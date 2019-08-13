To Libra or not To Libra

An interesting fact about Libra Facebook’s native currency which was

announced June 18th, it’s inspired from three distinct elements: the Roman weight measurement system, the astrological sign for justice, and the French term for freedom.

The culmination of these three elements embodies the essence of Libra, which aims to be a global cryptocurrency for everyone. The focus of Libra is to create a currency that empowers billions of people, allowing them to engage in friction-less financial transactions in a simple, secure, and cost-effective manner.

But Facebook is launching two cryptocurrencies not just Libra.

As part of June 18th big reveal of the social network’s ambitious plan

to create a global fiat-backed blockchain currency, (Fiat currency is

government-issued currency like the dollar). Facebook said that in

addition to Libra, the project will also issue a “Libra investment token.” Unlike Libra – a currency that will be broadly available to the public – the

investment token is a security, according to Facebook. As such, the

token will be sold to a much more exclusive audience: the founding

corporate members of the project’s governing consortium, known as the

Libra Association, and accredited investors.

And while Libra will be backed by a basket of fiat currencies and government securities, interest earned on that collateral will go to holders of the investment tokens. Each of the 28 companies that Facebook recruited to run validating nodes as founding members of the consortium invested at least $10 million for the privilege. The investment token is what they received as a financial reward.

“Because the assets in the reserve are low risk and low yield, returns for early investors will only materialize if the network is successful and the reserve grows substantially in size,” Facebook said in one of a series of documents that supplement the long-awaited Libra white paper. Further, the tokens will give holders proportional clout in the early governance of Libra. An investor who buys the tokens doesn’t have to run a node, but unless they do, they don’t get to vote as members.

But every new trend, idea or concept in order to become mainstream must clear three obstacles namely : Technology , Business and Society (Government and Customers)

The same applies to Libra , where, essentially, Facebook wants to make it as easy to move money around the world as it is to send a text message with lower fees, more accessibility and close-to-instantaneous transfers worldwide.



How will Libra work?



including Ebay, Uber, Lyft, Spotify, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Coinbase

and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Unlike other

cryptocurrencies, Libra will be backed by “real” government-backed

Facebook says Libra will be made available to Messenger and WhatsApp users, who can cash in their local currency to buy Libra. The currency will be held in a digital wallet called Calibra and can be spent on products and services at participating merchants, just like any other currency.



into legal tender based on an exchange rate. It won’t be so dissimilar

to when you exchange U.S. dollars for euros during a European vacation,

Libra will not be available until the first half of 2020, so you can’t buy

the currency today. Once it does become available, there should be

several ways consumers can buy the currency, and you won’t necessarily

need to go through Facebook.

Transaction fees will likely be lower than those currently charged by traditional finance companies, which will primarily benefit merchants, but also people who, for example, routinely send money to family members abroad and are forced to rely on expensive wire transfer services.

How is this different from a credit card?

One of the purposes of Libra is to serve people who do not currently have

access to traditional banking and financial tools. Currently

cryptocurrencies can be used like a credit card to buy goods online. But

Libra will theoretically go beyond that. Consumers will be able to

purchase the currency and use it at participating merchants.

“You have a balance of, say, $100, you go to a merchant, you scan your

smartphone for a $10 purchase, the Libras are taken out of your account

and held by the merchant,”. Transaction fees will also be lower than

they are for traditional forms of payment. Calibra is similar, then, to a

payment network like PayPal, but uses the cryptocurrency Libra rather

than a fiat currency, like the U.S. dollar for transactions.

Libra will be a stable digital currency, which will be fully backed by real

assets stored in the Libra reserve. Stablecoins are cryptocurrency that

are stable in value, usually pegged from a real-world currency (such as

US$) or a commodity (such as gold) that are stable in nature.

The Libra reserve is created through funds originating from both investors

in the separate Investment Token, and users of Libra. This means that

you can invest in the project through an Investment Token that could

potentially pay out dividends in the future or if you are keen on

getting your hands-on Libra coin itself, you have to convert your local

currency into Libra.

