Top 50 App Development Companies: 50 Brands to Look Out For

489 reads

@ explority Explority Explority is a research and advisory company that zeros in on the Information Technologies market.

The global headcount of app developers is growing exponentially. Paradoxically, the gap between mobile and web app development expertise continues to grow as well. New trends in the field, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, cybersecurity, VR and AR, demand new competencies that companies often lack, even within in-house development teams.

To deliver quality apps and keep on track with app development trends, companies can go for a few options. They can complement their in-house team with developers having the right expertise. Alternatively, they can partner with app development companies to run projects on a turnkey basis or in collaboration with in-house specialists.

The challenge is, the app development market is ever-growing, competitive, and rather hard to navigate. To guide you toward a catch-all solution for your unique business needs, we have looked at the major players and evaluated them according to the following criteria:

App development expertise (both for web and mobile)

Key clients

Portfolio

Industry coverage

Technology stack

Pricing

Best app development companies on the global market

We picked top 50 app development companies handling a wide range of their business clients’ requirements.

1. Iflexion

Iflexion is one of the top custom software and web app development companies in the world. Founded in 1999, Iflexion started developing apps when the web development technologies were only nascent. To date, the company has more than 1,500 projects in its portfolio, spanning dozens of industries. The company delivers functional device-agnostic apps that offer impeccable cross-platform experience.

Iflexion develops apps from the ground up, dealing with prototyping, design, architecture, and development, and helps businesses scale by modernizing their apps or migrating to a new platform or cloud environment.

Iflexion also offers technology consulting, PoC development and prototyping.

Headquarters: Denver, CO, USA

Denver, CO, USA Key clients: Expedia, adidas, Philips, PayPal, Toyota, Google, Yandex, eBay

Expedia, adidas, Philips, PayPal, Toyota, Google, Yandex, eBay Selected projects: Crowdfunding platform, Online dating app, Web and mobile logistics app, Geolocation app for banking, AR real estate mobile app

Crowdfunding platform, Online dating app, Web and mobile logistics app, Geolocation app for banking, AR real estate mobile app Technology stack: .NET, PHP, Java, Ruby on Rails, Python, C++, JavaScript, Xamarin, Ionic, Apache Cordova, iOS, Android

.NET, PHP, Java, Ruby on Rails, Python, C++, JavaScript, Xamarin, Ionic, Apache Cordova, iOS, Android Also expert in: Business process automation, big data and BI, AI and ML, blockchain, AR/VR, computer vision, intranets, cloud, web and enterprise portals

Business process automation, big data and BI, AI and ML, blockchain, AR/VR, computer vision, intranets, cloud, web and enterprise portals Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.iflexion.com/

2. WillowTree

WillowTree was launched by a team of three in 2008 and grew to 300+ experts with 500+ apps and websites behind their backs. The company mostly works with enterprise and midmarket businesses in major industries.

WillowTree delivers cross-platform solutions for iOS and Android, with a high featuring rate in the App Store and Google Play. The company also has an extensive expertise in custom web development, going all the way from prototyping and system architecture to frontend development, backend engineering, usability testing, and QA.

The company is also paving the way for immersive user experience by developing technologies that integrate text, voice and interactive elements.

Headquarters: Charlottesville, VA, USA

Charlottesville, VA, USA Key clients: 21st Century Fox, Regal Cinemas, National Geographic, Synchrony Financial, General Electric

21st Century Fox, Regal Cinemas, National Geographic, Synchrony Financial, General Electric Selected projects: Mobile app platform for National Geographic, Custom point-of-sale system for Domino’s, Customer loyalty app, Remote patient monitoring system

Mobile app platform for National Geographic, Custom point-of-sale system for Domino’s, Customer loyalty app, Remote patient monitoring system Technology stack: .NET, C++, JavaScript, React Native, Angular, Java, Swift, Xamarin, iOS, Android

.NET, C++, JavaScript, React Native, Angular, Java, Swift, Xamarin, iOS, Android Also expert in: Voice and chatbots, machine learning, AI, Internet of Things

Voice and chatbots, machine learning, AI, Internet of Things Pricing: $150 - $199/hour

$150 - $199/hour Website: https://willowtreeapps.com/

3. Rightpoint

Rightpoint is a digital consulting company that builds solutions for successful digital transformation. Since its foundation in 2007, it has worked with 250 of Fortune 1000 companies from an array of industries, with a specific focus on retail and healthcare.

The company helps businesses drive analytical insights and build feasible strategies for transformation. Its services also include prototyping, user experience and design, content strategy audit and improvement, and, finally, a range of apps, from digital workplaces and chatbots to solutions based on Salesforce, Microsoft, and Sitecore.

Headquarters: Chicago, IL, USA

Chicago, IL, USA Key clients: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, EMC, Schneider Electric

Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, EMC, Schneider Electric Selected projects: Mobile app for a global healthcare system, Geolocation app for an amusement park, Mobile app for visually impaired commuters, Personalized digital workplace

Mobile app for a global healthcare system, Geolocation app for an amusement park, Mobile app for visually impaired commuters, Personalized digital workplace Technology stack: .NET, Ruby on Rails, Drupal, Swift, Java, C++, iOS, Android

.NET, Ruby on Rails, Drupal, Swift, Java, C++, iOS, Android Also expert in: AR/VR, voice and chatbots, Internet of Things, business intelligence

AR/VR, voice and chatbots, Internet of Things, business intelligence Pricing: $150 - $199/hour

$150 - $199/hour Website: https://www.rightpoint.com/

4. Chop Dawg

Chop Dawg is a mobile and web app development company with 11 years of experience. They build indexing-compliant solutions for iOS and Android as well as cross-functional web apps with attractive frontends and reliable backends. The company is capable of dealing with projects where a strategy is built around the client’s plan or where a vague idea needs to be transformed into a functional solution.

Chop Dawg has a team distributed around the US cities famous for their progressive technological ecosystems, and serves clients from startups to Fortune 500 companies all over the world. They’ve already worked with 300+ clients from major industries. The company has a rather high pricing, but they offer a fixed price for the project’s entire scope.

Headquarters: Philadelphia, PA, USA

Philadelphia, PA, USA Key clients: University of Washington, Hilton, Siemens, Flynn O’Hara, Mister Softee, Monsoon

University of Washington, Hilton, Siemens, Flynn O’Hara, Mister Softee, Monsoon Selected projects: Partner platform for advertisers and consumers, Web app for online mental health treatment programs, Mobile app redesign for a political platform, Gaming mobile app, Digital marketplace for small businesses

Partner platform for advertisers and consumers, Web app for online mental health treatment programs, Mobile app redesign for a political platform, Gaming mobile app, Digital marketplace for small businesses Technology stack: PHP, React Native, Swift, iOS, Android

PHP, React Native, Swift, iOS, Android Also expert in: Bots, Internet of Things, blockchain, AR/VR, business process automation

Bots, Internet of Things, blockchain, AR/VR, business process automation Pricing: available on request

available on request Website: https://chopdawg.com/

5. Itransition

Itransition is one of the most experienced app development companies in the US, with more than 20 years in operation, 1,500+ projects, and 800+ clients on the list. The company builds apps for small, medium and Fortune 500 businesses, with a prominent industry coverage. Itransition also has a knack for helping startups grow into enterprises.

Itransition provides consulting services to help align a client’s objectives and technologies. When it comes to app development, clients get custom-built apps integrated with existing systems, outdated apps optimized, and legacy apps successfully migrated to modern platforms or cloud environments.

