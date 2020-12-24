Top 10 Programming Languages To Learn in 2021

Saanvi Sen

The craze for learning programming languages is very high. These days people have one question in their mind and that is which programming language should one prefer in 20201 and why? So The Themeselection is sharing here the Top 10 Demanding programming languages 2021.

In this detailed article, you will get to know what a specific language offers you and how it is getting in the trends. All these mentioned striking programming languages hold high scopes for the upcoming era. We have made this detailed list of the top 10 striking programming languages 2021 as per the recent survey.

For programmers, coders, and other developers seeking development work, it’s never been more important to stay updated on the programming languages being used throughout the world. Although some of these languages share key similarities and others require an entirely different level of understanding.

Besides, having a deep knowledge of the right programming language can help land the right job or find work in a particular field. If we look to pay-scales then the following were some highest paid languages last year.

Credit: Stackoverflow

Here we are going to discuss the top 10 striking programming languages for 2021. The list contains the following languages:

Rust

TypeScript

Python

Kotlin

Go

Solidity

Dart

C/C++/C#

Swift

Javascript

Sources Used:

Note: We have prepared this list after researching and observing the performance, demand, and usability of each in 2021. Although, this data may change as data can’t be static. Some languages in the list may seem new to you but we have included them because of the scope they possess. In the end, it depends on users as everyone has different interests and tastes. Also, we did not single out the first and last place. Today, the choice of language depends on the scope. Therefore, the main indicator is the frequency of use in different areas.

Now, let’s head to the list…!!

Rust

Rust is a multi-paradigm programming language designed for performance and safety, especially safe concurrency. While Rust is syntactically similar to C++, one thing that it can guarantee is memory safety by using a borrow checker to validate references.

As per the survey, Rust has been Stack Overflow’s most loved language for consecutive four years. Impressive, isn’t it? This huge popularity shows that those who have had the opportunity to use Rust have fallen in love with it.

Credit: Stackoverflow

Besides, Rust allows you to store data on the stack or on the heap and determines at compile time when memory is no longer needed and can be cleaned up. This allows efficient usage of memory as well as more performant memory access.

Companies using Rust:

Advantages:

Better memory safety due to the compiler

Easier concurrency due to the data ownership model that prevents data races

Zero-cost abstractions

So, both beginners and experienced programmers can kickstart with Rust. In the way it is used, the language is close to established alternatives.

TypeScript

Typescript is a well-known name. Since its release in 2014, it is growing rapidly and maintaining its place in the list of top 10 striking programming languages 2021.

It is developed by Microsoft. Well, it has emerged in response to growing dissatisfaction with JavaScript. Soon after its arrival, It impressed the Google team so much that they began working on developing TypeScript, instead of developing a new language.

Credit: Stackoverflow

Basically, TypeScript was used as the main programming language for the Angular2 + SPA structure. Even, Vue.js team is also using typescript as they announced in 2018 to develop new versions of its framework.

The reason behind its popularity is, it is easy for developers to write and maintain codes. Furthermore, it offers a complete description of each component of the code and can be used for developing large applications with a strict syntax and fewer errors.

Companies are diverting towards typescript. Following are some companies that are using typescript.

Advantages:

Class and Module Support.

Static Type-checking.

ES6 Feature Support.

Clear Library API Definition.

Build-in Support for JavaScript Packaging.

Syntax Similarity to Backend Languages (Java, Scala, .Net)

In addition, it is well-structured and easy to learn. Its extended toolbox makes application development quick. With such benefits it offers, TypeScript is expected to supersede JS in 2020–2021, making it one of the most sought-after programming languages in the future. Nowadays many of the JS frameworks provide supports for typescript.

Python

Image credit: Teahub

Python is trending nowadays like never before..!! It is the biggest competitor to Javascript. Especially because of the rising trend of AI..!!

Most often, Python is used in Data Science, Machine Learning, Web Development, Computer Science Education, Computer Vision, and Image Processing, Game Development.

