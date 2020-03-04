Top 30 IT Consulting Companies on the Market in 2020

It’s hard to imagine a business that doesn’t need any IT services today: whether you are to deploy cloud solutions, go online, or improve your data security, hiring a couple of specialists is unlikely to be enough for delivering all the necessary services on time and budget. The best solution will be to hire a team of experienced experts who will promptly devise what you need, providing solutions that fit your particular business perfectly.

In 2021, the worldwide spending on IT services is expected to reach 1.14 trillion dollars , which is impressive. This again proves the fact that even the most conservative companies that were unwilling to change until recently have now realized the essential benefit of new technologies, and are seeking professional IT help.

How to Choose a Perfect Partner Among IT Consulting Companies?

Luckily, the market is incredibly rich with IT consulting providers—since the beginning of the 2000s, more and more companies each year try to succeed by offering their IT-related services. Still, quantity doesn’t equal quality, so those who are looking for a perfect team to work with should learn to differentiate companies and find the one that is experienced and skillful enough.

If you are the one who’s in need of such a tech partner, don’t worry—we would like to ease this time-consuming challenge for you. After a thorough market analysis, we have identified the best IT services providers based on five criteria:

Expertise

Industries served

Geographical strategy

Major clients

Online reviews

The analysis resulted in the following list of 30 top IT consulting companies on the market that might be interesting for you.

No Need to Google “Best IT Consulting Companies Near Me” — We’ve Found Them for You

Accenture is one of the leading IT consulting companies in the USA and worldwide. The company has offices and teams in 52 countries, including the US, Ireland, and Singapore. With more than 492,000 employees on board, Accenture was listed in Forbes’ Global 2000 and Fortune’s Global 500 in 2019.

The company delivers consulting services in the fields of blockchain, technologies, supply chain, and other. They also specialize in cloud solutions and Microsoft, Workday, Oracle and Salesforce platforms. Throughout their existence, Accenture has served 6,000 clients in 120 countries.

Capgemini was founded in France in 1967 to become one of the front-runners on the European IT market. Today, it’s a company of more than 211,300 team members and 200+ offices in 39 countries. In 2019, Capgemini was positioned as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers and Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services.

The company provides a number of IT services of various types: artificial intelligence, cloud solutions, digital services, and other business solutions. Capgemini focuses mostly on Banking and Manufacturing domains.

An Indian company, Tata has been providing consulting services for more than 50 years now. Its team comprises 446,600+ professionals in 46 countries who have already worked with such enterprises as Marks and Spencer, Panasonic, and Mother Dairy.

The IT-related solutions delivered by Tata range from consulting to blockchain and cybersecurity services. In addition to this, the company provides their proprietary platforms targeted at automation, blockchain and Agile solutions. Tata Consultancy Services focuses mostly on Finance, Media and Retail domains.

Established in 1994, Cognizant is now one of the top IT consulting companies in the world, with headquarters in Teaneck, NJ. Cognizant has offices in 40 countries, including the US, UK, Brazil, China, Canada, and United Arab Emirates.

The company provides a wide range of services, including AI, automation and cloud solutions, quality assurance, and more. Their major targets are Banking, Healthcare, Insurance and Education industries.

In 1981, Infosys, a small company of six engineers with nothing but 250 dollars, began its existence in India. Today, it’s a team of 243,000+ experts operating from 46 countries, the US, Spain, China, Brazil, Australia, and Russia among them.

Infosys expertise comprises AI and automation, blockchain technology, data analytics, IoT, cloud solutions, and more.

Infosys works with both startups and established enterprises, focusing on such domains as High Technology, Healthcare, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and other. The company’s client list includes such renowned companies as Marvell Technology Group, The Hershey Company, and Cisco.

Founded as a part of Western india products in Bengaluru, India, in 1945, Wipro shifted forty years later to focus on the IT industry. The company went public in 2000 and has grown 25 times since then. With 175,000 dedicated team members on board, Wipro delivers high-quality IT solutions to clients from around the globe.

Wipro provides a number of services: consulting, data analytics, DevOps, and many more. Still, the company focuses mostly on cybersecurity and cloud solutions. Wipro has vast experience in working with various industries, such as Education, Insurance, Oil and Gas, and many others.

Datamatics is one of the leading technology consulting companies on the market, with more than 15 years of experience in delivering finest IT solutions. Operating in seven countries—the US, UK, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, Switzerland, and India—they have already worked with 200+ clients worldwide.

Datamatics offers consulting and advisory services, business management, technology and big data solutions, as well as engineering services. The company also provides their proprietary platforms aimed at automation and data analytics. Datamatics has rich experience in working with Finance, Healthcare, Insurance and Transportation industries.

