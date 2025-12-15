Wouldn’t it be nice to go to your closest store or even to another country and pay in any crypto of your preference, without exchanging for local currency? There are some countries and cities where you could do this, at least, in a lot of available stores that accept different coins. From cafés and hotels to cinemas and even clinics, more and more venues around the globe are accepting crypto as payment. Determining the exact number of these outlets is a difficult task, though. Sometimes, reality doesn’t pair well with whatever we can research online. It can happen that a particular store stopped accepting crypto a while ago, and it can also happen that there are new ones around with little online presence, but actively taking crypto payments. We’ll check here the five countries with more venues accepting crypto coins according to BTC Map and Bitcoin Map. It’s important to consider that this data isn’t fully accurate for a number of reasons, but it can work as a guide to the things we can find if we visit these places. Let’s go! We’ll check here the five countries with more venues accepting crypto coins according to BTC Map and Bitcoin Map. BTC Map BTC Map Bitcoin Map Bitcoin Map Italy Italy sits in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea in Europe, and is known for its art, food, and rich history. It’s also on the crypto map: BTC Map lists around 1,083 venues across the country that accept crypto, while Bitcoin Map shows 194 locations. The most active cities are Milan and Rome, where cafés, hotels, restaurants, tech shops, clinics, and a growing fleet of Bitcoin ATMs make spending crypto straightforward for visitors. BTC Map lists around 1,083 venues across the country that accept crypto, while Bitcoin Map shows 194 locations. Regulation has moved fast. The EU Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, entered into force in June 2023, and its key rules started applying in mid and late 2024, with full application phases targeting late 2024 and beyond. It requires exchanges, wallet providers, and stablecoin issuers to register, meet capital and transparency standards, and protect client assets. Existing operators can keep running temporarily if they apply for full authorization. EU Markets in Crypto-Assets EU Markets in Crypto-Assets If you travel to Italy with crypto, you can expect a mixed experience. In major cities, you'll find Bitcoin ATMs and businesses happy to accept cryptocurrencies, while outside of them, acceptance is less common. Besides, talking about taxes, gains from selling or exchanging crypto-assets are subject to a substitute tax of 26%. From 1 January 2026, the rate __is set to rise __to 33%. Not exactly a tax haven, but popular with crypto nonetheless. is set to rise Venezuela This country is located on the northern coast of South America and is known for its oil reserves, natural beauty, and current economic struggles. Because of the latter, crypto has found a strong foothold there. According to Bitcoin Map, about 1,388 venues of all kinds accept cryptocurrencies, while BTC Map lists 160. Caracas and Barquisimeto lead the way, with restaurants, electronics stores, and small markets accepting Bitcoin and stablecoin payments. This grassroots adoption has made Venezuela one of Latin America’s most active crypto hubs. economic struggles economic struggles According to Bitcoin Map, about 1,388 venues of all kinds accept cryptocurrencies, while BTC Map lists 160 Crypto regulations in Venezuela are complex and tightly tied to the government’s control. In 2017, the National Superintendency of Crypto Assets (SUNACRIP) was created to oversee digital assets, exchanges, and mining. In 2019, it issued rules requiring registration and licensing for crypto activities —which were rarely followed. However, in March 2023, the Maduro administration intervened in SUNACRIP amid a major corruption scandal linked to oil-backed crypto operations, leaving the legal environment uncertain. a major corruption scandal a major corruption scandal Travelers using crypto in Venezuela can find local businesses open to payments in Bitcoin or USDT, particularly through the exchange Binance. Outside big cities, usage drops and conversion to bolívares (the national currency) can be unpredictable. Taxes on crypto transactions __were announced __in 2022 with rates up to 20%, but enforcement is inconsistent and tied to an administration that lacks international recognition. were announced El Salvador El Salvador is a small Central American country, best known for its beaches, volcanoes, and coffee. It’s also become famous for its bold embrace of cryptocurrency, so it had to be on our list. According to BTC Map, around 1,441 venues across the country accept crypto payments, while Bitcoin Map lists only 8 —which seems more a matter of incomplete listings than lack of adoption. The most active cities are San Salvador and Berlín, the latter known for its circular Bitcoin economy where many shops, cafés, and hotels accept crypto. According to BTC Map, around 1,441 venues across the country accept crypto payments, while Bitcoin Map lists only 8 —which seems more a matter of incomplete listings than lack of adoption. and Berlín and Berlín The country made history in 2021 by