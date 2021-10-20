2021's Top 10 eCommerce Softwares Include BigCommerce, Shopify, Magneto, and More

Site Color
Smarter, simpler commerce for manufacturers, wholesalers
It is no news that an eCommerce software or platform is inevitable for selling anything online. A standard website might provide a ton of functionalities related to promoting your business. Still, it does not necessarily allow buyers to choose and buy products or facilitate payments of any sort. These additional functionalities that characterize an online shopping platform are essential, and the best solution to this is an eCommerce software.
What are the functionalities offered by an eCommerce software?
10 Best eCommerce Software of 2021
Any eCommerce software in the market has a set of basic functionalities as follows
Depending upon your budget, the volume of sales, or even industry, you may want extra features like bulk upload or stock inventory tools to facilitate your online platform.
When choosing an eCommerce platform to work with for your online store, make sure it facilitates your technological skills, provides additional features to improvise overall customer care and experience, and offers various personalization options to work with. Each element delivers specific advantages to you and your visitors.
Finding the best eCommerce software for your business can be a task since the market offers hundreds. Let us make your job easier. After some research, we’ve curated a list of the top 10 eCommerce platforms of 2021.
Growmax is the right platform built for B2B companies with great features. In fact, Growmax as a platform provides both B2B, B2B2B, and B2B2C functionalities with headless commerce from the business plan. In addition, it has inbuilt Quote Management, Order Management, Customer-specific Pricing Management, SEO management, Product Management, and customer support system, etc. The feature richness and ease of use have made Growmax one of the best eCommerce software available in the market today.
Pros
Cons
Price
The basic plan starts at $29, while the highest ideal (accelerate) is cited at $289. Growmax has a custom plan upon request too.
BigCommerce is an all-in-one platform that can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Regardless of your domain or the products you sell, BigCommerce aims to provide a feature-filled platform with reasonable pricing plans and extensive reporting choices. Some providers offer personalization without developer skills, but BigCommerce delivers on all aspects, making it the best eCommerce platform.
Pros
Cons
Price
The Bigcommerce Essentials is priced at $29.95, while the Enterprise edition starts at $1500 plus transactional costs.
Shopify is not only the most popular but one of the best eCommerce software out there. Find trending products, quickly add them to your store, and start selling using the Shopify eCommerce platform. Shopify integrates with Oberlo for integrated dropshipping tools, and you can sell products without any limit & with all the plans provided. This makes Shopify one of the best choices for dropshipping and for overall eCommerce purposes.
Pros
Cons
Price
The basic Shopify plan starts at $29 per month, while the advanced plan is priced at $299 per month.
Built and made for enterprises, Magento offers complete control over your website so that your developer can create a unique web presence while prolonging server autonomy. As a product of Adobe, Magento provides several personalization solutions for big-time companies that plan to scale more. Even though you need a developer to get started with, your non-technical teams will be grateful for the intuitive interface that makes it user-friendly to update and manage your high-volume business. Magento's open-source, free eCommerce software and hosted software is the best bang for the buck for large companies looking to scale further.
Pros
Cons
Price
Pricing is based on annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Average Order Value (AOV).
Shopify Plus has become a go-to option for multiple big-name companies for dealing with enterprise eCommerce. It's one of the most prominent enterprise eCommerce platforms in the market today. Shopify plus is a perfect solution that is engineered for scalability and reliability.
Pros
Cons
Price
Users are encouraged to contact Shopify plus for their custom pricing plan.
Pepperi is one of the most renowned B2B eCommerce platforms that offer some of the most vital services, especially for big-name enterprises and consumer goods companies. Some of the promising functionalities include catalog, inventory management, multichannel sale management, SEO management, etc.
Investing in this tool helps merchants to have a singular platform to overlook your eCommerce business.
Pros
Cons
Price
It has a free trial period. However, the monthly plan starts at $500.
Squarespace is a CMS platform that allows users to create an eCommerce store. Their templates are designed to be elegant and give users maximum control over the look & feel of the website. Some Squarespace templates are industry or use case-specific, such as menu builders for restaurant sites.
Templates are advanced for mobile shopping. SEO, product galleries, and order management features are built-in. Squarespace integrates with Stripe for credit card payments, and ShipStation for shipping.
Pros
Cons
Price
The personal plan starts at $12/month, while the advanced plan is cited at $40/month. All prices are based on 1-year contract.
OpenCart is a free eCommerce software, and it is an open-source B2B eCommerce platform that is also one of the oldest running platforms that have been providing eCommerce services to the merchants for so long.
Opencart seems to be an efficient option for the new age B2B eCommerce due to its cost-efficient price point. Therefore, Opencart looks ideal as it can help you begin your eCommerce journey from the start and run it successfully. The user-friendly interface with add-on features and plugins make Opencart stand out as one of the best eCommerce software solutions.
Pros
Cons
Price
As it is open-source, OpenCart is free to use but requires payments for additional tools within the application.
CS-cart is a popular eCommerce platform that specializes primarily in wholesale retailers and manufacturers. It comes with a total aggregate of 500 preloaded features that are precisely designed to make your eCommerce experience smooth.
Some other prime features include management of catalog, limitless integration potential, and an overall user-friendly eCommerce experience. At the core, CS-cart is open-source, and you can customize it as per your needs, as long as you know how to code, or a developer could help you with it.
Pros
Cons
Price
The pricing plan starts from $399 per month.
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based eCommerce software that is acclaimed for its flexibility and scalability. It features merchandising tools such as sorting, filtering, image zooming, and more, allowing customers to browse through products with control. Commerce Cloud also provides inventory management controls within the platform. Its flexibility is structured to accommodate a wide range of business models. It also helps collect visitor/shopper data to customize the shopping experience of individuals or groups.
Pros
Cons
Pricing
Users will have to contact Salesforce Commerce to get a pricing plan.
While there are so many eCommerce software options available in the market, vendors and merchants have to compare different software options and see what works and suits their business model the best. All business models are different & unique.
We have given you the best-compiled data, and all you have to do is try and compare various software mediums to get the best bang for your buck. Good luck!
This article was also published on Growmax's Brand Blog