain Software Development, DApps Engineering, Blockchain Platforms & Smart Contract Development, Software Development and Information Security.

Founded in: 2017

Office: Islamabad, Pakistan

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Notary Platform, Meritt, draglet, Descoin, Venture Boost

Developed Projects: Blockchain Platform & Smart Contract Development for Blockchain Advisory Firm, Mobile Application Enabling to Engage in Contracts on the Go, Open Protocol for Decentralized Issuance & Distribution of Bespoke Tokens, and other projects.

Imaginovation is an award-winning software and blockchain development firm offering creative web and mobile solutions for a variety of industries. Imaginovation has been recognized by the Web Marketing Association, AVA Digital, Vega Digital, the Shorty Awards, Muse Creative and Horizon Interactive. The company is at the forefront of Blockchain technology, creating multiple projects with this new approach. Imaginovation’s expertise in Blockchain includes Arbitrage in crypto exchange trading, Order routing for cryptocurrencies, Trading applications for cryptocurrencies, Ethereum network applications, Smart contracts using the Solidity language, Blockchain to service using Oraclize.

Services provided: Web and Mobile App Development, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Blockchain Technology Solutions.

Founded in: 2011

Offices: Cary, NC; Charlotte, NC

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: ChannelAdvisor, Outperform Fitness, LMTS, LMHT, Contractor Score, Certek, National Technical Honor Society.

Developed Projects: Employee time management solution using Hyperledger blockchain for data storage, Website Development for Dental Office Staffing Company, General Credibility Rating Web Platform For Contractors and Engineers, Task Management App for Maintenance Personnel, Interactive Single-Page Application for Technical Honor Society.

At Revelry the team focuses on building on innovative tech stacks and customizing their services to meet your business needs. By partnering with the blockchain company on digital innovation and Blockchain development, you collaborate to build solutions not only to create new business lines, but also grow into a tech company on your own. Revelry combines entrepreneurial and product experience with a wealth of talent and expertise to meet your unique business goals and objectives.

Services provided: Staff Augmentation, Websites, Mobile Apps, APIs, Blockchain Solutions and Blockchain Software Development, Ecommerce, Digital Innovation and Digital Transformation

Founded in: 2012

Office: New Orleans, LA

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: 20echo, Plant Bid, Scandy, Whetstone Education, WebLinc, Readwrite.

Developed Projects: Online Bitcoin web wallet in compliance with the BIP32 and BIP44 HD wallet standards, Platform Development for Marketing & Advertising Firm, Web Development For Oil & Energy Company, Team Augmentation For Internet Commerce Startup, Lead Tracking & Analytics Platform For Advertising Firm, Custom Platform Development For Whetstone Education.

JatApp is a software and blockchain development company with a focus in Blockchain, crypto wallets and application development. The company works across many industries, including Manufacturing, Supply chain, Crowdfunding and Finance. JatApp works together with entrepreneurs and start-ups to establish first rate Software Engineering teams, dedicated to solving client’s unique business needs.

Services provided: Blockchain Development, Smart Contracts, Cryptocurrency Wallet Development & Audit, Building Exchange Platforms, Tokenization, Web & Mobile App Development.

Founded in: 2010

Offices: Miami Beach, FL; Kyiv, Ukraine

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50–99

Major Clients: Undisclosed

Developed Projects: Solution to Buy and Store Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, Blockchain-Technology Based Solution for the Manufacturing Process Administration, Digital Money-Transfer System, White-Labeled Auxiliary Development for Blockchain Startup, Custom Dev for Supply Chain Blockchain Solution, and others.

To the Moon Lab is a sister company of AXIOMA. The blockchain development company provides smart contracts, fork and DApps development as well as research. To the Moon Lab develops smart contracts for Ethereum and RSK networks using ​​Solidity and Vyper. The main focus of the lab is ICO and Cryptocurrency Exchange Marketing.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Development Services, Smart Contracts Development, DApps Development, Smart Contracts Integration, Fork Development, ICO Marketing, Cryptocurrency Exchange Marketing, Agile Web Development.

Founded in: 2009

Offices: Riga, Latvia; London, United Kingdom

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: ASKfm, BANKEX, NAGA, Wargaming, Fotofox GmbH

Developed Projects: Tokenization Technology for an Advanced Proof-Of-Asset Protocol, Token Ecosystem Development Powered by the Blockchain, Two-Way Betting Protocol with Fully User-Generated Content, Q&A Social Platform with Internal Cryptocurrency, and other projects.

MixBytes is quite a young blockchain development company, but with an impressive portfolio of blockchain projects and expertise that stems from blockchain developers with more than 10 years of experience in leading companies. The list of blockchains MixBytes works on includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Bitshares, Steem and Polkadot.

Services provided: Smart Contract Development, Decentralized Solutions Development and Consulting, Custom Blockchain Development Services, ICO Solutions

Founded in: 2017

Office: Moscow, Russia

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100–149/ hr

Major Clients: POA, KICKICO, WorldWiFi, Raison

Developed Projects: Smart Contracts for Cryptocurrency Marketplace, Ethereum-Based Platform & Framework for Smart Contracts, Leading Secure Mobile Wallet for Ethereum, ERC20 and ERC223 Tokens, a Platform for Secure and Easy Fundraising for ICO, PreICO, Crowdfunding and Crowdinvesting Campaigns, Worldwide Wi-Fi Platform Providing Open Internet Free of Charge, and other projects.

