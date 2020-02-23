Top 10 Courses to learn DevOps in 2020

DevOps is one of the most in-demand skills from employer and there are many job opportunities lying for full stack developers, distinguished engineers and DevOps professionals. If you are an experienced Java programmer or a full-stack web developer, and want to become a DevOps engineer then you have come to the right place.

I am going to share some of the best DevOps online training courses both frontend and backend developer can take to become a DevOps Guru.

The most important advantage of DevOps is that it helps you to deliver

better software and provide more control over your environment and

software development process with the help of modern tools and

automation.



exponentially. It’s also one of the high paying jobs along with



That's the reason the demand for DevOps professionals is growing exponentially. It's also one of the high paying jobs along with Data Science and Machine learning specialists. When it comes to salary and compensation packages, DevOps engineers are making anywhere from $105,000 per annum to an average of $146,000 in San Fransisco, as per Glassdoor. This means if you are looking for a pay hike or want to earn more money on your golden days with some exciting work, learning DevOps can be a good option.

In the past, I have shared DevOps Developer RoadMap , which provided a complete guide and vision to become a DevOps engineer, and In this article, I am going to share some of the best online training courses you can take to become a DevOps engineer.

Nowadays learning about continuous integration tools like Jenkins and containers like Docker and Kubernetes , along with general DevOps skills is gaining massive momentum in the technology sector. It’s similar to how mobile app development was a few years ago.

Companies are expecting new developers to manage the full lifecycle of their web applications. This means both developing and deploying your apps.



knowledge about different tools used in software development like build

In order to become an effective DevOps engineer, you have to expand your knowledge about different tools used in software development like build tools like Maven ANT, and Gradle, unit testing tools like JUnit and Selenium, deployment tools like Docker and Kubernetes, monitoring tools like New Relic.

Infrastructure automation tools like Chef and Puppet, source control tools like Git , and Github, and continuous integration tools like Jenkins and TeamCity. These courses provide a good introduction to essential DevOps tools.

10 of the Best DevOps Courses for Experienced Developers

Without wasting any more of your time, here is my list of some of the best

courses to learn DevOps and essential tools required for implementing

automation in your software development and deployment process.

Jenkins is probably the most important tool for DevOps engineers as it offers Continuous integration.





This course covers all the fundamentals about Jenkins and teaches you everything you need to know to set up a

starting with continuous inspection (build, test and static analysis)

For a DevOps professional, a good knowledge of continuous inspection, continuous integration, and continuous deployment, and the difference between them is mandatory. This course covers all the fundamentals about Jenkins and teaches you everything you need to know to set up a Jenkins build pipeline starting with continuous inspection (build, test and static analysis) all the way to continuous deployment(deploy to staging and production).





Nowadays When Google started running containers a decade ago, nobody could reach this kind of infrastructure agility and efficiency. Using this knowledge,Google released Kubernetes as a free and open-source project.Nowadays Kubernetes is used by small companies and big enterprises who want to gain the efficiency and velocity Google has. This course will teach you how you can run, deploy, manage and maintain containerized Docker applications on Kubernetes



engineer.



This is one of the most complete course on DevOps on Udemy which will teach you most of the essential tools and technologies used by DevOps engineer. The course is aimed at software engineers and system administrators that want to deliver better software and help you to excel in delivering and deploying software using Git, Vagrant, Chef, Ansible Docker, and Kubernetes

DevOps looks at software development in a whole new way. You can automate and build configurations for infrastructure servers and then address areas of automation, continuous deployment, containers, and monitoring





In short, a great introductory course for anyone new to DevOps field like

System administrators,

In short, a great introductory course for anyone new to DevOps field like System administrators, Developers, and IT professionals and also provides a good overview of essential DevOps tools.





This course covers all the fundamentals of the Docker is one of the important technology for DevOps. It allows you to bundle components together and deploy them on the container on any platform like Linux or Windows.This course covers all the fundamentals of the Docker containers and teaches you everything you need to know about developing and deploying modern applications with Docker software.

This course shows you what you can build with Docker and How to do it and you’ll learn the Docker basics along the way!

Together we’ll walk through developing and deploying a multi-service Flask and Ruby on Rails application.



Infrastructure automation is a big part of DevOps and tools like Ansible, Chef, Puppet helps a lot but Terraform has gained a lot in popularity lately and is the tool you need to master if you are or about to get into an Ops/DevOps role.



terraform.



In this course, you will learn about how to automate your infrastructure with terraforming along with Terraform starts from the same principle, infrastructure as code, but focusses on the automation of the infrastructure itself. Your whole Cloud

infrastructure (instances, volumes, networking, IPs) can be described interraform.In this course, you will learn about how to automate your infrastructure with terraforming along with AWS , Packer, Docker , ECR, ECS, and Jenkins.



delivery and continuous deployment (CD) and how to do DevOps with Amazon Web Service like



If you are puzzled about what is continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery and continuous deployment (CD) and how to do DevOps with Amazon Web Service like AWS and Jenkins then this is the right course for you. In this course, you will learn essential DevOps skills along with Continuous integration and continuous delivery in the AWS cloud



continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines using Jenkins

This online DevOps course will teach you how to build a sophisticated continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines using Jenkins and many of its plugins. Especially the pipeline plugins.



up DevOps pipelines, even if you have little to no experience with it,

to help implement these

development processes.



This course is designed to teach you the ins and outs of Jenkins and setting up DevOps pipelines, even if you have little to no experience with it, to help implement these DevOps practices which will streamline your development processes. In short, a great course to build continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps pipelines with Java, Gradle, Maven, Artifactory, and Sqitch.

If you are looking for a hands-on DevOps course that cannot only explain

to you the role of DevOps engineer but also provide hands-on experience

on essential DevOps tools then this is the course for you.



It provides a complete tutorial of essential DevOps technology. You will

learn Docker Mastery, Jenkins, GIT, Vagrant and Maven by following a

hands-on guide.

That’s all about some of the best courses to learn DevOps in 2019

and become a DevOps engineer. As I said, the demand for the good DevOps engineers and software developers are growing exponentially and there are not enough DevOps professionals in the market to support this

demand.



This means its a great opportunity to learn DevOps and move into this more responsible, high paying and exciting job. The DevOps engines are making anywhere from 120K USD to 150K USD on average.

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these DevOps Courses then

please share with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions

or feedback then please drop a note.