Headquarters: Denver, CO, USA

Denver, CO, USA Key clients: Expedia, adidas, PepsiCo, Shell, Xerox, PayPal, Toyota, Cisco, TradeStops

Expedia, adidas, PepsiCo, Shell, Xerox, PayPal, Toyota, Cisco, TradeStops Selected projects: adidas miCoach app, Mobile app and website for PepsiCo, Billing management software for tax payment services, Face recognition system, Football social network development

adidas miCoach app, Mobile app and website for PepsiCo, Billing management software for tax payment services, Face recognition system, Football social network development Technology stack: .NET, C++, PHP, Java, Ruby on Rails, CSS 3, JavaScript, Python, iOS, Android, Windows

.NET, C++, PHP, Java, Ruby on Rails, CSS 3, JavaScript, Python, iOS, Android, Windows Also expert in: Machine learning, Internet of Things, business process automation, business intelligence, blockchain, AR/VR

Machine learning, Internet of Things, business process automation, business intelligence, blockchain, AR/VR Pricing: $150 - $199/hour

$150 - $199/hour Website: https://www.itransition.com/

6. SoluLab

SoluLab is a mobile, web and blockchain development company founded in 2014 by ex-VP of Goldman Sachs and a former principal solution architect of Citrix. It evolved into one of the top app development companies with a track record of 1,500+ projects for more than 25 verticals. SoluLab works with businesses of different sizes, however, they are eager to cooperate with solopreneurs and startups who can’t hire big brands.

The company develops mobile apps for iPhone, Android, iPad as well as cross-platform apps. To date, SoluLab has already delivered 150+ mobile apps. As for web apps, the company has dedicated teams for working with specific programming languages, platforms, and frameworks.

Headquarters: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Key clients: Mercedes-Benz, Walt Disney, Georgia Tech, Citrix, Goldman Sachs

Mercedes-Benz, Walt Disney, Georgia Tech, Citrix, Goldman Sachs Selected projects: On-demand dog walker app, Self-tape app, Smart continuous glucose monitoring, AR-based medical solutions, Digital wallet app

On-demand dog walker app, Self-tape app, Smart continuous glucose monitoring, AR-based medical solutions, Digital wallet app Technology stack: AngularJS, Python, iOS, PHP, Django, React Native, Ionic, Flutter, Android, iOS

AngularJS, Python, iOS, PHP, Django, React Native, Ionic, Flutter, Android, iOS Also expert in: Blockchain, Internet of Things, AR/VR, AI, cloud technologies, chatbots

Blockchain, Internet of Things, AR/VR, AI, cloud technologies, chatbots Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.solulab.com/

7. Consagous

Consagous is a technology consulting company that specializes in mobile and web application development as well as emerging technologies, such as BI, big data, AI, and blockchain. The company is also experienced in developing solutions for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Consagous has delivered over 700 projects spanning various industries.

Consagous also offers consulting services advising clients of any scale on software architecture enhancements and technology-driven strategies.

Headquarters: Austin, TX, USA

Austin, TX, USA Key clients: Motus, OTBOO, HitchHiker, CheapEatz

Motus, OTBOO, HitchHiker, CheapEatz Selected projects: Geolocation app for food service, 3D printing app, OTBOO consultation app, Money manager app, Pregnancy guide app for fathers

Geolocation app for food service, 3D printing app, OTBOO consultation app, Money manager app, Pregnancy guide app for fathers Technology stack: PHP, Java, React, AngularJS, Flutter, Xamarin, Drupal, iOS, Android

PHP, Java, React, AngularJS, Flutter, Xamarin, Drupal, iOS, Android Also expert in: Blockchain, AI, BI, chatbots, Internet of Things

Blockchain, AI, BI, chatbots, Internet of Things Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.consagous.com/

8. Sunflower Lab

Founded in 2010, Sunflower Lab is a digital product and innovation agency that completed 175+ projects for 12 verticals. The company has an extensive experience in web and mobile application development and delivers user-centric mobile apps, both native and cross-platform, as well as responsive web apps.

Sunflower Lab offers the ‘Engineer as a Service’ option where businesses can hire engineers to complement and amplify their own development teams. Sunflower Lab’s consultants are also able to assist in different IT fields, including cloud apps, mobile app strategy, and SaaS apps.

Headquarters: Columbus, OH, USA

Columbus, OH, USA Key clients: Nationwide, University of Pennsylvania, AM Best, Vishay

Nationwide, University of Pennsylvania, AM Best, Vishay Selected projects: Speech communication platform, Chatbot for real estate, Online personal fitness training platform, Audio streaming app, Political social networking platform

Speech communication platform, Chatbot for real estate, Online personal fitness training platform, Audio streaming app, Political social networking platform Technology stack: PHP, Java, AngularJS, Swift, Android, iOS

PHP, Java, AngularJS, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: Blockchain, Internet of Things, AR, AI, machine learning, cloud and voice technologies

Blockchain, Internet of Things, AR, AI, machine learning, cloud and voice technologies Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://www.thesunflowerlab.com/

9. Hidden Brains

Hidden Brains is an enterprise software and IT consulting company that works with businesses of different sizes, from startups to corporations. Since its launch in 2003, the company has delivered thousands of web and mobile apps for 39 verticals.

Hidden Brains offers full-cycle custom web and mobile application development, team augmentation, and technology consulting services. The company also owns a few products, such as a mobile app building platform and a 3D visualization solution.

Headquarters: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Key clients: Centurus, Fashion Workz, Rydoo, Test Triangle

Centurus, Fashion Workz, Rydoo, Test Triangle Selected projects: Business school app, Expense tracking app, Table reservation app, Fitness tracking app, Multi-level group messaging app, Social networking platform

Business school app, Expense tracking app, Table reservation app, Fitness tracking app, Multi-level group messaging app, Social networking platform Technology stack: PHP, Xamarin, Android, iOS

PHP, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: Blockchain, Internet of Things, AR/VR, PWA, cloud technologies, chatbot, AI, wearables

Blockchain, Internet of Things, AR/VR, PWA, cloud technologies, chatbot, AI, wearables Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://www.hiddenbrains.com/

10. Blue Label Labs

Blue Label Labs is one of the largest digital product agencies in the US. Since it was established in 2011, the company has delivered over 200 products to startups, solopreneurs, middle-size businesses, and Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries.

Blue Label Labs specializes in developing native and cross-platform mobile apps. The company creates UX and UI design based on product research and user stories and also handles the marketing and branding sides of the product launch.

Headquarters: New York, NY, USA

New York, NY, USA Key clients: Bloomberg, Columbia University, iHeartMedia, United Nations

Bloomberg, Columbia University, iHeartMedia, United Nations Selected projects: Property and rent management app, On-demand childcare app, Automated ridesharing driver app, Travel planning and booking app

Property and rent management app, On-demand childcare app, Automated ridesharing driver app, Travel planning and booking app Technology stack: .NET, ReactJS, AngularJS, Laravel, Java, Swift, JavaScript, C++, React Native, Ionic, Android, iOS

.NET, ReactJS, AngularJS, Laravel, Java, Swift, JavaScript, C++, React Native, Ionic, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, AR/VR, wearables, Alexa-enabled apps, machine learning

Internet of Things, AR/VR, wearables, Alexa-enabled apps, machine learning Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://www.bluelabellabs.com/

11. Zco Corporation

Zco Corporation is one of the largest app development companies in the world, which has been developing software since 1989. It specializes in custom mobile app development (native and hybrid), custom enterprise software, and mobile games.

The company takes up projects of any scale, be it for a solopreneur or a large corporation. In spite of being the market veteran, Zco Corporation utilizes the latest and most advanced technologies to deliver innovative and secure solutions.

