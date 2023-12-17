59 Stories To Learn About Bitcoin Maximalism

Let's learn about via these 59 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Bitcoin Maximalism /Learn Repo 1. China Intensifies Crypto Crackdown A quick rundown on past cryptocurrency regulation in China, along with some predictions of possible futures. 2. Getting the Lingo Right: 10 Most-Relevant Crypto Abbreviations & Keywords to Know Here are the top 10 cryptocurrency abbreviations and keywords you must know. 3. 10 Shared Beliefs of a Bitcoin Maximalist While some maximalists assert that altcoins are just unregistered securities, most consider them technically and morally questionable, if not outright scams. 4. Barter to Bitcoin: The Evolution of Money Through The Ages The last few years the interest for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology has skyrocketed. Many financial institutions and companies have invested in... 5. Bitcoin is an Authentic Form of Resistance Against CBDCs Bitcoin doesn't have ever-changing rules; it doesn’t inflate you away, it doesn’t require a third party, and no one can freeze or seize your funds. 6. Who Will Die and Who Will Thrive in the Upcoming Crypto Ice Age A look into the future of decentralization from the perspective of good 'ol open-source collaboration. 7. How Did Investors React To Bitcoin's ATH? Bitcoin's recent price surge ensured the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high, breaking beyond the $66,000 barrier for the first time. What should we expect? 8. Bitcoin Halving And Its Stock-To-Flow Ratio Bitcoin is poised to become the currency of the future and it is well supported technically by the concept of halving and stock-to-flow model. 9. Is Bitcoin Really The Best Alternative Investment Asset For Your Portfolio? Bitcoin's YTD performance is up +20% along with a +287% increase since the past 6 months when institutional movement started to kick off. 10. Your Money Is All Set To Lose More Value. Again. There’s a simple strategy that will change your financial life and you don’t need to be Warren Buffett to understand it. 11. Bitcoin is the bastion of Freedom Tech Pandora's box has been opened. Bitcoin has proven that decentralized tech can be used to push back against oppressive regimes. But that's not just important to monetary policy. 12. Bitcoin Bull Market: Comparing 2020 against 2016 The uptrend period when Bitcoin approached $ 18,000 and what's going on reminds us of Cycle Theory in the past, as well as the uptrend of 2016 - 2017, simply because the market could change. change, but human psychology is the same. We will look back at the two phases: 2016-2017 and the current period, so that investors can draw their own conclusions about what to do when the market is in the FOMO phase. 13. PayPal's Bitcoin Play Will To Create A Sharp Uptick in Crypto-Adoption PayPal’s user base could generate demand for over 15% of Bitcoin’s current market cap over the next 12 months. 14. Bitcoin On The Brink of Mass Adoption. Whither Next? Over the last few months, we have seen major growth of interest in Bitcoin. Tesla, Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Apple Pay, Uber, Amazon, General Motors, Twitter, and Oracle – all of them began talking about crypto integration as a payment method. 15. Crypto Adoption or Abandonment: What Will India Decide? As a result, the rushed RBI 2018 proposed ban on crypto trading left the Indian traders uncertain about the future for over two years. 16. Nakamoto's idea Vs The Real World: How Bitcoin Is More Mainstream Than You Think Millions of people still wonder. Can bitcoin and mainstream finance (fiat money) ever get along? 17. Bitcoin Exceeds $40,000 For The First Time Ever: Value Doubles in Less Than a Month The value of Bitcoin is worth more than $740 billion just behind Tesla at $758.26 billion, and digital cryptocurrency markets are worth more than $1 trillion, 18. Busting Bitcoin Myths: The Lindy Effect According to the widely-cited "Lindy effect" Wikipedia page, the future life expectancy of a technology or an idea is proportional to its current age. However, this is a non-scientific and statistically-invalid claim, which is often used by Bitcoin maximalists to back their claim that Bitcoin is more valid because it's been around for longer. 19. Bitcoin in 2021 - Insights from Chainalysis Chainalysis' Chief Economist shares insights into Bitcoin as a maturing asset. 20. No, Bitcoin Is Not Going to Fail! Arguments for why Bitcoin the digital asset will not fail. What are they? Come on, let's go take a look... 21. Making Money with Bitcoin - A Guide This piece covers the major ways to make your bitcoins work for you with tips on how to start earning with these strategies. 22. Bitcoin Price Exploding Will Be The Hallmark of 2020 How investors and custody's perception towards bitcoin changed in 2020 23. What Makes Bitcoin so Groundbreaking and How to Take it Forward Darwin's law of natural selection, commonly known as the survival of the fittest, defines it as the "principle by which each slight variation [of a trait], if useful, is preserved”. 