2021's Top 10 eCommerce Softwares Include BigCommerce, Shopify, Magneto, and More

It is no news that an eCommerce software or platform is inevitable for selling anything online. A standard website might provide a ton of functionalities related to promoting your business. Still, it does not necessarily allow buyers to choose and buy products or facilitate payments of any sort. These additional functionalities that characterize an online shopping platform are essential, and the best solution to this is an eCommerce software.

Table of Contents

What are the functionalities offered by an eCommerce software?

10 Best eCommerce Software of 2021

Any eCommerce software in the market has a set of basic functionalities as follows

Web Hosting

Payment Processing

Shopping Cart Feature

Depending upon your budget, the volume of sales, or even industry, you may want extra features like bulk upload or stock inventory tools to facilitate your online platform.

When choosing an eCommerce platform to work with for your online store, make sure it facilitates your technological skills, provides additional features to improvise overall customer care and experience, and offers various personalization options to work with. Each element delivers specific advantages to you and your visitors.

Finding the best eCommerce software for your business can be a task since the market offers hundreds. Let us make your job easier. After some research, we’ve curated a list of the top 10 eCommerce platforms of 2021.

1. Growmax

Growmax is the right platform built for B2B companies with great features. In fact, Growmax as a platform provides both B2B, B2B2B, and B2B2C functionalities with headless commerce from the business plan. In addition, it has inbuilt Quote Management, Order Management, Customer-specific Pricing Management, SEO management, Product Management, and customer support system, etc. The feature richness and ease of use have made Growmax one of the best eCommerce software available in the market today.



Pros

Built-in PWA Mobile app

99% availability & hosted on AWS cloud

Provides complete quotation and order management

In-built support & field service

Includes product catalog and filter management

Customer-specific pricing options

Zero transaction fees

Cons

You may have to expect constant updates as Growmax, a young platform, is trying to add more functionalities per customer preferences.



Price

The basic plan starts at $29, while the highest ideal (accelerate) is cited at $289. Growmax has a custom plan upon request too.

2. BigCommerce

‍BigCommerce is an all-in-one platform that can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Regardless of your domain or the products you sell, BigCommerce aims to provide a feature-filled platform with reasonable pricing plans and extensive reporting choices. Some providers offer personalization without developer skills, but BigCommerce delivers on all aspects, making it the best eCommerce platform.

Pros

The faster loading time of the site on all platforms and devices

Easy management of inventory

New Variations tools are much faster for loading data

Fully accessible metadata for categories, stock, pages, and posts for optimization

A convenient built-in blog for adding content.



Cons

Need to be able to add tracking information to customer order



Price

The Bigcommerce Essentials is priced at $29.95, while the Enterprise edition starts at $1500 plus transactional costs.

3. Shopify

‍Shopify is not only the most popular but one of the best eCommerce software out there. Find trending products, quickly add them to your store, and start selling using the Shopify eCommerce platform. Shopify integrates with Oberlo for integrated dropshipping tools, and you can sell products without any limit & with all the plans provided. This makes Shopify one of the best choices for dropshipping and for overall eCommerce purposes.



Pros

Drag-and-drop interface

14-day free trial, no credit card required

Fast website load time



Cons

Needs third-party app for international currency

Extra transaction fees on all non-Shopify payments

Limited free themes



Price

‍The basic Shopify plan starts at $29 per month, while the advanced plan is priced at $299 per month.

4. Magento

‍Built and made for enterprises, Magento offers complete control over your website so that your developer can create a unique web presence while prolonging server autonomy. As a product of Adobe, Magento provides several personalization solutions for big-time companies that plan to scale more. Even though you need a developer to get started with, your non-technical teams will be grateful for the intuitive interface that makes it user-friendly to update and manage your high-volume business. Magento's open-source, free eCommerce software and hosted software is the best bang for the buck for large companies looking to scale further.

Pros

Nearly unlimited capabilities

Open-source software is free

Best for search engine optimization

Cons

Sites hosted are expensive

Need a developer and support from IT to get your website up and running

No support for open-source software



Price

‍Pricing is based on annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Average Order Value (AOV).