Headquarters: Nashua, NH, USA

Nashua, NH, USA Key clients: Microsoft, Verizon, BBC America, Harvard University, Samsung

Microsoft, Verizon, BBC America, Harvard University, Samsung Selected projects: Fitness social program, B2B auto parts app, Smart jewelry app, Research tool for mental health, Communication hub for patients

Fitness social program, B2B auto parts app, Smart jewelry app, Research tool for mental health, Communication hub for patients Technology stack: PHP, .NET, ReactJS, Java, Swift, JavaScript, C++, React Native, Flutter, Xamarin, Android, iOS

PHP, .NET, ReactJS, Java, Swift, JavaScript, C++, React Native, Flutter, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: AR/VR, wearables, graphic design and animation, Internet of Things

AR/VR, wearables, graphic design and animation, Internet of Things Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.zco.com/

12. Cheesecake Labs

Cheesecake Labs is one of the top app development companies in Brazil that has been ‘baking’ clients’ ideas into products since 2013. The company’s services include full-stack engineering of web and mobile solutions, UI and UX design, user behavior analysis, and technology consultations. It works with businesses of all sizes, but mostly focusing on those mid-sized.

Cheesecake Labs likes to be on the creative side and utilizes innovative solutions, such as distributed mobile processing, neural networks, elastic databases, and more.

Headquarters: Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil Key clients: Singularity University, Lockitron, OneAvenue TV, Camio, TriplePoint

Singularity University, Lockitron, OneAvenue TV, Camio, TriplePoint Selected projects: Website for Singularity University, Smart lock app, Video monitoring service, Sports radio app, Media technology platform

Website for Singularity University, Smart lock app, Video monitoring service, Sports radio app, Media technology platform Technology stack: Python, .NET, Django, AngularJS, ReactJS, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS

Python, .NET, Django, AngularJS, ReactJS, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: NLP, neural networks

NLP, neural networks Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://cheesecakelabs.com/

13. MindSea

MindSea is a mobile design and development company that builds solutions for iPhone, Android, iPad, and Apple wearables across a variety of industries. Since 2009, the company has delivered hundreds of apps with more than half of them featured in the App Store and Google Play, amounting to 4.4 million downloads in total.

MindSea’s services include app blueprint, Android and iOS design and development, and health tech apps. The company promises to deliver an app blueprint in three weeks from the project’s start. A blueprint will include wireframes, UX prototype, product roadmap, development strategy, technical stack outline, and time and budget estimates.

Headquarters: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada Key clients: SportsDay, Trans Canada Trail, Proposify, The Chronicle Herald, The Financial Post

SportsDay, Trans Canada Trail, Proposify, The Chronicle Herald, The Financial Post Selected projects: Redesign of the National Post apps, Mobile app redesign for Proposify, Mobile app redesign for SportsDay, Travel exploration app, Mobile marketplace and community

Redesign of the National Post apps, Mobile app redesign for Proposify, Mobile app redesign for SportsDay, Travel exploration app, Mobile marketplace and community Technology stack: React Native, Android, iOS

React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: Mobile marketing, mobile advertising

Mobile marketing, mobile advertising Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://mindsea.com/

14. Mobomo

Mobomo is a DevOps-focused agency that creates web and mobile apps and builds cloud solutions for businesses of different scales and verticals, be it a federal agency, a Fortune 1000 company, or a startup.

Mobomo is a Drupal partner that has helped large federal, media and non-profit websites migrate to this open-source CMS. Each migration is further supported by user training. When it comes to mobile apps, the company leverages its 10-year app development experience, delivering over 50 native and cross-platform apps to the App Store and Google Play each year.

Headquarters: Vienna, VA, USA

Key clients: NASA, Mars Inc., Voice of America, The White House, The US Navy, The World Bank

Selected projects: Migration of NASA.gov to the cloud, Redesign and restructure of NOAA Fisheries, Multi-platform outreach app for the US Navy

Technology stack: PHP, JavaScript, Drupal, Ruby on Rails, Swift, React Native, Ionic, Android, iOS

Also expert in: AR, Internet of Things, machine learning, NLP, AI

Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

Website: https://www.mobomo.com/

15. Koombea

Koombea is a mobile and web app development company that provides solutions for startups and enterprises. During its 11+ year history, it delivered 500+ projects spanning major industries. Some of the developed apps were acquired by Facebook, Skype, and Google. The company not only creates native iOS/Android and hybrid apps and builds backend servers and architecture, but also offers its vast experience in developing games and products for IoT and wearables.

Additionally, Koombea specializes in project rescue. By quickly identifying critical development and usability issues, they help any web or mobile app get back on track.

Headquarters: Miami, FL, USA

Miami, FL, USA Key clients: Motorola Solutions, eBay, Samsung, Disney, Payix, Luna

Motorola Solutions, eBay, Samsung, Disney, Payix, Luna Selected projects: Flight tracking app, Healthcare mobile app, Professional collaboration platform, Electronic payment app

Flight tracking app, Healthcare mobile app, Professional collaboration platform, Electronic payment app Technology Stack: PHP, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, React, AngularJS, Swift, Android, iOS

PHP, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, React, AngularJS, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, design

Internet of Things, design Pricing: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://www.mobomo.com/

16. Blue Whale Apps

Blue Whale Apps is a web, mobile and cloud app development company that has been building custom web interfaces, mobile apps, and digital transformation solutions for different industries since 2006. The company has completed 300+ projects for entrepreneurs and businesses of different sizes as well as for public sector organizations.

In addition to app development services, Blue Whale Apps provides consulting services on technology, UX, and marketing strategies, digital transformation potential, and security.

Headquarters: Herndon, VA, USA

Herndon, VA, USA Key clients: Fox, First Rate, Discovery Channel, NBC Universal, Cisco

Fox, First Rate, Discovery Channel, NBC Universal, Cisco Selected projects: Social biography and collaboration app, Social media platform, Dating app for pet lovers, Hospital virtual waiting room, Speech therapy apps

Social biography and collaboration app, Social media platform, Dating app for pet lovers, Hospital virtual waiting room, Speech therapy apps Technology stack: PHP, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, React, AngularJS, Swift, Android, iOS

PHP, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, React, AngularJS, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: AI, machine learning, cloud technologies, Internet of Things, AR/VR, blockchain

AI, machine learning, cloud technologies, Internet of Things, AR/VR, blockchain Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://bluewhaleapps.com/

17. Droids On Roids

Droids On Roids was established in 2011 to become one of the top app development companies in Europe. It offers end-to-end mobile, web and backend solutions for various industries and companies, be it startup or global brands. Their open-source libraries are utilized by Facebook.

Besides app development services, Droids On Roids offers team extension with their specialists in case clients need a specific skill or expertise for their project.

The company guarantees a free 2-week trial, with the first demo to be delivered in one week.

Headquarters: Wroclaw, Poland

Wroclaw, Poland Key clients: Walt Disney, Giphy Cam, LiveChat, Nestle, CCC

Walt Disney, Giphy Cam, LiveChat, Nestle, CCC Selected projects: Mobile commerce app, Pay-in-advance app, Online flash sales app, Live chat app

Mobile commerce app, Pay-in-advance app, Online flash sales app, Live chat app Technology stack: Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, Java, React Native, Flutter, Swift, Android, iOS

Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, Java, React Native, Flutter, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, UI/UX design

Internet of Things, UI/UX design Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://www.thedroidsonroids.com/

18. ArcTouch

ArcTouch is a software design and development studio that specializes in building native iOS/Android and hybrid apps as well as connected smart products and bots for conversational platforms. Established in 2009, the company has already completed 500+ projects for successful startups, prominent brands, and Fortune 500 companies. To date, the apps developed by ArcTouch has been downloaded 350 million times.