Besides, it is considered one of the easiest software languages to learn and master. Also, Python is undoubtedly the best starting language for beginners. Often named one of the world’s most popular programming languages, Python powers the backend stacks of many startups and is essential in the growing fields of data science and AI

Credit: Octoverse.github

According to many reports and ratings, Python is rapidly gaining popularity and has every chance of moving JavaScript from the first place. Many biggies are using python for example:

Advantages:

Very easy to use and learn

Emphases on code readability

Wide-ranging library support

Open-source programming language

Have a good community support

Can scale complex applications

Build a prototype

Credit: Google trends

As you can see how python has surpassed javascript in the past 5 years. Besides, it has a very wide range of applications like Web & Desktop Development, Network Servers, Machine Learning, GUI Based Desktop applications, In Enterprise and Business and Data Science, etc.

Kotlin

Kotlin was developed by the Jet Brains team in an attempt to find “something better than Java.” Many experts claim that the goal has been achieved. Like Go, Kotlin cannot be called the trendiest programming language. But statistics show that demand is growing.

The effortless interoperation between Java and Kotlin makes Android development faster and enjoyable. Since Kotlin addresses the major issues surfaced in Java, developers have rewritten several Java apps in Kotlin.

According to the Hired rating, Kotlin is one of the five most popular programming languages in the world. It beat competitors such as Java and Python, giving in only to Go and Scala in its field.

Credit: Hired

Companies using KOTLIN

Advantage:

A good compiler

An Efficient programming language

Provides an improved run-time performance

Absence of raw types.

In addition, the number of Kotlin users in the Github community is growing incredibly fast. According to a report from Octoverse, Kotlin ranks 4th among fast-growing programming languages.

Go

Well, Go is the least known of all the programming languages, but that doesn’t mean it is something you neglect..!! It was developed by Google in 2007 for APIs and web applications.

In the past few years, Go has become one of the fastest-growing programming languages. According to Some programmers, it is a great alternative to Python.

Credit: Google Trends

As per the latest Report, Go has been going down. Although, it is necessary to draw your attention that Go has been maintaining its position consistently in the list. There may be some break downs but it has grown up to a level where it can’t be ignored…!!

Credit: Hired

Go is Ideal for minimal web applications, APIs, and web servers. Besides, it includes some features like C-like semantics, memory management, high performance, and modern data structure support.

You can use it for system and network programming, big data, machine learning, audio, and video editing, and more.

Here are some notable firms that have done so:

Advantages:

It Is Fast

Easy To Learn

Well-Scaled

Comprehensive Programming Tools

So, according to the trends and reports, despite its fall in current time it is wise to keep it in check as it has maintained its popularity over the years. It is possible that Go can rise again.

Solidity

Now, we would like to pay attention to Solidity. Well, this programming language is not in the list of the best version of Stackoverflow or Octoverse. Moreover, it is not into the top 10 Pypl and TIOBE. Similarly, even in hired Solidity did not become one of the most sought.

So, “Why Solidity is on the list?”. As we said at the beginning, one of the major factors is the scope. When interviewing Stackoverflow regarding Blockchain development, most often respondents mentioned this one.

It’s a well know fact that demand for Blockchain specialists over the past year has grown rapidly. By almost by 517%. This technology is completely new because it is not yet very popular. But the benefits of the blockchain and statistics indicate that in the coming years the situation will change radically.

Blockchain technology has emerged as one of the most promising services in recent years. It holds great potential to transform the workings of the financial sector. Living in a highly digitalized world, a range of large and medium-sized enterprises are exploring blockchain technology services in order to make a place in this competitive market.

Thus, the demand for qualified solidity developers will increase. As it is the best for Blockchain today. Therefore, in 2021 the demand for specialists will be very large.

This programming language is supported by the fast-growing EOS platform. It is Ethereum’s main competitor.

So, If you plan to connect your life with the blockchain, then you must learn exactly Solidity and C++.

Dart:

Dart is a client-optimized programming language for apps on multiple platforms. It is developed by Google and is used to build mobile, desktop, server, and web applications. Dart is an object-oriented, class-based, garbage-collected language with C-style syntax. Dart can compile to either native code or JavaScript.

