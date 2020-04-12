Top 20 Digital Tools for Brick and Mortar Stores

There are four essential things that a retailer needs to run a store: products to sell, a good channel to sell those products, a method of promoting those products, and customers to make a purchase of those products.

Just a couple of decades ago, these four things were everything that one

needed to have a successful retail business. However, things have

changed a lot these days.

To be competitive on the twenty-first-century retail market, you have to

have an entire arsenal of digital tools at your disposal to ensure

that your business operates well and receives a steady stream of foot

traffic.

And here, we’ve compiled some of the best tools in the industry that

you absolutely need to have in your arsenal.

This tool is like Google Analytics for a brick-and-mortar store. It allows

to collect various visitor-related data such as in-store acquisition,

behavioral patterns, time of day preferences, days since the last

visit, visit duration, visit frequency, likelihood to visit, most

visited location, and many more, so you have a complete picture of

your target audience.

Sophisticated big data and analytics technology used in Aislelabs is perfect for tracking in-store foot traffic and other customer-related data with

WI-Fi, sensors, and mobile apps.

Tally, a robot produced by Simbe Robotics, is a good option for retailers

who want to automate repetitive and laborious tasks such as auditing

shelves for pricing errors and low-stock items,

Needto predict future demand or optimize inventories? This top-notch big

data predictive analytics platform is a good option for that because

it helps users to gain insights into specific customer shopping,

inventory analysis, and predict demand.

Get access to colorful beacons that send push notifications to your

customers’ phones when they are nearby your store.

This

is a tool for those in need of an effective counting and conversion

tracking system that provides reliable foot traffic data.

A sophisticated system involving customer route mapping, mobile

marketing, and traffic sensors. The data provided by these tools

allows effective and efficient visitor tracking.

Another leading predictive data platform. Developed in Germany, it utilizes

the power of machine learning to produce valuable insights related to

visitor tracking and store management.

Accept payment both in your store and on the go and manage inventory for

ecommerce and brick-and-mortar stores.

Track your income and expenses, understand your spending, manage your bank account, and do other accounting tasks with this intuitive tools

designed for non-accountants.

Another powerful accounting solution for both small and large retailers.

Automate tasks such as organizing expenses, following up with

customers, tracking time, and invoicing.

With this online accounting software, you’ll manage your finances and

automate business workflows without an additional training.

Retail & eCommerce customer support solution that involves everything

from phone support and analytics to internal operations and social

media. For example, the tool makes communicating with customers easy

using web, email, chat, social media, or phone.

If you want your visitors to have a chance to search for product-related

data in your store, you need quality interactive retail displays.

This tool is essentially an interactive touchscreen that enables

in-store customers to browse product range, find directions, and make

purchases.

Get a magstripe reader to accept payments for your products anywhere with this tool. Also, the systemallows to track sales and manage receipts, checks, and gift cards.

Produce effective promotional texts, product descriptions, business plans,

blog articles, and other written materials with this tool.

This is a product management tool for retailers that allows real-time

management by tracking the location and status of your merchandise

through the monitoring of sales, purchases, and transfers.

An intuitive product management system that enables the users to work

from the same page and automate a wide variety of repetitive tasks

such as product management, sales, brand management, vendor

management, inventory management, and others.

This tool uses sophisticated solutions such as ecommerce price tracking

and brand protection solutions for competitive intelligence.

Get insights into competitors’ operations, pricing, product plans, and

internal structure to get ahead of the competition with this

competitive intelligence tool.