24. Bringing DeFi to Bitcoin Ecosystem: Because, What Else? It’s time to build DeFi money lego on the Bitcoin ecosystem. 25. Bitcoin’s First Great Crisis Is Setting The Stage For A Digital-First New Normal The novel coronavirus might not be the world’s first pandemic or even the deadliest. But the virus has set the stage for a truly unprecedented time of global harmony. 26. Why You're the Only One Who Cares About Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency has an odd and insular community. 27. Digging Further Down the Mine: Understanding Bitcoin Difficulty Bitcoin mining difficulty is currently at an all-time high. 28. Is Bitcoin Really Bad for the Environment? While there is some legitimacy to Bitcoin's negative carbon footprint, the claims are overblown and distributed ledgers can actually help the environment. 29. Here's Why MicroStrategy Put 85% of its Cash Reserves in Bitcoin What if we told you that one company now owns 0.182% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist. And it's not even a Bitcoin or cryptocurrency-related company. 30. Did We Front Run Bitcoin Seasonality? Did we front run Bitcoin seasonality? Here we analyze Bitcoin's 4-year cycle. 31. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 4 Interview with Brian Lockhart For more background and history on the Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries check out Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 1 Interview with Hodlonaut. Brian Lockhart has been into Bitcoin since 2010 and currently works at Casa doing product managment for their Bitcoin + Lightning node product. Brian also runs the Seattle Bitcoin Meetup and is well known in the Bitcoin community. 32. Is Bitcoin Going To Breach $100k in 2021? Will Bitcoin reach 100k USD before the end of this year? What are the predictions for the crypto market and when can we expect the market peak? 33. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 6 Interview with Crypto Meme Central For more background and history on the Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries check out Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 1 Interview with Hodlonaut.Crypto Meme Central is one of my favorite Bitcoin meme makers in the game. His sarcastic and witty memes are guaranteed to trigger the very people he pokes fun at. 34. The State Control over Property and Finance and How Bitcoin Can Help With Becoming Independent World history shows that during the last 3,400 years, only 268 of them were completely peaceful. This means that none of us have lived a single year during which there was no war in one part or another of the world. 35. “Bitcoin is going to hit $65,000, and it's going to hit it very soon,” - Anti Danilevski At the beginning of January 2021, Bitcoin set a new record-breaking price point, surpassing the $42,000 mark. Many experts believe that this is still far from the limit. 36. Bitcoin Is Emerging As The Only Pandemic-Resistant Currency in Our Globalized Economy There is an old saying in trading circles that goes “buy the rumour and sell the news”. As rumours of impending lockdowns and travel bans spread in late February, uncertainty was sowed in international financial markets. 37. The Developers' Guide to Liquid, One of the First Sidechains of Bitcoin by Blockstream If you are going to work on software using Liquid, the sidechain of Bitcoin, there are several concepts you need to be familiar with. 38. "The Correlation Between The Dollar And Bitcoin Has Been Inversely Proportional" - Nikita Soshnikov The crypto market now has a market capitalization of over $1.5 trillion. 39. How Will The Bitcoin Halving Impact You? It’s a question that I’m sure many Bitcoin owners are asking. In around 90 days from now on 8th May, Bitcoin’s mining reward will be cut in half (that’s what a ‘halving’ means) and crypto commentators believe that it could trigger some significant price activity, and boost the BTC price skywards. 40. "Ukrainians [are] among the top adopters of cryptocurrency in the world" Bitcoin among other Cryptocurrencies may soon be used legally in Ukraine, once President Volodymyr Zelensky signs legislation passed by Ukraine’s Parliament. 41. Education and Bitcoin Are Key to Wealth Protection Bitcoin Investors Are The Biggest Winners During InflationI believe there can only be one definition of inflation, and that is the one headlined by the Nobel Prize-winning economist, Milton Friedman: 42. About Bitcoin: What Altcoins and Shitcoins Don't Seem To Get After 30 years of trial and error, this new, pristine asset class called Bitcoin has emerged, it’s here, staring at you in the face. It works. 43. Savage Bitcoiners Volume 1: Interview with Psychedelic Bart Name: Psychedelic Bart a.k.a. Psycho Bart 44. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 2 Interview with David Bennett David Bennett has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin since 2015 and hosts the "Bitcoin And..." podcast where he features a variety of guests that discuss various Bitcoin topics. 