Before Google announced Flutter, Dart was nowhere to be found. However, since the announcement of Flutter in Google I/O, Dart has got drastic attention among mobile developers as an alternative to React Native. The developers who didn’t like JavaScript as the programming language found Dart as an alternative option. As big companies like Google, Alibaba, etc adopted Flutter, the popularity of Dart raised considerably.

Credit: Stackoverflow

Advantages:

It is open-source.

Dart is really flexible

Easy to learn

It has great tooling support

It ensures productivity

Dart can be compiled both AOT and JIT.

Companies using Dart:

Besides, Almost every major Text Editor and IDE has great support for the Dart language. You can use heavy IDEs like Webstorm, IntelliJ IDEA, and Android Studio, or use simple editors like VS Code, Sublime Text, Vim, Emacs, Atom, etc. So you are free to choose whatever editor you are comfortable with.

C/C++/C

Yes, these are three different programming languages. But, as we said, the main focus is the scope. C/C++/C# are equally often used for game development. If you are confused about where to start refer to

As we know, the gaming industry is very huge and is gaining more and more momentum every year. Besides, Demand for the quality of games is growing, therefore, qualified developers are always needed. As per the report, about 50% of the world’s population spends time to video games every day.

Not only in Gamin Industry but Embedded applications such as robotics, 3d printing, Operating systems, drivers, Desktop applications such as graphics suites, desktop word processors, etc... uses this language.

Also, all three of these programming languages occupy fairly high positions in all ratings. So, in the Hired list, they were in 13–15 places

Credit: Hired

Companies Using C#

Companies using C++:

Companies using C:

Swift

Swift is a general-purpose, multi-paradigm, compiled programming language developed by Apple Inc. and the open-source community, first released in 2014

As name sands for, It is a powerful and intuitive programming language. It is useful for macOS, iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and beyond. Besides, writing Swift code is interactive & fun, the syntax is concise yet expressive. In addition, Swift includes modern features developers love. Swift code is safe by design, yet also produces software that runs lightning-fast.

Credit: Stackoverflow

As you can see in the report above, it is in the list of top 10 most loved languages 2020..!! And why not?

It offers some amazing advantages as follows:

Rapid Development Process

Easy to Read and Write

Requires a lot less code

Improved Performance and Safety

Easy to Integrate with Objective-C

Companies using Swift:

Credit: Armadsen

Furthermore, since Swift is promoted by Apple, its popularity and community support are increasing. In fact, a study of the top 110 apps on the app store showed that 42% of apps are already using Swift. If only the 79 non-game apps are considered, the results are that 57% are using Swift, while 43% are not.

Although the Swift community is growing fast, still it is significantly smaller as compared to any other open-source language. According to the latest StackOverflow Developer Survey, only 6.6 percent of the 87.354 respondents use Swift.

JavaScript

JavaScript is the most famous programming language today. Despite the flaws that triggered the creation of add-ons such as CoffeeScript, Flow, and TypeScript, JS is still the most sought after in many areas.

It is widely known for adding interactive elements to web applications and browsers. Most front-end developers prefer JS. However, the Node.js runtime provides significantly more features than just front-end development

Credit: octoverse

JavaScript is the most popular language, according to a Stackoverflow survey. The same survey showed that 66% of respondents like to work with JS. 17.8% of respondents want to master JS.

Credit: Hired

As you can see, Javascript is still ruling the software development world..!! Many big companies are using Javascript, for example:

And why not..!!? It offers some amazing advantages as follows.

Advantage:

Runs instantly inside the web browser

No compilation requirement

Offers a very responsive interface to a website

Highly multipurpose languages

Simplistic implementation

It can also be used to create animations and control the web interface. Another benefit is its support for all modern browsers. JavaScript can also be used for backend development with the help of Node.js.

So, this was the list of the Top 10 Striking Programming languages 2021. As we have covered the 10 significant languages here, there are several that we have not mentioned. But the demand for relevant specialists will be very high. Among them are:

Well, despite there are some on the list and some are not, it is not necessary that you just go with the flow..!! You can choose the language you feel more relevant and find easy to work with. It will be beneficial to learn any of these languages. So, pick your favorite and kickstart your journey…!!

Also published at https://dev.to/theme_selection/top-10-striking-programming-languages-2021-4d2h

