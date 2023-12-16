62 Stories To Learn About Tech Startups

Let's learn about via these 62 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Tech Startups /Learn Repo 1. Unicorn Startup Companies Founded During a Recession The global recession is a turbulence time for all businesses. We have used to be afraid of scenarios that may play out during and after the financial downturn. Different sources define this period as "a significant decline in economic activity, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in the real gross domestic product (GDP), real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales." 2. Clubhouse: The Bomani Effect Clubhouse is an invitation-only, audio chat app, valued in Dec 2020 at $100 million. It is now valued at 1 billion USD since Jan 2021. 3. What Makes A Venture Studio So Successful at Building Startups? As an increasing number of venture studios break into the entrepreneurial scene, it’s time to analyze what makes this model so competitive. 4. A Genius, a Deceiver, or a Naive Dreamer? Deep Tech Explained In 1943, the American aircraft engineer Clarence "Kelly" Johnson received a call from the Pentagon: the US Air Force needed a fighter jet. Johnson ran Advanced Development Projects (ADP), a closed division of the Lockheed Corporation aircraft manufacturing company. It was located in a separate room, and only employees directly involved in the development of ADP could go in there. 5. D2C 101: Why the Future of Retail is Vertical Commerce and D2C Brands For as long as humanity has existed, so has commerce in the form of sharing, bartering and selling resources. Even before currency in its most rudimentary form has come into existence in Mesopotamia in 3000BC, economies were created through bartering where people would exchange goods/services based on perceived value (Person A would want to sell Item A to Person B who finds Item A valuable in return for Item B which holds more value to Person A than it does to Person B). 6. How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips Learn to think critically about your ideas 7. Low-code for Hackers In recent years Low-code/No-code has become a hot topic. According to that approach an IT-system is developed visually. Conventional wisdom says that building an MVP on low-code is OK, but if something sophisticated and scalable is needed, you have to code it traditionally. These visual tools seem to be very limited. Let me reveal the other side of low-code world, which has no such limits. 8. An insight into Asia's Tech Startup Scene With the boom in technology, tech startups are booming all over the world, especially in the Asian region. In recent years, it has been noticed that startups are growing the track record of success stories in the business world. 9. Why Working in a Startup Is More Rewarding Than a Career in Big-Tech Five reasons of why working in a startup might be more rewarding than position in a big-name company for specialists, who are focused on career achievements. 10. Start with a Prototype, Follow with an MVP and Then Get to the Final Product Your Guide to the Main Stages of Tech Startup Development 11. The Pitch Deck That Makes Investors Say Yes In these uncertain times of Covid-19 and lockdown, it’ll come as no surprise to say that investments, as with everything else, have taken a bit of a hit. In France alone, investment was down 30% in April compared to April 2019. But, not to despair! Despite the current climate, investors are indeed still active. 12. #FoundersConnect: Njoku Emmanuel, the 19-year-old CEO & Co-founder of Lazerpay Interview with Lazerpay co-founder & CEO, Njoku Emmanuel. 13. So You're Planning To Pitch Your Startup W/O a Growth Strategy This Year? A month ago, I had the privilege to chat with a third-time founder with two successful exits under his belt. 14. Valuing Cryptocurrencies: When to Go by Exchange Listing Count and When Not To At the moment, there are more than 1500 cryptocurrencies existing today, with a combined market capitalization of over $18 billion. As the crypto industry progresses at a high pace, investors are constantly willing to trade in this never-sleeping market. In order to be able to participate in cryptocurrency trading, users turn to the so-called exchanges. 15. Why Startups Are Better To Work For Last fall as I started my last year at UCLA, I aggressively applied and interviewed for programming jobs. The decision agonized me for weeks and I devoured career guides and advice. And in the end, I chose a small 50 person startup over exciting companies like Facebook, Stripe, and Cruise. I basically chose less money for more work mostly because it was a startup. 16. Should You Build Your Startup in Public? You have had a great idea, spent some time validating your business idea and are now facing the next questions: How should I approach my building? One of the most used buzzwords in the indie hacker space is “building in public“. It comes in different styles and with different methods. Of course, success in building a side-project publicly also varies. I aim to provide a starting point in this article with a look at methods, platforms, and tools. This blog-post links into the series on introduction in the indie hacker space. 