One of the top IT consulting companies, Bain has 45+ years of advisory experience. The company has 58 offices in 37 countries, including the US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Norway, Nigeria, China, and more.

Bain provides consulting on sales and marketing, strategy, organization, transformation, digital delivery, and Agile. The company also has their proprietary platform, created for analytics, digital marketing, and design. Bain focuses on Manufacturing, Chemicals, Energy, Gas and other domains.

BCT Consulting was founded in 1996 as a one-member firm to become one of the leading technology consulting companies on the market. Today, this American company comprises more than 70 experts working with both startups and large enterprises, such as McDonald's.

BCT Consulting’s expertise includes IT, web and mobile development, maintenance, accessibility, and structured cabling. The company’s major targets are Retail, Technologies and Hospitality industries.

Itransition is one of the front-runners among IT consulting companies around the world. Since it was established in 1998, the company has been recognized by numerous industry ranking bodies, including as one of the fastest growing and most successful private companies of the USA by Inc. Magazine.

With a team of 2,000+ specialists, Itransition is an expert in technology consulting, software engineering, UX design, QA, and DevOps. Operating from their offices in the US, UK, Poland, and Belarus, they have successfully completed 1,500+ projects for a number of clients, including such enterprises as adidas, Toyota, and Expedia. Working with startups, mid-size companies, and Fortune 500 leaders, Itransition has served such industries as Media, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and more.

Other technology consulting companies to keep an eye on in 2020:

The oldest consulting company on the list, McKinsey is almost 100 years old. Since it was established in 1926, McKinsey has been focusing on providing consulting services of the highest quality to clients in the US and abroad. With 30,000 team members, the company operates in 130 cities on six continents.

McKinsey & Company’s expertise comprises design, analytics, strategy, transformation, marketing and sales, and other services. The company works mostly with Electronics, Chemicals, Healthcare, Automotive, and Agriculture domains.

BairesDev was founded in 2009 by a devoted team inspired by the lack of professional IT services on the Latin American market. As a result, it became one of the top IT consulting companies with a team of more than 1,000 experts. The company has offices in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, and the USA.

The services provided by BairesDev include cloud computing, QA, blockchain consulting, IoT, data analytics, and software development. Among their major targets are Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Telecommunications industries, though the company has rich experience in working in many other domains. The most notable clients of BairesDev are Univision, Rolls-Royce, and Instructure.

A 25-years-company, Trigent is one of the leading IT consulting companies in the USA. The services provided by the company include digital transformation, QA, cloud solutions, software engineering, data analytics, and AI.

With offices in the US and India, Trigent has developed more than 400 products for companies around the globe. The most renowned names on their client list are Oracle, Navistar, Aon, and eBags. Trigent’s major targets are Finance, Education, Manufacturing, Transportation and Healthcare industries.

Sykes is an IT consulting company that was founded in 1977 to become one of the leaders in the area, with representatives in 23 countries, including the US, UK, Brazil, Canada, India, and China. Though having experience with various types of clients, today Sykes focuses primarily on Global 2000 companies. The industries they serve include Communications, Travel, Insurance, Finance, and other.

Sykes provides solutions in such areas as human resource management, customer experience, sales, and brand extension. In particular, these are risk management, AI, data analytics, social media, and customer acquisition solutions.

Sitel was established in 1985 and has grown into a team of 75,000 devoted experts since. The company has offices in 27 countries, including the US, Brazil, and Australia, from where they deliver high-quality IT solutions to clients from 70 countries.

Sitel delivers digital, technology, training and consulting solutions. The latter mostly comprise customer experience consulting. The company has been providing its solutions to a number of enterprises, L'Oréal, PayPal and HSBC among them.

Attract Group is a Ukrainian IT company founded in 2011. Throughout these nine years, Attract Group has been growing and evolving, employing more technologies, and has become a leading B2B company in Ukraine.

The company specializes in software development, marketing, DevOps, UX design, QA, and project management. Attract Group works mostly with startups and mid-size businesses, focusing on Finance, Retail and Education industries.

Neebal is one of the top IT consulting companies on the local market. With offices in the US, India, and Australia, Neebal serves businesses from around the globe, which are mostly startups and mid-size companies. The company’s major targets are Finance, Information Technologies and Healthcare domains.

The team of more than 60 experts provides cloud migration services, IoT consulting, blockchain and AI chatbot development among their services. In addition to this, Neebal offers their proprietary platforms that automate planning, management, and data analytics.

Established in Belarus in 1993, EPAM has evolved from a team of three young tech geeks into an international IT company with 36,000 professionals on board. With offices in the US, Canada, China, France, and 20+ other countries, EPAM delivers high-quality IT solutions to all kinds of clients, from startups to Fortune 1000 companies.

