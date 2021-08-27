6 Best WooCommerce Alternatives You Should Switch To In 2021

The marketplace platform you use to build your online store plays a crucial role in determining your success rate. More focus is needed in analyzing and selecting the platform. You need to weigh each platform's real pros and cons and match it with your business model.

Woocommerce is a well-known and widely used online platform that supports users in building an excellent online store with extensive features that benefit admin, sellers, and buyers. Being an open-source platform, it is easily accessible to all users and very cost-effective.

Although Woocommerce has many crucial aspects necessary to run an online store, it still lacks in many areas that make its users go for alternatives.

Why Would You Need Woocommerce Alternatives?

Woocommerce is widely dependent on other plugins to function. Initially, being open-source, it is free to use, but all additional plugins are chargeable and are very costly.

More improvements are needed in mobile UI. Woocommerce supports only a few payment gateways, and they are not very familiar for customers to use.

Setting up the shipment process is really a headache for Woocommerce users. Detailed documentation is not available, which makes it difficult while changing the code for customization.

After facing the above-mentioned issues, every user will plan for platform migration and search for the best Woocommerce alternatives.



Below have mentioned the top 6 Woocommerce alternatives with detailed descriptions. Analyze each platform and choose the one that is a perfect match for your business requirements.

Zielcommerce is a trustworthy marketplace platform that inherits all commendable features to facilitate users to have a global connection with their target audience. Starting from ecommerce software development to hosting your ecommerce store, Zielcommerce offers end-end support. This platform possesses all function modules that are found in Woocommerce and it delivers better results than any other platform.

Impressive features of this woocommerce alternatives

Own the complete source code with one-time payment.

Reach your global audience with multilingual and multi currency support.

Let your user be comfortable with the most commonly used payment gateways that are integrated in this platform.

Best order management system that ensures the right product is delivered on the right time.

Useful inventory management system that properly notifies vendors regarding stock availability.

Sellers and admin can utilize their dashboards to understand their transaction and performance of the platform.

Finally, Zielcommerce lets you experience personalization and helps you in supporting your business growth through its scalable platform and proves to be the best woocommerce alternatives in the market.

Get a smooth platform migration process with Squarespace. The platform has all the extensive features that are available in your existing Woocommerce alternatives. Without any data loss, you can start experiencing your new platform features to enhance your business performance and get you better revenue.

Pros

The platform is integrated with social media logins and facilitates easy registration for users.

Accurate analytics will support users to get a clear idea about the business. Order tracking facility is available.

Easy bulk upload option for vendors to save their time.

Cons

Payment gateways are not user-friendly, and it affects the conversion rate.

Mobile applications require many more e-commerce features.

Squarespace has more inspiring features that make it more meritorious and the most preferable for woocommerce alternatives.

Opencart is a renowned eCommerce platform that is well-known for its attractive user interface of woocommerce alternatives. Each user group, like admin, sellers, and buyers, will find the features that will facilitate them in using the platform in a better way. Opencart allows users to get easy branding as the platform is completely SEO-friendly and improves search engine ranking.

Pros

Affordable pricing with no hidden charges.

High page loading speed attracts more visitors.

Support for different payment processors.

Setup and installation are less time-consuming. No technical experience is needed to handle the platform.

Cons

Restricted access to features in the free version

The need to focus on customer support

Doesn’t support advanced search options.

User can experience a complete 3600 ecommerce solution with this challenging woocommerce alternatives.

Prestashop is the most commendable marketplace platform that supports 100% customization and is scalable to support business growth of woocommerce alternatives. The platform gains better traffic, and the website possesses a better user interface. The excellent content management system will effectively get you enough audience, and maximum ROI is guaranteed.

Pros

Unlimited themes are available for personalization of the platform

Sellers can add products in bulk and can have unlimited products on their page

The platform can support sudden and huge website traffic.

Gain clear insights about your eCommerce application with the help of analytics and reporting features.

Easy website builder with drag and drop option

Cons

Cannot rely on the hosting service.

Need to be more user-friendly.

Need technical support to integrate any third-party API.

Prestashop is one of the best woocommerce competitors that can satisfy users with all advanced features.

Uniware is extraordinary eCommerce software that offers better data recovery and backup woocommerce alternatives. Uniware supports smooth data migration and can instantly start utilizing your new platform without much difficulty whatever platform you were using. Multi-store features will support users with multiple stores in multiple locations and maintain them under a single online store.

Pros

All payments are transparent, and no hidden charges

Users will get regular software updates.

In-built mobile app features for mobile users.

The platform contains multiple currencies and multiple languages options to get global connections.

Cons

It suits well with startups and not for corporate businesses

Bulk upload of products is not possible.

Uniware is a genuine woocommerce alternatives that comes with user-friendly features with affordable pricing.

Shopnix is a well-reputed marketplace platform that helps users without any technical knowledge to effectively handle the online store also one of the best woocommerce alternatives. The customization feature will let you build your own ecommerce store and users can use thousands of themes and layouts and match their ecommerce application to their business standards.

Unique features of this woocommerce alternative

Smart device compatible design

Familiar payment gateways are integrated for better payment transactions.

Buyers can review the product and rate the service of the platform.

Easy brand recognition with the help of marketing tools.

Supports all API integration

Easy to install and launch the platform.

If you are a beginner searching for a woocommerce alternatives with minimum budget then you can go for shopnix.

7. StoreHippo

Storehippo is a robust ecommerce application that inherits all features and functionalities of woocommerce alternativevs. Users will get on-time technical support for using the back-end of the platform. Better navigation tools will make users feel comfortable in accessing the platform. The device responsive design gains the complete control of mobile users.

Effective features of this Woocommere alternative

The platform can work with any business model and has multiple revenue streams.

Users can integrate their existing API with the platform

Sellers can run multiple stores and can manage their tasks with a single backend.

Intuitive user-interface reduces the bounce rate of the platform

Social media login feature for buyers to sign-in easily.

Storehippo is undoubtedly a promising woocommerce alternatives and this can be clearly seen through the positive reviews that the platform has received from its users.

8. Primaseller

Primaseller is a revenue-focused ecommerce solution that can bring better returns to users who are desperately in search of a woocommerce alternatives. The power-packed admin features will let the admin effectively use the modules that are integrated and can bring better reach to the online store with minimum effort.

Extraordinary features of this woocommerce alternative

Easy product catalog management

Real-time order tracking option

Best content management system

Simple return and refund system

Buyers’ review and rating process.

Primaseller can be a perfect choice for medium sized businesses as they have already used ecommerce stores and they may need a woocommerce alternatives.

Conclusion

Before migrating to any of the above-mentioned Woocommerce alternatives, you need to analyze all brands and their reviews in the market. Check with all Woocommerce competitors and get to know their strategies and success stories.

Select the perfect platform that will never let your online store down, and make sure you retain your customers by providing a wide range of functions that will delight them and let them stay with your platform for a long time.