45. Yet Another Case For Bitcoin Maximalism: Will BTC replace USD? Bitcoin vs. Dollar (USA), which one will become a global currency in the near future? Over half of the world’s population is aged under 35 and live in emerging markets, where national currencies are considered to be inferior to USD. 46. Hacker Noon's Bitcoin Manifesto Hint: We're Turning Up the Heat on Bitcoin Stories. Only the best will make the cut. 47. Bitcoin Shall Bring Back The Lost Art of Commercial Banking How emerging economies can lead the crypto revolution in commercial banking and enjoy an economic renaissance based on sound money 48. Mr. Ray Dalio - "You're Wrong. Again." Bitcoin Will Never Get Banned. Here's Why Invariably, as bitcoin spikes and defies gravity, either up or down, the attention of institutional investors, central bankers and prominent financiers is suddenly awaken. 49. Why You Should Start With A Small Allocation into Bitcoin in 2021 I first heard about Bitcoin in December 2017, at the peak of the bubble. My college roommates and I were drawing J curves on a whiteboard, predicting $100k Bitcoin and feeling FOMO for not getting in earlier. 50. The Case Against Crypto Maximalism Bitcoin is one of the 21st century's most remarkable innovations. The ability to send and receive value over the Internet without relying on a centralized intermediary signifies a paradigm shift in the evolution of money. Bitcoin's disruptive influence has extended far beyond money and could reach nearly every aspect of the global economy as there are several other social constructs that have the potential to be transformed by open blockchains. Blockchain-based technologies can help us digitize essential constructs, like contracts, in a manner that is less vulnerable to manipulation by third parties i.e., trust-minimized. 51. Understanding The Cryptocurrency Bull Run 2021 In this article, I explain the larger pieces of the puzzle contributing to this epic 2021 cryptocurrency bull run. 52. A PSA to Bitcoin Newbs A Public Service Announcement to Bitcoin Newbs: How to drown out the noise, stack sats and stay focused on the Bitcoin bull cycle. 53. Bitcoin: The Great Game The following are not my beliefs, but a compilation of notes from conversations I had with a self-described Bitcoin “mutant”, named Edan Yago, contributor to Sovryn. Letting him ramble on about Bitcoin resulted in mesmerizing, mythical, and fascinating ruminations about Bitcoin’s destiny. So for one, I myself believe in Bitcoin as a digital store of value. It is a huge chunk of my portfolio, and I believe it will outlast 99% of the cryptocurrencies we have today. There is no better symbol of scarcity and hard money in crypto to date. However, I feel just about the same level of admiration for Ethereum, as it is opening up so many use cases through DeFi and DAOs. I am putting my biases aside to explain a very rare (and what I find fascinating) point of view. I present you Part 1 of The Hero’s Journey of Bitcoin: 54. 5 Reasons Why Getting A Bitcoin-Based Retirement Plan Makes Sense Instead of utilizing a normal individual retirement account, perhaps you should consider getting a bitcoin IRA. Learn how these plans can stand above the rest! 55. Here's Why We Need Bitcoin [Part I] The objective of this series of posts is to show why Bitcoin is a better form of money than the ones we currently use. For that, however, we first need to think about some fundamental concepts without which considering Bitcoin in a serious way is impossible. 56. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 5 Interview with Matt Odell For more background and history on the Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries check out Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 1 Interview with Hodlonaut. Most people know Matt Odell from the Tales From the Crypt podcast he co-hosts with Marty Bent. He is also cofounder of Final Message, Bitcoin Citadel and an advisor for Bottlepay and givebitcoin. 57. Bitcoin: Microstrategy's Michael Saylor Unchained The thinking and the strategies behind Saylor´s bold bitcoin investing. 58. Bitcoin As Legal Tender is Just The First Step For El Salvador To Foster Economic Development What steps should El Salvador take to further bitcoinization and foster its economic development. Saylor and Tudor Jones: start lobbying for Bitcoin 59. BTC Should Be in Your Portfolio: A Comparison of Bitcoin, Gold and ETFs When it comes to Bitcoin or its price, interested readers will find thousands of articles on the Internet. The range here extends from apocalyptic scenarios to extremely positive forecasts. On the one hand, it underlines the volatility and the unpredictable nature of the digital currency. On the other hand, the range shows that, while it is easy to obtain information in the digital age, it is all the more difficult to find high-quality information. Neutral and objective considerations are rare, as self-interest often accompanies the valuation of an asset. Thank you for checking out the 59 most read stories about Bitcoin Maximalism on HackerNoon.