ArcTouch is ready to provide any of its specialists to augment a client’s existing team for any period of time. What’s more, the company offers marketing services including designing banners and ads, as well as email and social media campaigns.

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA, USA

San Francisco, CA, USA Key clients: NBC, Honeywell, Audi, CBS, Guess, Salesforce, SkyJet Airlines

NBC, Honeywell, Audi, CBS, Guess, Salesforce, SkyJet Airlines Selected projects: AR flavor maker app, Travel app, VR showroom app, Cross-platform retail app, Virtual trip app, Sales enablement app

AR flavor maker app, Travel app, VR showroom app, Cross-platform retail app, Virtual trip app, Sales enablement app Technology stack: Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, Java, React Native, Flutter, Swift, Android, iOS

Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, Java, React Native, Flutter, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, UI/UX design, chatbots, AR/VR, blockchain, Alexa-assisted apps

Internet of Things, UI/UX design, chatbots, AR/VR, blockchain, Alexa-assisted apps Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://arctouch.com/

19. Day1

Day1 is an AI-specializing company that helps startups and Fortune 500 companies alike build innovative apps for web and mobile platforms. Founded in 2016, it has already cooperated with hundreds of clients across various verticals.

In addition to AI and automation capabilities, Day1 is ready to offer marketing services alongside product development to make app launch a success.

Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA, USA

Los Angeles, CA, USA Key clients: 1TAM, Bosch, Acadmi, Abacus Corporation, 6awla

1TAM, Bosch, Acadmi, Abacus Corporation, 6awla Selected projects: Meditation and wellness app, Video blogging platform, Smart cashless digital payment system, Remote microclimate monitoring app

Meditation and wellness app, Video blogging platform, Smart cashless digital payment system, Remote microclimate monitoring app Technology stack: Python, Django, ReactJS, NodeJS, Swift, Android, iOS

Python, Django, ReactJS, NodeJS, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: AI, machine learning, NLP, data visualization, AR/VR, blockchain, UI/UX design, RPA

AI, machine learning, NLP, data visualization, AR/VR, blockchain, UI/UX design, RPA Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.day1tech.com/

20. Fuzz Productions

Fuzz Productions is a technology and design consultancy that creates mobile solutions for companies of different scale, from Fortune 500 companies to disruptive startups.

The company provides an all-in-one development service package that includes strategy, prototyping, backend development, technical infrastructure, UI/UX design, and testing.

Headquarters: Brooklyn, NY, USA

Brooklyn, NY, USA Key clients: The Huffington Post, Forever 21, YMCA, Google, Disney, CBS, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Huffington Post, Forever 21, YMCA, Google, Disney, CBS, The Metropolitan Museum of Art Selected projects: End-to-end digital ecosystem, Quick surveys app, Commercial real estate app, Beer retail global product ecosystem, Concierge platform

End-to-end digital ecosystem, Quick surveys app, Commercial real estate app, Beer retail global product ecosystem, Concierge platform Technology stack: Java, Swift, JavaScript, Android, iOS

Java, Swift, JavaScript, Android, iOS Pricing: $150 - $199/hour

$150 - $199/hour Website: https://fuzzproductions.com/

21. Geniusee

Genuisee is one of the top app development companies in Eastern Europe that specializes in mobile and web applications. The company gathers professionals with backgrounds in different verticals in order to deliver truly industry-tailored solutions.

The company is ready to deliver various web products, such as content crowdsourcing platforms, data harvesting platforms, interaction networks, or marketplaces. Geniusee is also an expert in developing native iOS/Android apps as well as hybrid mobile products.

Geniousee provides business analysis consultations for those clients that need to see how technologies can address their business needs.

Headquarters: Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine Key clients: Swoon, MyUber, AgileMinds, BitSpread, Kumulus Technologies

Swoon, MyUber, AgileMinds, BitSpread, Kumulus Technologies Selected projects: AI-based content platform, Furniture website optimization, Software systems integration, Audio app for treating mental health problems, AI data harvesting app

AI-based content platform, Furniture website optimization, Software systems integration, Audio app for treating mental health problems, AI data harvesting app Technology stack: .NET, PHP, Python, JavaScript, Angular, Drupal, Laravel, Django, Java, NodeJS, React Native, Ionic, Swift, Android, iOS

.NET, PHP, Python, JavaScript, Angular, Drupal, Laravel, Django, Java, NodeJS, React Native, Ionic, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: Blockchain, DevOps, data science

Blockchain, DevOps, data science Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://geniusee.com/

22. DockYard

DockYard is a digital product agency with a 10-year expertise in developing custom software, including mobile and web apps. DockYard is an active contributor to the open-source community.

The company covers all app development stages, from a product strategy to full-stack engineering followed by testing, user training, and support. DockYard is also experienced in developing progressive web applications that combine advantages of both web and mobile platforms.

In case a client needs team augmentation, DockYard is ready to share the expertise of any of its professionals, from designers to QAs.

Headquarters: Hingham, MA, USA

Hingham, MA, USA Key clients: Netflix, Apple, Nasdaq, Zipcar, Harvard University

Netflix, Apple, Nasdaq, Zipcar, Harvard University Selected projects: Redesign and optimization of the Harvard University website, College admission process app, Solar power marketplace, E-learning provider platform, Collaborative learning social platform

Redesign and optimization of the Harvard University website, College admission process app, Solar power marketplace, E-learning provider platform, Collaborative learning social platform Technology stack: EmberJS, ReactJS, Elixir, Ruby, Android, iOS

EmberJS, ReactJS, Elixir, Ruby, Android, iOS Also expert in: PWA, UI/UX design

PWA, UI/UX design Pricing: $150 - $199/hour

$150 - $199/hour Website: https://dockyard.com/

23. Brainvire

Brainvire is an IT consultancy that was established in 2000 and has already delivered over 1,500 projects to a great number of companies, from Fortune 500 organizations to startups. The company specializes in mobile and web apps, Microsoft solutions, and ecommerce development. It has also carried out a number of Magento integrations for Walmart, eBay, Amazon, etc.

What’s more, Brainvire offers digital marketing services, such as PPC management, brand, social, and content media marketing, and SEO.

Headquarters: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Key clients: Walt Disney, Alghanim Industries, Landmark Group, EagleHills, Entrepreneur

Walt Disney, Alghanim Industries, Landmark Group, EagleHills, Entrepreneur Selected projects: Website for a newspaper, Business collaboration platform, Mobile apps for an automotive portal, Event planning platform, BI mobile app for a real estate company

Website for a newspaper, Business collaboration platform, Mobile apps for an automotive portal, Event planning platform, BI mobile app for a real estate company Technology stack: .NET, Python, PHP, C++, Laravel, NodeJS, Java, Ionic, React Native, Android, iOS

.NET, Python, PHP, C++, Laravel, NodeJS, Java, Ionic, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: AI, Internet of Things, AR/VR, machine learning, cloud technologies, blockchain

AI, Internet of Things, AR/VR, machine learning, cloud technologies, blockchain Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.brainvire.com/

24. Salsita Software

Salsita Software is a development agency that specializes in web and mobile app development. Established in 2010, the company has delivered dozens of web and mobile apps both for funded startups and famous brands. Their services extend from small-scale maintenance and MVP development to complex app development projects covering design, engineering, QA and support.

