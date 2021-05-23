Top Software Development Companies 2021 That Are Growing Fast

I’ve compiled this list of Top Software Development Companies 2021 based on an in-depth analysis of the companies’ websites, their achievements, rankings on reputable sources, and their worldwide footprint. I hope this article will help you find the right software development company.

For ranking the top software development companies on the list, I used the following formula that prioritizes companies with high growth and years on the market:

A*2+B*2+C*1+(2021-Y)*0.05

Where:

= company growth rate* for 2-year period Y = year founded

* Taken from LinkedIn Insights — a premium feature of LinkedIn, available to paid subscribers only.

In my ranking of the top custom software development companies below I provide the following information about each company:

Company description, with the key facts about the company;

Company’s website;

Services provided;

Year founded;

Office locations;

Company size (the number of employees according to each company’s LinkedIn page);

Minimum project size;

Average hourly rate;

Major clients;

Company growth rate (employee growth rate for the last 6 months, 12 months, and 2 years;

Developed projects.

Relying on this ranking as a guideline in your search for the right software development company, you should pay attention to these qualities as well:

The variety and complexity of successful projects in the company’s portfolio let you assess whether the company is experienced in the domain/technology.

in the company’s portfolio let you assess whether the company is experienced in the domain/technology. In-depth expertise in the tasks that you would like to outsource.

in the tasks that you would like to outsource. Years in business . The more mature the software development company, the lower the risk it can go bankrupt.

. The more mature the software development company, the lower the risk it can go bankrupt. Client testimonials and references. Positive reviews from clients confirm the software development company’s expertise and indicate its trustworthiness.

Positive reviews from clients confirm the software development company’s expertise and indicate its trustworthiness. Communication. Because efficient communication is crucial for project success, make sure the software company’s developers have good English, cultural compatibility with your internal staff, and a fast Internet connection.

Now let’s have a look at the 2021 top fast-growing software development companies globally. I hope my ranking will help you make an informed decision about the best software development partner for your next project.

SiliconMint is a leading IT consulting and custom software development company with amazing growth. The company specializes in building complex software systems. With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Europe, the software company serves customers in the telecom, fintech, IoT, cybersecurity, education, and healthcare sectors.

To speed up software development, the company created the MintData no-code application development platform that allows building software up to 12 times faster.

Company’s website: https://siliconmint.com

Services provided: custom software development, IT consulting, staff augmentation, dedicated development teams.

Founded in: 2012

Offices:

San Francisco, California, USA

New York City, New York, USA

London, UK

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 56 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Verizon, Yahoo Japan, BCG, Goldman Sachs, RBS, Nasdaq, NYSE, WhiteHat Security.

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 19% / 37% / 273%

Developed projects:

IoT system for Verizon

AI system for Yahoo Japan

Real-time underwriting system for a UK lender

Stock trading engine for Motif

Cloud-based, distributed file system for Hightail

The fastest-growing software development company in Latin America, BairesDev provides software outsourcing (custom software development), testing, and operational support services to startups and some of the largest global companies such as Google, Rolls-Royce, Motorola, and EY.

With over 1 mln software engineers applying to work with BairesDev, the custom software development company claims to have the largest pool of applicants in the industry.

Company’s website: https://www.bairesdev.com

Services provided: custom software development, dedicated teams, IT staff augmentation.

Founded in: 2009

Offices:

San Francisco, California, USA

New York City, New York, USA

Harvard, Massachusetts, USA

McLean, Washington, DC, USA

Greensboro, North Carolina, USA

Toronto, Canada

Barcelona, Spain

Buenos Aires, Argentina

São Paulo, Brazil

Bogota, Colombia

Mexico City, Mexico

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,944 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Google, Rolls-Royce, Salesforce, Johnson & Johnson, HP.

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 41% / 83% / 170%

Developed projects:

Facilitating real-time data for nuclear power plants

Developing top software solutions for Google

Custom cybersecurity solutions for Thomson Reuters

Expert maintenance services for ViacomCBS

Migrating legacy systems to .NET and C# for Associated Press

Merixstudio is a full-stack custom software development company with a head office in Poznan, Poland. They help companies build complex digital products, create web and mobile applications, and provide fully-fledged customer support. Merixstudio has experience working with companies of all sizes from all over the globe, including FOX, Volkswagen, Tesco, and many others.

Company’s website: https://www.merixstudio.com

Services provided: web app development, software development consulting, product design, mobile app development

Founded in: 1999

Offices:

Poznan, Poland

New York City, New York, USA

London, UK

Company size (LinkedIn): 207 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Toshiba, FOX, Deutsche Post, Marks & Spencer, Orange, Volkswagen, The Independent, Tesco

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 25% / 52% / 123%

Developed projects:

Risk-management app for DIY investors

Product design workshops

Digital wealth management application for one of the largest online investment and digital wealth management companies in Europe

Digitally automated web and mobile system for fleet operators

Mobile application built with React Native for a high school sports network

DCSL GuideSmiths is a custom software development company founded in 1994. For over 26 years, the company has created intelligent web, desktop, and mobile applications for established businesses, government organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and startups. Accredited with Microsoft Gold Partner status and ISO 9001 & ISO 27001, DCSL GuideSmiths provides highly competitive software development services, all built on best practice methodology and ways of working.

DCSL GuideSmiths is ranked 4th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.dcsl.com

Services provided: custom business application development, web app development, mobile app development, Internet of Things, data migration services, team augmentation, digital transformation, DevOps, software project rescue, UX design, application support and software maintenance, QA & testing, security testing, hosting

Founded in: 1994

Offices:

Farmborough, UK

London, UK

Manchester, UK

Bucharest, Romania

Company size (LinkedIn): 202 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Abbot, Gladstone, Lidl, Cognex, Pearson, Tech Market View

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 13% / 30% / 91%

Developed projects:

Digital Dashboard application for Smith & Nephew

Grant management system for WaterAid

Custom project management system for HDR

Optimized access to published education assets for Pearson

Engineer service app and portal for Mitsubishi

Kin + Carta is a global consulting firm that delivers end-to-end software development, product design, digital marketing, and advisory services. The software development company serves clients operating in numerous industries, including agriculture, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and retail. Living up to its motto “build the right things and build the things right”, Kin + Carta is trusted by the world’s largest companies and innovative startups like Cazoo, Unilever, American Express, Visa, Mastercard, and Lexus.

Kin + Carta is ranked 5th among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.kinandcarta.com

Services provided: management consulting, software engineering and product design, digital marketing and connected customer experience

Founded in: 1981

Office:

London, UK

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Manchester, UK

Edinburgh, UK

Liverpool, UK

New York City, New York, USA

Bath, UK

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Leeds, UK

San Francisco, California, USA

Singapore

Denver, Colorado, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,376 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: Unilever, American Express, Cazoo, Lexus, Mastercard, RBS, Rockwell Automation, Southwire, Tesco, Visa, Citi, M&S

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 17% / 9% / 31%

Developed projects:

Automating lead qualification for insurer

End-to-end platform for UK’s fastest growing startup

Improving agriculture outcomes with data-driven, real-time decisions

Transforming business banking for UK’s market leader

Improving crop insights and yields with Artificial Intelligence

Andersen is a software development company that specializes in staff augmentation and outstaffing services. The company offers high-quality software development and QA services, including manual and automation testing.