Essentially, Libra is only created when there is more fiat with which it is either exchanged or backed up. The Libra reserve will then be invested in low-risk assets that will yield interest over time, which will then be used to cover operational costs, support low transaction fees, and pay dividends to Investment Token investors who helped jump-start the ecosystem. The stability of Libra will therefore be supported by a global basket of fiat currencies and low-risk assets; likewise, you can convert your Libra at any time according to the prevailing exchange rate to your local currency.

Facebook will relinquish control over Libra, instead conferring control to Libra Association, a Geneva-based non-profit organization with a long list of prominent founding members, including Paypal, Mastercard, Stripe, Visa, eBay, Lyft, Spotify, Uber, and Coinbase. Currently, there are 28

members, each of whom are required to invest $10 million into the

development of Libra.The Libra foundation aims to accumulate a total of

100 partners with a reserve fund of $1 billion, which is going to be

used to manage Libra’s price stability. All members will also be granted

a single vote for the governance of Libra, with each entity serving as

nodes in the Libra network.

The association will also spearhead Libra’s native open-source technology, by promoting its developer platform, which is fueled by its own programming language. Given the wide reach of the cumulative networks of all members in the association, it is not hard to imagine that there will be a colossal base of ready users for Libra, something which would have been incomprehensible with any other past cryptocurrency projects, particularly on this scale.

Technology

Libra will be built on the Libra blockchain, a natively developed

open-sourced blockchain that uses a Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT)

consensus approach called LibraBFT Consensus Protocol (voting based

protocol used in hyperledger networks). However, the Libra blockchain

will initially be a permissioned (closed) blockchain. This means that

access to the network is limited to a handful of selected and

pre-approved entities who will become nodes in the system.

Libra will gradually transit into a permissionless network (similar to Bitcoin

and Ethereum networks) within five years of the public launch of Libra

blockchain and ecosystem. The rationale behind this is that a

permissionless network has limitations in terms of speed and

scalability, and in order to deliver a scalable, secure, and stable

solution globally across billions of people and transactions, it needs

to be a permissioned system at first. That said, Libra blockchain will

be open in the sense that anyone can use the network and even build

applications on top of the blockchain.

The Libra Blockchain

With 5KB transactions, 1000 verifications per second verifications on

commodity CPUs, and up to 4 billion accounts, the Libra Blockchain

should be able to operate at 1000 tps (transactions per second) if nodes

used at least 40Mbps connections and 16TB SSD hard drives. Transactions

on Libra cannot be reversed. If an attack compromises over one-third

of the validator nodes causing a fork in the Blockchain, the Libra

Association says it will temporarily halt transactions, figure out the

extent of the damage, and recommend software updates to resolve the

fork.

Libra blockchain will facilitate smart contract functionality, using a relatively new language called ‘Move’. Smart contracts are pre-programmed contracts that are self-executabe, thereby allowing for the automation of contracts without the need of any third parties or intermediaries. Move is a simple but powerful language, and

is relatively suitable as a “first programming language”. More

importantly, Move is designed with a key focus on security and safety,

since leveraging a simpler language facilitates easier code writing and

execution, and reduces the risk of unintended bugs or security flaws.

The first application to be built to support a cryptocurrency must be a

wallet. This is exactly the case with Libra, in which Calibra, a

cryptocurrency wallet, will facilitate the storage and exchange of Libra

coins. Calibra will be the first application to be built on the Libra

blockchain.

Calibra is also the name of the company which will

develop the wallet, and is in fact a subsidiary of Facebook, built to

ensure separation between financial and social data, and to build and

operate services on its behalf on top of the Libra blockchain.

Calibra will be available as a mobile application and will also be integrated

with Facebook’s Messenger application and WhatsApp, allowing users to

convert fiat currency into Libra in their wallets and thereafter send,

receive, and pay for stuff using Libra.