Headquarters: Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic Key clients: eBay, SAP, Texas Instruments, Avast, GoodData

eBay, SAP, Texas Instruments, Avast, GoodData Selected projects: Telematics solution for logistics, 3D web-based room planner, Educational website, Wine recommendation app

Telematics solution for logistics, 3D web-based room planner, Educational website, Wine recommendation app Technology stack: Python, PHP, NodeJS, AngularJS, JavaScript, React Native, Swift, Android, iOS

Python, PHP, NodeJS, AngularJS, JavaScript, React Native, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: DevOps

DevOps Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://www.salsitasoft.com/

25. KindGeek

KindGeek is a software development company that builds web and mobile apps for various verticals, with a focus on retail and ecommerce. It works with companies of different sizes and has a special development package for startups.

Besides web and mobile app development, the company offers consultations on the best technology approach and cybersecurity as well as team augmentation services.

Headquarters: Lviv, Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine Key clients: University of Basel, Telefonica, HiveSocial, UBA

University of Basel, Telefonica, HiveSocial, UBA Selected projects: Website generator tool, Remote examination platform, Boat renting app, Storage service app, Photo stock platform, University social network

Website generator tool, Remote examination platform, Boat renting app, Storage service app, Photo stock platform, University social network Technology stack: PHP, .NET, NodeJS, AngularJS, JavaScript, Java, React Native, Android, iOS

PHP, .NET, NodeJS, AngularJS, JavaScript, Java, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: Big data, blockchain, cloud technologies, data science

Big data, blockchain, cloud technologies, data science Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://kindgeek.com/

The next 25 app development companies to consider

26. Zignuts Technolab

Zignuts Technolab is a software development company that helps startups and small businesses turn their web and mobile app ideas into reality as well as aids enterprises in adopting innovations.

Zignuts is passionate about startup app development. Having a great number of smooth transitions from startup MVPs to successful websites on their record, Zignuts is able to help startups make their ideas meet market needs.

The company specializes in UI/UX design, custom web and mobile (native and hybrid) apps, solutions for IoT, ecommerce development, and blockchain (smart contracts, digital wallets). It completed multiple projects for various verticals, from education to automotive.

Headquarters: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Selected projects: Social networking system, Dating app, Event marketplace, Digital marketing data exploration system, House security app

Social networking system, Dating app, Event marketplace, Digital marketing data exploration system, House security app Technology stack: PHP, Laravel, NodeJS, AngularJS, ReactJS, JavaScript, Java, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS

PHP, Laravel, NodeJS, AngularJS, ReactJS, JavaScript, Java, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: BI, blockchain, Internet of things, cloud technologies

BI, blockchain, Internet of things, cloud technologies Pricing: from $25/hour

from $25/hour Website: https://www.zignuts.com/

27. Utility

Utility is a mobile product agency that focuses on designing and developing custom mobile products, platforms, and games as well as web apps with a mobile-first approach. The company also handles the App Store approval and publishing, and boasts of a perfect track record for getting apps approved in the shortest time.

Utility hires professionals with backgrounds across various verticals. The vendor partners with different companies, from funded startups to global corporations.

Headquarters: New York, NY, USA

New York, NY, USA Key clients: Airbnb, Mount Sinai, NBA, Warner Music Group, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Verizon, BuzzFeed

Airbnb, Mount Sinai, NBA, Warner Music Group, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Verizon, BuzzFeed Selected projects: Mobile app and web platform for Airbnb global annual conference, Mobile and web dynamic content environment for BuzzFeed, Telemedicine solution

Mobile app and web platform for Airbnb global annual conference, Mobile and web dynamic content environment for BuzzFeed, Telemedicine solution Technology stack: .NET, Ruby on Rails, Laravel, PHP, JavaScript, Java, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS

.NET, Ruby on Rails, Laravel, PHP, JavaScript, Java, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: AR/VR

AR/VR Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://utilitynyc.com/

28. iQlance

iQlance is a mobile and web app development company that has delivered 1,500+ projects in just 9 years since its establishment. The company focuses on mobile and web apps, games, ecommerce development, CRM solutions, and UI/UX design. It provides solutions for solopreneurs, startups, as well as small, medium and Fortune 500 companies spanning various industries.

iQlance also offers market research services, digital marketing tools, and ad campaign management.

Headquarters: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Selected projects: Food delivery app, Messaging tool, GPS tracking travel app, Recycling mobile app, Quiz app, Organic food marketplace app

Food delivery app, Messaging tool, GPS tracking travel app, Recycling mobile app, Quiz app, Organic food marketplace app Technology stack: Ruby on Rails, PHP, .NET, Java, Swift, Xamarin, Android, iOS

Ruby on Rails, PHP, .NET, Java, Swift, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: AR/VR, Internet of Things, chatbots

AR/VR, Internet of Things, chatbots Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://www.iqlance.com/

29. CitrusBits

CitrusBits is a mobile app development agency that builds apps for companies of different types, be it a big brand or innovative startup. The company develops a digital strategy for projects of any size, creates native iOS/Android and cross-platform apps, and provides full app maintenance and post-launch support. CitrusBits’ portfolio consists of 300 apps with over 100 million users.

Though CitrusBits’ main focus is on mobile, it covers other needs, such as server implementation and configuration, cloud development, and corporate website development.

Headquarters: Pasadena, CA, USA

Pasadena, CA, USA Key clients: DuPont, Burger King, Quicksilver, UCLA, Symantec, National Geographic, Sotheby’s

DuPont, Burger King, Quicksilver, UCLA, Symantec, National Geographic, Sotheby’s Selected projects: Optimization of Burger King’s mobile app, Marketplace app for Quicksilver, Fantasy sports app, University campus app, Lifestyle app

Optimization of Burger King’s mobile app, Marketplace app for Quicksilver, Fantasy sports app, University campus app, Lifestyle app Technology stack: .NET, Ruby on Rails, Laravel, PHP, JavaScript, Java, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS

.NET, Ruby on Rails, Laravel, PHP, JavaScript, Java, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: AR/VR, AI, blockchain, Internet of Things, cloud technologies

AR/VR, AI, blockchain, Internet of Things, cloud technologies Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://citrusbits.com/

30. Cubix

Cubix is a software development company that specializes in development, customization and integration of enterprise software, mobile and web apps. The company was established in 2008 and has already completed over 550 projects across multiple verticals.

Cubix has a few service packages and programs, such as a special partner program for funding startups or the MVP development program that allows testing an app idea on a shoestring.

Cubix is the owner of a number of own solutions for HR, app building, ecommerce, game building, and more.

Headquarters: West Palm Beach, FL, USA

West Palm Beach, FL, USA Key clients: Walmart, Tissot, DreamWorks, Canon, Suzuki, Sony, PayPal, Ray Ban, Estee Lauder

Walmart, Tissot, DreamWorks, Canon, Suzuki, Sony, PayPal, Ray Ban, Estee Lauder Selected projects: Fatherhood app, Treatment protocols access app, Food delivery app, Dating app, Geo-tracking school bus app, Fitness app

Fatherhood app, Treatment protocols access app, Food delivery app, Dating app, Geo-tracking school bus app, Fitness app Technology stack: PHP, Python, JavaScript, AngularJS, Laravel, Java, Swift, React Native, Flutter, Android, iOS

PHP, Python, JavaScript, AngularJS, Laravel, Java, Swift, React Native, Flutter, Android, iOS Also expert in: AR/VR, AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, blockchain, chatbots, NLP, game development

AR/VR, AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, blockchain, chatbots, NLP, game development Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.cubix.co/

31. hedgehog lab

hedgehog lab is a digital product consultancy that designs, develops and markets mobile and web apps for major industries, with a focus on emerging technologies, such as immersive reality and artificial intelligence, and connected devices, providing solutions for tablets, TV, kiosks, wearables, etc.