17. Using CI/CD Pipelines to Increase the Speed and Quality of Software Development Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery in the development process. How the CI/CD pipeline helps create products and implement new features better and fast 18. Startup Interview with Changsu Lee, Allganize's Founder and CEO This interview with Changsu Lee, founder and CEO of Allganize, Inc. goes into details the main reasons why he started his AI NLU company back in 2017. 19. Ayo Akindele, Founder and CEO of Kyshi Interview with Ayo Akindele, of Kyshi, a payment startup for transnational money transactions. 20. Startup Interview with Vivek Khatri, Director & Founder, at Emizen Tech Vivek Khatri, Director and Founder of a Startup of the year nominee Emizen Tech, shares their origin story, why they focus on retention and exciting technology. 21. #FoundersConnect: Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor of TechCabal Conversation with Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor of TechCabal on her interesting life experiences, thoughts of religion, work culture and more! 22. 3 Ways in Which Launching a Startup Is Easier in the Post-COVID Era The post-COVID world is full of global opportunities for early-stage companies to develop and grow. Learn how to build a startup with online tools. 23. #FoundersConnect: Eyitayo Ogunmola, Founder of Utiva, an African Ed-tech Startup I speak with Eyitayo Ogunmola, the CEO of Utiva, an education service for Africans and people of colour entering the tech industry. 24. 5 Productivity Hacks to Get More Done as the Founder of a Startup As a founder of a startup, chances are that you have one thing constantly going on in your mind: getting more work done. 25. How Do You Measure Success? Downloads, Traction, and Revenue MyValet updates car parking and car services to the 21st century. No more paper, no more stamps, no more cash. 26. How to Evaluate New Ideas For Value? It is easy to know the value of a product or service which is used often and is accepted as something worthy to pay for. Everyone agrees gold coins are valuable even if they don’t know the current gold rate in their currency. 27. As the Hype Ends, Brazil's Tech Startup Investment Landscape is Changing for the Better Brazil's become a startup paradise, but the current funding low is leaving its mark. What's in store for the Brazilian startup ecosystem at the end of 2022 28. 5 Challenges Your Cannabis Tech Startup Needs to Solve: 2020 Edition With recreational and medical marijuana legalisation efforts comes great business opportunity, and unsolved problems. As of today, recreational and medical marijuana legalisation efforts have succeeded in multiple jurisdictions across the world, and counting. On the list is Luxembourg to become the first European country to join the ranks of Canada and U.S. in relaxing weed laws. 29. #FoundersConnect: Bunmi Akinyemiju, Partner at GreenHouse Capital, Former CEO Venture Garden Group I speak with Bunmi Akinyemiju, one of the biggest investors in the African startup space, and Founding Partner at GreenHouse Capital. 30. The 3-Step Process to Hiring a Software Engineer For Your Startup The standard coding interview gauges coding prowess the same way an IQ test gauges intelligence. Basically, barely at all. 31. The Series A Startup Guide to Outstaffing Software Developers This is a quick guide on how to select remote development teams for startups at the Series A stage that may need to add remote engineers to their teams. 32. #FoundersConnect: Ameyaw Debrah, the Founder of Ameyawdebrah.com | Ghanaian Celebrity Blogger Peace has a conversation with Ameyaw Debrah, Ghanaian celebrity blogger and founder of Ameyawdebrah.com, a lifestyle news blog about media, his life, and more. 33. Growing a Startup is all About Decision Making I love reading the insights of successful entrepreneurs contemplating on their decision-making evolution and try to draw insights from my own experience as a startup owner. The more I’m into it, the more I realize that growing a startup is all about decision making. 34. #FoundersConnect: Tosin Faniro-Dada, MD /CEO of Endeavor (Nigeria) Peace has a conversation with Tosin Faniro-Dada, the MD & CEO of Endeavor in Nigeria, about her career and her passion for helping entrepreneurs. 35. #FoundersConnect: Ben Lyon, CEO and CoFounder of Stax, an Offline Payment App for Africans Conversation with Ben Lyon of Hover Developer Services, the parent company of Stax, a simple way to carry out payment services without internet or USSD codes. 36. Meet Clockwise Software Meet Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. 37. [ANN] Pitch.Tech - A Dottech Domains & Startup Grind Competition For Ideapreneurs Win $10,000 in equity-free funding and over $100,000 in startup benefits. 