Business

According to Facebook, almost half of adults in the world don’t have an active bank account, with the figures worse in developing countries and even worse for women. Approximately 70% of small businesses in developing countries lack access to credit, and $25 billion is lost by migrants annually through remittance fees.

Facebook has more than 1.5 billion users on both WhatsApp and Messenger yet makes almost no money from the messaging services. When Facebook revealed its Libra plans, the company also said it would soon put new digital wallets inside these apps so users can easily use the cryptocurrency to send money to friends and businesses anywhere in the world. If the plan works, WhatsApp and Messenger will become new payments and commerce hubs that take small-but-profitable cuts from billions of transactions.

Facebook has a checkered record in payments. But China’s WeChat and QQ show what’s possible when messaging apps cleverly fold payments and

other services into the mix. WeChat and QQ make money by facilitating

payments between users and merchants, distributing mobile games, and

selling digital goods, such as stickers and avatars. The services

have turned owner Tencent Holdings Ltd. into the most valuable publicly

traded company in China.

Facebook’s crypto push could facilitate similar offerings in payments, shopping, apps and gaming, while tapping into the company’s huge user base in Asia, where it has nearly four times as many monthly active users as it does in North America, according to RBC Capital Markets.

For now, Facebook and its new subsidiary Calibra, which is building the digital wallets, are framing the new currency as a way for individuals to send money to each other across borders. David Marcus, who is leading Facebook’s Libra efforts, said that the company doesn’t plan to take a fee when people send money to friends, and will likely charge “tiny transaction fees” for payments to businesses.

If people do start stuffing their new digital wallets with Libra, it might

not take years for Facebook to turn that activity into revenue. Marcus

believes the new wallets could have a more immediate financial impact on

a business line Facebook knows well: Targeted advertising. If users

have Libra on hand as they scroll through Facebook’s News Feed, when

they click on an ad it will be easier to buy something. That would

make Facebook ads more appealing to marketers.

“If there is more commerce happening on the platform, then small businesses will end up spending more and advertising will be more effective for them,” Marcus said.

To generate higher levels of adoption among users, Libra

has developed an incentive program to encourage more developers to

create applications on Libra blockchain, and more merchants to accept

Libra as a payment currency. Node operators, who represent the founding

members of the Libra association, will be rewarded with Libra coins for

getting users to sign up and use Libra. Businesses that attract users

towards Calibra will also be rewarded with incentives which they can

pass on, in part or in their entirety, to users in the form of discounts

or free Libra tokens for their purchases. Merchants in the network are

also incentivized by receiving a percentage of the transaction value

back for each transaction that is processed on the platform.

The incentive programs are targeted towards the entire Libra network,

ensuring that a holistic approach is undertaken to foster adoption in

the usage of Libra.

Society

Government

The company’s crypto plans are already under fire from regulators in

Washington and Europe who don’t like the idea of Facebook dipping its

toe in yet another aspect of people’s personal lives. And gaining

consumer trust after years of privacy mishaps may be harder than

Facebook expects. A letter from US House Representatives Committee on

Financial Services to Facebook sent on July 2, Facebook to officially

put the project on hold.

Today, cryptocurrencies are backed solely

by the willingness of users to accept them, not because they have any

intrinsic value or are backed by any government. This makes such

currencies unstable. Libra, however, will be backed by reserves: If a

user buys a dollar of Libra, that dollar will presumably be held in

reserve somewhere, ready to be honored when someone sells that Libra.

Moreover, while most cryptocurrencies are hard to use, Libra promises to

be user-friendly and embedded into Facebook and WhatsApp.

There are four core problems with Facebook’s new currency.

The first,

and perhaps the simplest, is that organizing a payments system is a

complicated and difficult task, one that requires enormous investment in

compliance systems. Banks pay attention to details, complying with

regulations to prevent money-laundering, terrorist financing, tax

avoidance and counterfeiting. Recreating such a complex system is not a

project that an institution with the level of privacy and technical

problems like Facebook should be leading.