The company also offers services in post-implementation support, DevOps, and analytics.

Headquarters: Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK Key clients: News International, Channel 4, Financial Times, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Santander, Microsoft, Thales

News International, Channel 4, Financial Times, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Santander, Microsoft, Thales Selected projects: Supply delivery app for restaurants, Tourist attraction app, Mixed reality app for automotive, Mobile banking app, Car dashboard solution

Supply delivery app for restaurants, Tourist attraction app, Mixed reality app for automotive, Mobile banking app, Car dashboard solution Technology stack: AngularJS, ReactJS, Xamarin, Android, iOS

AngularJS, ReactJS, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: AR/VR, AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, voice technologies

AR/VR, AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, voice technologies Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://www.hedgehoglab.com/

32. Magora Systems

Magora Systems is an international IT outsourcing company that offers development services from business analysis and design to development and QA. The company works with companies of different sizes, be it startup or Fortune 500 enterprises, spanning an array of industries.

Magora Systems specializes in developing bespoke apps for iOS, Android, and Windows Mobile as well as hybrid apps and desktop software. Other services include UI/UX design and mobile marketing.

Headquarters: London, UK

London, UK Key clients: Unilever, Danone, Cisco, HP, Yandex, Sberbank, Toyota, Motorola

Unilever, Danone, Cisco, HP, Yandex, Sberbank, Toyota, Motorola Selected projects: Mobile app for Danone, Healthcare services cost calculator, SMS marketing tool, Event promotion mobile app, Medical tourism app, Healthy diet app

Mobile app for Danone, Healthcare services cost calculator, SMS marketing tool, Event promotion mobile app, Medical tourism app, Healthy diet app Technology stack: .NET, PHP, Java, JavaScript, NodeJS, ReactJS, Flutter, Xamarin, Swift, Android, iOS

.NET, PHP, Java, JavaScript, NodeJS, ReactJS, Flutter, Xamarin, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, UI/UX design

Internet of Things, UI/UX design Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://magora-systems.com/

33. openGeeksLab

openGeeksLab is a company that focuses on mobile development of native and hybrid apps, custom web apps, UI/UX design, QA, and SEO. The company uses emerging technologies for app development in order to serve bespoke industry-wise solutions for their clients.

Headquarters: Zaporizhia, Ukraine

Zaporizhia, Ukraine Key clients: The Hub, Knok, theChive, SolarHome, Magra, Musopen, Perky Pints

The Hub, Knok, theChive, SolarHome, Magra, Musopen, Perky Pints Selected projects: Video streaming app for people of faith, Community-driven social network, Blockchain-based hotel booking platform, Fitness social network

Video streaming app for people of faith, Community-driven social network, Blockchain-based hotel booking platform, Fitness social network Technology stack: Python, PHP, JavaScript, Angular, NodeJS, ReactJS, React Native, Android, iOS

Python, PHP, JavaScript, Angular, NodeJS, ReactJS, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: Blockchain

Blockchain Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://opengeekslab.com/

34. Dogtown Media

Dogtown Media is a mobile app development company that develops native iOS/Android and cross-platform apps focusing on healthcare, finance, and education industries. The company was founded in 2011 and already delivered over 200 apps. Dogtown Media’s team prepares marketing materials, graphics, and app assets for successful submission of apps to the App Store and Google Play.

Dogtown Media provides a free initial consultation.

Headquarters: Venice, CA, USA

Venice, CA, USA Key clients: Google, United Nations, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Udemy, Lexus, YouTube, Red Bull

Google, United Nations, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Udemy, Lexus, YouTube, Red Bull Selected projects: Employee training app for Google, Breast cancer awareness app, Cardiovascular emergency protocols app, Real-time parking lot tracker, Mobile app for Lexus, Co-parenting experience app

Employee training app for Google, Breast cancer awareness app, Cardiovascular emergency protocols app, Real-time parking lot tracker, Mobile app for Lexus, Co-parenting experience app Technology stack: NodeJS, React Native, Android, iOS

NodeJS, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, AR

Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, AR Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://www.dogtownmedia.com/

35. Fueled

Fueled is a technology consultancy that builds mobile, web, and enterprise apps for a range of companies, from startups to big brands. The company offers a flexible scope of services, from end-to-end products to standalone solutions in design, development, analytics, and marketing automation.

Fueled is also an expert in digital marketing covering SEO, PPC, and campaign ROI monitoring.

Headquarters: New York, NY, USA

New York, NY, USA Key clients: MGM Resorts, 9GAG, Verizon, Harvard, Barney’s, Matador, QuizUp, CrunchBase

MGM Resorts, 9GAG, Verizon, Harvard, Barney’s, Matador, QuizUp, CrunchBase Selected projects: Booking app for MGM Resorts, Ecommerce mobile platform, Mobile app optimization for Verizon, Native iOS app for Barney’s

Booking app for MGM Resorts, Ecommerce mobile platform, Mobile app optimization for Verizon, Native iOS app for Barney’s Technology stack: Python, Ruby, PHP, C++, JavaScript, Swift, React Native, Flutter, Android, iOS

Python, Ruby, PHP, C++, JavaScript, Swift, React Native, Flutter, Android, iOS Also expert in: AR/VR, blockchain, chatbots, voice technologies

AR/VR, blockchain, chatbots, voice technologies Pricing: $150 - $199/hour

$150 - $199/hour Website: https://fueled.com/

36. Smartym Pro

Smartym Pro is a mobile and web app development company that focuses on iOS, Android, and cross-platform mobile solutions as well as web apps and solutions for CRM, CMS, and project management systems. The company has rich domain expertise and has contributed quality solutions to a variety of industries.

Smartym Pro has a special MVP package with the guarantee to ship an app in three months. The company also has a dedicated blockchain team ready to deliver blockchain solutions, such as crypto-payment platforms, blockchain networks, and smart contract products.

Headquarters: Minsk, Belarus

Minsk, Belarus Key clients: Heineken, Sony

Heineken, Sony Selected projects: Blockchain-based social ecosystem, Matchmaking platform for dog owners, Decentralized data marketplace, Football recruitment tool

Blockchain-based social ecosystem, Matchmaking platform for dog owners, Decentralized data marketplace, Football recruitment tool Technology stack: Ruby, PHP, JavaScript, Java, AngularJS, ReactJS, Swift, Android, iOS

Ruby, PHP, JavaScript, Java, AngularJS, ReactJS, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: Blockchain, BPA

Blockchain, BPA Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://smartym.pro/

37. Umbrella IT

Umbrella IT is a web and mobile app development company that builds native iOS/Android and hybrid apps and provides backend and frontend development. It offers flexible team augmentation services and have already provided its IT experts to over 200 projects across retail, fintech, and media industries. The company also offers IT product and process audit.

Umbrella IT has a number of fixed-rate packages, such as industry-specific AI reports, UX mockup development, PoC in one month, MVP in 1.5 months, a project in 3 months, project rescue, and more.

Headquarters: Moscow, Russia

Moscow, Russia Key clients: Hamleys of London, Penske Media Corporation, Mary Kay, Alcon, 9GAG

Hamleys of London, Penske Media Corporation, Mary Kay, Alcon, 9GAG Selected projects: Tech integration for digital marketing company, Software development for a toy company, Virtual makeup app, Video validation automation

Tech integration for digital marketing company, Software development for a toy company, Virtual makeup app, Video validation automation Technology stack: PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, Java, NodeJS, AngularJS, ReactJS, React Native, Android, iOS

PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, Java, NodeJS, AngularJS, ReactJS, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: AI, machine learning, AR/VR, Internet of Things, chatbots

AI, machine learning, AR/VR, Internet of Things, chatbots Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://umbrellait.com/

38. KitRUM

KitRUM is a software development company that specializes in enterprise software, web and mobile apps, software testing and QA, embedded software, and UI/UX design. The company can build a product in their own development center, augment your team with necessary experts, or provide a full team on a turnkey basis.

