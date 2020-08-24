Top 10 Benefits of Blockchain Certification

Confused if a Blockchain certification can really take your Blockchain career to the next level? Here are the top benefits of Blockchain certification that will help you understand the importance of Blockchain certification and make a right decision.

Technology has been a crucial driver of mankind’s progress, and many new technologies have constantly changed the way businesses operate. Blockchain is one of the groundbreaking technologies that have completely modified many sectors. As opposed to common assumptions, Blockchain technology is not limited to the financial sector anymore.

Blockchain technology is applicable across a wide range of industries now, with some notable examples being messaging apps such as Telegram or internet identity and DNS, as observed in IBM Verify Credentials. Therefore, the interest in careers in Blockchain is also gaining momentum in recent times, for which a Blockchain certification can be extremely helpful.

However, many people have doubts about the benefits of Blockchain certification and its effectiveness in finding a prolific career. However, there is no reason to worry as you can explore and understand all the benefits of Blockchain certifications easily. The following discussion not only presents an outline of the advantages that you can get from Blockchain certifications but also establishes the productivity of a career in Blockchain.

Why is Blockchain Important?

Before we start discussing the potential reasons to pursue a Blockchain certification, let us reflect briefly on the technology. Blockchain is a distributed database technology that follows the peer-to-peer topology. It is also widely popular as a Distributed Ledger Technology or DLT. Blockchain enables storage of data across the world on multiple servers and enables network users to notice the input of others in real-time.

As a result, Blockchain creates major restrictions for any individual to gain total control over the whole Blockchain network. It is easier to understand the working of Blockchain technology by perceiving it as a chain of blocks or collection of information stored on the chain or a public database.

Blockchain capabilities as a distributed ledger system, serve as a reliable validating mechanism for various transactions between two or multiple parties. Blockchain removes the need for any centralized authority while ensuring that all digital transactions are in a sequential chain while ensuring security through encryption.

Listing the Benefits of Blockchain Certification

Although the popularity of Blockchain technology gained mainstream recognition with the introduction of Bitcoin in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, it has become more than just a cryptocurrency technology. So, if you are wondering, ‘is Blockchain certification worth it,’ then you are risking numerous career opportunities. Is it all about the new emerging jobs in Blockchain landscape? Therefore, let us cover ten most promising benefits of top Blockchain certifications.

1. Blockchain is an Emerging Favorite of All Businesses

As evident as it could be, Blockchain is now one of the favorite technologies of businesses of all sizes. Crypto startups, as well as large, well-established companies, are choosing Blockchain technology as a secure and transparent network for business transactions and communications. Therefore, the job market for Blockchain career enthusiasts would continue to expand in the future.

The sheer diversity of in-demand job roles in the Blockchain landscape is undoubtedly one of the foremost reasons to choose Blockchain certifications. Some of the prominently demanded roles in Blockchain include cryptocurrency trader, cryptocurrency developer, systems engineer, cryptocurrency research analysts, senior cryptocurrency software engineer, full-stack Blockchain developer, cryptocurrency mining technician and others.

Blockchain certification also strengthens the portfolio of professionals working in other roles such as solution architects, system administrators, or database administrators. When it’s time to take a step ahead from your present career, why should you hesitate?

2. Different Industries are Adopting Blockchain

The next important reason to pursue Blockchain certifications is the scope for a certified Blockchain professional in different industries. Blockchain is not only a promising technology for the financial and banking sector but also for many other industries.

Healthcare, retail, voting, and energy resources are some of the notable industries with higher potential for adoption of Blockchain. Blockchain certification can showcase your potential for driving the transformation process while ensuring maintenance of transactions on the organization’s Blockchain platform and fostering the ubiquity value.

3. Expertise in Distributed Ledger Technology

The Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) as the foundation of Blockchain is another notable reason to achieve Blockchain certification. The combination of Blockchain and DLT ensures the facility of a new variant of market infrastructure, established on the top of existing processes and systems, and integration into them. Therefore, Blockchain facilitates a universal infrastructure that you can use with any other type of market.

So, the advantages of Blockchain certification are evident in the lack of any restrictions on a specific industry. Blockchain certifications provide the ability of candidates for integration of Blockchain infrastructure into the existing systems and processes of an organization. Therefore, aspiring Blockchain professionals have a win-win situation for their careers with Blockchain certifications.