The second

problem is that, since the Civil War, the United States has had a

general prohibition on the intersection between banking and commerce.

Such a barrier has been reinforced many times, such as in 1956 with the

Bank Holding Company Act and in 1970 with an amendment to that law

during the conglomerate craze. Both times, Congress blocked banks from

going into nonbanking businesses through holding companies, because

Americans historically didn’t want banks competing with their own

customers. Banking and payments is a special business, where a bank gets

access to intimate business secrets of its customers.

Imagine Facebook’s subsidiary Calibra knowing your account balance and your spending, and offering to sell a retailer an algorithm that will

maximize the price for what you can afford to pay for a product. Imagine

this cartel having this kind of financial visibility into not only many

consumers, but into businesses across the economy. Such conflicts of

interest are why payments and banking are separated from the rest of the

economy in the United States.

It’s also possible that insiders belonging to the Libra cartel could exploit their access to information, business relationships or technology to give themselves advantages. There are many ways a new currency system could advantage large businesses over everyone else, especially when the large ones are sitting on the board of governors for the payments system. For instance, one of the incentives is to get people to use the currency is discounts on Uber rides; if this happens, Facebook would be giving an advantage to Uber instead of other ride-sharing businesses.

The third

problem is that the Libra system introduces systemic risk into our

economy. The Libra currency is backed, presumably, by bonds and

financial assets held in reserve at the Libra Reserve. But what happens

if there is a theft or penetration of the system? What happens if all

users want to sell their Libra currency at once, causing the Libra

Reserve to hold a fire sale of assets? If the Libra system becomes

intertwined in our global economy in the way Facebook hopes, we would

need to consider a public bailout of a privately managed system. We

should not be setting up a private international payments network that

would need to be backed by taxpayers because it’s too big to fail.

The fourth

problem is that of national security and sovereignty. Enabling an open

flow of money across all borders is a political choice best made by

governments. And openness isn’t always good. For instance, most nations,

especially the United States, use economic sanctions to bar

individuals, countries or companies from using our financial system in

ways that harm our interests. Sanctions enforcement flows through the

banking system — if you can’t bank in dollars, you can’t use dollars.

With the success of a private parallel currency, government sanctions

could lose their bite. A permissionless currency system based on a

consensus of large private actors across open protocols sounds nice, but

it’s not democracy. Today, American bank regulators and central bankers

are hired and fired by publicly elected leaders. Libra payments

regulators would be hired and fired by a self-selected council of

corporations. There are ways to characterize such a system, but

democratic is not one of them.

Facebook is trying to convince U.S. regulators that it is ready to fight efforts by foreigners to interfere with the 2020 Presidential Election while at the same time promoting its Libra cryptocurrency that may make it easier to do just that. The social media giant says it will accept the cryptocurrency

anywhere where it takes payments and at least for now won't rule out

allowing it to be used to buy political ads

Eight U.S. House candidates raised $550,000 in bitcoin contributions from 20 states between 2014 and 2018, according to the Center for Public Integrity

States have varying views on cryptocurrency political contributions. Some such as Colorado, Kansas, and the District of Columbia permit it while

others such as California outlaw the practice out of concerns over

potential foreign meddling.

The Libra Association, a not-for-profit organization based in Switzerland, will have several layers of governance, the most powerful of which is a council, on which each member organization will have a representative.

“The council delegates many of its executive powers to the association’s management but retains authority to override delegated decisions and keep key decisions to itself, with the most important ones requiring a greater than two-thirds supermajority,” according to another supplementary document released by Facebook. As mentioned, to become a member, the initial investors must put in at least $10 million. In addition, a business must meet at least one of several elite criteria, such as being

on a list like the Fortune 500.