Andersen’s pool of experts consists of software developers, business analysts, designers, project managers, and other software development professionals, who are ready to start working on your project within 10 business days. Andersen’s tech stack includes front-end (JS, React.js, Angular, Vue.js), back-end (Java, C++, PHP, Ruby, .Net, Node.js, Python), mobile (Swift, React Native, Ionic, Xamarin), and various frameworks (Django, Zend, Symphony, Yii, Ruby on Rails, ASP .Net MVC).

Andersen is ranked 6th among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.andersenlab.com

Services provided: custom software development, mobile development, web development, project management, quality assurance, UI/UX design, DevOps services, business analysis, team augmentation, application maintenance and support services, cloud development, IT security management, Salesforce, data science

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Kyiv, Ukraine (HQ)

Minsk, Belarus

Saint Petersburg, Russia

Vilnius, Lithuania

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,430 people

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Mercedes, Interactive TV, Media Markt, BNP Paribas

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 7% / 29% / 106%

Developed projects:

IT solutions for Mercedes-Benz Cafe

Software for monitoring legislation changes

Management and search for standards platform

Software for self-service terminals and recruitment portal

Software for HR management and payroll accounting

Globant is a technology services company providing IT consulting and software development services to organizations around the world such as Google, LinkedIn, EA, and Coca-Cola. The company specializes in web and mobile development, big data & BI solutions, artificial intelligence, cloud & DevOps, and emerging technologies.

Globant was the first Latin American software development company to do an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. In the 2016 and 2017 IDC MarketScape reports, the company was named Worldwide Leader in Digital Strategy Consulting Services.

Globant is ranked 7th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.globant.com

Services provided: quality engineering, CloudOps, data and AI, UI engineering, cybersecurity, IoT, digital marketing, gaming, process optimization

Founded in: 2003

Offices:

San-Francisco, California, USA (HQ)

7 offices in the USA

3 offices in Mexico

24 offices in South America

6 offices in Europe

2 offices in India

Company size (LinkedIn): 14,508 people

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Google, Electronic Arts, LinkedIn, BBVA, FOX, Coca-Cola, Santander Group

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 16% / 27% / 63%

Developed projects:

Innovative data platform for Autodesk

Omnichannel public access to police services

Real-time dashboard to optimize healthcare resources

Cloud platform for leading game producer

Highly accurate predictions for a multinational pharmaceutical company

ELEKS is a software development company based in Lviv, Ukraine. The company provides custom software development, product design, QA, and consultancy services to leading enterprises and technology companies. ELEKS has deep expertise in DevOps, IoT, blockchain, UX, VR/AR/MR, market research, and digital enterprise. With over 1500 staff across the world, the company has more than 100 active client accounts and has delivered 700+ end-to-end projects since its foundation in 1991.

ELEKS is ranked 8th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://eleks.com

Services provided: PoC development, application development, application re-engineering, cloud migration, smart team

Founded in: 1991

Offices:

Lviv, Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

Ternopil, Ukraine

Rzeszow, Poland

Berlin, Germany

Tallinn, Estonia

London, UK

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Chicago, IL, USA

Toronto, Canada

Ajman City, UAE

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,540 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Aramex, Tait, GRTgaz, Pace, Fleming AOD

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 8% / 10% / 20%

Developed projects:

Logistics enterprise’s digital ecosystem optimization

Building comprehensive digital experience

Building enterprise suite for the Financial Services industry

Specialized market research for energy sector innovators

Gorilla Logic is a consulting and software development company that serves Fortune 500 and emerging companies. From its headquarters in Colorado and nearshore development centers in Costa Rica and Colombia, the company has gathered high-performance engineering teams that bring unparalleled expertise in delivery of full-stack web, mobile, and enterprise applications. Gorilla Logic specializes in web application development, mobile application development, back end, UX/UI, DevOps, QA, security, Big Data, and IoT. The software development company’s technology stack includes Java, Ruby, Python, .NET, Angular, React, iOS, and Android.

Gorilla Logic is ranked 9th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.gorillalogic.com

Services provided: mobile application development, Java software development, web application development, development & IT Consulting, custom software development

Founded in: 2002

Offices:

Broomfield, Colorado, USA (HQ)

San José, Costa Rica

Medellín, Colombia

Company size (LinkedIn): 719 people

Min. project size: $250,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Western Asset, Astrella, Pro1, Home Advisor, Gaia, Handy

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 8% / 16% / 60%

Developed projects:

Fan-friendly e-commerce app for Finish Line

IoT application for controlling thermostats

Custom-built e-commerce site for Photo & Go

Multi-platform software solution for Gaia

UI/UX implementation for a big aerospace company

Waverley is a nearshore software development company headquartered in the US. Waverley’s dedicated development teams build software solutions for famous tech companies and innovative startups operating in numerous industries including Robotics, FinTech, Healthcare, and Smart Home. The company’s areas of expertise include software architecture, mobile & web development, cloud solutions, embedded software, AI/ML, blockchain, cybersecurity, and UI/UX design.

Waverley is ranked 10th among the top software companies based on employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://waverleysoftware.com

Services provided: software architecture, cloud solutions, web development, mobile development, embedded software, AI & machine learning, blockchain & tokenization, cybersecurity consulting, UI/UX design, QA

Founded in: 1992

Offices:

Palo Alto, California, USA

Cochabamba, Bolivia

Lviv, Ukraine

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Company size (LinkedIn): 170 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Jibo, Oji Life Lab, AgUnity

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 4% / 7% / 34%

Developed projects:

R&D social navigation app

Automated and manual software testing

Cloud & mobile development for Energy

Options trading analytics tool

Hexaware is a fast-growing IT services provider headquartered in Navi Mumbai, India. With close to 8000 agile software development engineers and a modern, agile delivery model. The software development company has been recognized in numerous reputable global rankings. The company’s partner ecosystem includes leading technology providers such as Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, MuleSoft, and IBM.

Hexaware is ranked 11th among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://hexaware.com

Services provided: banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, travel, transportation, manufacturing & consumer, application transformation, enterprise solutions, BI & analytics, digital assurance, infrastructure management services, business process services, professional services

Founded in: 1990

Offices:

Navi Mumbai, India (HQ)

44 global offices

Company size (LinkedIn): 16,943 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149/hr

Major clients: Exult, IBM, Citibank, Axa Financial Group, and Royal Sun Alliance

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 3% / 8% / 20%

Developed projects:

50% TCO reduction for leading American secondary mortgage firm

Parcel delivery optimization with agile-based product management for leading consumer delivery specialist

Underwriting process AI/ML empowerment

HR analytics implementation for a natural resource distribution company

Migrating .NET applications to Azure cloud for leading US-based advisory firm

The Software House is a Poland-based software development company that specializes in providing agile software development teams, end-to-end product design & development, modern software architecture, cloud adoption & engineering, QA as a service.

Since its foundation in 2012, The Software House has delivered over 200 projects. The company has the status of AWS Select Consulting Partner and has been recognized in many prestigious rankings, including Financial Times 1000, Deloitte Fast 50, and ComputerWorld Top 200.