5. Shopify Plus

‍Shopify Plus has become a go-to option for multiple big-name companies for dealing with enterprise eCommerce. It's one of the most prominent enterprise eCommerce platforms in the market today. Shopify plus is a perfect solution that is engineered for scalability and reliability.

Pros

Scalability

Unrivalled customer support

In-depth analysis

Security

API

Cons

Backend personalization limitations

Product variant limit

Wholesale limitations

Longer learning curve



Price

‍Users are encouraged to contact Shopify plus for their custom pricing plan.

6. Pepperi

‍Pepperi is one of the most renowned B2B eCommerce platforms that offer some of the most vital services, especially for big-name enterprises and consumer goods companies. Some of the promising functionalities include catalog, inventory management, multichannel sale management, SEO management, etc.

Investing in this tool helps merchants to have a singular platform to overlook your eCommerce business.

Pros

Ease of use

Great integration to ERP

Live features like CRM & stock updates

Cons

Sub-par customer service

On the pricey end



Price

‍It has a free trial period. However, the monthly plan starts at $500.

7. Squarespace

‍Squarespace is a CMS platform that allows users to create an eCommerce store. Their templates are designed to be elegant and give users maximum control over the look & feel of the website. Some Squarespace templates are industry or use case-specific, such as menu builders for restaurant sites.

Templates are advanced for mobile shopping. SEO, product galleries, and order management features are built-in. Squarespace integrates with Stripe for credit card payments, and ShipStation for shipping.



Pros

Templates and designs

Blogging feature

Strong uptime

Mobile application friendly

Free SSL & domain name with the purchase



Cons

Only one sub-navigation

Usability of the website editor

Limited payment options



Price

‍The personal plan starts at $12/month, while the advanced plan is cited at $40/month. All prices are based on 1-year contract.

8. OpenCart

‍OpenCart is a free eCommerce software, and it is an open-source B2B eCommerce platform that is also one of the oldest running platforms that have been providing eCommerce services to the merchants for so long.

Opencart seems to be an efficient option for the new age B2B eCommerce due to its cost-efficient price point. Therefore, Opencart looks ideal as it can help you begin your eCommerce journey from the start and run it successfully. The user-friendly interface with add-on features and plugins make Opencart stand out as one of the best eCommerce software solutions.



Pros

Open-source

In-built support for payment gateways

PHP-based platform. It is effortlessly customisable

Easy integration with various extensions

Cons

Limited feature-set

Limited customer support



Price ‍

As it is open-source, OpenCart is free to use but requires payments for additional tools within the application.

9. CS-cart

‍CS-cart is a popular eCommerce platform that specializes primarily in wholesale retailers and manufacturers. It comes with a total aggregate of 500 preloaded features that are precisely designed to make your eCommerce experience smooth.

Some other prime features include management of catalog, limitless integration potential, and an overall user-friendly eCommerce experience. At the core, CS-cart is open-source, and you can customize it as per your needs, as long as you know how to code, or a developer could help you with it.



Pros

Efficient backend features

Wide range of third-party integrations



Cons

On the expensive side

Marketplace for third-party add-ons have different payment gateways



Price

‍The pricing plan starts from $399 per month.

10. Salesforce Commerce Cloud

‍Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based eCommerce software that is acclaimed for its flexibility and scalability. It features merchandising tools such as sorting, filtering, image zooming, and more, allowing customers to browse through products with control. Commerce Cloud also provides inventory management controls within the platform. Its flexibility is structured to accommodate a wide range of business models. It also helps collect visitor/shopper data to customize the shopping experience of individuals or groups.



Pros

It easily allows access to client records.

It integrates with other salesforce software.

Enhanced scalability



Cons

Requires a longer implementation time

Inconsistencies in the user interface

Limited third-party integrations

It is not the perfect choice for small businesses

Pricing is comparatively steep



Pricing

‍Users will have to contact Salesforce Commerce to get a pricing plan.

Conclusion



While there are so many eCommerce software options available in the market, vendors and merchants have to compare different software options and see what works and suits their business model the best. All business models are different & unique.

We have given you the best-compiled data, and all you have to do is try and compare various software mediums to get the best bang for your buck. Good luck!

This article was also published on Growmax's Brand Blog