For every $10 million invested, a member gets one vote, subject to a cap of 1 percent of total votes, in order to prevent the concentration of power in any single entity. However, the financial reward remains proportional to the amount invested no matter how much.

The council will be responsible for standard governance matters, such as appointing an executive team for the association, led by a managing director, and a board of directors to oversee them; setting the top executive’s compensation; and managing the currency’s underlying reserves.

But the body will also have final say over technical questions, such as activating new features to the protocol and resolving situations “where compromised validator nodes have resulted in many signed versions of the Libra Blockchain,” according to the document.

While Facebook’s newly created Calibra subsidiary will be a consortium member with a council seat, the social network stressed it won’t be in charge for long. “Once the Libra network launches, Facebook, and its affiliates, will have the same commitments, privileges, and financial obligations as any other Founding Member,” the company said. “As one member among many, Facebook’s role in governance of the association will be equal to that of its peers.”

The exact components of the basket of assets securing Libra are to be

determined. But broadly, it will be “structured with capital

preservation and liquidity in mind,” according to the social media

giant. Importantly, while the coin has been described in early press

coverage as a stablecoin, Facebook noted that “from the point of view of

any specific currency, there will be fluctuations in the value of

Libra.”



The makeup of the reserve is designed to mitigate the

negative direction (i.e., even in economic crises).” In this way, Libra

will function more like a “The makeup of the reserve is designed to mitigate thelikelihood and severity of these fluctuations, particularly in thenegative direction (i.e., even in economic crises).” In this way, Librawill function more like a currency board such as Hong Kong’s rather than a central bank. The collateral will consist of “bank deposits and government securities in currencies from stable and reputable central banks,” according to Facebook. The latter will be limited to “debt from stable governments that are unlikely to experience high inflation.”

To make sure it can easily raise cash by selling this paper, it will all be “short-dated securities issued by these governments that are all traded in liquid markets.” While the composition of the basket may change over time, Facebook said, the currency will always be fully backed, discouraging “runs on the bank” that can happen with fractional reserve institutions.

To comply with anti-money-laundering regulations that require traceability

of funds, transactions on the Libra blockchain will be unencrypted,

“like many other blockchains, so it is possible for third parties to do

analysis to detect and penalize fraud,” Facebook said. In other words,

it appears that there will be no use of cryptographic mechanisms such as

zero-knowledge proofs, used to obscure transaction details in

privacy-focused coins such as zcash.

If that raises privacy concerns (particularly given Facebook’s own reputation with user data), the company is offering similar assurances to those Satoshi Nakamoto gave in the 2008 bitcoin white paper

Customers

It’s important to realize that Facebook is actually launching two cryptocurrencies : the one everyone’s talking about (Libra) and the one available only to Facebook and its corporate partners (the Libra investment token).

The former will be backed by a basket of fiat currencies and cash

equivalents, which means that for every dollar of Libra in existence,

there will be (in theory) a “dollar” worth of real-world assets which

that token may be exchanged for under certain conditions.

As a normal user, you’d get $100 worth of Libra by spending $100. Your Libra can (again, in theory) be used across a variety of platforms or sent to

an approved friend.

The Libra Association (a Swiss not-for-profit) puts your $100 into a variety f low-risk, short-term investments like U.S. Treasury bills. Those funds are controlled and spent by the Libra Association. According to the white paper, funds are used first to fund the operation of the network with the remainder being divided among the Libra Investment Token holders according to their holdings, with policies determined by the association.

The association itself is made up of holders of the Libra investment token

who invested a minimum of $10 million, as well as “special impact

groups” selected by the association to have a vote but who don’t have to

buy the investment token.

From the white paper:

“How will the reserve be invested? Users of Libra do not receive a return from the reserve. The reserve will be invested in low-risk assets that will

yield interest over time. The revenue from this interest will first go

to support the operating expenses of the association — to fund

investments in the growth and development of the ecosystem, grants to

nonprofit and multilateral organizations, engineering research, etc.