The Software House is ranked 12th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://tsh.io

Services provided: web development, software architecture, mobile development, product design, cloud & DevOps, quality assurance

Founded in: 2012

Offices:

Gliwice, Poland

Krakow, Poland

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Company size (LinkedIn): 179 people

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: eSky, Wie Betaalt Wat, Property Finder

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 14% / 33% / 56%

Developed projects:

Benefits platform for over 70 Finnish municipalities

Complex e-commerce platform for online travel agency

Bill-splitting app with 1 000 000 downloads

AI-driven marketing dashboards

iTechArt is a custom software development company founded in 2002. The company specializes in web development, mobile development, big data, QA, and DevOps. For nearly two decades, iTechArt’s dedicated teams of software developers have helped businesses build scalable, user-friendly solutions. Already listed on Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Companies, in 2019, the software development company received Bronze Stevie Award for Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year Up to 2,500 Employees in 2019 American Business Awards.

iTechArt is ranked 13th among the top software companies based on employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.itechart.com

Services provided: web development, mobile development, QA & testing, cloud development, UX/UI design

Founded in: 2002

Offices:

New York City, New York, USA

San Francisco, California, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

London, UK

Vienna, Austria

Lodz, Poland

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,657 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Forex, Freshly, Bevi

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 13% / 15% / 31%

Developed projects:

QA automation for Blackboard

Web and mobile solutions for forex.com (Gain Capital)

Real-estate solutions for Convene

Channel Management system for Zefr

Feature-rich fitness application for ClassPass

Europe’s largest Python software house, STX Next is a Poland-based software development company founded in 2005 by a developer who decided to abandon Java and get results faster with Python. The software development company focuses on providing full-stack web development and mobile app solutions. STX Next’s technology stack includes Python, Django, Flask, Go, Angular, React, React Native, and Node.js. The services provided by the company are team extension, end-to-end development, and IT consulting.

STX Next is ranked 14th among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.stxnext.com

Services provided: team extension, end-to-end product development, consulting & expertise

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

Poznan, Poland

Wroclaw, Poland

Pila, Poland

Den Haag, Netherlands

Company size (LinkedIn): 357 people

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Deuce Tennis, Myntelligence

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 16% / 14% / 39%

Developed projects:

MBA social networking platform

Financing platform for retailers, acquired by Mastercard

BuildBot-based continuous integration tool

Ticket-booking platform

Personal fragrance-mixing system

Exadel is a US-based software development company that has been providing enterprise and custom software solutions for over 20 years. Among its clients are Fortune 500 companies such as HPE, Deloitte, Home Depot, and McKesson. Having access to scalable and skilled onshore and offshore resources, Exadel is ready to tackle the most complex software engineering problems.

The company uses distributed agile development to create inspiring and rewarding experiences for clients and software development teams to promote collaboration and accelerate delivery.

Exadel is ranked 15th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://exadel.com

Services provided: big data & analytics, AI & ML, QA, mobile development, UI/UX services, product engineering, cloud development, DevOps services, marketing technology, content marketing

Founded in: 1998

Offices:

Walnut Creek, California, USA (HQ)

Boulder, Colorado, USA

Brest, Belarus

Gomel, Belarus

Grodno, Belarus

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,042 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Berkeley, McKesson, HP, eBay, Google, Deloitte, General Electric, Wolters Kluwer

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 9% / 11% / 22%

Developed projects:

Financial Advisor app for UBS

Comprehensive security solutions for a healthcare services company

Video production sharing platform for Microsoft

Core-ex e-commerce platform for the healthcare industry

Gym management platform for ABC Financial

America’s biggest 100% US-based agile software development company, Nexient combines Silicon Valley innovation, scalable and affordable delivery, and onsite collaboration to drive clients’ revenue, loyalty, and growth.

The company’s expertise includes agile software development across a vast spectrum of software stacks and platforms, UI/UX, integrated quality engineering, DevOps, product management and strategy, and more.

Nexient is ranked 16th among the top software companies based on employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.nexient.com

Services provided: onshore outsourcing, technology business management, enterprise mobility, agile software development, quality engineering, product management, user experience, artificial intelligence, DevOps, mobile development

Founded in: 2009

Offices:

Newark, California, USA (HQ)

Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA (Development)

Dublin, OH, USA (Development)

Company size (LinkedIn): 634 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149/hr

Major clients: not provided by the company

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 9% / 19% / 55%

Developed projects:

User-friendly intranet with simplified updating

Enabling seamless access to documents and images

Web application to manage inspection and restoration of electricity

Asset management product suite

Reducing costs and risks with a tokenized payment system

A US-based IT consulting and software development company, ScienceSoft has been providing its services for 30 years. The firm has deep expertise in custom software development, web development, mobile development, QA & testing, CRM, content management, data analysis, collaboration solutions, and security intelligence.

The company’s all-encompassing competence has helped clients in the banking, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication, and other sectors. Among ScienceSoft’s clients are well-known brands like IBM, eBay, Robert Half, Viber, and more.

ScienceSoft is ranked 17th among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.scnsoft.com

Services provided: software testing & QA, data analytics, web application development, desktop application development, mobile application development and re-engineering, database development and consulting, IoT, artificial intelligence, chatbots, computer vision, help desk services, L1-L3 support, CRM consulting and implementation

Founded in: 1989

Offices:

McKinney, Dallas area, Texas, USA (HQ)

Vantaa, Finland

Fujairah, UAE

Riga, Latvia

Kyiv, Ukraine

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 560 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Rakuten Viber, Ford, Deloitte, Nestle, IBM, TietoEVRY, eBay, Nasa, AnyDesk

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 0% / -1% / 11%

Developed projects:

Software product development for a global leader in image processing

Development of automation software for cancer drug

Java backend development for innovative hotel self-service app

Modernization of SaaS gaming platform to service-oriented architecture

Managed testing of E-Commerce solution, CRM, and data warehouse for US multi-industry corporation

Slalom is a consulting and software development company that leverages modern software development tools and processes to help organizations achieve better results, transforming their IT organization along the way. By teaming up with leading technology providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Salesforce, the company is capable of tackling the most complex problems faced by its clients.

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has grown to a $2.1B software development company with more than 8000 employees. The firm’s clients are located in 39 markets around the world and include more than half of the Fortune 100 companies.

Slalom is ranked 18th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.slalom.com

Services provided: management consulting, strategy consulting, technology consulting, cloud (DevOps), business intelligence, portals and collaboration, mobility, project management and PMOs, business process optimization, organizational effectiveness, SalesForce, agile methodology, analytics, customer experience, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Tableau, and Google Cloud

Founded in: 2001

Offices:

Seattle, Washington, USA (HQ)

31 offices across the USA

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Tokyo, Japan

Montreal, Canada

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

London, UK

Manchester, UK

Company size (LinkedIn): 8,097 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major clients: Alaska Airlines, Beachbody, DigiCert, eBay, Holland America Line, Allstate, Brooks, Fender, Hyatt

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 9% / 8% / 31%

Developed projects:

AI-enabled humanitarian fund allocation for United Nations

Rebuilding underwriting platform and modernizing eBanking portal for FHLBank Chicago

Driving empathetic sales with rich data insights

Industry-leading digital hospitality for Hyatt

Identifying fake medications with ML

Focused on the future and growth of its clients, KDG, a consulting and custom software development company, offers innovative solutions to solve complex problems facing organizations. KDG has been providing advisory and custom software development services to the business, non-profit, and education sectors for over two decades. The company’s expertise ranges from cybersecurity to accounting and customer service.