4. Exceptionally High Demand for Blockchain

The foremost reason to become a certified Blockchain expert refers to the potentially higher demand for Blockchain. It is clearly evident that Blockchain is gaining acceptance across various industries. Therefore, with the right set of skills, you can adapt perfectly to the rising trend of job opportunities in Blockchain domain. So, a Blockchain certification would not only help you get ahead of the trend but also help you leverage the maximum potential of the revolutionary Blockchain platform.

5. Technology of the Future

Blockchain is a futuristic technology, thereby presenting another exceptional reason to pursue Blockchain certification. Some estimates indicate that only 0.5% of the global population utilizes Blockchain today. On the other hand, internet usage statistics reach up to around 3.77 billion people worldwide. Therefore, certifications are a proven way to get ahead of the competition and learn Blockchain.

Certifications help you obtain information on all crucial Blockchain-related skills alongside in-depth working of Blockchain technology. The advantages of Blockchain certification also include access to useful resources related to Blockchain technology and the development of expertise in using them efficiently. Therefore, you can become a part of a revolutionary tech by qualifying Blockchain certifications.

6. Improvement of Data Security and Digital Identity Capabilities

The vulnerabilities of the existing web infrastructure present many threats to data security. In addition, identity theft risks also continue to increase with every passing day. Financial information is at risk, you could be tracked by someone without your permission, and some malicious agents may be spying on your profile activity and password.

Basically, anything you think of as safe in the current digital world may or may not be exactly safe. However, Blockchain could be the next big solution for all problems related to data security in enterprise networks and for customers. Blockchain infrastructure takes away the need for any centralized authority to store sensitive data.

The data on Blockchain is distributed, and many verification mechanisms go into proving the authenticity of data on Blockchain. Therefore, a Blockchain certification can also strengthen your credibility in providing reliable security advantages for enterprises.

7. Blockchain Is Inducing Inflection

The world is slowly approaching an inflection point with the emergence of Blockchain across various industries. By inflection, you could assume that Blockchain would slowly have a direct influence on the conventional operations of businesses worldwide. Some predictions indicate that Blockchain adoption would reach critical mass by 2024. Therefore, the opportunities for professionals with Blockchain expert certification can increase substantially while ensuring a competitive advantage over other players in the Blockchain landscape.

8. Blockchain’s Potential for Value Chain Disruption

The capabilities of Blockchain for introducing disruption in the value chain also serve as an important reason to pursue certifications. Blockchain can improve trust and confidence between the parties involved in a transaction while ensuring faster execution of transactions.

Therefore, enterprises would most likely turn towards specific professionals for rearranging the value chain to adapt to Blockchain technology. Enterprises want to strengthen their future positions, and managers with Blockchain certifications can help in a perfect evaluation of the value chains. So, a Blockchain certification would make you an indispensable candidate for senior managerial roles in various organizations.

9. Integration with Modern Technologies

The benefit of integration with modern technology always stands out among many things that drive the popularity of Blockchain certification. New and innovative concepts arising from the integration of Blockchain with commodities trading, voting systems, or real estate can foster novel career paths.

In addition, certified professionals can also be great assets for companies that are driving the mass adoption of Blockchain with the Internet of Things. You can find credible opportunities in roles that demand the development of secure infrastructure with autonomous collaboration. Certified professionals can also ensure limited restrictions on creativity while providing adequate veracity of data.

10. Confidence and Skills for Your Own Enterprise

The Blockchain certification benefits are not limited to exploring jobs with large enterprises. A comprehensive understanding of Blockchain technology through certifications can help you make better investments and trading in cryptocurrency.

Most important of all, you can also develop the required skills and knowledge for cryptocurrency mining. Therefore, Blockchain certifications also offer you the chance to start your own Blockchain enterprise.

So, these are the benefits of Blockchain certifications that make Blockchain certifications so important. If you are aspiring to become a Certified Expert in Blockchain, follow the path below and get ahead toward a brighter future.

Final Words

On a concluding note, you can clearly observe the various benefits of Blockchain technology. Over the years, professional certifications have served as benchmarks of skill and knowledge in different technological domains.

So, a Blockchain certification is nothing different. Candidates can find various reliable Blockchain certifications from popular vendors to prove their Blockchain expertise.

However, it is very important for candidates to make the right choice of certification. The certification should provide comprehensive coverage of Blockchain skills and knowledge.

In the long run, Blockchain technology would serve as the basis of many applications and systems worldwide. Therefore, it is reasonable to grab the opportunity with Blockchain certifications right now!