FutureComes builds and designs complex, high-performance digital solutions that stay ahead of the rapidly changing pace of the industry. As their client, you pinpoint what you need while the team provides a comprehensive approach & full development cycle to reach your goals. Blockchain and smart contracts development is one of their main lines of expertise.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Software Development, Smart Contracts Development, Backend, Frontend, & Mobile

Founded in: 2012

Office: Tallinn, Estonia

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: Undisclosed

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Undisclosed

Developed Projects: Universal Platform To Hold Elections On The Blockchain, Geolocation-Based Complex Solution, Identity, UI/UX & Frontend for a Crypto Wallet, others under NDA

ChainSquad is a team of software and blockchain developers from Germany with expertise in multiple blockchain technologies. The company’s rich experience working with major industry players allows them to find the best solution fit for your needs. This blockchain development company can help with building a blockchain-based application from scratch or perform integration with existing applications to take full advantage of blockchain. ChainSquad team uses modern technologies and robust software architecture to build enterprise-grade solutions that are scalable, secure and reliable.

Services provided: Blockchain Technology Consultation & Training, Custom Blockchain Development, Ethereum, Steem, Bitcoin Development

Founded in: 2017

Office: Erlangen, Germany

Company Size: Undisclosed

Min. project size: Undisclosed

Avg. hourly rate: Undisclosed

Major Clients: BitCash, BitShares Europe, Cryptonomex Inc., FreedomLedger, OpenLedger, Peermit, Steem-Trezor, Steemit Inc., Streemian

Developed Projects: Undisclosed

HQ’d on the Blockchain Island, InboundMuse is a premier DeepTech Agency that was recognized for its “excellent innovations in ICT” by the European Commission in 2016. The blockchain company exports its know-how across the world and solves headaches for Universities, household names like Intel; and international groups specializing solely on data and analytics. Their solutions mine, manage and master data to automate systems that can range from the completely virtual to the Internet-of-Things; and from the Microscopic (Cancer Research) to the scale of Urban-Planning (Traffic Flow Optimisation).

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Development and Financial Services, Big Data Analytics, Business Intelligence, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Computer Vision, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, HealthTech, MarTech, and RegTech

Founded in: 2015

Offices: Zabbar, Malta; Dublin, Ireland

Company Size: 2–9

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Undisclosed

Developed Projects: AI Software Development for Bitcoin Trading Strategy, Data Visualization & AI User Experience for Compliance Tool, and others.

AXIOMA’s main focus is custom blockchain development. They specialize in developing smart-contracts based on various blockchains, including Ethereum and RSK networks using Solidity. They utilize blockchain technology for various business needs: from simple contracts projects for ICO to complex platforms where smart-contracts are the system’s core. They can also be your trusted partner if your project requires creating a fork of an existing open source blockchain like Bitcoin, Ethereum or BitShares.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Development, Smart Contracts, Fork Development, Research.

Founded in: 2009

Office: Riga, Latvia

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Proof Of Toss, The Best Coin, Ensocoin, Cryux, 7Flowers

Developed Projects: Cryptocurrency Exchange Software, Blockchain-Based Betting Ecosystem, Decentralized Digital Blockchain-Based Currency, Bitcoin Unlimited Based Cryptocurrency, Cryxus Cryptocurrency Exchange, Trading Platform for Facebook, Ongoing Development for Digital Design Firm and others.

Blockvolution brings together an experienced team of innovators, token economists, industry experts and experienced blockchain developers to help our clients achieve the promise of blockchain. If you are looking for new ways to drive engagement and retention with your customers, from provenance to new token-based business models, Blockvolution has just the team to do it, and offers innovative solutions to these prevalent enterprise challenges.

Services provided: Custom Blockchain Development, Token-Based Business Models, Product Development, Solutions Implementation, Growth Services

Founded in: 2018

Office: Santa Monica, California

Company Size: 11–50

Min. project size: Undisclosed

Avg. hourly rate: Undisclosed

Major Clients: Rice Exchange, Red Swan, hBC, Octaneum

Developed Projects: Trading Exchange Built on Hyperledger, Marketplace for Sale and Asset Tokenization of Real Estate, Oil & Gas Industry Blockchain Integration Project and others.

Crypto Softwares is a team of highly experienced software and blockchain developers that offers marvelous solutions in blockchain application development, cryptocurrency development, the bitcoin exchange platform, initial coin offering, Hyperledger application development. they are a goal-oriented and well-established firm, committed to providing outstanding decentralized application development services. Their team has deep experience working with multiple frameworks, including Hyperledger and Ethereum among many others.

Services provided: Blockchain Application Development, Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Platform Development, Smart Contract Development, Digital Identity by Blockchain, Initial Coin Offering, Hyper Ledger Development, Health Information Systems, Money Transfer Applications

Founded in: 2016

Offices: Roma, Italy; Calicut, India

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $1,000+

Avg. hourly rate: Undisclosed

Major Clients: CitysmartCoin, Coinzventure, Yarddiant, Apttus, Codez IT Solutions

Developed Projects: Citysmartcoin Cryptocurrency, Coinzventure Finacial Educational Platform, Infocoin Core Wallet

Conclusion

Blockchain implementation is a strategic move for companies to drive their business value by embracing innovative technology. It allows businesses to streamline their organizational, financial and other processes, bringing to the table a more efficient, secure way of executing transactions. By utilizing blockchain concepts of decentralization, smart contracts and consensus mechanisms, companies will be on the way to a more productive and organized world of finance, communication and trade.

There has never been a greater time to invest in blockchain-based solutions and I sincerely hope this article will lead the way in choosing the best partner for your next blockchain development project.