KDG is ranked 19th among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://kyledavidgroup.com

Services provided: accounting, business planning & strategy, certified Zoho development, code reviews & pull requests, custom software development, data & software integrations, digital marketing, mobile app development, tech & cybersecurity management, UX/UI design

Founded in: 2000

Offices:

Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA

Washington, DC, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 35 people

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: Drexel University, Muhlenberg College, Baker University, Florida Institute of Technology, MedTech for Solutions, CUPRAP, Lutheran World Relief, Ballet Vero Beach, The Arc, Exeter Orthodontics, Affordable Dental Solutions

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 0% / 9% / 35%

Developed projects:

Custom payroll solution for the nonprofit

Custom software development for fast-growing electrical contracting firm

Designing virtual experience for the students of Gen Z

Custom crowdfunding that engaged donors to give 95% more

Connecting fleet of 30+ to One Secure Network

Coherent Solutions is a consulting and custom software development company that combines in-depth expertise and creativity to deliver state-of-the-art technology solutions. Founded in 1995, today the company employs hundreds of experts who have helped small and large businesses plan, implement, and maintain custom-built solutions.

Coherent Solutions offers full-cycle software development services in a broad spectrum of technologies for clients spanning numerous industries. Over the years, the company has completed 1000+ projects.

Coherent Solutions is ranked 20th among the top software companies based on employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://www.coherentsolutions.com

Services provided: software development, data services, mobile development, infrastructure & cloud, quality assurance, Salesforce development

Founded in: 1995

Offices:

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Lviv, Ukraine

Minsk, Belarus

Vilnius, Lithuania

Sofia, Bulgaria

Bucharest, Romania

Company size (LinkedIn): 428 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: LifeTime Fitness, Daikin, WEX Health, MTS Systems, LiquidSpace, Wildflower Health, Cargill, Starkey, Anytime Fitness

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 2% / 5% / 7%

Developed projects:

Custom software development for agricultural solutions company

Mobile app development for fitness franchise

AWS development for messaging platform

Saas application for a healthcare software company

Mobile application for real-estate listings platform

Grid Dynamics is a US-based provider of data science and artificial intelligence services founded in 2006. With development centers throughout the US, Central and Eastern Europe, the software development company provides technology consulting, agile and scalable engineering and data science services for Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

Leveraging its in-depth expertise in lean software development practices, emerging technologies, top global engineering talent, and high-performance product culture, Grid Dynamics helps organizations create innovative digital solutions and implement digital transformation initiatives.

Grid Dynamics is ranked 21st among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://www.griddynamics.com

Services provided: data science and machine learning, customer intelligence solutions, price and inventory optimization solutions, anomaly detection solutions, recommendation systems, computer vision solutions

Founded in: 2006

Offices:

San Ramon, California, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA

Belgrade, Serbia

Krakow, Poland

Kyiv, Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine

Saint Petersburg, Russia

Saratov, Russia

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,332 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major clients: Apple, Google, Home Depot, Raymond James, Kohl’s

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 15% / 10% / 26%

Developed projects:

Analytical data platform

Cloud Foundry to Kubernetes migration

Machine Learning platform

Stream processing engine

A dependable digital transformation, QA, and software development company, Kanda specializes in developing innovative SaaS, mobile, and on-premise solutions. The company has over 25 years of excellent reputation resulting from a combination of brilliant engineering talent, battle-tested best practices, solid domain expertise, and commitment to protecting clients’ intellectual property.

Since its foundation, Kanda has delivered over 3000 solutions to hundreds of clients, from disruptive startups to large corporations, from software vendors to digital healthcare innovators.

This software company is ranked 22nd among the top custom software development companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.kandasoft.com

Services provided: software product development, custom software development, digital transformation, mobile app development, QA and testing, cloud consulting and engineering, cloud migration, DevOps, big data and analytics, application maintenance and support

Founded in: 1992

Offices:

Newton, Massachusetts, USA

New York City, New York, USA

San Francisco, California, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 176 people

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Bayer, Verizon, AptusHealth, Accenture

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 1% / 1% / 1%

Developed projects:

Web platform and mobile applications to connect students and University admission offices

Mobile SSP and advertising programmatic marketplace

Public involvement management platform for a non-profit organization

Real estate rent comparison analysis platform

Scalable software application for pharmacy supplier

Syberry is a custom software development company with a head office in Austin, TX, USA. The company has a wealth of technical and business expertise and has built over 150 custom software solutions for clients spanning numerous industries, from finance to transportation.

Syberry’s tech stack includes Microsoft .NET, Java, PHP, ASP.NET, iOS, Android, and Windows Mobile. The company specializes in e-commerce development, custom software development, web and mobile development.

Syberry is ranked 23rd among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://www.syberry.com

Services provided: custom software development, web software development, mobile app development, cloud development, QA, security and technology consulting, full-service software product development

Founded in: 2011

Offices:

Austin, Texas, USA (HQ)

New York City, New York, USA

Warsaw, Poland

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 131 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Shell Oil and Gas, Walt Disney, PayPal, Baylor Scott and White Healthcare, Bridgewater, Livestream, Telespace, THG

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y):12% / 13% / 47%

Developed projects:

Digital rights management platform for startup

ERP solution for wholesale operator

Web-based driving simulator for ADEPT Driver

HR & talent recruitment portal

Ultimate social media manager for photographers

Intetics is a global custom software development company founded in 1995. The company provides software development, software quality assessment, distributed professional teams, and “all-things-digital” solutions. Intetics’s expertise includes SMAC (social, mobile, analytics and cloud), robotic process automation, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, geographic information system (GIS), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and location-based service (LBS).

Intetics was recognized in several prestigious rankings, including Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 50.

Intetics is ranked 24th among the software companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://intetics.com

Services provided: custom software development, web design and development, ERP, CMS, CRM, workflow and reporting automation systems, mobile application development, embedded software development, big data, business intelligence and predictive analytics solutions, data mining and data processing, RPA, ML, data conversion, data verification and database administration, QA and test automation, GIS, and LBS solutions

Founded in: 1995

Offices:

Naples, Florida, USA (HQ)

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

Dusseldorf, Germany

London, UK

Minsk, Belarus (development center)

Kharkiv, Ukraine (development center)

Kyiv, Ukraine (development center)

Odesa, Ukraine (development center)

Krakow, Poland (development center)

Company size (LinkedIn): 625 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Cengage, Aginity, Sensely, Wurth, Saba, UTi

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 1% / 2% / 5%

Developed projects:

Cross-platform B2B application for manipulating drawings

Reporting and data segmenting solutions for leading global email marketing providerInnovative online platform for Brava

Secure, cross-platform application to simplify surgery preparation

Automated laboratory information management system

Mindtree (part of Larsen & Toubro group) is a global technology consulting and services firm. Since its establishment in 1999, Mindtree has applied in-depth domain expertise, flexible global delivery models, and agile methodologies to help Global 2000 clients gain a competitive advantage.