KitRUM works with different companies, from funded startups to large-scale enterprises, and contributes solutions tailored to specific industries.

Headquarters: Clearwater, FL, USA

Clearwater, FL, USA Key clients: Airbnb, Dropbox, eBay, Citrix, Dell

Airbnb, Dropbox, eBay, Citrix, Dell Selected projects: Photo and video editor app, Dating app, Recruitment app, Online education app, Analytical research tool, Mobile retail app, Satellite locator app

Photo and video editor app, Dating app, Recruitment app, Online education app, Analytical research tool, Mobile retail app, Satellite locator app Technology stack: Python, JavaScript, NodeJS, AngularJS, ReactJS, Flutter, React Native, Android, iOS

Python, JavaScript, NodeJS, AngularJS, ReactJS, Flutter, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, UI/UX design

Internet of Things, UI/UX design Pricing: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://kitrum.com/

The last dozen of our selected app development companies

39. Daffodil Software

Daffodil Software is a software product engineering company and team augmentation partner to more than 100 enterprises in as many as 32 verticals around the globe. The company has built over 300 bespoke mobile apps and more than 1,000 software solutions based on their extensive expertise in ecommerce, IoT, immersive reality, and enterprise mobility.

Daffodil Software also offers digital transformation services, like legacy system modernization, process automation, cloud adoption, and blockchain and AI innovation, as well as enterprise software services, like technology consulting, prototyping, RPA, and mobility.

Headquarters: Grandville, MI, USA

Grandville, MI, USA Key clients: Sony, Samsung, Mount Sinai

Sony, Samsung, Mount Sinai Selected projects: FM radio streaming app, App for real-time tracking of stroke patients, Event planning app, Supply chain operations automation

FM radio streaming app, App for real-time tracking of stroke patients, Event planning app, Supply chain operations automation Technology stack: PHP, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, .NET, Laravel, NodeJS, AngularJS, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS

PHP, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, .NET, Laravel, NodeJS, AngularJS, Swift, React Native, Android, iOS Also expert in: DevOps, process automation, blockchain, AI, Internet of Things

DevOps, process automation, blockchain, AI, Internet of Things Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.daffodilsw.com/

40. Master of Code Global

Master of Code is a design and development company that delivers web and mobile apps, chatbots, and its own products for various use cases spanning a wide spectrum of domains. The company has delivered over 100 web apps while some of its mobile apps have got as many as 258 million installs and counting.

The company has a special focus on building AI-powered conversational chat and voice solutions that integrate with Salesforce, Zendesk, Stripe, and Sprinklr, and are available across different channels, such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Assistant, Alexa, etc.

Headquarters: Redwood City, CA, USA

Redwood City, CA, USA Key clients: Mercedes Benz, eBags, Jo Malone London, Aveda, TrapTap

Mercedes Benz, eBags, Jo Malone London, Aveda, TrapTap Selected projects: Travel chatbot, Appointment booking chatbot, Traffic indicator, Mobile app for eBags, Bible app, Travel booking app

Travel chatbot, Appointment booking chatbot, Traffic indicator, Mobile app for eBags, Bible app, Travel booking app Technology stack: Python, PHP, Ruby on Rails, Ruby, .NET, NodeJS, AngularJS, Java, React Native, Android, iOS, IBM Watson, Salesforce Einstein, Alexa Platform, Chatfuel

Python, PHP, Ruby on Rails, Ruby, .NET, NodeJS, AngularJS, Java, React Native, Android, iOS, IBM Watson, Salesforce Einstein, Alexa Platform, Chatfuel Also expert in: AI, Internet of Things, chatbots, AR/VR, voice technologies, NLP

AI, Internet of Things, chatbots, AR/VR, voice technologies, NLP Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://masterofcode.com/

41. Mercury Development

Mercury Development creates custom products for web and mobile platforms, including emerging platforms. They offer their services to companies of different calibers and verticals, from startup entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies. In 20+ years of its operation, Mercury has delivered over 500 iOS and Android apps that have accumulated more than 40 million users.

The company also provides staff augmentation services in order to extend their clients’ expert and technical capabilities.

Headquarters: Miami, FL, USA

Miami, FL, USA Key clients: Mars, Sony, Sberbank, Nestle, Henkel, Kia Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Cisco, Dow, SAP, HP, Comodo, Symantec

Mars, Sony, Sberbank, Nestle, Henkel, Kia Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Cisco, Dow, SAP, HP, Comodo, Symantec Selected projects: Communication tool, Corporate mobile app for Burger King, Mobile monitoring system, Indoor navigation platform for retail stores

Communication tool, Corporate mobile app for Burger King, Mobile monitoring system, Indoor navigation platform for retail stores Technology stack: Python, PHP, Ruby, .NET, NodeJS, AngularJS, Java, React Native, Flutter, Xamarin, Android, iOS

Python, PHP, Ruby, .NET, NodeJS, AngularJS, Java, React Native, Flutter, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: Chatbots, AR/VR

Chatbots, AR/VR Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://mercdev.com/

42. Adonis Software

Adonis Software is a mobile app development agency that specializes in iOS, Android, and backend development, UI/UX design, and QA (with one-month free bug fixing after launch). The company provides post-launch maintenance and analytics collection.

Since 2011, Adonis Software’s team has built over 150 apps.

Headquarters: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Key clients: Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Orange, Vodafone, Heineken

Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Orange, Vodafone, Heineken Selected projects: Restaurant booking app, Healthcare appointment scheduling app, Livestream real estate auctions app, App for glucose measuring devices, Project management tool for Salesforce

Restaurant booking app, Healthcare appointment scheduling app, Livestream real estate auctions app, App for glucose measuring devices, Project management tool for Salesforce Technology stack: NodeJS, AngularJS, Java, React Native, Swift, Android, iOS

NodeJS, AngularJS, Java, React Native, Swift, Android, iOS Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://adonissoft.com/

43. Saffron Tech

Saffron Tech is one of the top app development companies in India which 12-year development activities pushed it to the international market. The company has delivered over 1,500 mobile and web projects, including 500+ web portals and mobile apps, both native and hybrid. Additionally, the company has an extensive expertise in tech consulting, legacy migration, software testing, digital marketing, and staff augmentation.

Saffron Tech has developed a number of its own products for performance tracking, HR automation, task management, digital marketing metrics, and more.

Headquarters: New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India Key clients: The Times of India Group, Oliv, Minx, HostGator, i-nexus

The Times of India Group, Oliv, Minx, HostGator, i-nexus Selected projects: Ecommerce portal, Ticket management system, Taxi holding lines app, Job search portal, Travel deals app, Resort corporate website

Ecommerce portal, Ticket management system, Taxi holding lines app, Job search portal, Travel deals app, Resort corporate website Technology stack: PHP, .NET, AngularJS, Java, Xamarin, Android, iOS

PHP, .NET, AngularJS, Java, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, cloud technologies

Internet of Things, cloud technologies Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://www.saffrontech.net/

44. Majestyk

Majestyk is an app development agency that focuses on digital transformation and works with the most cutting-edge initiatives across different industries. The company follows the process that covers all the development stages, from strategy, MVP, and UI design to development, QA, and deployment. All their digital solutions come equipped with analytical tools that provide insights on whether the product performs as needed.