Once that is covered, part of the remaining returns will go to pay

dividends to early investors in the Libra Investment Token for their

initial contributions. Because the assets in the reserve are low risk

and low yield, returns for early investors will only materialize if the

network is successful and the reserve grows substantially in size.”

Early investors are primarily large technology and VC companies, for whom $10 million isn’t actually a huge investment. The big numbers come into

play when you look at what success, big or small, would look like for

the investors, at which point suddenly the project makes sense.

Consumers, who will decide ultimately whether or not Libra is a flop, there was only a slightly underwhelming hint of what it might actually be used

for: A picture of someone sending money to someone else via a

smartphone.



money “as you might send a text message,” is already offered by plenty

of other companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Cash, PayPal

Holdings Inc.’s Venmo and Circle, a peer-to-peer payments provider that

Indeed, Facebook itself lets you send cash through its Messaging app. The company even had its own virtual currency before, called Credits, for the purchasing of content from within apps. It didn’t take off.

Sweden, for example, is on the road to becoming cashless as soon as 2023. The local mobile payments service Swish was used by about 60 percent of Swedes in 2018, according to a Riksbank survey. It has more than 6.7 million users in the country.

Facebook plans to lead the Libra consortium for

the rest of 2019, and it will be at least five years before the

blockchain technology that supports the tokens is completely

decentralized. The ultimate dream of any crypto project worth its salt

is that the digital currency doesn’t rely on a single point of control.

And what about Facebook’s targeting of the “unbanked,” or those in the

developing world struggling with volatile currencies? Bitcoin and its

ilk promised to address the same problems, and have failed completely to

help anyone other than speculators and criminals.

Facebook’s own patchy record on international payments should give pause too. WhatsApp Pay has struggled to gain regulatory acceptance in India, the world’s top remittance market, because its data storage practices didn’t meet national standards. Libra will have to answer a lot of similar questions about its financial structure and treatment of customer information.

Facebook has been on a mission over the past year to recapture the trust of its users. Libra certainly demands a lot of faith.

Another big question surrounding Libra is what kinds of consumer protections — if any — Facebook and its partners will build into the system. With bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, there are often few protections.

Stories abound of people losing thousands or millions of dollars or more

because they can't remember the passcode to their cryptocurrency wallet,

or a hacker broke into their wallet or into the cryptocurrency exchange

where it was stored. And typically, any transactions conducted using

such digital currency are final once they happen. They can't be reversed

because one party made a mistake or a customer didn't get what he or

she ordered. Customers using the traditional banking system have many

more protections. In the US, federal banking insurance covers deposits.

Consumers generally have the right to contest charges or have

transactions reversed if they didn't get what they've ordered or were

defrauded. And they generally won't be held responsible if someone

steals their credit card and uses it to make a bunch of purchases.

It's unclear what model Facebook and its partners will follow with Libra.

But it's likely that many customers and, perhaps, regulators are going

to expect the company to offer similar protections that banks and credit

card issuers offer.

In Conclusion

Libra is still in the early stages of development with lots of things left to

do, with a targeted launch in early 2020. However, Libra is perhaps the

most ambitious and hyped cryptocurrency in existence, drawing on the

stature of Facebook as a unicorn, as well as the partnerships that have

been developed by the Libra association. With plans to create a

fully-functioning blockchain that is open-source, and facilitates smart

contract technology using a native programming language, Libra seems to

be moving in fundamentally the right direction.

More importantly,

the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology by a giant

technology firm has set the tone for mainstream adoption of this nascent

technology, and the fact that a prominent list of institutions, all of

which were previously openly reluctant to embrace cryptocurrencies,

serve as members of the Libra association, is a huge testament to the

changing tides of acceptance towards distributed ledger technologies.

Saying that this is a huge deal is perhaps an understatement, but it is

definitely a well-deserved victory for the industry and technology.

Ahmed Banafa, Author the Books :

