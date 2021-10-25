Top 10 Reasons Why Building iOS Apps is More Profitable

\\\n\\\nIn this world where privacy and security are slowly securing the #1 place, iOS has a sweet spot for all those who wish to switch to a more secure environment! iOS development has always been underestimated even though iOS app development promises a higher annual income since iOS customers are ready to spend more money on different online purchases quite frequently and rely on regular subscription fees or paid apps. In this guide, we are here to bust all the myths regarding iOS development being a less assuring option for business growth.\n\n\\\nWell, did you know that an iOS app’s code is written much faster than Android? All this is possible owing to the high readability provision by Swift. Now that you know that it is more developer-friendly, you must also know that these apps are completed relatively faster than Android apps. Intrigued to know more about such iOS development aspects? Keep reading further as we encounter all the top features that make iOS app development reliable and growth-oriented! So, let's get started!\n\n## iOS Growth Metrics\n\n**Given below are some of the famous growth metrics that will prove that iOS development has a bright future.**\n\n### 1. Global Market Share\n\nAccording to the [source](https://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share/mobile/united-states-of-america), iOS holds a larger chunk of the mobile operating system market share in the USA. Right now the Android may have the larger share in other countries like Europe, Asia, etc., but iOS is chasing it down and is booming towards the next level.\n\n\\\nThis is all because of development complexity. Apple releases fewer devices every year so they have to deal with fewer aspects of these devices. For example, Apple has to deal with only 4-5 screen sizes every year. So, they can manage everything properly without increasing any complexity. As there is less hassle of adjusting the graphics for different screen sizes, the iOS developers also use fewer testing simulators to test the apps on the devices. They can carry out rigorous testing of their apps on smartphones and offer better services to the customers as there are fewer parameters to account for. Both the development and testing process consume less time and resources, thus keeping the development complexity low.\n\n### 2. Cost of Mobile Apps\n\nIf you think that the iOS app consumes more resources and investment while developing then you need to clear your misconception. As the development complexity of the iOS apps is lower, the cost of developing interactive apps on the OS is less as compared to other options. Even when compared to Android (one of the popular OS in mobile development) the total cost of developing a basic app, medium complexity app, and high complexity app in iOS is less. Developers don’t need to use more resources to adapt to different parameters of different devices which is common in Android development.\n\n### 3. Device Fragmentation\n\nWhen it comes to Apple app design, developers focus on the content and depth of the app. Both of the applications in this OS are multi-layered and express solid details. As we have already shared that the development complexity is lower in the case of iOS, developers have the privilege to develop interactive apps that focus on tiny details. They have to focus on fewer devices so they can test the app thoroughly. Besides all this, there are fewer screen dimensions to tackle, so setting different proportions and performing element optimization requires less time.\n\n### 4. App Store Advantages\n\nWhen it comes to iOS apps, you can take advantage of the App Store. No doubt, the Google Play Store which is prominent on Android has a lead in terms of device sales, but as users are more engaged with apps on the Apple App Store, you will enjoy better immediate revenue. Besides this, with iOS, developers can release proprietary technologies smoothly.\n\n\\\nThe process to upload the app on the App Store may be complex, but developers can enjoy better app security here. Once you have passed all the checks on the App Store then you can be quite confident about the security aspect of the app.\n\n### 5. Monetization and ROI\n\nWhen it comes to monetizations and ROI, there are generally three main ways to do so, namely, paid application, in-app purchases, and ad-based model. When it comes to in-app purchases, iOS is a little behind Android OS.\n\n\\\nHowever, releasing paid apps is relatively easier with iOS. iOS leads in releasing paid apps directly to the marketplace. So, iOS takes leads over the other competitors when it comes to the return of investment.\n\n### 6. Ease of Development\n\nWhen it comes to developing iOS apps, developers have to deal with controllers. For example, there are split view controllers, page view tab, etc. With a view controller, you can either control the whole screen of the smartphone or a certain part of it. Developers can manage these controllers either by writing code for them or organizing images and storing them into an XML file. With all this, the speed of development increases, and the chance of errors decreases as the development process progresses. So, in short, when developing iOS apps, the whole architecture is more manageable than the other competitors in the market. An iOS app is relatively easier to build than other options.\n\n### 7. Speedy Emulators\n\nWith High-quality emulators, every iOS app development company loves to develop brilliant applications in a seamless manner. These emulators also create engaging user experiences, making the entire app development cycle super intuitive. Not only this, but iOS emulators have also gained recognition for their undaunted support to all the developers. This aids in making the development process quite simplified than other operating systems that slow down the development speed.\n\n### 8. User Loyalty Towards iOS\n\nIn a recent survey by [Sellcell.com](https://www.sellcell.com/blog/cell-phone-brand-loyalty-2021/), it was found that 92% of iPhone users would not consider switching to another brand after its next update and stick to Apple for obvious reasons. On the other hand, top Android sellers such as Samsung have faced a decline in brand loyalty from 86% to 74% due to the low privacy and security features in their current phones. With increasing brand loyalty towards iPhones, it is noteworthy that a profitable future lies in the hands of iOS developers.\n\n### 9. Hassle-free Maintenance\n\nSince the users of older OS versions are bound to face frequent crashes and bugs, it is essential to keep the device updated. Owing to the difference in device screen sizes and resolution, the app compatibility requires the latest OS support for excellent device support and compatibility. iOS applications are relatively easier to maintain since the app users are consistent with updating their devices to the latest OS updates. This makes app maintenance quite easier and allows developers to add new features without any hassle.\n\n### 10. Easy in-app Purchases\n\niPhone apps are easy to use with a user-friendly interface. Not only that, but they offer easy in-app purchases. The apps and their subscription is directly linked with the user’s account and credit card. Thus, the amount gets deducted automatically and the user does not need to bear the hassle of paying them every month. This is a huge benefit for the users and it also enhances the user-friendliness of the apps and the software.\n\n## Busting 3 prevalent Myths in iOS Development\n\n**These three myths regarding iOS development need clarity**:\n\n1. iOS development requires a long and time-consuming submission process with a plethora of important instructions and guidelines. Well, keeping the privacy and security quotient in mind, these restrictions are actually helpful in taking care of all the crucial aspects of app usage. If the developer keeps these pointers in mind beforehand, all these points will aid in easy app approval in just 3-5 days.\n2. Android and iOS phones have gained equivalent security and privacy features over time. This is perhaps the most common myth in the minds of users and developers. Well, to bust this one, a recent [review](https://www.ijert.org/research/security-comparison-between-android-and-ios-IJERTCONV5IS10021.pdf) concluded the high-security aspects of iOS devices in terms of lower data breaches, security weaknesses, as well as Phishing, Malware, and social engineering attacks. \n3. Android and iOS devices have the same browser speed. According to a [study](https://www.wired.com/images_blogs/business/2011/03/Android-vs-iPhone-F1000-Paper.pdf), iOS browser speed is found to be 7 times more than android’s browser speed, making it an ideal candidate for developing the simplest of web applications.\n\n\\\n**Some Last Words**\n\nWith all these pros in mind, you can weigh out the good points and how worthy it is to opt for iOS development today. The best part is that all iOS users are ready to upgrade to higher OS versions to get the most benefits. Want to convert your dream idea into a real project? Go ahead and do your research to get a great iOS development company onboard.