In partnership with renowned global technology service providers like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP, Mindtree delivers appropriate integrative solutions that result in better outcomes for its clients.

The company operates in more than 15 countries and is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work.

Mindtree is ranked 25th among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and company’s age.

Company’s website: https://mindtree.com

Services provided: customer success, cloud services, data and intelligence, enterprise IT transformation and automation

Founded in: 1999

Offices:

Karnataka, India (HQ)

Warren, New Jersey, USA (HQ)

14 offices in the USA and Canada

9 offices in Europe

7 offices in the APAC region

6 offices in India

Claremont, South Africa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Company size (LinkedIn): 27,670 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: Akzo Nobel, Messer Americas, MSC Industrial Supply Co

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 4% / 5% / 11%

Developed projects:

Cloud security posture assessment for retail industry giant

AI-powered solution for next-generation asset intelligence company

18% business growth for US-based high-tech commercial bank

30% improvement of customer engagement for American holding company

40% year-over-year increase in user engagement for leading public broadcaster

SoftwareMill is a consulting and software development company formed in 2009.

The company’s expertise encompasses big data, distributed systems, blockchain, data analytics, and machine learning. SoftwareMill’s technology stack includes Scala, Kafka, Akka, and Cassandra, using which the software company helps clients scale their systems, implement event sourcing and create data processing pipelines. Centered upon traditional engineering work ethics and values, the software development company aims to deliver software that matters.

SoftwareMill is ranked 26th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://softwaremill.com

Services provided: backend development, big data and machine learning, blockchain, IoT, UX/UI design, DevOps, web application development, mobile app development

Founded in: 2009

Offices: Warsaw, Poland

Company size (LinkedIn): 70 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: SwissBorg, LPP S.A

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 13% / 8% / 37%

Developed projects:

Real-time asset trading platform

Swissborg community app

Review platform for Reco.se

Insurance recommendation service for Knip

DNS panel for Zerigo

Cubix is a custom software development company, expert in engineering, customization, and integration of complex enterprise solutions. With over 200 people in 3 offices in the US, UAE, and Pakistan, the company has been building elegant and functional applications for over 12 years.

Cubix focuses on mobile development, game development, blockchain development, and augmented reality services. The software development company’s tech stack includes iOS, Android, Angular.js, React.js, MongoDB, MySQL, PHP, Java, and Node.js.

Cubix is ranked 27th among the top software companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.cubix.co

Services provided: mobile product strategy, native iOS and Android app development, React Native cross-platform app development, mobile 2D and 3D game development, augmented and virtual reality, AI, ML, web and SaaS platform development, e-learning solutions, UI and front end development, QA

Founded in: 2008

Offices:

West Palm Beach, Florida, USA

Karachi, Pakistan

Dubai, UAE

Company size (LinkedIn): 205 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Politico, Walmart, Tissot, Sapient

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 5% / 8% / 46%

Developed projects:

Information platform for Tulsa airport

Phone tracking app

E-commerce platform for healthy and nutritious food delivering service

Marketplace for fitness-related products

Crypto exchange platform

Relevant is an offshore software development company that provides its clients with senior engineering talent and brilliant product development expertise to build first-class software solutions.

The services provided by the software company range from UX/UI design and web & mobile development to DevOps & cybersecurity. The company’s expertise spans multiple domains such as FinTech, construction, IoT, retail, and media. Relevant’s tech stack includes React, Angular, Vue.js, Java, Node.js, Python, C++, iOS, Android, Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, C++, GCP, Azure, and AWS.

Relevant is ranked 28th among the top custom software development companies based on employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://relevant.software

Services provided: web development, UX/UI design, mobile app development, UX/UI design, quality assurance, business analysis, product discovery, product management, DevOps, cybersecurity

Founded in: 2013

Offices:

Lviv, Ukraine

Edinburgh, UK

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Company size (LinkedIn): 52 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Biderator, Life Moments, Sensor Innovation AS, FirstHomeCoach, Airthings, Taskize

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 11% / 21% / 30%

Developed projects:

Web platform development for the construction sector

Reducing paperwork for construction companies

Visualizing air-quality sensor data in a web dashboard

SaaS platform that assists UK homebuyers

Gamifying customer support with Zendesk app

A global software development company, Itransition has delivered a full spectrum of consulting and development services to clients around the world for over 20 years.

Armed with strong technology skills and mature methodologies, the company’s experts can effectively handle projects of any scale and complexity. Itransition’s specialties include custom software development, enterprise application integration, technology consulting, QA & testing, maintenance & support, and dedicated development centers.

Itransition is ranked 29th among the top software development companies based on employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.itransition.com

Services provided: technology consulting, UX design, software development, operations support, QA, machine learning, IoT, AR & VR, blockchain

Founded in: 1998

Offices:

Denver, Colorado, USA

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

London, UK

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,377 people

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Wargaming, PayPal, Adidas

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 6% / 3% / 0%

Developed projects:

Body-worn camera video management

Automated KPI reporting tool for Oil & Gas company

Full IT services coverage for mobile operator

Powerful email archive migration solution

SaaS portal for public and affordable housing community

A global custom software development company headquartered in San Diego, EffectiveSoft has been providing robust and scalable software solutions for over 20 years. Mainly focused on the fintech and healthcare sectors, the company has successfully implemented 1000 projects worldwide. EffectiveSoft offers both offshore and onshore development to its clients ranging from small firms to big enterprises and dynamic upstarts.

EffectiveSoft is ranked 30th among the top software companies based on employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.effectivesoft.com

Services provided: business analysis & UX/UI, web app development, mobile development, cloud app development, WordPress development, desktop app development, QA

Founded in: 2000

Offices:

San Diego, California, USA

London, UK

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 322 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Mapfusion, Arkitektkopia, TruCode, CNote, Axure Software Solutions, CityIndex Group

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 2% / 0% / 23%

Developed projects:

Instrument console for Intelon Optics

Medical software to view, analyze, and transmit imaging data

AI imaging COVID scanner

Peer-to-peer lending platform

Web platform for socially conscious investing

Perficient is a leading consulting and software development company catering to Global 2000 and enterprise clients throughout North America.

Founded in 1997, the company has over 20 years of industry experience and has grown to around 4500 employees (according to the company’s website) (3100 employees, according to LinkedIn). With numerous offices in the US, India, Serbia, and Colombia, Perficient is perfectly capable of providing high-quality services with nearshore, offshore, and domestic outsourcing.

Perficient is ranked 31st among the top software development companies based on the employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://perficient.com

Services provided: strategy + consulting, customer experience + digital marketing, innovation + product development, platforms + technology, data + intelligence, optimized global delivery

Founded in: 1997

Offices:

St Louis, MO, USA (HQ)

Lafayette, Louisiana, USA

Chennai, India

Nagpur, India

Bangalore, India

Hangzhou, China

Novi Sad, Serbia

Medellín, Colombia

Bogotá, Colombia

Cali, Colombia

Company size (LinkedIn): 3,116 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: not provided by the company

Major clients: AAA Life Insurance Company, America First Credit Union, Caterpillar, GoPro

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 1% / 1% / 7%

Developed projects:

Powering geolocation services development

Global supply chain optimization for leading satellite television provider

Automated financial reporting system for Xilinx

Innovative omnichannel solution for customer engagement

Custom-build chatbot for leading international airline

3Pillar Global is a software development company that builds innovative, breakthrough digital products. The solutions provided by the company accelerate customer and revenue growth, and drive market share for clients spanning several industries including software & SaaS, media & publishing, information services, and retail. 3Pillar’s expertise includes product strategy and management, UX design, software engineering, data engineering, cloud, mobile, and disruptive technologies.