passing theBitcoin Law that made Bitcoin legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. However, in May 2024, the Legislative Assembly revoked Bitcoin’s legal tender status, citing the need for monetary stability, though use of the cryptocurrency remains common for daily transactions and tourism. The government still supports Bitcoin infrastructure through the Chivo Wallet and related projects. Bitcoin Law Bitcoin Law Travelers in El Salvador can pay with Bitcoin in many places, from beach towns like El Zonte to shopping malls in San Salvador, where Bitcoin ATMs are common. Additionally, Bitcoin investors __are exempt __from capital gains tax, and foreign investors enjoy similar benefits when using crypto in the country. are exempt Brazil Brazil, the largest country in South America, is also one of the region’s most dynamic crypto markets. According to BTC Map, the country has around 2,357 venues accepting crypto payments, while Bitcoin Map lists 96. The most active cities are São Paulo and Rolante (named “State Capital of Bitcoin”), where restaurants, taxi drivers, hotels, clinics, and even lawyers welcome Bitcoin and other digital assets. According to BTC Map, the country has around 2,357 venues accepting crypto payments, while Bitcoin Map lists 96. State Capital of Bitcoin State Capital of Bitcoin Brazil’s main regulatory framework came with Law 14.478/2022, approved in 2022 and effective from 2023. It defines digital assets, sets rules for service providers, and assigns the Central Bank of Brazil as the main authority for crypto supervision. The law requires exchanges and custodians to obtain authorization and follow anti-money-laundering standards. The Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) oversees tokens considered securities. Law 14.478/2022 Law 14.478/2022 For travelers in Brazil who use crypto, you will find many gateways and payment options, especially in major cities. When it comes to taxation, from 2025, a flat tax rate of 17.5% applies to all crypto gains, replacing prior exemptions and limits. We can say that, at least, it’s much lower than Italy’s. to taxation to taxation United States The United States of North America is one of the largest crypto markets in the world. According to BTC Map, there are around 2,494 venues accepting cryptocurrencies, while Bitcoin Map lists an impressive 28,149. New York and Washington lead in adoption, with all kinds of stores and services. According to BTC Map, there are around 2,494 venues accepting cryptocurrencies, while Bitcoin Map lists an impressive 28,149 Regulation in the U.S. is complex and spread across several agencies. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) treats many tokens as securities, while the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) classifies Bitcoin and Ether as commodities. Rules are also influenced by state laws, such as New York’s BitLicense, introduced in 2014 to oversee exchanges and custodians. These overlapping frameworks create both protection and complexity for users and businesses. Regulation in the U.S Regulation in the U.S New York’s BitLicense New York’s BitLicense Travelers in the U.S. can use Bitcoin and stablecoins in most cities, not just major ones. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) treats cryptocurrency as property, meaning gains are subject to capital gains tax (from 0% to 20%), similar to stocks. Users must report profits or losses when selling or spending crypto if they reside in the country. Internal Revenue Service Internal Revenue Service More Crypto Adoption When we talk about crypto adoption, the numbers can tell very different stories depending on what is being measured. According to Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, the top five countries are India, the United States, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Brazil. Their ranking is based on on-chain data and transaction volumes across centralized exchanges, peer-to-peer markets, and DeFi platforms. That means a country can rank high in crypto use without having many physical businesses accepting it. According to Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, the top five countries are India, the United States, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Brazil. 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index This explains why maps showing venues that accept crypto payments don’t always align with these rankings. A nation might have thousands of crypto-friendly cafés and stores yet show lower on “adoption” charts, while another with fewer venues might lead because of investment activity, remittances, or savings in stablecoins. In many cases, people use crypto more for transferring money, trading, or protecting their assets than for daily purchases. For many users, crypto represents a personal vault rather than a wallet for spending. Decentralized platforms like Obyte, which run on a DAG structure without miners or block producers, let users hold and transfer value freely, with no intermediaries or censorship. While businesses that accept crypto are an encouraging sign, true adoption also includes every user choosing this technology for independence, privacy, and financial control. Obyte Obyte Featured Vector Image by rawpixel.com/Freepik Featured Vector Image by rawpixel.com/Freepik Freepik Freepik