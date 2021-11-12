Top 5 Gaming Tokens by Market Capitalization

Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain gaming startups created by Sky Mavis back in 2018 in Vietnam. Enjin Coin is an ERC 20 based token that is a decentralized platform. Sandbox is the ultimate sandbox, giving players the ability to create anything they want with the availability of resources. Decentraland is a game that focuses on purchasing and customizing 3D space represented by a non-fungible asset called LAND. MANA created it’s all-time high of $4.95 on October 30, 2021.