Headquarters: New York, NY, USA

New York, NY, USA Key clients: IBM, Citi, Chevrolet, Pepsi, Hooch

IBM, Citi, Chevrolet, Pepsi, Hooch Selected projects: Employee wellness app, Marketing app for IBM, Virtual fragrance app, Brand loyalty app for Pepsi, Sports bets app, Lifestyle yoga platform

Employee wellness app, Marketing app for IBM, Virtual fragrance app, Brand loyalty app for Pepsi, Sports bets app, Lifestyle yoga platform Technology stack: PHP, Java, Swift, Android, iOS

PHP, Java, Swift, Android, iOS Also expert in: Cognitive computing

Cognitive computing Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://www.majestykapps.com/

45. CleverPumpkin

CleverPumpkin is a mobile app development agency that creates products for iOS and Android for startups and large-scale enterprises. The company follows an end-to-end process, from shaping an app’s concept to publishing it to the App Store and Google Play. After the launch, CleverPumpkin tracks app performance metrics and implements enhancements and new features. Additional services include marketing and audit.

The company works in fixed-price and time-and-materials formats.

Headquarters: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Saint Petersburg, Russia Key clients: Sports.ru, Travel.ru, Aviasales, Yandex, Groupon

Sports.ru, Travel.ru, Aviasales, Yandex, Groupon Selected projects: Marketing platform app, Wine recommendation app, Charity platform app, Live sports broadcast app, Loan calculator, Book reading and marketplace app

Marketing platform app, Wine recommendation app, Charity platform app, Live sports broadcast app, Loan calculator, Book reading and marketplace app Technology stack: Java, Swift, Android, Kotlin, iOS

Java, Swift, Android, Kotlin, iOS Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://cleverpumpkin.ru/en/

46. Foonkie Monkey

Foonkie Monkey is one of the top app development companies in Colombia. It leverages the talent of its tech, creative and marketing teams to create innovative and intuitive apps, custom software, and cloud solutions with the focus on health and banking sectors. Since 2011, the company has developed over 100 apps that garner near 2,000 downloads from the App Store and Google Play daily.

Foonkie Monkey provides nearshore and offshore outsourcing services.

Headquarters: Bogota, Colombia

Bogota, Colombia Key clients: MasterCard, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Colombia Ministry of Finance

MasterCard, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Colombia Ministry of Finance Selected projects: Blockchain-based currency trading system, Design app, Kid rescue app, Organic products marketplace, Finance portal

Blockchain-based currency trading system, Design app, Kid rescue app, Organic products marketplace, Finance portal Technology stack: PHP, Python, Ruby, Ruby in Rails, .NET, JavaScript, ReactJS, VueJS, NodeJS, Java, Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Xamarin, Android, iOS

PHP, Python, Ruby, Ruby in Rails, .NET, JavaScript, ReactJS, VueJS, NodeJS, Java, Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: Blockchain, AI, RPA, AR, cloud technologies

Blockchain, AI, RPA, AR, cloud technologies Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://www.foonkiemonkey.co.uk/

47. JetRuby Agency

JetRuby Agency is a business process outsourcing company that specializes in mobile and web app development as well as MVP, UI/UX design, QA, and marketing for startups and SMEs. Additional services include staff augmentation, ecommerce apps, DevOps, and AWS infrastructure building and scaling. Since 2010, the company has delivered 157+ projects for different industries.

JetRuby Agency provides a free two-week testing period that can be canceled any time, as well as fixed rates for the design and discovery phase.

The company owns a number of products for retail, logistics, time tracking, and resource management.

Headquarters: Lviv, Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine Key clients: OSRAM, Sortly, GoPro, Financial Times

OSRAM, Sortly, GoPro, Financial Times Selected projects: Inventory app, Social listening app, Accurate audio name pronunciation app

Inventory app, Social listening app, Accurate audio name pronunciation app Technology stack: Ruby, Ruby in Rails, ReactJS, NodeJS, Java, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Xamarin, Android, iOS

Ruby, Ruby in Rails, ReactJS, NodeJS, Java, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things

Internet of Things Pricing: $25 - $49/hour

$25 - $49/hour Website: https://jetruby.com/

48. Cruxlab

Cruxlab is a mobile and web development company that offers four service sets: product strategy, design and branding, mobile and web development, user engagement and acquisition. The company cooperates with startups and enterprises alike. Since 2010, it has contributed over 100 projects to different industries. Some of the apps developed by Cruxlab have already accumulated over 2 million installs.

Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA, USA

Los Angeles, CA, USA Key clients: Nauto, ImageMetrics, Coin-In, Pitchtime, Wagner Meters

Nauto, ImageMetrics, Coin-In, Pitchtime, Wagner Meters Selected projects: Senior care planning app, Parking management app, Live video streams

Senior care planning app, Parking management app, Live video streams Technology stack: Python, C++, Java, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Xamarin, Android, iOS

Python, C++, Java, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Xamarin, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, AR

Internet of Things, AR Pricing: $50 - $99/hour

$50 - $99/hour Website: https://cruxlab.com/

49. MyOxygen

MyOxygen is one of the top app development companies in the UK. Since 2001, it has developed over 150 native mobile apps for enterprises from different sectors, with a special focus on healthcare, education, defense, and energy.

MyOxygen provides consulting services in the form of workshops tailored to the project’s objectives and run by MyOxygen’s experts.

Headquarters: Bristol, UK

Bristol, UK Key clients: Mira, Rada, NHS, Clarks, Babcock, MOD, Oxford University Press, UWE

Mira, Rada, NHS, Clarks, Babcock, MOD, Oxford University Press, UWE Selected projects: Smart shower app, Legal services app, NHS services app, Social cloud platform, Bipolar disorder awareness app

Smart shower app, Legal services app, NHS services app, Social cloud platform, Bipolar disorder awareness app Technology stack: Java, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Android, iOS

Java, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things, chatbots

Internet of Things, chatbots Pricing: $100 - $149/hour

$100 - $149/hour Website: https://www.myoxygen.co.uk/

50. Impekable

Impekable is a digital studio that focuses on web and mobile experiences for various industries. Since 2012, the company has delivered over 600 projects for more than 250 clients, including 10 Fortune 500 clients.

Their additional range of services includes content strategy, enterprise dashboards, Shopify development, SEO, BLE development.

Headquarters: San Jose, CA, USA

San Jose, CA, USA Key clients: Google, HP, GroupOn, Nike, Adobe, Accenture, Panasonic, Honda

Google, HP, GroupOn, Nike, Adobe, Accenture, Panasonic, Honda Selected projects: Adobe XD plugin for Google Sheets, Google design sprint kit, Jewish dating app

Adobe XD plugin for Google Sheets, Google design sprint kit, Jewish dating app Technology stack: JavaScript, .NET, Java, ReactJS, NodeJS, AngularJS, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, Android, iOS

JavaScript, .NET, Java, ReactJS, NodeJS, AngularJS, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, Android, iOS Also expert in: Internet of Things

Internet of Things Pricing: $150 - $199/hour

$150 - $199/hour Website: https://impekable.com/

Still lost in the variety of app development companies?

It’s exhausting to pick your future app development partner out of ten, let alone fifty companies, particularly when most of them offer more or less similar services. For this reason, we have evaluated companies according to relevant criteria and compiled this diverse list of top app development companies. You are welcome to surf it by price, technologies, or served industries, to shortlist a few, set interviews, and come to your final decision.

Share this story @ explority Explority Read my stories Explority is a research and advisory company that zeros in on the Information Technologies market.

Tags