3Pillar Global is ranked 32nd among the top custom software development companies based on the employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://www.3pillarglobal.com

Services provided: product strategy, product management, user experience & design, product architecture, agile product engineering, QA automation, CloudOps and DevOps

Founded in: 2006

Offices:

Fairfax, Virginia, USA

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Cluj Napoca, Romania

Iasi, Romania

London, UK

Noida, India

Timisoara, Romania

Heredia, Costa Rica

Company size (LinkedIn): 1,228 people

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: PBS, National Geographic, Carfax, Equinox, Fortune

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 6% / 10% / 20%

Developed projects:

Next-gen survey platform for Natural Insight

Carfax web and mobile apps for police

Digital ecosystem for Fortune

18 custom-built mobile apps for the US largest provider of Spanish-language media

Revolutionizing podcast analytics

A Maryland-based software company, Orases has developed custom mobile apps, web apps, and web applications since 2000. The company focuses on building complex software solutions that support integration with other systems such as ERPs, CRMs, EMRs, and more. Unique in its development and design approach, Orases has delivered consistent quality outcomes for its clients using advanced systems and technologies.

Orases is ranked 33rd among the top software companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://orases.com

Services provided: product strategy, custom CRM software, custom ERP software, custom software development, mobile app development, application modernization, UX/UI development & design, software testing & QA services, project management, DevOps & DevSecOps, maintenance & support

Founded in: 2000

Offices:

Frederick, Maryland, USA

Washington, Washington, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 39 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: RxGenomix, Long Fence, NFL, Next Day Dumpsters, Jose Andres Think Food Group, AILA, NATSO

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): -7% / 0%/30%

Developed projects:

Custom CRM solution for Next Day Dumpsters

Employee dashboard with real-time data for Bartley Corporation

Asset maintenance management system for Roy Jorgensen Associates

Grant management system for NFL foundation

Grant management system for American Kidney Fund

Emergent Software is a technology solution provider that offers a full spectrum of digital services from software consulting & custom software development to continuous maintenance & support. The company’s clients span numerous industries throughout the US.

A Certified Microsoft Development Partner, Emergent Software has a dedicated team of experts ready to implement powerful tools like SharePoint, PowerBi, Microsoft Teams, and Power Apps. In addition, the company also develops commercial software products like Innovative Mentoring Software, a fully-featured CRM solution.

Emergent Software is ranked 34th among the top software development companies based on the employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.emergentsoftware.net

Services provided: custom software development, website development & design, database & analytics services, Azure cloud services, SharePoint & Office 365, staffing

Founded in: 2015

Offices: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 32 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: The Tile Shop, GameShow, Mn Minnesota, Legrand, Toro, Aqua Finance, Minneapolis, Kalahari

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 3% / 14% / 52%

Developed projects:

SaaS product development — PinPoint web application

Workplace Effectiveness Survey platform for Steelcase

Custom inventory planning application

Point of Sale software for Community Food Club

Web application for Game Show Battle Rooms

Headquartered in Houston, TX, USA, Softeq offers full-stack software development services with both application-level and hardware-level expertise. The software development company specializes in bespoke software solutions, IoT, industrial systems, automotive & transportation, storage, and hardware. Softeq’s technical capabilities include Android, Xamarin, .NET, iOS, Javascript, Java, Unity, and C/C++.

Since its foundation in 1997, Softeq has been a trusted partner for the world’s most renowned brands such as Coca-Cola, Intel, Nvidia, HP, Epson, and Omron.

Softeq is ranked 35th among the top custom software development companies based on the employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://www.softeq.com

Services provided: custom software development, web systems, mobile apps, cloud systems, AWS software, desktop apps, embedded system development, hardware design, early-stage innovation, UX/UI design, front end, back end, quality assurance, maintenance and support, DevOps, digital transformation, business analysis, cyber security

Founded in: 1997

Offices:

Houston, Texas, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA

Grasbrunn, Germany

Minsk, Belarus

Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Company size (LinkedIn): 285 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: not provided by the company

Major clients: Microsoft, HP, Verizon, Epson, Omron, Daikin, Nike, Samsung

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 0% / -1% / -3%

Developed projects:

ADAS solution for electric vehicles

Electronic robot assembly kit

Reconciling heterogeneous data in app-to-device communication

Intelligent oil rig anomaly detection and processing: algorithm-based analysis, digital asset management

AGU Baby AG doubles app user number with IoT solution overhaul

Started as a promising startup in 2005, today Oxagile is a mature software development company serving more than one billion users. A Microsoft Gold Certified company trusted by over 450 clients worldwide, Oxagile provides full-cycle custom software development services that help organizations and individuals around the world to achieve better results and perform more efficiently.

The company’s tech stack includes .NET, Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, and frontend. Oxagile has in-depth expertise in computer vision, big data, and IoT.

Oxagile is ranked 36th among the top software companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.oxagile.com

Services provided: custom software development, OTT 2.0, R&D, and consulting

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

New York City, New York, USA (HQ)

London, UK

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 373 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Discovery Channel, Vodafone, Google, Kaltura, Veon, Thomson Reuters

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 2% / 7% / 15%

Developed projects:

VoD service for European telecom operator

Next-Gen computer vision-based video analysis platform

Automating and orchestrating complex MAM workflows

Automated practice growth suite for the dental industry

Large-scale redesign of global media portal

Net Solutions is a digital consulting and software development company that has been providing impactful and personalized experiences for its clients for nearly two decades. The company’s clientele includes leading organizations operating in various sectors. Leveraging its extensive industry experience and deep technical expertise, Net Solutions specializes in technology-agnostic software development using best engineering practices across a range of technologies.

Net Solutions is ranked 37th among the top software development companies based on the employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.netsolutions.com

Services provided: UX design, digital commerce, product design and development, data analytics, digital transformation, digital experience platforms,

Founded in: 2000

Offices:

Los Angeles, Nevada, USA

New York City, New York, USA

Toronto, Canada

Chandigarh, India

Company size (LinkedIn): 643 people

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Lafarge, PayPal, Microsoft, Mothercare, Harvard Business Review

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 1% / 0% / 2%

Developed projects:

Platform for all things pageant related

Intelligent enterprise video platform

Multi-channel eCommerce solution for Euro Car Parts

IoT-based customer loyalty program

Analytics-driven survey platform for real-time customer engagement

Geomotive is a custom software development and IT staff augmentation company. For over 10 years, the company has been serving clients all over the globe, spanning numerous industries, from healthcare to eCommerce. With a vast technology stack that includes Java, Node.js, Python, PHP, and Javascript, Geomotiv can tackle projects of any complexity. Geomotiv’s staff augmentation services help businesses accelerate development velocity and gain a competitive edge.

