Top 5 Social Media Platforms for Influencer Marketing in 2021
There is no one-size-fits-all approach to influencer marketing. YouTube, Twitter and Instagram are the most popular platforms for influencers marketing. Twitter is a great place to market technology companies, food chains/brands, airlines, and financial organizations. B2B2B is the first place where influencers regularly share opinions on social media, and Twitter is first place they do it on the subject matter.
Marketing Consultant, Speaker, Author