38. Kristina Cahojova, CEO at Kegg.Tech: #MyStartInTech Story In this interview, Kristina Cahojova, CEO of Kegg.Tech talks about how she got her start in the tech world. 39. All the Tech You Need to Start an Online Business New business owners must ensure they have a good foundation of the necessary technologies to run their businesses. 40. What is the Difference Between MVP and POC? In this article, we will look at definitions for MVPs and POCs and the circumstances in which to use them. 41. Tadeas Adamjak from UXtweak Talks About How to "Make Your Websites Better" UXtweak is user experience (UX) research platform providing tools for usability testing, IA research and behavior analysis. Read its origin story and more! 42. Thrilled to be Recognized as a Trending Startup in Jaipur, India Emizentech is recognized as one of the trending startups in Jaipur India in 2022 by Hackernoon. 43. Should I Work At A Startup Or An Established Company? A Company vs A Startup. What’s best? In this article, I review my experience working at both startups and companies to help you determine your best route. 44. #FoundersConnect: Godwin Tom, Serial Entrepreneur, Music Business Mogul & CEO of iMANAGE AFRICA Conversation with Godwin Tom, an expert in music management and CEO of iMANAGE Africa on his journey, his work, and the future. 45. How to Launch a Tech Startup and Raise Financing in the U.S. Starting a tech business in the U.S. can be a challenge and a privilege. While the market is large, the competition is intense and consumer standards are high. 46. Exploring Taiwanese Start Up Culture Following our hiring survey for Taiwan startups, this story discusses how local companies find talent, and the importance of employer branding for scalability. 47. What Are The Most Common Mistakes New Startups Make? Newbie startups fly HIGH and then fall hard! Here’s why. 48. Right Entrepreneur, Right Problem: The First Steps in Startup Building “Focus on getting your MVP’s value proposition incredibly clear. If your grandma doesn’t understand it’s probably not clear.” [49. When We Can Pitch Startups at Events Again, Take These Lessons With You](https://hackernoon.com/when-we-can-pitch-startups-at-events-again-take-these-lessons-with-you-in2jc3yio) Here I am, a twenty-year-old astrophysics student designing satellites to place in orbit around Mars and a self-starter entrepreneur longing to show my baby — nect MODEM — to the earth. I've had a few bumps on the road. Thankfully, I learned a few valuable lessons, and the experience of attending five conferences with my startup as my product made me reflect on a lot I'd like to share with other aspiring startup owners. 50. Taking on “12 Startups in 12 Months” Challenge in 2022 I am doing the 12 Startups in 12 Months challenge starting from January 2022. That means I need to build and launch one startup every single month of 2022! 51. How Tech Companies are Helping in Times of Covid-19 Crisis Since the pandemic COVID-19 is shaking all over the world, several people are dying and facing issues to earn for their livelihood. Well, big tech companies have responded with unusual alacrity and they are helping people during this crisis. 52. How to Negotiate a Letter of Intent (LOI) That Provides a Smooth Acquisition Process The buyer needs to see that there are no hidden surprises waiting for them. 53. Console #16: Fake Like Factories and Surviving the Surveillance Apocalypse 01/05/2020 54. Startups Are Thriving in LA: It's An Entrepreneurial Hot Spot In this article, there are some great insights about the Los Angeles business hub that places it in the lead in the post-pandemic era! 55. Useful Tools To Improve Your Business Performance To improve business performance, a business spends a lot of time, effort, and money unaware of the tools that can help him/her to boost business performance. 56. Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire Product, growth, and content marketers all have unique roles to play in your tech startup, but which should you prioritize? This article answers that question. 57. 9 Things I‘ve Learned About Running a Startup Almost 2 years ago, we launched Meddy out of a class project at college. We faced our fair share of challenges from lawsuits to team conflicts to engineering issues etc. 58. 7 Startups Founded During the Pandemic These 7 Startup Founders used the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to propel them forward. From asynchronous communication apps to a self-sanitizin 59. AI Startup Financing: 6 Best Seed Funding Options in 2022 So you have a new cutting-edge AI product/service idea. 60. The Ideal Tech Co-Founder for Your Startup: Expert Tips to Avoid Odds of Failure in 2021 Choosing a technical co-founder is one of the most important decisions you'll make as an entrepreneur. 61. Descriptive Analysis: Why Did These 500 Trending Startups Shut Down? Discovering meaningful patterns in business failures. 62. Startup Journey: From Aviation To Fintech The ninth interview in the Startup Journey series: Building an airline out of necessity & an innovative fintech product out of passion