Geomotive is ranked 38th among the top custom software development companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://geomotiv.com

Services provided: custom software development, web development, mobile development, software product development, SaaS development, dedicated development team, GDPR compliant software development, big data and analytics, software testing and QA, AI, and machine learning, DevOps services

Founded in: 2010

Offices:

Alexandria, Virginia, USA

Kyiv, Ukraine

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 52 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: MediaMath, Rubicon, Savveo, Med What, Hiro, Natify

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 11% / 4% / 21%

Developed projects:

Tech partner for WordPress development

Trusted marketplace technology

OTT advertising service

Student information system

Healthcare CRM system

An award-winning UX design and custom software development company based in Los Angeles, Sidebench caters to clients from various industries. The company’s expertise includes HIPAA compliant products, UI/UX design, mobile & web applications, user research, and systems integration.

The company has been listed four years in a row on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the US and was awarded a place on the Fast Company’s Best Apps and Games of 2020 list.

Sidebench is ranked 39th among the top software companies based on the employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://sidebench.com

Services provided: product validation, go-to-market strategy, competitive analysis, user research, product roadmapping, strategic growth planning, data & systems architecture, user experience design, user interface design, technical architecture, rapid prototyping, user testing & data-driven user studies, visual design, interaction design, custom software development, mobile app development, web app development, front-end development, back-end development, data engineering, systems integration & process automation, Salesforce Implementation & customization, DevOps

Founded in: 2012

Offices: Santa-Monica, California, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 43 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: Andreesen Horowitz, Facebook, Microsoft, Instagram, USC, Sony

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 10% / 8% / 23%

Developed projects:

Mobile Ghostbusters VR game for Sony

Scheduling & monitoring platform for DCFS

Photo booth experience for Red Bull

Long-term product strategy for PCIHIPAA

A trusted software development consultancy, Table XI specializes in developing innovative software solutions that power positive change. The Chicago-based software company has a 15+ year history of creating mobile apps, websites, and bespoke digital experiences for companies around the world in industries like healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, and more.

Table XI is ranked 40th among the top software development companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.tablexi.com

Services provided: product discovery, product audits, project inception, digital strategy and project management, product and user experience design, mobile development, custom web development

Founded in: 2002

Offices: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 56 people

Min. project size: $75,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: Jama Network, Tyson, RICE, Dickson, PechaKucha, Crazy Egg, Frommer Media LLC, AccuWeather, Vibes, EBTH, Tribune Publishing, BlueCross BlueShield, DISCOVER, Chicago Ideas, The Spice House, UIC, JimmyDean, Northwestern University, Field Museum, Outcome Health, Shoprunner, OceanSpray

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 0% / 0% / 2%

Developed projects:

Bringing environmental monitoring company to IoT

Inclusion Meeting cards

Publishing site

Transparent platform for research management

Global media platform

A leader in global digital business transformation, Brillio helps businesses define transformation objectives and turn them into actionable strategies. The software company is trusted by enterprises that want to leverage the latest digital solutions to rapidly increase their productivity and gain a competitive edge. Together with its alliance partners, AWS, Microsoft, and SalesForce, Brillio delivers impactful value for its customers.

Brillio is ranked 41st among the top software companies based on the employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.brillio.com

Services provided: digital infrastructure, big data & analytics, software development, digital experience, customer engagement

Founded in: 2014

Offices:

Edison, New Jersey, USA (HQ)

Santa Clara, California, USA

San Ramon, California, USA

Bellevue, Washington, USA

Alpharetta, Georgia, USA

Irving, Texas, USA

Rosemont, Illinois, USA

Cary, North Carolina, USA

Vancouver, Canada

London, UK

Bihor, Romania

Bangalore, India

Pune, India

Hyderabad, India

Chennai, India

Company size (LinkedIn): 2,429 people

Min. project size: not provided by the company

Avg. hourly rate: not provided by the company

Major clients: not provided by the company

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 7% / 13% / 21%

Developed projects:

Accelerating digital transformation through enterprise data-lake solution

DPM assessment effectiveness for the automotive industry

Accelerating drug discovery process for top pharmaceutical player

Legacy infrastructure modernization for global relocation company

AI-enabled fraud detection to Improve supply chain transaction performance

A custom software development company, Scand is located in Minsk, Belarus. Over 20 years in business, the company has successfully completed 700+ projects for hundreds of clients worldwide, including such giants as NASA, IBM, and Siemens. Scand specializes in tailored, end-to-end software application and product development services using Java, PHP, .NET, C/C++, and other technologies.

Scand is ranked 42nd among the top custom software development companies based on the employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://scand.com

Services provided: web app development, desktop app development, mobile app development, cloud application development, staff augmentation services, IT outsourcing services, embedded software development, UX/UI services, DevOps, QA

Founded in: 2000

Offices: Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 220 people

Min. project size: $1,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: NASA, IBM, Cisco, FedEx, Bank of America, Dresdner Bank, Reuters, Yahoo!, Siemens, Merrill Lynch

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): -1% / -4% / 0%

Developed projects:

Big-data tool for social media statistics analysis

E-commerce software to support marketplaces

Order management software for the retail industry

Digital signage software for advertising

Software solution for the sporting industry

Altoros is a custom software development company established in 2001. Based in Pleasanton, CA, Altoros has offices in Oslo, Buenos Aires, and Minsk, Belarus. The software company specializes in supporting digital transformation at scale and delivering high-end software solutions using a modern technology stack.

By partnering with leading technology vendors, such as Pivotal, Microsoft, and IBM, Altoros is able to provide its clients with unbiased and stack-agnostic advisory services.

Altoros is ranked 43rd among the top software development companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.altoroslabs.com

Services provided: dedicated development teams, software testing & QA, mobile application development, cloud application development, software product development, technology benchmarking, API development and integration

Founded in: 2001

Offices:

Pleasanton, California, USA

Oslo, Norway

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Minsk, Belarus

Company size (LinkedIn): 379 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Microsoft, Siemens, Toyota, Samsung, NuoDB, Cisco, Sony, Xively, Bosch

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 1% / 0% / -8%

Developed projects:

10x faster DNA sequencing for global biotechnology vendor

Highly secure smart home system for UK-based developer

Web development services for an anti-fraud platform

Passenger traffic monitoring system for European airport

Electronic health record system for DIPS (Norway)

Fueled is a leading digital transformation and custom software development company that serves startups, global brands, and Fortune 500 organizations. The software company’s expertise spans numerous areas including digital strategy & ROI planning, enterprise application development, app development, web development, UX/UI design, and next-gen technologies.

Fueled’s technology stack includes React, Vue.js, Python/Django, Node.js, AR/VR, blockchain, and IoT. Among the company’s customers are Compass, Estee Lauder, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.

