Top 3 Databases Every New Developer Should Know

Most new developers wonder which database is suitable for their project since they don't want to get off on the wrong foot. So, first and foremost, let's define a database. A database is a type of storage facility that electronically stores and organizes data so that it may be utilized and accessed later.

Some databases are superior to others in that they are easier to use, have more capability, or are more secure. Some databases are ranked higher by beginners than others based on these features. So there you have it, the rankings and why they are rated the way they are.

These are the top 3 best and easiest databases to use according to beginners.

1. Firebase

Firebase is a Google application that provides developers with a variety of tools for creating web and mobile applications. Since Firebase is accessible via the web, it is simple to utilize and fast to set up. Other than being a database, Firebase offers hosting and storage. It also has two databases: a realtime database and a firestore database. Due to the fact, Firebase is an all-in-one package for developers, it is ideal for newcomers.

Here are some of the reasons why Firebase is superior to the competition:

Easy to Use

Firebase is the most user-friendly and simple to use of all the databases mentioned. It offers all of the benefits of MongoDB and MySQL. Firebase offers strong documentation, it's web-based, so it's simple to set up, and it provides extra features that could come in helpful later on, such as hosting, storage, and so on. Firebase provides the most detailed database documentation; it describes each step and what it does. Making it a cakewalk for beginner developers to use. Here’s the link to the documentation.

Fast and Safe

Firebase is one of the fastest running programs because it is a cloud service, which makes it faster than many servers. This indicates that its database is among the fastest in the world, with queries that are faster than those of most NoSQL databases. Firebase is quite safe. One of the reasons is that it is owned by Google, one of the world's largest technology companies. The safety of the application is determined on the server-side, which means that the person in charge can create all of the rules, provide read and write access, and do a variety of other things to make the owner's program as secure as possible.

Firebase has only one disadvantage:

Hard to use for large/complex projects:

Large structured data is difficult to discover in Firebase, which is inconvenient because practically every other database permits it.

2. MongoDB

MongoDB is one of the most popular NoSQL databases in the world due to its user-friendly documentation, scalability, and a variety of other capabilities that other databases do not provide. MongoDB, like MySQL, is utilized by many corporations, including Uber, Lyft, and AWS technologies. MongoDB is simple to use and can be used on a resume to attract employers. The following are some of the reasons why MongoDB is regarded as one of the top NoSQL databases:

Detailed Documentation:

People frequently overlook the importance of documentation, particularly for newcomers. Developers' lives are made so much easier by good documentation. This is due to the fact that they do not have to go looking for assistance or answers. When they can just rely on the documentation provided by the database. This is the link to the documentation.

Easy to Set Up:

MongoDB is one of the world's most user-friendly databases. It is intended for use by beginners in their projects. Everything that needs to be done is detailed in the documentation. MongoDB typically takes about 1-2 hours to download, set up, and understand. It is quicker and simpler to set up than MySQL.

Some of the disadvantages of using MongoDB:

Indexing

If the code has discrepancies or the indexing has not been implemented correctly MongoDB will perform at a very low speed.

Transactions

Multi-document ACID (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, and Durability) transactions are used by MongoDB. This is a limitation because it can lead to the corruption of data.

Joins

Document joining in MongoDB can be a time-consuming process. As a relational database, it does not support joins.

3. MySQL

MySQL is open-source, simple to use, and well-known in the programming business by large corporations. MySQL is used by several large firms, including Twitter, Airbnb, Netflix, and Amazon, among others. So studying MySQL not only makes projects easier to complete, but it is also something that can be added to one's resume. Here are some of the more detailed explanations:

Reliable

Preventing the leakage of private data is always vital for anyone who uses the internet. Fortunately, MySQL ensures data security and provides a variety of encryption options. These data encryption measures prohibit unauthorized people from reading the data. When attempts to hack the database are identified, MySQL immediately stops them. Data backup is also a useful feature because it enables data recovery at any moment.

Secure

Individuals place a high value on money, and most people find money transfer to be a stressful experience. Fortunately, MySQL is used for monetary transactions; it is a single unit, which implies that if one stage of the transaction fails, the entire process fails. This is beneficial because if the stage fails, the money will not be sent until the entire procedure is completed.

Some of the disadvantages of using MySQL:

Cannot be scaled

MySQL cannot be scaled due to the flexibility of the query syntax.

Slow with older versions

The old MySQL versions have bugs in them and are really slow, even the newer versions can be slow from time to time.

Few stability issues

MySQL is unreliable and it tends to crash after a few weeks of it working perfectly fine.

In conclusion, all of the databases mentioned are excellent, and it ultimately comes down to personal opinion, however, most beginners who use these databases agree that Firebase is the best. Firebase is designed for those who are just starting out in programming; once that phase is through, databases like MongoDB and MySQL become a better option.