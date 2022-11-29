Top 5 Shopify Development Companies in the USA

Shopify has emerged as a top eCommerce platform for developing the best online stores. It comes with all features required for creating eCommerce websites. Due to the popularity of Shopify, the number of Shopify development companies is increasing day by day. This scenario makes finding a reliable one for your project complex. As per our survey, we have curated the list of the top 5 US-based Shopify development partners. The list is based on their ratings, client satisfaction, and projects delivered. It will ease your work of finding the best for your project. Shopify development company HTMLPanda The foremost in the list is HTMLPanda which offers a wide range of Shopify development services such as custom Shopify development, Shopify theme development, Shopify upgradation, PSD to Shopify development, Shopify eCommerce development, Shopify integration services, and others. They have completed 380+ Shopify projects and served clients across 20+ countries. With achieving a 98% client satisfaction rate, they have included top brands in its clientele. These are Intel, Drivania, HP, Unilever, Philips, and others. \\Location: United States Founded in: 2014 Ratings (Clutch): 5.0 No. of Employees: 100-250 Plug Digital An emerging Shopify development company that has secured a high place among various companies. Besides Shopify, they offer digital marketing, custom API integration, visual and graphic design, social media marketing, server optimization, hosting, and others. They have partnered with top tech partners, including Avalara, Shopify, Gorgias, Findify, etc. Moreover, they have served various clients: Darby Scott, Vanguard, DoradoFashion, and others. Besides Shopify, they also work on Magento, WordPress, Vue.js, and many others. \\Location: United States Founded in: 2017 Ratings (Clutch): 4.8 No. of Employees: 10-49 \\Looking forward to establishing a persuasive and widening your business reach? This guide is what you need. Shopify-based e-commerce store CSSChopper Another leading eCommerce web development company on the list is CSSChopper. It has been serving clients for over a decade. Various Shopify development services that CSSChopper offers are custom Shopify development, PSD to Shopify conversion, Shopify plus development, Shopify integration, Shopify migration, maintenance and support, and others. Since inception, they have completed 2500+ Shopify projects and have served 10,000+ clients. Their clientele includes various top brands, including Coca-Cola, HP, Duracell, D-Link, and others. \\Location: United States Founded in: 2009 Ratings (Clutch): 5.0 No. of Employees: 250-500 Above The Fray It is another Shopify development service provider specializing in consulting, integrating, designing, and evolving digital commerce for D2C and B2B businesses. They are experts in providing user experience, eCommerce, Magento, Business analysis, platform migration, Adobe experience manager, and various others. Their expertise includes ERP and CRM integration, product configuration, marketplaces, subscriptions, etc. \\Location: United States Founded in: 2017 Ratings (Clutch): 4.4 No. of Employees: 10-49 Mobikasa Mobikasa is another top-level Shopify development partner. Since its establishment, they have delivered 300+ projects and has served 1000+ customers. They have established a global footprint and serve clients from varied industry verticals. Location: United States Founded in: 2011 Ratings (Clutch): 4.7 No. of Employees: 10-49 Conclusion So, these were the top Shopify development companies that offered top services in 2022. They served their clients well and provided them with good results. Their record says that they will perfectly work too in the upcoming years. You can rely on any of the above Shopify development companies to cater to your eCommerce development requirements. But for a good selection, it will be good to visit their website first and check their client testimonials to be more aware of them.