Fueled is ranked 44th among the top software companies based on the employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://fueled.com

Services provided: enterprise application development, web development, UX/UI design, next-generation technologies, app development, digital strategy & ROI planning, digital marketing, growth marketing

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

New York City, New York, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA

London, UK

Company size (LinkedIn): 86 people

Min. project size: $75,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Harvard, Rite Aid, Verizon, Crunchbase, Afterlight, QuizUp, Summit Series, Barneys, Happify, Sunnycomb, Matador

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): -4% / 2% / 10%

Developed projects:

Custom mobile app development for real estate firm

Mobile app development for comfort tech company

Mobile app development for research firm

iOS app development for social helping company

Web development for food ordering platform

An expert in web application development, AR/VR, mobile application development, web, software architecture, and IoT, Saritasa is a software development company that efficiently implements the design, development, and integration of complex systems.

Among its clients are innovative organizations spanning multiple industries. Saritasa provides end-to-end development services, QA systems, battle-tested ways of working, and dedicated teams to implement clients’ initiatives.

Saritasa is ranked 45th among the top software development companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.saritasa.com

Services provided: custom development, AR/VR development, IoT solutions, web development, mobile development, database development, DevOps, project takeovers

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

Newport Beach, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA

New York City, New York, USA

Austin, Texas, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 87 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major clients: Sony, Disney, Yamaha, iHeartMedia, Toyota, Makita

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): -2% / -3% / -4%

Developed projects:

VR earthquake experience

IoT portable message sign system

Custom ERP for Cummins Pacific

Patient Concierge AR app

Car action web development

DOOR3 is a US-based technology consultancy and software development company that specializes in software development, technology strategy, and UI/UX design. The company differentiates itself from its competitors by a peerless capacity to reliably and safely deliver solutions within time and budget limits. Among DOOR3’s clients are famous brands such as Morgan Stanley, AIG, and HP. Over 18 years in business, the firm has delivered more than 500 successful projects.

DOOR3 is ranked 46th among the top custom software development companies based on the employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://www.door3.com

Services provided: technology consulting, software development, user experience design

Founded in: 2002

Offices:

New York City, New York, USA

Kyiv, Ukraine

Company size (LinkedIn): 60 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: FreshDirect, Cadwalader, Stillwell-Hanses, Barclaycard, IDT

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 2% / -6% / -24%

Developed projects:

Knowify SaaS ERP

Coty Drupal framework architecture and development

Kasina WalletShare

Data visualization system

JCommerce is an IT outsourcing and software development company that has been building scalable software solutions since 2005. An expert in product design, custom software development, and IT consulting, the company ensures a full cycle of development both in the nearshore and offshore models of outsourcing. JCommerce achieved the status of Qlik Solution Provider, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Jamf Gold Partner, and Jamf Integrator.

JCommerce is ranked 47th among the top software companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://www.jcommerce.eu

Services provided: business analysis, IT software architecture, software development, software testing, DevOps, managed services

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

Warsaw, Poland

Krakow, Poland

Poznan, Poland

Rzeszow, Poland

Katowice, Poland

Company size (LinkedIn): 280 people

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Boozt, Bystronic, Calago, Core, Egnyte, Solita, Agora, Glomo, Treeno

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): -1% / -9% / -11%

Developed projects:

Implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Renta

Creating a highway payment system

Implementation of Azure-based ERP system for a medical equipment provider

Development of mobile banking platform

Healthcare and support of e-medicine: custom software development project in a microservices architecture

Intellectsoft is a software development company and digital transformation consultancy that has been a dependent software engineering partner for Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients. The company helps clients resolve complex issues emerging on their digital journey, accelerate and coordinate continuous innovation of their organizations. The services provided by Intellectsoft include custom software development, IT consulting, CX design, and system integration.

Intellectsoft is ranked 48th among the top custom software development companies based on the employee growth rate and the company’s age.

Company’s website: https://www.intellectsoft.net

Services provided: dedicated development teams, product engineering, mobile development, UX/UI design, IT consulting, QA & testing

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Silicon Valley, USA

New York City, New York, USA

London, UK

Oslo, Norway

Kyiv, Ukraine

Company size (LinkedIn): 211 people

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major clients: Eurostar, Harley-Davidson, Cirruspath, Ernst & Young, Guinness, Jaguar Land Rover

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): -2% / -12% / -13%

Developed projects:

Corporate app for managing media content

Tool for managing the workforce resources engaged at a big plant

Weather-focused outdoor social app for sharing and viewing photos/videos

Customer service app that helps conquer complex logistical challenges

Taxi Advisor app

Praxent is a custom software development company founded in 2000 by Tim Hamilton. Over the last 20 years, Praxent’s agile team of designers and developers has delivered over 300 software development solutions and modernized numerous legacy systems for such companies as Jack Link’s Snacks, Texas Mutual, Dimensional Fund Advisors, NRG, Sysco Foods, Сity of Houston, Austin Capital Bank, and more.

Praxent is ranked 49th among the top software development companies based on the employee growth rate and company age.

Company’s website: https://praxent.com

Services provided: custom software development, mobile app development, UX/UI design, rapid prototyping, application modernization, web application development, cloud deployment, DevOps, software architecture

Founded in: 2000

Offices: Austin, Texas, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 41 people

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major clients: Cisco, Keller Williams, Texas Mutual, Jack Link’s Snacks, Dimensional Fund Advisors, NRG, City of Houston, Sysco Foods, Austin Capital Bank

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): -18% / -23% / -7%

Developed projects:

Banking software UX redesign for Austin Capital Bank

Member and broker-facing portals for Integris Group

Financial Advisor Portal for Dimensional Fund Advisors

Multilingual financial portal for Keller Williams

Custom web application for Bungalow Homes

DockYard is a digital product agency that provides high-quality professional services in user experience, strategy, and full-stack software development. The firm helps leading-edge companies, such as Netflix, Apple, Harvard, and Nasdaq, transform complex, challenging ideas into fully-featured applications.

DockYard’s technology stack includes Ember.js, React.js, Elixir, and Ruby. Additionally, the software development company offers QA and testing, project management, support, training, and staff augmentation services.

DockYard is ranked 50th among the top software companies based on the employee growth rate and the company age.

Company’s website: https://dockyard.com

Services provided: product strategy, product design, engineering, testing and QA, project management, training and support, staff augmentation

Founded in: 2010

Offices: Hingham, Massachusetts, USA

Company size (LinkedIn): 62 people

Min. project size: $100,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major clients: Netflix, Apple, Fidelity investment, Nasdaq, McGraw Hill, Collegevine, ConstantContact, Digilant, Wnyc, Zipcar, Harvard University, cars.com, Dollar Shave Club, FLY, Scratch wireless

Company growth (6m / 12m / 2y): 2% / -11% / -24%

Developed projects:

Secure Ember.js application for blockchain equity tool

MVP web application for auto repair services marketplace

Virtual trading floor web application

Improved shopping experience for global luxury retailer

Architecture development for blockchain company

Conclusion

In today’s world of fierce competition, businesses need to implement digital initiatives at immense speed and scale in order to stay ahead and retain agility. This requires a trusted software development partner to help you continuously develop high-quality software solutions and drive the digital transformation of your organization.

Finding the right software development partner plays a critical role in the success of your project. Poor decisions made in that regard can lead to devastating results. Therefore, it’s important to (1) scrutinize numerous software development companies using various reputable sources, (2) shortlist the candidates, and (3) finally choose the most appropriate software development partner.

I hope that this article helped you with the first two steps mentioned above and gave you the insight you need to make the right decision.