EPAM’s services include design, software engineering, and consulting, which comprises automation, cloud transformation, agile development, pricing strategy, and other solutions. The company is experienced in helping businesses in many industries, but focuses mostly on Finance, Telecommunications, and Retail.

Luxoft is sure to be mentioned among the best technology consulting companies due to the exceptional quality of the services they have been delivering since the company’s establishment in 2000. Operating in 15+ countries, including the US, Russia, Australia, and China, the number of the company's employees exceeds 12,900.

Among the services provided by Luxoft are digital strategy development, engineering, and consulting on data analytics, software development, and technology implementation. The company focuses on Automotive, Travel and Energy domains.

Brennan IT was founded in Melbourne in 1997 to become one of the leading IT companies in Australia.

Brennan IT specializes in working with mid-size companies and enterprises, mostly in Hospitality, Finance, Health and Manufacturing industries. The company delivers data-related solutions, security and cloud services, and helps enterprises with software deployment.

Established in the US in 2009, KitelyTech is a consulting, design and development company specializing in software development, QA, data analytics, AI, blockchain development, and graphic design. KitelyTech operates in five US cities: Detroit, Austin, New York, Phoenix, and Charlotte.

The company’s major targets are Healthcare, Retail and IT industries. Their customers range from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Started as a project aimed at helping people with diabetes, DLabs has grown into a company specializing in data science, machine learning, and AI. Since it was officially launched in Poland in 2015, the company has grown to employ 20 data science and AI experts.

The services provided by DLabs include AI-related solutions, from consulting to AI-powered software engineering. The company works with startups, mid-size companies and enterprises, aiming at Marketing, Healthcare and Finance industries.

MicroscopeIT is a Polish data-oriented company established in Wroclaw in 2011. Since then, their small but devoted team has served a number of startups and mid-size companies in Healthcare and Finance industries.

The company specializes in computer vision, machine learning, and image analysis. MicroscopeIT also provides a proprietary platform, developed to collect, process and manage data and automate all data-related business processes.

PSL deserves to be mentioned among top IT consulting companies for the high quality of IT services they have been providing since 1986. Operating in the US, Colombia, and Mexico, the company has delivered more than 1,200 projects from clients around the globe.

The services provided by PSL include DevOps, blockchain and cloud technologies, UX design, data analytics, and AI-based solutions. The company works with mid-size firms and enterprises, primarily in Government, Insurance, Financial and Law Enforcement sectors.

A 20-years company present in Europe, North and South America, and Asia, Alorica is an IT consulting company with more than 100,000 employees on board. The company provides services in analytics and finance, customer experience management, and healthcare customer service solutions.

Healthcare is one of the major industries Alorica focuses on, alongside Telecommunications, Retail, and Finance. The company works with mid-size businesses and enterprises—70% of their clientele are Fortune 500 companies.

Alight is a company specializing in wealth, health and HCM solutions, and financial management. They have offices in the US, Canada, Australia, India, Hong Kong, and seven other countries, where Alight has worked with 3,200+ clients in total throughout 25 years of their existence.

Alight helps companies deploy navigation, management, administration, and cloud technologies. Their client list comprises both startups and enterprises, with focus on the latter, especially in Healthcare and Public Sector domains.

This is an Indian IT outsourcing company helping businesses to evolve since 2004. With a team of 450 experts located in the US, UK, India, and Australia, the company has successfully served 2,500 customers, providing solutions related to blockchain technology, AI, digital transformation, and IoT.

From startups to enterprises, ValueCoders works with various types of companies. The list of the company’s clients includes such well-known names as UNESCO, Capgemini, and Thomson Reuters. ValueCoders’ major targets are Healthcare, Education, Travel and Retail industries.

One of the leading European IT consulting companies, Basefarm provides their services to clients from around the world. Since it was founded in 2000, the company has launched offices in the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, France, Germany and six other countries. Today, the Basefarm team includes 550+ professionals.

Basefarm’s expertise comprises data analytics, cloud technologies, security and management services. They focus mostly on Finance, Retail and Public Sector domains.

3i International is a US company launched in 2000. With a team of more than 70 experts, the company provides IT consulting and support in such domains as security, cloud and VoIP services, business continuity and management.

3i International focuses on Architecture, Hospitality and Finance industries above others. The company works primarily with startups and mid-size companies.

Another IT consulting company founded in 2000, SADA specializes in cloud solutions and IT strategy consulting for mid-size companies and large enterprises. The services provided by the company include infrastructure modernization, application development, asset management, and managed cloud services. Their major targets are Healthcare, Education and Entertainment industries.

